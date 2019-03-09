The Dollar - Going Nowhere Fast

The US dollar is the world's reserve currency. The US currency is also the benchmark pricing mechanism for commodities which are global assets. The level of the dollar against other world currencies is a function of a myriad of factors. Interest rate differentials play a significant role in the path of least resistance of foreign exchange instruments. At the same time, political and economic considerations can make or break a currency. Many of the world's central banks hold dollars as their principal reserve asset because of its stability.

The dollar index is comprised of a collection of world currencies measured against the US dollar. Since the euro is also a reserve currency, it represents 57% of the index. The dollar index fell to a low at 88.15 in February 2018 before moving to the upside and reaching its most recent high at 97.705 in mid-December 2018. While the index was trading near the high at 96.61 on March 4, it has not made a new high in over two months despite the strong underlying fundamentals for the currency. The dollar has been going nowhere fast, but the trend remains higher and it was not far off its resistance level at the end of last week.

The Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish ETF product replicates the price action in the dollar index futures contract. While the dollar is not running away on the upside, attempts to move to the downside have been buying opportunities throughout 2019.

Multiple attempts at a new peak

After reaching a high at 97.705 in mid-December, the dollar index made another attempt to achieve a higher high in mid-February and fell short.

As the weekly chart highlights, the dollar index made its first attempt to challenge the mid-December peak in mid-February but fell short at the 97.23 level. After falling to a higher low at 95.715, it is now crawling higher and was at the 97.27 level on March 8 after climbing to a marginally lower peak at 97.665 last week. If the index that holds around a 57% exposure to the euro can't rise above the mid-December peak, a deeper correction could be on the horizon. However, the path of least resistance still appears to be higher. The slow stochastic, a momentum indicator is rising but remains in the upper area of neutral territory along with relative strength. Open interest in the futures market is steady at just under 59,000 contracts, and weekly historical volatility at under 4.5% is a sign of the tight trading range for the dollar over recent weeks.

Rate differentials favor the greenback

One of the primary factors when it comes to the path of least resistance for currencies is interest rate differentials. With short-term euro rates static at negative forty basis points and yen rates in negative territory, the Fed Funds rate at 2.25-2.50% makes the dollar the most attractive choice when it comes to currency yields. Since central banks all over the world hold currency reserves, the dollar continues to maintain a competitive advantage over the other foreign exchange instruments.

Meanwhile, the US Fed seems to have slowed down its program of tightening credit which likely slowed the ascent of the dollar. Last week, a highly dovish message from the European Central Bank fostered the latest move towards the highs in the dollar. While the current level of rate differentials favors the dollar, other factors could be working against appreciation of the dollar index.

The administration wants the dollar lower - manipulation into final trade negotiations with China?

The ongoing negotiations between the US and China over a new framework for trade will likely address currency considerations. In 2018, tariffs on Chinese goods coming into the US and retaliation by the Chinese on US exports to the world's most populous nation caused weakness in China's economy. To stimulate their domestic economy, China cut interest rates and devalued the yuan versus the dollar. Any new agreement will likely deal with the current level of the yuan-dollar foreign exchange relationship as it impacts the balance of trade. Moreover, the Trump Administration has made no secret of its desire for a weaker dollar as it makes US exports more competitive on global markets. While President Trump has stated that he favors a strong dollar in the long-term as the playing field for trade becomes more level, during the negotiations a weaker dollar can be a weapon or tool to achieve goals.

Central banks, monetary authorities, and governments have a long history of manipulating currency markets to address domestic economic concerns. I would not be surprised if the US Treasury has not been active in the foreign exchange markets selling the dollar on rallies to prevent it from making a higher high each time it threatens to challenge the mid-December high during the current negotiations with the Chinese. At his confirmation hearing, Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin echoed the President's opinion that a weaker dollar was favorable for US multinational businesses. Therefore, it is likely that the financial muscle of the US may be standing in front of a new high in the greenback and holding it in a trading range.

UUP on a dip

Since reaching a low at 88.15 in February 2018, buying the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish ETF product (UUP) on dips and taking profits at new highs has been the optimal strategy when approaching the dollar index. The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts.

The most recent holdings of UUP include:

UUP has net assets of $374.27 million and trades nearly three-quarters of one million shares each day. The dollar index rose from a low at 88.15 in February 2018 to a high at 97.705 last December, a rise of 10.8%.

Over the same period, UUP rose from $23.09 to a high at $26.12 or over 13%. The better performance for UUP was because of the interest rate differential that provides an attractive yield for the dollar versus other world currencies.

For those who believe the US will continue to step on the dollar as it approaches a high, UDN is the inverse product in the dollar index. The dollar index now appears to be hearing for another test of the highs above the 97.705 level on the active month dollar index futures contract. If the trading pattern since December holds, the high odds play is that the dollar is going nowhere, fast.

