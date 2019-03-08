NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT's (NWHUF) CEO Paul Dalla Lana on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT's (OTC:NWHUF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Dalla Lana - CEO

Shailen Chande - CFO

Peter Riggin - COO

Conference Call Participants

Stephan Boire - Echelon Wealth Partners

Chris Couprie - CIBC

Mario Saric - Scotiabank

Troy MacLean - BMO

Tal Woolley - National Bank

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Paul Dalla Lana, CEO of NorthWest Healthcare Properties. Please go ahead.

Paul Dalla Lana

Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. Appreciate you joining us today. I'm joined by Shailen Chande, the REIT's Chief Financial Officer; and Peter Riggin, the REIT's Chief Operating Officer. Together, we are pleased to share with you our results for the fourth quarter of 2018. But first, I'd like to point out that during today's call, we may make forward-looking statements as defined under Canadian Securities law. While such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations regarding our business plans and future results, they are necessarily based on assumptions that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially. We direct you to all of the risk factors outlined in our public filings.

Our results for the quarter were in line with our expectations and include annualized quarterly FFO of $0.88 per unit on a normalized basis and a payout ratio of 90%, and 11% quarter-over-quarter increase in net asset value per unit to $12.30, primarily driven by favorable FX movements and fair value gains in the REIT's portfolio. 47.8% consolidated LTV excluding convertible debentures and full-year of 2018 source currency adjusted SPNOI growth of 4.3% compared to 2017, primarily driven by inflation indexation on leases at REIT's international assets. And all of this underpinned by a 96% plus occupied portfolio and a weighted average lease term of 15 years across an expanded 156 property, 11.2 million square feet portfolio.

In addition to our focus on operations in the quarter, we ended 2018 and started 2019 working on a number of significant strategic initiatives. In Australia, we have advanced the Healthscope transaction such that we now have definitive agreements to acquire 11 freehold of hospital property assets from Healthscope in an Australian $1.2 billion sale and leaseback transactions, conditional on Healthscope transaction, which is progressing well with the targeted closing in Q2 2019.

The high-quality portfolio will be 100% occupied by Healthscope on an absolute quadruple net lease basis with the tenant responsible for all the property operating costs including maintenance capital expenditures. The leases have a weighted average expiry of 20 years and are subject to six annual rent increases of 2.5% per annum, providing the strong organic growth. Along with an additional potential growth coming from $500 million plus development pipeline of expansion projects at an approximately 100 basis points spread over the stabilized cap rates on the properties.

Through leveraging its capital relationships, the REIT intends to the structure of the portfolio acquisition such that it will manage the 11 properties and ultimately new tenant approximately 25% to 30% ownership interest in the fourth quarter, resulting in an approximately $125 million to $150 million equity requirements, which has already been funded through its existing investment in Healthscope, which will be rolled into the transaction and previously funded deposits.

In Europe, we continue our growth strategy by closing on the acquisition of a number of medical office buildings and rehabilitation hospitals, bringing our total assets in Europe to approximately $700 million more than doubling over the last 12 months. We were also active in the capital markets, closing in the quarter of $125 million convertible debentures and post-quarter a $144 million equity financing both with the significant institutional participation.

In addition to this, capital markets activities were also active on a number of financings and refinancing much in support of the pending Healthscope transaction. From a regional perspective, firstly Brazil was on plan for the quarter and the year as a whole with 100% occupancy and continued strong and predictable income. 2018 constant currency adjusted SPNOI was 6.4%.

Operationally, the REITs major tenant, Rede D'Or continues to deliver outstanding strong results and expand its business thereby opening up the possibility of our further partnerships with NorthWest as evidenced by the recent acquisition of Hospital Morumbi in Sao Paulo for Brazilian reals $272 million. The acquisition numbered seventh with Brazil's leading private hospital operator.

In Canada, we were also on plan continuing strong performance with positive currency adjusted SPNOI growth of 1.5% in 2018 and portfolio occupancy up 150 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 93.2%. The quarter also saw a positive renewal rent increases with a 5.7% spread on expiring rents as well as a start up construction of a new campus medical office building in St. Albert just outside Edmonton, with 63% fee leasing.

In Europe, we were on plan, performing as expected with positive 2018 constant currency SPNOI of just under 1% and occupancy increasing 80 basis points to over 96.4%. As mentioned earlier, we continue to find good investment opportunities in Europe, allowing us not only to build scale in critical mass in Germany, but also now to build upon our initial two acquisitions in the Netherlands.

Further in 2018, the acquisition of four rehabilitation hospitals for Median Kliniken and sale-leaseback and transactions also open the door of growth in the hospital segment of healthcare real estate, not unless like other parts of our international portfolio, which are characterized by single tenant management like properties secured with 20 plus year leases indexed to inflation by investing class operators in this case Median, which is Germany's largest rehabilitation operator with over 120 facilities.

In Northwest Australia portfolio, portfolio occupancy was stable at 97% with a weighted average lease term of more than 13 years. First quarter end, the REIT entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the 11 properties previously mentioned from Healthscope, and we will look to further strengthen the REIT's position in the region while also leveraging existing capital relationships.

At Vital for its half year 2019 results delivered on March 1, 2018, the business reported strong and on plan results with positive 2018 constant currency adjusted SPNOI of 6% and stable occupancy of over 99% and a weighted average lease term of 18.5 years. Also, we saw 1% increase in net tangible asset value to New Zealand dollars 224 per unit while making progress on a $200 million portfolio of ongoing accretive developments.

For the balance of 2019 and building on these strong results, ongoing portfolio improvements and continued supportive trends in healthcare industry, the REIT will continue to drive internal growth through the completion of nine committed low-risk value-added developments and expansion projects, again primarily in Australia and New Zealand totaling approximately $350 million in total, $100 million net and $60 million proportionate share.

In addition to the Healthscope property acquisition, NorthWest expects a further 750 million of net investment activity in 2019, split broadly equally between Europe and Australia and New Zealand. Furthermore, we're planning a combination of non-core asset sales again approximately 350 million to 400 million, primarily targeted in Canada as well as $400 million in JV asset sales in Australia.

And lastly, NorthWest will increase its JV capital in Australia further $1.5 billion to $3.5 billion, as well as targeting a further $1.5 billion to $2 billion commitment similar to the JV commitments in Australia and Europe. I'm pleased that we have been able to advance number of these key long-term strategic initiatives during the first quarter.

Our biggest and better portfolio is supported by long-term inflation index assets, and as a result of these efforts in better position to deliver stable and growing returns to this. Furthermore, we continue to be the real-estate partner of choice to the healthcare industry, which provides exceptional global opportunities to grow accretively and enhancing the further value.

Now, I'll now ask the operator to open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Stephan Boire of Echelon Wealth Partners. Please go ahead.

Stephan Boire

I was just wondering, what kind of same property NOI growth do you expect this year before the effect of currency?

Paul Dalla Lana

I think again we have been targeting in the 3% to 4% range pretty consistently in the business, it was 4.3% this past 12 months. So, I think those are one and two big data points for it.

Stephan Boire

And in terms of your acquisition pipeline, I'm sorry, if I missed it, what do you expect for the REIT alone this year?

Paul Dalla Lana

Yes, we didn’t break down those numbers exactly in that format, but on an aggregate I know we have a 1.25 billion transaction underway as you know with respect net further $750 million. I think that it will be split though between roughly -- I had to say, roughly 50% to the REIT and 50% into Australia, which is like for the years a combination of our existing capital relationships there with the JV and Vital.

Your next question comes from Chris Couprie of CIBC. Please go ahead.

Chris Couprie

In your outlook section, you have a point here increasing investor liquidity by raising new capital and broadening in the investor base. Can you just explain what you mean by that?

Paul Dalla Lana

Well, I think just taken a base value. First, I think we are and maybe looking highly likely to be now included in the TSX Capped REIT Index which is probably some good news that it's just happening as we speak now. And that comes across the next week formally, but it looks that and I think just with the increase of our market cap and broader investor appeal in the business and better understanding, we're starting to see both in our new participants. It was evidenced in order to just equity offering in terms of the institutional support and I think just again certainly more liquidity and other things.

I think that's sweet spot or size as well as understanding, and I think some of the more differentiated parts of the business, starting to distinguish. So that said, if I can't take the chance to rip on a little then I wouldn’t say, that we're super happy where we are to compare ourselves to other peers that are in the healthcare space that are trading at a meaningful premium to NAV right now. We continue to get a little bit light certainly light on this quarter, coming in at 12/30 a unit. So, we see a lot of room to improve through investor participation and understanding and hopefully align those two up a little bit better.

Chris Couprie

With the Healthscope transaction obviously and Vital and so on, your reputation in the Australasian region must be more profiled, must be increasing. Is there any thoughts around doing anything in that region whether it'd be through listing or marketing or anything on that line of thought?

Paul Dalla Lana

Yes, I think certainly we have already been actively marketing. You recall that we have recently added a new regional CEO, Craig Mitchell, who has strong and distinguished Australian real estate capital markets background. And of course, we have a good and established platform in New Zealand. So, I think we are pretty actively marketing and at all times now the business, and as this transaction works through, it will give us even more opportunity would highlight that the REITs plus transaction is $6 billion in assets or so 4 billion of those [Technical Difficulty] in Australia and New Zealand.

So it’s a meaningful part of the business and certainly a natural opportunity as you note. Haven’t fully progressed the dual listing thought, although, it's seen, it's intriguing to us, and certainly any opportunity for us to do things that are complimentary to the business I think on for consideration. I think the main point I would say though that we are sort of 90 days out from roughly the closing of that transaction.

So having spent a year in the business sort of positioning it for the opportunity and now having the opportunity working went through system, we feel that we are in a great place now to both to put that into the business and let it do its things, which is accretive both in terms of earnings and more expansion opportunities all of the things that we do in the business as well as open up some of the doors that we talked about. So certainly in the second half of the year, I think we will be focused taking this many natural advantages as we can.

Chris Couprie

And then just lastly on Healthscope that range of 25% to 30% kind of what's going to dictate the ultimate percentages. Is it your desire versus the partners? And then let's just say the midpoint of the range. Can you just remind us what do you think say consolidated leverage is going to be once the transaction closed?

Paul Dalla Lana

You have two questions in there. So, that range is defined by the two existing relationships that we have in the marketplace. So, again as you know, we have the 25% interest in Vital, and our JV is a 70/30 JV equity our institutional partners. So, those really goalpost of existing relationships and we have been running our math, splitting that 50-50 illustratively. Those discussions they are going to get resolved in a short while. And it will be somewhere between the two more likely. So I think that’s the background to that range and I think the math on each of those goal posts are well know and well described through existing relationships.

I'll just maybe let Shailen guide to post-transaction LTV, if that’s okay.

Shailen Chande

Yes, thanks, Paul, and good morning Chris. In respect to post-transaction consolidated LTV, we don’t anticipate any material change, and I would note that our equity investment in the transaction is ready to factored into our balance sheet and that would be out 150 million deployed it into our investment in Healthscope currently as well as previously funded deposits. And that will ultimately roll it to the property transaction, so no material financing or changes in leverage expected as a result of the transaction.

Your next question comes from the line of Mario Saric of Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Mario Saric

Paul, I just want to run by some of the figures that you highlighted on the call in terms of potential commitments. So as we sit here today, I guess, pro forma Healthscope you disclosed in your investor presentation fee bearing assets 3.5 billion rounding up, can you walk us through how that 3.5 billion is anticipated to change based on kind of some of the commentary, which you made on the call?

Paul Dalla Lana

Yes. So, I would think broadly Mario, it will ultimately double, and again just for everyone benefit that 3.5 reference you speak to as the combination of the JV and Vital capital the interest in both of those. And it is that we don’t want to us to just talk to it for at least, and so our target is to roughly double that over the next balance year of the year to be direct where even very events is scheduled discussions, if more than discussion on and more than half of that. And we will see a market in a world that's increasingly coming into the direction of those some of the original premise which of these that we've spoken a lot of around these cost.

So, certainly, there were increasing interest by large institutional partner in the asset class, and it's a very, very constructive moment in the majority of their geographies around healthcare and healthcare real-estate by extension. So, we find ourselves in a pretty good position in terms of being able to lever that. You would recall that the JV, the initial JV that we've done and that we have in place that's some pretty specific components to it. It's evergreen and it has a number of structural features that team will be considering important. So, we're very focused on replicating that to the capital in an expanded format in Australia and New Zealand as well as those as well as you have to do much.

Mario Saric

Okay. So would you say next year or so?

Paul Dalla Lana

I think 2019 is our target.

Mario Saric

2019. Okay. And you mentioned it would include kind of additional penetration in Australia and perhaps exporting the model into other regions?

Paul Dalla Lana

Correct.

Mario Saric

Just a couple of other kind of small questions. Just on the IFRS 9 $12.30 compares to a normalized $12 per unit. What's the difference between $12.30 and $12?

Paul Dalla Lana

Too many adjustments, Shailen, you have to get beyond that too, dive into real detail. But we post the equity offering and it was little bit of near dilution there as just along those things, number one. And number two, the currency momentary from today is given back to timing that is from the year-end so those two adjustments are the two of the larger to get that right Shailen.

Shailen Chande

Yes, I might say those two adjustments are partially offset by an increase in the evaluation of our investment in Healthscope. For our IFRS December 31st statements, we mark that investment as December 31st Healthscope unit price. And post-December 31 that increased materially as the Brookfield bid got formalized. So, there is about a $20 million increase in the value of that investment in Healthscope post-quarter end, which partially offset the impact of FX and the dilution from the equity financing.

Mario Saric

And then on -- just on the fair value seasonally and you noted in the disclosure that some of it related to the recognition of in Europe. I was wondering how much of the $58 million would be comprised of that and what the trigger was to recognize the value?

Shailen Chande

Yes, it’s a relatively small amount, I would say inside of $10 million of the 58 million related to some excess land value in Germany, primarily. The trigger was really an ongoing review of our plans in respect of that land, and as we continue to explore potential development opportunity on that land, it became very clear to us that, that land is worth more than we traditionally carried it up.

Mario Saric

And I have a more of a broader question in terms of excess land value potential in Canada. Internally, have you looked at what that internal value differential could be between the cost ofs the land through the portfolio today versus what the fair value of that land might be in some instances perhaps a change of use being the driver of fair value?

Paul Dalla Lana

We haven’t and perhaps the same detail like others, it’s a couple specific situations that we previously spoken to, obviously we have a transaction under way at 30 Merton Street with an institutional partner there. And I think last quarter we spoke bit about Shepherd in Toronto and give you some ongoing post-development and expansion and ultimately land value recognition. I think those are sort of the broader the two main ones in the business. Obviously, we have other land in the portfolio and I highlighted both in Canada where you know for example we are building in St. Albert, we have a number of land parcels that are strategic and that we are always looking to expand on.

And then in Australia, where we are very, very active and have both at NorthWest Australia and have seen a number of transactions this quarter that we spoken to smaller ones, but that are strategically located sites next to regional hospitals that are in nearly stages of future planning. So, I think for us our main focus on properties is pretty geared towards those types of things in many ways. So, we can always look more in the [indiscernible] incredible moment here and it is probably things for us to consider. But again, the couple of things that we have targeted on are advancing and making progress, but nothing more specific beyond that.

Mario Saric

And the projected forecast say $350 million to $400 million of assets in Canada this year. Would it be fair to assume that the disposition cap rate on those assets would be fairly comparable to IFRS cap rate for the region as a whole?

Paul Dalla Lana

Yes. I think that’s the reasonable assumption and target is 2019.

Mario Saric

My last question with the white-collar results, but any updated in terms of timing on the management contract discussions there in terms of a resolution?

Paul Dalla Lana

Yes, those discussions are ongoing and we target as much as to the first in conjunction with potential Healthscope portfolio participation. So and that's going to announce to that market, so that be AGM and the again that's part of the half year results on March 1st, and then I just have [indiscernible]

Our next question comes from Troy MacLean of BMO. Please go ahead.

Troy MacLean

Just a question on the $0.88 of normalized AFFO. What level of asset sales does that take into account? Is it only the completed transaction so far? Or is that potential sale of the Canadian portfolio or the Canadian assets that you want to sell?

Paul Dalla Lana

So, no, it's only the completed or committed transactions that we have to include. Healthscope obviously does not include any prospective acquisitions or dispositions or new JVs.

Troy MacLean

And then, just with the development pipeline bigger post the Healthscope transaction and the JV, would it be fair to say that acquisition volume could come down over the next couple of years outside of the JV? Or is that -- how do you look at? What buckets you have over the next couple of years on where you want to invest?

Paul Dalla Lana

So, you've taken the [indiscernible] guided too, but I would reiterate Troy that the big themes over this business which are incredibly constructive. I think we are in a very, very real movement through healthcare consolidation and by extension the need for healthcare the capital. And our business increasingly is positioned very, very well in all of its geographies with leading being platforms and meeting relationships that highlighted in 2018. We did transactions with all of our major partners. So if you look that our top 5 tenants, we did the transactions with all of them. We've probably announced or will shortly announce the transactions in 2019 at the end of all of them and that's just the existing group.

And every time, I seem to say that things like Healthscope are an exception, and again this business has been targeting that portfolio for since the 2014 IPO. Frankly, there are more things like that. So, all of that in an environmental, those goes environmental observations I think apply. So, our sense here is that, the addition to the JV capital is going to be an important tool in our toolkit to allow us to do the chunkier or more concentrated things, and that's the reason we put on the initial JV in Australia because we saw things like Healthscope coming sooner than later.

There are other large portfolios in that market place that we have some visibility on that, it could be coming in the next little while. We'll certainly see similar activity in Europe. And again, our new partner in Brazil just announced another BRL8 billion internal expansion program coming off of the rest of the team side given over the last five years. So, all of our partners that we know well are continuing to grow and improved their businesses, and that offers us opportunity going forward.

So, we would say that those really themes apply to the business and we're making sure that we have the tools in the toolkit to in the right order and the right way, keep pace with our partners as because we think the focus that for us leads us to a combination of improving the existing structure of the Canadian business and making sure that it can grow and do things as well as adding more JV capital and another types of things that we can use to pursue all of those opportunities to the full success.

Troy MacLean

And then just in Europe, you basically more than double the size of the portfolio 2018. Is there much -- how much more could you grow without meaningfully adding to G&A? And are you happy with the size of the business or is that something you still want to get bigger?

Paul Dalla Lana

Yes, that's I mean we have a few really specific answers to that. So, I'm trying to work through them, but the general theme for us I think we expect to have a similar level of growth in 2019, as we did in 2018 more like any significant one offs sort of the transaction the number of which are cueing in that marketplace. So, we certainly have high visibility on $350 million worth of we call them incremental tuck in acquisitions and that's a range of MOBs in our core markets in Germany. We have identified new markets in Netherlands as you know and then into the rehab hospital space. You all have seen that we did another transaction with a group in addition Canadian. I mean those groups and other large consolidated there, so we certainly see that combination of activity delivering $350 million of opportunity over the next 12 months with pretty high visibility.

And again I think the platform certainly other than regional management tools for the medical office building part of the business is pretty will sized you know that 35 plus platform now with full corporate functionality, so right from the investment suite to operating suite. So, we are -- I would take any strive in terms of the size of platform and its relationship that could set certainly five years to get to this point for us. But you know, the past has been quite similar to the one we want during Canada and then just much bigger markets with more to do. So, the quarter we are really feeling good about that.

The existing business there and around that I would say that Europe is in a movement of hospital consolidation. We see the number of large transactions happening, we are aware of number of large portfolios cueing whether they are 2019 or 2020 but certainly very meaningful set of opportunities coming down the road that we see potentially being as high interest so. We are certainly working hard to position ourselves as we did in Australia to have the tools and the tool kit to be able to pursue those in the right way and add scale.

So I think two answers to that question.

Troy MacLean

And then, just finally, would any of the assets in Europe potentially make its way into the JV you have or is that -- you have to do something separate to have a JV in Europe?

Paul Dalla Lana

It’s a great question, Tory. I think we are quite as far as the answer on that, yes. It's not unimaginable. I think you know the themes that we lived in Australia are the ones that we know best obviously that receiving a relationship with intangible things makes it a little bit easier for people that visibility and certainty that it's not a theoretical exercise if you will, and not that we ever approaches that way, but it's been clear some of the capital side that's one of that came in consideration. So, that's what we did in Australia, of course, so that that playbook worked well and continues to work well. So, I'd say it's possible, but it's not our requirements.

And really, we want to make sure that we have a clarity of investment focus and our focus is again certainly within the business in Europe broadly on the cure side of the healthcare real-estate space. And so, we want to be able to do all those things we like that complementary theme of long-term hospital assets and certainly in that office building space. And so, finding a partner that have some of your views and wants to do all those things in a multimarket format with the combination of things that we bring to the table, and so go on and that were thinking. So again, it's not an absolute requirement, but it's the possibility. And I think you know we are working through that.

Your next question comes from Tal Woolley of National Bank. Please go ahead.

Tal Woolley

I just want to start on the balance sheet. You've got some -- I think you've got a small convert and some credit line to roll part at the end of year. Would you think about going forward and giving what your plans are? Do you have a sort of set idea of like what sources is that capital you want to use between secured creditor banks debt and those converts post the healthcare closure?

Shailen Chande

So in respect of our 2018 or 2019 maturities, I am very much anticipating to refinancing normal course and lot of them are margin just rolling shorter term facilities. In terms of our broader strategy on the balance sheet, it continued to emphasize that we have really a balance sheet that's quite flexible and poised for both of you deleveraging as well as significantly accreting or accretive refinancing. We have that $250 million of corporate and property little financing.

I would wait for the average interest rate of just about 7% in the context of today's market that could be refinanced at significantly lower rate to 200 basis points. So that good quality has the two bit more of an unsecured strategy relative to what we have today. And then, as we look to, it's been growing in various regions. We also note that we look to leverage of those respected capital structures. And then, we note the accretion that comes through from our in country financing specifically in Germany as well as in Australia when we have the benefit of our JV partner.

Tal Woolley

And then my last question is just on. Your investment priorities seem to be very much outside Canada mostly from what you aim or point you discussed earlier. Is there some sort of threshold of having assets outside of Canada where you start were tax planning becomes a little more complicated like, I guess, I'm just wondering if you have so much outside of the country? Is there some side of which you mean that sort of maintaining that maintaining the restructure and according to CIO tax planning is being more complicated?

Paul Dalla Lana

Yes, so I am happy to take that one. There is a lot embedded in that question, I mean, I guess at the highest level in terms of minimum Canadian content, if you may for REIT or status, that’s not necessarily a driver, and we don’t see that being a constraint. We are REIT. I mean we sit in all of our regions and that hasn’t posed an issue, historically, and we don’t see anything strange from that.

Operator

Paul Dalla Lana

Okay. Thank you, operator, and thank you again to everyone participating on the call. We do appreciate your interest in NorthWest. Good bye and have a good day. Thank you.

