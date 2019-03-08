Okta: Down, But Not Out

While the drop towards the $75 level may not be welcome by investors, it has done little damage thus far to the current uptrend.

Okta (OKTA) is a newer name in the security software space (HACK) that began trading just two years ago, with an IPO date of April 2017. While the company has not yet managed to put up a year of positive earnings per share (EPS), revenues continue to climb at a brisk pace. The most recent report showed revenues of $115.5 M for Q4 2018, up 50% year over year and up 10% on a sequential basis. There seems to be frustration among investors about the drop after-hours on a revenue beat, but this looks to be a classic 'sell the news' event. We've seen this during this earnings season already on a few software names, and so far the better names have managed to shake it off pretty quickly. The over-10% drop soon after Friday's open, and the more recent intraday pullback of some 5.5%, may look painful on the short-term charts. But in the bigger picture, the stock is simply retesting its former base. As long as the stock can remain above $70.00 on a weekly close, Okta's uptrend will remain intact. However, a drop back inside this base on a weekly close would be a negative development technically. This is because a stock reentering its base by more than a few percent, and not finding support at the top of a previous base, can be a bearish sign in many cases.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Okta's plunge has certainly unnerved some investors looking at a few different stock boards, but it's important to zoom out and take a look at the bigger picture. Okta is not the first stock to report strong earnings and find itself down substantially in short order, and most stocks have suffered a similar fate have managed to shrug it off. Twilio (TWLO) and Atlassian (TEAM) are just a couple of examples, and both are now trading higher than their pre-earnings prices. There is no guarantee that Okta will be a repeat of these two scenarios, but a stock selling off after rallying into a report is rarely a surprise. Typically, when a stock runs up into the report by 100% like Okta did, that company needs to not only beat but blow the estimates out of the water in order to avoid a sell-on-news event. The key, however, is if the stock can see buyers come in within a week or so of the reaction to soak up shares and buy into the weakness. This is what Okta investors should be looking for over the next week, and ultimately the $70.00 level is an important one to defend on a weekly closing basis. (See Twilio's and Atlassian's post-earnings reactions below.)

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from the current earnings trend for Okta, displayed below, the loss in earnings per share each year continues to narrow. Based on guidance, the company expects an FY 2019 non-GAAP loss of $0.36-$0.37 per share, and analysts currently have this pegged at $0.32 based on their early estimates. This is a much narrower net loss than the $0.62 loss reported for FY 2018, and the trend is certainly heading towards profitability per the estimates going forward. As we can see from the table below, FY 2020 estimates for EPS are for a loss of $0.22, and 2021 is expected to see a loss of $0.02. This is a good sign, as we now finally have a clear path towards profitability for the company. While revenue growth is excellent, it's always nice to see the light at the end of the tunnel in terms of potential earnings on the horizon.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table)

Moving over to revenues shown below, we continue to see strong growth year over year. While revenue growth has decelerated slightly to the mid-50% range - previously, the average was closer to 60% - this deceleration is not all that alarming, as these are still stupendous growth rates. As mentioned in the conference call, the company now has over 6,100 total customers, with over 100 customers spending $100,000 or more per year on Okta. The company had a record net 500 new customer adds in the quarter as well.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table)

Another encouraging sign discussed during the earnings call is that subscription revenue continues to increase, which gives us a little more revenue stability. Subscription revenue moved up to 94% from 92% in Q4 of last year, and subscription gross margin also increased in Q4 to 82.4%, up 160 basis points from last year. International revenue also grew 47% year over year and was 15% of Q4 revenue. Management has stated that they continue to see international as a long-term growth driver.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table)

On a sequential basis, sales growth is decelerating a little, coming in at a low-double-digit pace (~10%) from a trend of closer to 15% throughout FY 2017. This isn't a huge deal, but many of the best-performing stocks over the past 50 years maintain sequential revenue growth of 25% or higher during their early growth phases. Ideally, I would like to see Okta's sequential revenues accelerate going forward into Q1 2019. Based on the guidance of $530-$535 million in revenues for FY 2019, I would say this is unlikely, but an upside surprise would undoubtedly be a very bullish development for the company.

Based on the current fundamentals for Okta, the company is firing on all cylinders. Margins are expanding slightly, sales continue to come in at 50%-plus year-over-year, and guidance for 2019 represents nearly 40% year-over-year for FY 2019, so only a minor deceleration. It's worth noting that on Thursday Okta discussed an acquisition of Azuqua, a workflow automation startup, for just over $52 million.

So how does the technical picture currently look for Okta?

Taking a look at the weekly chart for Okta below, we can see that the stock broke out of a base near the $72.00 area earlier this year. The stock initially saw strong follow-through above this breakout, but it looks like this earnings drop will see the stock return to the top of this base. This is not a big deal at all, but the key is that the bulls play defense near the top of this base. If Okta were to reenter its base and trade below $70.00 intra-week, this would be perfectly fine, but a weekly close below $70.00 would not be ideal. A weekly close below $70.00 going forward would represent not only a close below the 40-week moving average (pink line shown below), but also a close back inside the base by more than a few percent. These would both be bearish developments medium-term and would suggest the stock may need more of a correction before resuming its uptrend.

(Source: TC2000.com)

A look at the 40-week moving average is shown below. After a new breakout through a key weekly level, a weekly close below the 40-week moving average (pink line) is never a positive sign and suggests we've seen a failed breakout. As long as the bulls can play defense where they need to on a weekly closing basis and defend the $70.00 area, this is just a normal backtest of the previous base and not a huge deal. A Friday close below $70.00 would not be a welcome sign. This doesn't mean that investors should rush out and sell positions, but it would certainly be a red flag medium-term (three to six months).

(Source: TC2000.com)

Despite the drop today, little damage has been done to the technical picture and I see no reason to panic. The company's fundamentals remain robust with a nice runway for growth, and the company remains a key leader in its industry. As long as the bulls can defend the $70.00 level on a weekly close, this pullback is nothing to be concerned about, as even the best companies can see sharp reactions on earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.