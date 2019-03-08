Callaway Golf Company Is Well Positioned For The Future

The Golf business is cyclical, and many of the products which Callaway sells command a premium price, so we may well be at the top of the cycle.

Callaway Golf (ELY) is a small-cap stock worth analyzing. The company has steadily evolved from a simple manufacturer of golf clubs to a leading manufacturer and distributor of premium equipment, apparel and sportswear. Its recent acquisition of Jack Wolfskin reflects the company's desire to invest strategically in areas complementary to golf and broaden its target market.

Fundamentals of the core business are strong with sales in the golf business having increased around 10% annually over the last five years. Net income has risen steadily and topped $100 million last year, which was an increase of more than 100% percent year on year. This took place due to a lower average taxation rate and operational leverage generated by a sharp increase in sales. Callaway has a very strong core brand, and despite the fact that there is intense competition in the Golf industry, Callaway definitely has enough share of mind to remain one of the leaders for the next 5-10 years.

The major limiting factor for growth investors is the slow rate growth which is akin to the Golf industry. Callaway Golf already has a significant share of worldwide sales of golf clubs and golf balls, and the golf industry is very competitive. Gaining incremental market share is difficult. Therefore, opportunities for additional market share are limited, given the competitive nature of the golf industry. Moreover, the overall dollar volume of worldwide sales of golf clubs or golf balls is unlikely to grow quickly - it will most likely grow at a very small rate of around 1%.

Additionally, we are close to the top of the cycle when it comes to consumer goods. Golf is clearly a recreational sport, and consumers are willing to make discretionary purchases of golf products during favorable economic conditions, like we are experiencing now, with low interest rates, high confidence in the economy, and near-full employment. If there were to be a significant downturn in the economy, it seems clear to me that Callaway would be quite hard hit, even more so than the normal company.

These two limitations are probably why the company decided to expand its apparel business so aggressively. In addition to the Callaway brand, it acquired OGIO and TravisMathew in 2017 and Jack Wolfskin in January 2019. The company is hoping to expand into soft goods and apparel as part of its long-term growth and strategic plan. So far, this has played out with moderate success - though the company still derives the bulk of its revenue from its core business.

The acquisition of Jack Wolfskin was expensive, though. Callaway Golf financed this transaction by taking a term loan from banks. The company incurred higher interest costs than it expected, meaning that the interest expense was far greater than initially planned. As a result, the company expects that this purchase will be dilutive to shareholders in 2019. This is the exact same situation that I have seen in so many companies in public markets. The institutional imperative just seems to propel CEOs to make acquisitions and grow the company by any means necessary, rather than looking for the highest return on equity investment. Had Callaway Golf simply taken out the same loan and repurchased shares, it would likely have been accretive to shareholders.

Instead, integrating this business will be expensive and time-consuming. Integration takes a significant amount of time, places a significant strain on managerial, operational and financial resources and could well prove to be more expensive than Callaway initially predicted. Only time will tell if this was the correct decision.

Luckily, the company had a pristine balance sheet going into this acquisition. Callaway Golf had only $15 million of debt and more than $720 million in shareholders' equity. So, while it is clear that the company will have a slightly more leveraged position in the future, there is no indication that would suggest that the balance sheet will not remain anything but outstanding going forward. Encouragingly, the company has also authorized $50 million in stock repurchases which have helped to keep the share count under control. Callaway Golf also pays a small $0.01 dividend per share, which helps to avoid cash from accumulating on the balance sheet.

Overall, I believe that the core business remains strong, and although growth rates are likely to be minimal, Callaway Golf is well positioned for the future. As far as the company's recent pivot to apparel though, if executed correctly, it may well turn out to be a pleasant surprise - though I wouldn't bet on it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.