Lumina Gold: The Gran Bestia Zone Could Change Everything

This could significantly boost the economics of Cangrejos which is very welcome for Lumina Gold as the company is looking to sell the project.

I think that the Gran Bestia zone has the potential to become a satellite deposit that can be used as an initial starter pit.

However, it has an IRR of just 15% and this is based on inferred resources.

Lumina Gold's Cangrejos project currently holds 8.5 million ounces of gold, making it one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in the world.

Introduction

Over the past several months, Lumina Gold (OTCQX:LMGDF) has been releasing some pretty good drill results for the Gran Bestia zone at its Cangrejos gold-copper project in Ecuador which I think proves that the zone has a good potential to become a satellite deposit which is used as initial starter pit.

Some of the highlights include 262m @ 0.44g/t Au and 0.12% Cu from surface and 198m @ 0.87g/t Au and 0.09% Cu from 82m.

I think this is crucial as the company is trying to monetize the project in the medium term and its main weakness seems to be the low internal rate of return, which stands at just 15%. Gran Bestia could improve this number.

How it all started

Lumina Gold is an early mover in Ecuador as it acquired a lot of properties in 2014 at the bottom of the gold cycle with the idea to develop them and monetize them when the price of gold recovers. The management team of the company was behind Lumina Copper, which successfully followed a similar strategy for copper and was sold for C$470 million in 2014.

The largest shareholder of Lumina Gold is mining legend Ross Beaty, who has a 17.2% stake. His gold company Equinox (OTCPK:EQXFF) currently owns the Warintza copper-molybdenum project in southeastern Ecuador through Solaris Copper, which I've already covered here.

Ecuador has quickly become one of the most dynamic jurisdictions in Latin America, with the Fruta del Norte and Rio Blanco gold mines due to enter production later this year. Investment in the country's mining sector is expected to top $3.8 billion between 2018 and 2021 and the government is supportive of the sector. It recently scrapped a controversial windfall tax and allowed mining companies to carry out prospective drilling without applying for a full environmental license.

The Cangrejos project

The project is located in southwestern Ecuador in a former mining district near the coast:

Source: Lumina Gold

It has a massive resource containing 8.5 Moz Au, 1,033 Mlbs Cu, 7.8 Moz Ag, and 22.5 Mlbs Mo, and the Cangrejos deposit remains open to the north, south, west, and at depth:

Source: Lumina Gold

In June 2018, Lumina Gold released the results of a preliminary economic assessment which established Cangrejos as one of the top 15 undeveloped gold projects in the world based on its average annual production potential. Here are the key figures:

Source: Lumina Gold

The main issues I see are that the internal rate of return is very low and the initial capex stands at a whopping $831 million. And all of this is based on inferred mineral resources, which aren't reliable. There aren't a lot of gold majors who would want to buy a project with low return and high initial capex, especially with the ongoing consolidation in the industry.

The Gran Bestia zone

This is where Gran Bestia comes into play. The deposit is located just one kilometer away from the Cangrejos deposit and there's been very limited drilling on it so far. Newmont (NEM) drilled five holes in 1999 and Lumina Gold drilled another three in 2018:

Source: Lumina Gold

Mineralization at Gran Bestia is open in all directions and I think that if impressive drill results keep coming, it could become a satellite deposit which can be used as an initial starter pit. In 2019, Lumina plans to drill 7,000 meters in 23 holes for resource in-fill and exploration at the Cangrejos deposit and 5,200 meters in 13 holes at Gran Bestia.

Next steps

Lumina Gold aims to release an updated resource estimate in the second half of 2019 which will include all the 2018 and 2019 drilling. The company then plans to complete a pre-feasibility study, which is expected to cost around $12.8 million. The ultimate goal is to sell Cangrejos in the medium term.

In November 2018, Lumina raised C$20 million, so it's well funded at the moment.

Ross Beaty recently said in an interview that he believes that the Cangrejos project can be sold at a very high price.

And the main Lumina Gold company has this fabulous gold-copper porphyry in Ecuador that I'm absolutely certain we're going to be able to sell at a significantly higher price than its market cap is today. Sometime over the next year or so, it's going to be of much more value. Of course, if the gold price goes up in the meantime (but even if it doesn't), I think it has fundamental value - that should give us a pretty darn good value - to one of the major companies that need these kind of things. - Ross Beaty

Conclusion

Lumina Gold's Cangrejos gold project is one of the top 15 undeveloped gold projects in the world. It has 8.5 million ounces of resources and it could be producing 400,000 or 500,000 ounces a year for 20 years. The all-in sustaining costs are below $600 per ounce, which should put it among the best in the world. The two main issues I see are the low internal rate of return and the large initial capex.

I think that the Gran Bestia deposit could solve the IRR issue and significantly increase the resources and net present value of the project. The 2019 resource update will feature a maiden resource estimate for the deposit.

Lumina Gold's strategy is to monetize Cangrejos, which is why I think dilution is not a major concern here. Ross Beaty seems very confident that the project will be sold for several hundred million dollars in the not too distant future and he has a very good track record. The Lumina team has also done very well for shareholders over the years. As of 2014, Lumina Group transactions had returned over $1.4 billion to shareholders with only $170 million invested.

As a whole, I think that Lumina Gold is undervalued and Cangrejos could be sold by the end of 2019 at a significant premium to Lumina Gold's current market capitalization. The main risks at the moment include unimpressive drill results at Gran Bestia in the future, a change in Ecuador's policy on mining and a drop in the price of gold.

If you like this article, consider joining The Gold Commonwealth. There's a two-week free trial and the service will focus on long ideas, takeover targets, turnarounds, exploration stories and under-followed gems in the mining space, particularly gold. Omnis Quis Coruscat Est Or!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQXFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.