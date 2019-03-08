HP's Shares Trading At Bargain-Basement Levels

Let's dig in to how HP has performed over the past few years on both a financial and operational basis, and take a look at its dividend prospects and valuation.

3D printing offers HP one of its best growth opportunities going forward, and it could be the answer to the company's PC-market related woes.

Image Source: HP’s website

By Callum Turcan

Since the big split between HP Inc (HPQ) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) in 2015, HP has been pursuing an aggressive restructuring strategy to offset the headwinds facing the company in the personal computer market. Thousands were laid off over the following years and the company expects thousands more will be leaving the company by the end of its 2019 fiscal year. HP just reported first quarter results for fiscal 2019 that left a bad taste in Wall Street’s mouth, as seen in its recent stock price performance, but HP is still up markedly from where it was right after the split. We give HP an excellent Dividend Safety rating and the company yields 3.3% as of this writing. Readers should keep in mind HP’s fiscal year normally ends in October. Image Source: Tradingview.com

Restructuring Program Showing Signs of Life

HP posted 8% net revenue growth in fiscal 2017 on an annual basis, which climbed up to a 12% annual growth rate in fiscal 2018. That ultimately saw HP’s net revenue rise to $58.5 billion last fiscal year. Its gross margin weakened in both fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018, falling by 40 basis points from fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2018 due to an unfavorable business mix shift (realizing relatively stronger sales growth for less profitable products), forex headwinds, and tariffs. For reference, HP’s gross margin came in a tad above 18% last fiscal year. A contracting gross margin indicates part of its sales growth was due to the company willing to accept lower levels of profitability.

When it comes to controlling expenses, HP’s restructuring program has begun to show signs that it’s actually working. Management was able to get HP to grow its GAAP operating margin by almost 20 basis points annually in fiscal 2018, which occurred even as its gross margin fell during that period, indicating cost control measures were the likely culprit (which is where those layoffs come in). However, its fiscal 2018 GAAP operating margin still came in below 7% and was down over 40 basis points versus where it was at in fiscal 2016. That clearly highlights the negative impact a prolonged period of gross margin contraction can have even in the face of cost control measures elsewhere, and why HP still has plenty of work to do.

All things considered, HP is doing fairly well even in the face of some powerful macro headwinds. Income from continuing operations rose to $4.1 billion last fiscal year from $3.5 billion in fiscal 2016, good for 15% growth. Its net income more than doubled during that period to $5.3 billion, but that was primarily due to a very favorable income tax benefit in fiscal 2018. Last fiscal year, HP generated $4.5 billion in net operating cash flow, up 23% from fiscal 2017 levels and 39% from fiscal 2016 levels. Stacked up against only $0.5 billion in capital expenditures, HP generated $4.0 billion in free cash flow in 2018, defining free cash flow as net operating cash flow minus capital expenditures.

Management allocated $0.9 billion towards dividend payments last year, with another $2.6 billion going towards share buybacks. HP spent additional funds buying back stock during its first fiscal quarter of 2019, and at the end of January 2019, the company retained $3.2 billion in share repurchasing authority. As of this writing, that is equal to 11% of its market capitalization. From fiscal 2016 to the first quarter of fiscal 2019, HP’s diluted outstanding share count had fallen by 10%. The company's Dividend Cushion ratio is on par at 1, suggesting some risk but also decent coverage of the payout.

Image shown: The trajectory of future expected free cash flows, balance sheet health, and expected dividends in coming years (by our estimates).

Tough Market But HP Marches On

Surveys conducted by Gartner Inc (IT) indicate that in terms of unit volume, global PC sales have been on a downward trend for some time. There were about 270 million PC shipments in 2016, which fell down to 263 million in 2017 and 259 million in 2018. A shrinking market still flush with competitors can often be why gross margins are moving lower, as the competition continuously accepts lower and lower prices in order to remain relevant.

Gartner notes that in 2016, HP took under 20% of the global PC market share in terms of unit volumes. By 2018, its market share had increased by 220 basis points to almost 22%. Capturing a bigger portion of the global market sheds a different light on the historical changes in HP’s gross margin. Arguably, that implies there may be some wiggle room in the future to increase profitability via marginal price increases without sacrificing too many potential sales.

If HP had seen both its market share and gross margins contract over the past three years, that would have been a very worrisome sign. Shrinking gross margins combined with revenue in free fall (had HP not gobbled up its competitor's PC market share) could have sent the company into a slow but painful death spiral with few options on how to get out.

According to Gartner, HP’s global PC shipments rose from under 53 million in 2016 to over 58 million last year. Revisions, particularly for 2018, are possible but key trends likely wouldn’t change. The global PC market may be getting smaller, but at least HP is taking up a larger slice of the pie. Consumers have largely abandoned the traditional PC replacement cycle in favor of the smartphone replacement cycle, leaving businesses, governments, and other entities as the main source of demand. Here consumers are defined as households or individuals who are purchasing a computer for personal needs, as compared to an entity that is purchasing a PC for the needs of an enterprise.

Smartphones can do almost all of the tasks ordinary people used to traditionally do on PCs including: using email services, surfing the web, watching videos and movies, engaging on social media platforms, and utilizing video messaging services. That removes the need to constantly upgrade older computers and laptops. Back in 2016, Intel Corporation (INTC) mentioned that the PC upgrade cycle had slowed down to every five or six years, up from four years which at one time was the industry’s rule of thumb.

The cycle slowdown is impacting PC sales to all types of entities, but generally speaking, it’s the slowdown on the consumer side that remains the big headwind going forward. Businesses keep investing in new PCs as their computing needs are continuously evolving and increasingly becoming more complex, requiring the newest tech.

Betting Big on Printing

Back in the Fall of 2017, HP completed its purchase of Samsung Electronics Co.’s (OTC:SSNGY) printer business through a deal valued at $1.1 billion. HP has been making printers for a long time and that deal enhanced its position in the space by adding over 6,500 patents to its portfolio. Workforce talent, particularly Samsung’s research and engineering team, was effectively transferred over to HP as well.

PCs and printers are the backbone of HP as it exists today, with its supplies revenue and other sales largely representing offerings that are ancillary to those operations. If a consumer buys an HP printer, like the HP Tango X, there is a decent chance that same consumer might buy HP’s ink products and may decide to check out some of its apps. If a business purchases a 3D printer from HP, like one of its HP Jet Fusion 500 series, that opens up a potentially long-lasting revenue stream as HP sells 3D printing supplies and services that might not be readily available elsewhere.

The 3D printing market remains one of HP’s best way to generate growth going forward, as many see the technology potentially kick-starting another industrial revolution of sorts. While that remains to be seen, various market research firms are quite optimistic on the growth potential of 3D printing. HP is also very optimistic on the space and had this to say during its latest quarterly conference call:

“Looking at the 3D printing business, we are expanding both our production and prototyping install base across the automotive, industrial, consumer and healthcare markets. Millions of final production parts are now being produced each quarter on the Multi Jet Fusion platform and the range of applications in printers is incredible. As part of our Multi Jet Fusion portfolio expansion, this quarter we began ramping shipments of our 300, 500 solutions targeted at the prototyping market. We also continue to execute on our 3D printing metals technologies with partners including Volkswagen, and GKN. As I speak with CEOs across multiple industries, the fourth industrial revolution is here and it’s shaping up to be one of the most significant opportunities of our lifetime. The future of manufacturing and production is digital and is becoming a mainstream topic as businesses look to change the way they design, manufacture, and deliver new products to their customers.”

Note the focus on prototype manufacturing. HP sells the HP Jet Fusion 540 printer which is specifically for such purposes. The company mentions that one can “transition seamlessly from prototyping on an HP Jet Fusion 540 3D Printer to final part production on an HP Jet Fusion 3D 4210/4200 Printing Solution,” and that there is a benefit of staying within the HP family due to both printers running on the same technology. What the HP Jet Fusion 3D 4210 seeks to accomplish is significant reductions in the cost of building various parts (usually very complex components) used in the engineering, manufacturing, and industrial world.

HP needs a legitimate growth avenue to offset ongoing headwinds, and the 3D printing space offers plenty of upside. As a nascent market catering to the highly specialized needs of large industrial, engineering and other types of companies, there is a lot of room here for both one-time and reoccurring revenue streams. Depending on how things play out, markets like these also tend to carry decent (or even generous) margins as companies are able to build economic moats around their businesses (especially when patents and proprietary technology get utilized wisely).

If HP is successful, it’s highly likely that a good chunk of its customers that purchase its 3D printers will also turn to the company for supplies. While the amount of supplies used during the prototype development process isn’t much in a vacuum, the potential here comes from supplying industrial firms seeking to produce commercial quantities of its successful prototypes with specialized materials from HP. For reference, HP’s ‘Supplies’ revenue represented almost one-quarter of its sales in fiscal 2018. To its credit, we note that the firm has done a great job investing in projects with a high return on invested capital relative to its weighted average cost of capital over the past few years.

Concluding Thoughts

As of this writing, HP is trading below our fair value range, which is ascertained through our rigorous discounted cash flow analysis. The company’s 3.3% yield is well-supported by free cash flow generation, and we give HP an excellent Dividend Growth rating, indicating we expect ongoing payout increases in the future. HP’s push into the 3D printing market may help offset weakness elsewhere over the coming years by providing the company with a potentially lucrative growth opportunity. We will be monitoring that situation and the ongoing restructuring process at HP as we get deeper into 2019.

Image shown: HP is trading below the lower end of our range of expected outcomes as depicted by the red dot.

Disclaimer: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan works as an independent contributor for Valuentum Securities.