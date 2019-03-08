The Binding Offer For Graincorp Should Be Announced Soon

Long Term Asset Partners - Graincorp

Spread: 10%

One of the main Australian agriculture companies, Graincorp (OTCPK:GRCLF), has received a non-binding offer from a new private equity company LTAP priced at A$10.42/share. The due diligence stage is going on for more than 3 months now already and although GNC management seems to be quite vague in regards to the offer, the two largest shareholders, which own 30% are apparently pushing for engagement with LTAP. The last year's drought is threatening GNC's financial performance and 2019 are expected to be very challenging for the company.

Nonetheless, besides LTAP it has a few other options like to engage in a restructuring, recommended by Tanara Capital or to divest parts of the business. LTAP seems to have a very competent management team that has been able to attract over A$3bn funding from Goldman Sachs. This is also the first deal for the private fund, therefore reputation here is very important, so I think that the possibility of them walking away is rather low. It is also worth mentioning, that 5 years Australian antitrust has blocked the merger of Graincorp and Archer Daniels Midland and although the situation is different now, there are rumors that LTAP will have to increase their bid to the similar level from the five years ago (A$13.2/share).

For the most recent news, GNC has just recently agreed to sell a part (13% of its EV) of their business to ANZ Terminals, so maybe this will motivate LTAP to come up with the binding offer faster.

Background

Graincorp operates grain storage and logistics assets - it is the largest grain handler in Eastern Australia with the biggest storage and transport network. On top of that it also operates in malting (top 5 global producer) and oil (Australia's largest integrated edible oil company) businesses.

LTAP is a freshly minted asset manager for a trust whose beneficiaries are Australian investors. Team has strong backgrounds - Tony Shepherd (chairman) has served as a chairman in two other billion dollar companies, Lance Hockridge (deputy chairman) has been Aurizon's (A$9bn rail freight company) CEO and Andrea Staines served in Aurizon as a non-executive director.

Nexon (3659.T) - 47% stake sale

This is an interesting situation in Asia, where a sell of a large stake could potentially trigger a mandatory offer for the remaining shares. Kim Jung-Ju, the largest shareholder (holds 47%) of Nexon, which is one of the major Korean gaming companies, has decided to retire and, reportedly, last year approached Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) with an intention to sell his stake. These rumors were confirmed in January this year. Now the potential bidders include such huge companies as the already mentioned Tencent, Amazon (AMZN), Comcast (CMCSA), Kakao (035720.KS) (Korea's biggest mobile messaging app operator), Bain Capital, etc.

In light of all these events, Nexon has jumped 20% since the beginning of this year as the market has reacted to this potential bidding war and moreover, to the possibility that the buyer will have to proceed with the mandatory offer. The company is listed in Tokyo stock exchange and I am by far not an expert on Japanese law for these matters, however there seems to be quite a lot of investors who think that mandatory offer won't be triggered and therefore a short interest in Nexon has increased three times from the beginning of this year.

So, I don't think that the necessary information on the regulations will be available in English, but on the other hand, the mandatory offer might not be needed here at all, as I don't think such company as Amazon or Comcast would buy this amount of shares and leave the company public. So the most interesting thing now is the price, which is not yet announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.