Natural Gas - Zzz

After a period of extreme and wild volatility that took the price of natural gas from just below $2.60 to almost $5 per MMBtu, the futures market has entered a period of hibernation. Like the bear that prepared for winter, natural gas has gone into a deep and restful slumber. Bulls and bears alike have not been able to do much with the commodity over recent weeks, and the current period could continue with trading in a narrow range for the coming weeks and perhaps months.

The volatility junkies will now have to turn to the turbocharged ETF's like the bullish Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and its bearish partner (DGAZ) to make any reasonable return on the ever-narrowing daily ranges in the futures market.

The withdrawal season will soon end, and the natural gas will once again to fill storage across the United States. As we are only weeks away from the transition, the price of the energy commodity is sitting and snoozing at the $2.85 per MMBtu level.

The market goes to sleep and volatility plunges

Last week was a real snoozer in the natural gas futures market.

As the daily chart highlights, April natural gas futures traded in a sleepy range from $2.812 to $2.896 per MMBtu last week. Daily historic volatility was at 23.25% on the April futures contract, less than half the level in December. Daily historical volatility on the nearby contract had traded to over 150% in November and December when the price action took natural gas to almost $5 per MMBtu. On the longer-term chart, the metric has also been declining steadily.

As the weekly chart illustrates, volatility has decreased from 74.66% in early January to its current level at 49.54%. While there were plenty of trading opportunities in the energy commodity in late 2018 and early 2019, they have all but dried up over recent weeks.

Another significant withdrawal from inventories

On Thursday, March 7, the Energy Information Administration reported that the amount of natural gas in storage around the United States declined by 149 billion cubic feet during the previous week.

As the chart shows, inventories stood at 1.39 trillion cubic feet as of March 1 which was 14.9% below the level at the start of March in 2018 and 25% below the five-year average for this time of the year. The most significant percentage changes when it comes to the five-year average were in the Mountain region which was just under 40% lower, and the Pacific region which was over 45% lower.

Is natural gas supposed to move lower as we enter the injection season?

While the shift from the withdrawal to the injection season is a time of the year where the price of natural gas tends to display weakness, over the past three years, since 2016, the price made lows for the year in February and March.

The monthly chart shows that the price of natural gas hit its low for the year in 2016 in March at $1.611 per MMBtu which was the lowest level since the late 1990s. In 2017, the low came in February at $2.522, and last year it was at a marginally higher low of $2.53 during the same month. If the pattern holds, the February low at $2.543 per MMBtu this year would be the fourth consecutive year of higher lows. Over the past three years, the margin between the lows has been extremely narrow.

Natural gas is at a level where it could experience a correction over the coming weeks as the energy commodity begins to flow back into storage facilities. Meanwhile, the pattern of price action suggests that the market will continue to trade in a narrow range, and the volatility from last November through January will fade in the memories of market participants.

Record production, record demand

In the dialogue Republic, the ancient Greek philosopher Plato wrote that necessity is the mother of invention which is an appropriate comment when it comes to the state of fundamentals in the natural gas market in the United States.

Massive discoveries of the energy commodity in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States has led to record production. At the same time, technological advances in fracking and fewer regulations under the Trump Administration have supported increasing output. The massive reserves that are in the quadrillions of cubic feet led to the decline in 2016 to a century-low price. However, the shift from coal-fired to natural gas-fired power plants in the US, and exports of liquefied natural gas to consumers around the globe have increased the demand side of the fundamental equation for the energy commodity. The growth of the natural gas business in the US, which is the world's leading producer of both oil and gas these days, has come on the heels of record production and consumption. The LNG business continues to grow as supply and demand verticals have offset in many ways.

UGAZ and DGAZ during quieter markets- Less risk, but pull the trigger fast

We are likely to see a continuation of sleepy trading ranges in the natural gas futures market over the coming weeks, and perhaps months. However, the market continues to attract a healthy amount of speculative interest each day. While open interest in the futures market declined from almost 1.7 million contracts in October 2018 to its current level at just over 1.2 million, around 300,000 futures contracts change hands each day on the NYMEX division of the CME. Natural gas remains a market that will continue to attract bulls and bears looking to capture price volatility.

Shrinking price variance could cause action junkies to look to the leveraged ETN products that offer triple the price moves on a percentage basis over the coming weeks and months. These highly liquid products are not appropriate for medium or long-term long or short positions in the natural gas futures market as their gearing causes them to suffer from brutal time decay. Over time, triple-leveraged instruments are subject to reserve splits that destroy their value. However, for intraday or intra-week trading purposes, they offer turbocharged performance for longs and shorts. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN and its bearish counterpart are two highly liquid tools that add liquidity to the futures market as market makers and arbitrageurs tend to transfer risk to the NYMEX futures and futures options. The fund summary for UGAZ states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index.

UGAZ trades an average of 6.2 million shares each day and has net assets of $588.84 million. Around 2.56 million shares of DGAZ change hands each day, and the ETN has net assets of $182.23 million. The significant liquidity in the leveraged bullish and bearish instruments makes them useful tools for those who understand their limitations as very short-term instruments.

Natural gas will likely continue to trade in a narrow range as the market prepares to move from the withdrawal to the injection season over the coming weeks. The risk of a correction is rising as the price crawls higher, but if the price can hold the February low at $2.543 per MMBtu, the trading pattern will continue to be bullish and a sign that demand is keeping pace with supplies which continue to flow at a record level. Natural gas was trading at $2.86 per MMBtu on Friday, March 8, as the hibernation from volatility continued.

