Laurentian Bank: The Earnings Were Atrocious

We go over key themes and what it will take to turn this around.

When we last touched on Laurentian Bank (OTCPK:LRCDF) we left with the conclusion:

It still has a year or two to turnaround its profit margins and the labor negotiations continue to be a drag. On the other hand, we have not seen such bombed out valuations even within the worst financial crisis of our time. We love it here and it continues to be one of two Canadian banks that we own.

Unfortunately we completely missed the debacle in this quarter's earnings report.

Q1-2019 earnings

Laurentian has an October year end for its books. It reported for the quarter ended January 31, 2019.

The key miss and the biggest driver was the revenue number. At $242.3 million it was down 9% year on year and 5% from the October quarter.

Source: Laurentian Bank Q1-2019

At $0.98 cents, the number was about 25% below the lowest analyst estimates. Within the revenue, the net interest income although lower, was relatively steady from the previous quarter. The big drop was in non-interest income.

Source: Laurentian Bank Q1-2019

The key reason for the drop in non-interest income was the capital markets turmoil. On the call, management mentioned that while this had recovered subsequently, it was still not at the levels seen in October 2018.

A key element was lower capital markets driven revenues, which impacted earnings by about $0.12 per share compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and about $0.15 per share compared to the first quarter of 2018. So if we're looking forward, what we should expect is capital markets revenues to come back. Although, we might not make up everything we lost in the first quarter, we might make up some, but we believe the capital markets revenue will bounce back in the future quarters.

Source: Laurentian Bank Q1-2019 Transcript

While revenues trended lower, Laurentian's non-interest expenses stayed rather high. In fact, only one recent quarter had expenses higher than this and that was mitigated by rather strong revenues back then.

Source: Laurentian Bank Q1-2019

The end result of this was an absurdly high efficiency (non-interest expenses/total revenues) ratio. In banking, the lower the efficiency ratio the better. At 74%, this ratio was incredibly high for Laurentian.

Source: Laurentian Bank Q1-2019

Just as a quick comparison, let's see where the other big banks in Canada are at. Below we have RBC showing a sub 60% efficiency ratio recently.

Source: RBC

Bank of Montreal (BMO) was higher, yet significantly better than Laurentian.

Source: Bank Of Montreal

On another related metric, BMO produced a return on equity of 19% in the most recent quarter. Laurentian had a rather gruesome 7.3%.

What is there to love?

Laurentian is in the process of making its operations more efficient. They have a target of an efficiency ratio of 63% by 2021. Can they reach it? We think that is highly probable but it will require time and job cuts. The number though is not that far fetched as these results imply. For one, Laurentian hit a 64% ratio very recently before its union labor issues weighed it down.

Source: Laurentian Bank Q4-2017 presentation

At 63%, it would translate into a 14% return on equity assuming the curve is similar to the last 12 months and we are not in a recession. That on a $58-$60 tangible book would make for $8.12-$8.40 of EPS. The stock is trading at C$41.00 today. So yes, the earnings look horrendous and Laurentian has its work cut out for it but there is a good prospect for upside for the most conservative bank in Canada.

Source: Laurentian Bank Q1-2019 presentation

Dividends

One thing that Laurentian has been known for has been its incredibly long dividend streak. We are now into 24 consecutive years of maintaining or raising their dividend, including a raise during the global financial crisis. The payout ratio is getting a bit high, but only by Laurantian's own standards.

Source: Laurentian Bank Q1-2019 presentation

At this point, growth in the dividend seems less likely and Laurentian will likely want to retain as much capital as possible. At the same time, we think the dividend is safe and a 6.34% yield is one major reason to keep owning this.

Valuation

With earnings per share flying far from estimates, it is hard to venture a guess as to where they come in next quarter. We still think there is big upside over this quarter's numbers, but we are more interested in a longer run run-rate, which we think is closer to $6 and possibly as high as $8. Considering that, the shares look cheap.

Conclusion

We would be lying if we said that we were not disappointed with the earnings this quarter. We were up a bit since our initial purchase and then had this bombshell dropped on us.

Data by YCharts

We think this will now be a much more longer-term story and we will have to see if Laurentian can deliver the results it promises. The valuation though, in our opinion, is very compelling and Laurentian is likely trading close to 8 times its current year earnings and potentially at less than 5 times what we see as an upside case for earnings. Getting from here to there will take 2-4 years and in the interim, we will have to get a lot of returns from the dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRCDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Tipranks: BUY

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.