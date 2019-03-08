78 Dogs Crying Out LOUD By Dividend Yield, Upside, And Net Gains For March

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield crying out LOUD dividend stocks showed 7.60% more net-gain than $5k invested in all ten. Low price little dogs ruled the March Pack Of The Loud.

The Seeking Alpha LOUD List is based on the number of quote page visits from readers for stocks that have been at least 90 days without written coverage. Thus, these are stocks that have active interest, (LOved) but little or no write-up (UnDocumented). Hence these dogs cry LOUD for attention.

Top ten broker target-estimated Dogs crying out LOUD by net gains as of 3/6/19 ranged 33.65%-105.5% from SRLP, TRGP AY, COTY, VET, MCC, ARLP, WPP, BGCP, & top dog MDLY.

Seeking Alpha's content editor listed 225 preferred "bonus" stocks on March 5. Contributors receive higher base pay for covering them. These 78 emerged when YCharts screened for yields over 2%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Forecast 26.73% To 119.93% Net Gains From March's LOUD Top Ten Dividend Dogs

Four of ten top yield crying out LOUD dividend stocks were identified as being among the top ten net gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). So, our dogcatcher yield-based forecast for LOUD dividend dogs was graded by Wall Street brokers as 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the high-yield stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst estimated median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-2020 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 5, 2020, were:

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) was projected to net $1,199.25 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% more than the market as a whole.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) was projected to net $806.65 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) was projected to net $512.04 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% more than the market as a whole.

SemGroup Corp. (SEMG) was projected to net $451.51 based on target price estimates from ten analysts plus annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 84% more than the market as a whole.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) netted $435.86 based on a median target price estimate from nine analysts plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for OMP.

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was projected to net $418.78 based on the median of target price estimates from twelve analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 127% more than the market as a whole.

SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) was expected to net $389.96 based on dividends plus the median target price estimate from four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 62% more than the market as a whole.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) was projected to net $288.67 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from fifteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO) was projected to net $284.81 based on dividends plus the median target price estimate from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

Office Properties Income (OPI) was projected to net $267.27 based on target estimates from seven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 50.55% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility of 34% more than the market as a whole.

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Expected One Crying Out LOUD Dog To Lose 12.63% By March 2020

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts to 2020 were:

Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) projected a loss of $126.30 net per a median target estimate from two analysts including dividends and broker fees. The Beta number showed the average volatility of this estimate 58% over the market as a whole.

Source: akc.org

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Crying Out LOUD Dividend Dogs By Broker Targets

Source: YCharts

This scale of broker estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. It can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below.

50 Crying Out LOUD Dividend Dogs By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Crying Out LOUD Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten crying out LOUD dividend stocks selected 3/6/19 by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Medley Management Inc. [1] was the first of three financial services firms in the top ten.

The other two financial services LOUD dogs tops by yield placed second and sixth, Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) [2] and Jupai Holdings Ltd (JP) [6].

Third place uncovered the top of a pack of three LOUD Energy dogs headed by Sprague Resources LP [3]. The other two energy representatives placed fifth and ninth. They were Semgroup Corp [5] and Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) [9].

In fourth place was a lone consumer defensive sector representative, Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) [4]. Two real estate sector representatives placed seventh and tenth, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) [7] and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) [10].

Finally, in eighth place was the lone basic material representative in the top ten, SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) [8], completed the Seeking Alpha crying out LOUD top ten pack by yield for March.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten Crying Out LOUD Dividend Dogs Showed 20.73% To 100.53% Upsides To March 2020, With (32) 5 Downsiders

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became yet another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted A 7.60% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of Top 10 Crying Out LOUD Dividend Dogs To March 2020

Ten top Seeking Alpha Crying Out LOUD dividend dogs were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top ten crying out LOUD dividend stocks represented four of the eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top Ten Highest-Yield Seeking Alpha LOUD Stocks (33) To Fetch 39.13% Vs. (34) 36.36% Net Gains by All Ten by March 2020

Source: YCharts

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten crying out LOUD dividend kennel by yield were predicted to produce 7.60% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced crying out LOUD top yield stock, Medley Management Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 119.93%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-price crying out LOUD top ten dividend stocks March 6 were: Medley Capital Corp, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp., Jupai Holdings Ltd, Arlington Asset Investment Corp, and Vector Group Ltd. with prices ranging from $3.74 to $11.21.

Five higher-priced crying out LOUD dividend stocks for March 6 were: SunCoke Energy Partners LP, Semgroup Corp., Sprague Resources LP, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., and Andeavor Logistics LP whose prices ranged from $13.05 to $34.69.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your crying out LOUD dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation, or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com, YCharts.com, finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: pinterest.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.