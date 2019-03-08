How Concerning Are Corporate Debt Levels?

Equity markets have been tearing higher for over 2 months now. The S&P 500 is up 18% since Dec. 24, 2018, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 17.81% over the same period. Heightened recession fears were one of the main culprits behind the plunge in equity prices in Q4 2018. However, a dovish Fed and improving trade negotiations between the US and China have since helped ease those fears. Nevertheless, while there are many indicators to keep an eye on when trying to predict the next recession and/or stock market plunge, one of the most prominent indicators is corporate debt levels. This article assesses corporate debt levels and whether they could pose a risk going forward.

Record corporate debt levels

US corporations are sitting on around $9 trillion worth of debt. Corporate debt levels are around 46% of GDP, a record high. This is certainly concerning for macro investors, though it is worth noting that these are macro-level numbers, that not all companies have equal levels of debt, and that certain companies are in worse condition than others. But for both equity index investors and corporate debt investors, these debt levels are certainly becoming concerning.

However, research conducted by Leuthold Group has uncovered that corporate debt levels relative to corporate profit are not at concerning levels yet, compared to historical levels, as shown by the chart below.

Source: Leuthold Group

The ratio of corporate debt levels to corporate profits spiked leading up to every recession since the 1950s. This ratio had certainly been rising fast up till 2015. Its upward trend has stalled since then, which emboldens the bullish case that corporate debt levels are not so concerning presently. While it is true that previous recessions had witnessed much higher corporate debt levels relative to corporate profits, it is worth noting that recessions are not completely impossible either at these levels, given that the US witnessed one during the early 1980s when corporate debt/corporate profit was at a similar level as today.

Furthermore, while this ratio has mostly been moving sideways over the past few years, keep in mind that corporate profits may not stay rosy forever. Trump's corporate tax cuts boosted corporate profits by 8% in the first 9 months of 2018 (still awaiting 4Q data). This partly played a role in inhibiting the ratio from rising higher. In fact, in the first half of this year, an earnings recession is highly anticipated. As earnings deteriorate, the ratio of corporate debt to corporate profits could begin to spike upwards again.

Additionally, the outlook for the global economy continues to deteriorate, with both Europe and China cutting their growth forecasts recently. A weakening global growth backdrop will certainly undermine corporations' ability to generate profits to service debt going forward. Hence a diminishing global economy could also cause the corporate debt/corporate profit ratio to spike higher.

Bottom line

While recession fears have eased lately, investors should keep a close eye on trends in corporate debt levels relative to corporate profits, as a sustained divergence could make private sector balance sheets increasingly weak, and thereby more vulnerable to economic downturns, which only accelerates the downward spirals and into a recession.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.