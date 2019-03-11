SGX Offers Unique Commodity Products

Singapore is an island city-state that sits off the southern tip of Malaysia. While the population in Singapore in 2017 was at just over 5.6 million, what the country lacks in size and people it makes up for in financial muscle. Singapore is a leading and influential world financial capital and a growing international hub for commodities trading.

The leading commodities futures exchanges in the world are the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Intercontinental Exchange, and London Metals Exchange. While other exchanges operate all over the globe to provide consumers, producers, and other commodities market participants with liquidity, SGX is in an area of the world that gives the exchange an advantage when it comes to its suite of products and geographical location.

SGX began in December 1999 as a holding company that became the successor company to the Stock Exchange of Singapore (SES), the Singapore International Monetary Exchange (SIMEX), and Securities Clearing and Computer Services Pte Ltd (SCCS). Commodities are global assets, and the products offered by SGX expand and enhance the opportunities for markets participants around the globe.

Commodities tend to move together, as an asset class.

The Invesco DB Commodities ETF (DBC) is a benchmark ETF product that tracks the prices of some of the leading commodities futures prices. While it does not contain the commodities traded on SGX, it should as they are critical raw material markets.

Singapore - the gateway to Emerging Asia, including China

Singapore is a world financial capital, and its geographic location makes it a gateway to China. China is the demand side of the fundamental equation when it comes to raw materials. With 1.4 billion people, and GDP growth at 6.6% in 2018, China is a critical nation when it comes to the path of least resistance of many commodities prices. Over the past years, economic expansion in China leads to more demand for raw materials, while contraction often weighs on the prices of commodities.

The ongoing trade dispute between the US and China that has prompted tariffs by the US on Chinese goods and China's retaliatory measures on US exports to the Asian nation has distorted many raw material prices. Protectionism added to price volatility in the futures market which serve as ground zero for producer and consumer hedging activities and the speculative interest that greases the wheels when it comes to liquidity. Producers tend to sell when prices are rising, and consumers often purchase requirements when prices move to the downside. The speculative element in a futures market allows for liquidity at all price levels and prevents price gaps fostering smooth price movement over time at all price levels. While many raw materials trade on the world's leading futures exchanges like the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Intercontinental Exchange, and the London Metals Exchange, SGX provides liquid products in some of the products that are not offered on the CME, ICE, and LME such as iron ore, coking coal, and rubber.

Expertise in financial innovation and well situated geographically

Singapore's government and political system have long fostered financial innovation and liquidity in markets across all asset classes, its position that puts the tiny nation in between China and Australia, a leading commodity producing country, stands to increase Singapore and SGX's profile in the world of commodities. Australia is, in many ways, a supermarket for China as it exports a large percentage of its commodities production to the world's most populous and second wealthiest nation. Therefore, Singapore stands at a crossroads in the supply chain for Australia and many other countries around the world that depend on Chinese consumption for their commodity output.

Iron ore and freight

SGX is a world leader when it comes to their iron ore futures and swap products. Iron ore is the primary ingredient in steel which is a staple building block when it comes to infrastructure. China's demand for steel is a function of its growth. The world's leading iron ore producers include Brazil and Australia, and China is the leading consumer of the ferrous metal. Therefore, SGX's iron ore derivative contracts put the exchange in a dominant position in the global steel business.

The Baltic Dry Index is one of the most closely watched shipping metrics that offers insight into the rising and falling levels of transporting dry bulk commodities from production to consumption locations around the globe. SGX has become the proud owner of the Baltic Dry Index which is the benchmark for dry bulk freight rates and a guide for other shipping rates in the world.

Rubber and energy

I first became aware of and a fan of the Singapore market in the 1980s and 1990s when their predecessor, SIMEX, offered liquid crude oil and oil product futures contracts during the Asian time zone. The SIMEX contracts offered around-the-clock liquidity and arbitrage opportunities for market participants in Asia, the US, Europe, the Middle East, and other areas of the world.

These days, SGX is also a leader in the growing rubber market. Singapore is the world's price discovery center for natural rubber and SGX's SICOM derivatives are the global benchmark for the commodity. Rubber is a critical commodity. Anyone who drives a car knows that tires made of rubber are a necessity. SGX is one of the few exchanges and the only leading exchange that offers futures on rubber for consumers, producers, and other market participants. SGX also provides a host of other products as the exchange continues to grow and expand its reach around the globe.

An interview with their head of commodities

I reached out to one of SGX's affiliate offices in the US in Chicago for an update on the exchange's progress and plans for North America.

I spoke with Serene Cai the International Sales representative for SGX in Chicago, and she was kind enough to introduce me to Mr. William Chin, the Head of Commodities at SGX who answered the following questions:

Andrew Hecht (AH): SGX set up an office in Chicago, what is your role? Serene Cai (SC): SGX has set up multiple US offices (Chicago, New York, San Francisco) to better serve a growing client base in this region and meet rising international investor appetite to access and risk manage Asian exposure. Our role is to engage with partners and investors in North America who are increasingly looking East, particularly Emerging Asia, for growth opportunities across asset classes - commodities, equities, FX. AH: Where do you see the greatest potential for growth in commodities business for the Exchange in North America? SC: The US market is very agriculture and energy-centric whereas Asia is focused on bulk commodities and shipping. SGX's service proposition to investors is tied to seaborne trade flows into China, leveraging on our distribution in Asia. Iron Ore has become Asia's first truly global commodity, increasingly following in the footsteps of the oil complex in terms of size and economic importance. Beyond price discovery, it plays a key macro role as an indicator of Asia's growth. The iron ore market is evolving and becoming increasingly financialized and we look forward to working with US participants to broaden their access into Emerging Asia, particularly China. This is an opportunity to diversify their commodities portfolios and benefit from iron ore's volatility. AH: Do you see SGX as a competitor or complimentary when it comes to the other leading futures exchanges of the world? How does SGX distinguish itself? SC: We see SGX as being complementary to other leading futures exchanges. As mentioned above, US markets are focused on agricultural and energy whereas Asia is more about bulks and shipping focus. As such, SGX distinguishes itself by building our commodities franchise around seaborne trade flows into China. We pioneered the world's first iron ore swaps in 2009 even though Singapore is neither a producer nor consumer of the commodity. After a decade of growing the ecosystem, the highly liquid iron ore market has attracted institutional and physical participants and we have close to 100% market share in both international cleared iron ore and coking coal derivatives. This has positioned us as the world's leading seaborne price discovery and risk management centre for the key raw materials in steelmaking.

The Invesco DB Commodities ETF is a benchmark ETF product that tracks the prices of commodities futures and should incorporate some of the SGX products as they are critical raw material markets.

Source: Barchart

DBC has traded in a range from $11.70 to $46.63 since 2006. At $15.67 on March 8, it is closer to the low than the high over the past thirteen years. DBC holds a diversified base of commodities futures including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

With $1.8 billion in net assets and over 2.211 million shares changing hands each day, Invesco should consider adding SGX iron ore and rubber futures to the holdings of DBC to increase the diversification of the commodities instrument.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.