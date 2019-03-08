CBS Shares Are Cheap, But We're Not Biting

CBS will continue to invest in content creation, as competition for consumer's entertainment may very well be at all-time highs.

Image source: CBS's first green report

By Callum Turcan

CBS Corporation (CBS) is one of the world's leading mass media and entertainment companies. As the producer of hit TV shows like "The Big Bang Theory," "Criminal Minds," and "Madam Secretary," CBS primarily seeks to reward investors through capital appreciation opportunities as its 1.4% dividend yield as of this writing is relatively low, and management prefers to allocate most of CBS's free cash flow to share buybacks. From 2017 to 2018, CBS reduced its diluted outstanding share count by over 6%, while its quarterly dividend payment has been stagnant since mid-2016.

Financial Analysis

When viewing CBS's net income growth last year, an annual comparison is hard to make because the firm recorded a large net loss from its discontinued operations in 2017. CBS posted $2.0 billion in net income in 2018, up from $0.4 billion in 2017, but a better measure would be to compare net income from continuing operations. In 2018, CBS grew its net income from continuing operations by 50% on an annual basis. Sometimes adjusted financial figures are completely useless, and other times they can be quite handy.

2018 bottom-line growth was made possible in part by 6% year-over-year annual revenue growth, with CBS's sales climbing over $14.5 billion last year. Advertising revenue represented ~43% of its 2018 revenue and that segment posted ~8% annual sales growth. Affiliate and subscription fees, the source of ~28% of CBS's 2018 revenue, also played a key role in driving company-wide growth as revenue from that division advanced 7% over 2017 levels. Sales growth in content licensing and distribution, which also accounted for ~28% of 2018 revenue, came in at 3% on a year-over-year basis in 2018.

However, the biggest reason for CBS's strong net income growth stems from its sharply reduced corporate income tax rate. CBS had a $0.3 billion provision for corporate income taxes in 2018, equal to an effective rate of roughly 12%. A year earlier, CBS was setting $0.6 billion aside for corporate income taxes, good for an effective rate of just under 32%. Note this comparison considers corporate income taxes for continuing operations, while net tax effects regarding discounted operations and equity in earnings/losses of investee companies are separate items.

CBS witnessed its GAAP operating margin slide by roughly 180 basis points last year versus 2017 levels, but management was quick to indicate that was primarily due to $0.3 billion in special items. When adding back those charges, CBS's adjusted operating income would have grown by ten basis points over that period. Restructuring charges represented most of those special items. Going forward, it will be important to see if CBS is able to maintain its adjusted 2018 operating margin of ~21% (within a +/- 50 basis point range of that figure) as it continues to invest in content amid ever-increasing competition for viewers' attention.

Cash Flow Analysis

CBS generated $1.4 billion in net operating cash flow last year, up 61% over 2017 levels, and that growth rate increases considerably, to 80%, when looking at CBS's cash flow growth from continuing operations. Differentiating between operating cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations tends to be how management teams communicate to the market that their adjusted, or in their view real, growth rates would have been better had certain divestments not taken place.

Last year, CBS spent less than $0.2 billion on capital expenditures, enabling the firm to generate just under $1.3 billion in free cash flow, which easily covered $0.3 billion in cash dividends paid in the year and $0.6 billion in stock repurchases. CBS had $2.5 billion in remaining share buyback authority at the end of 2018, equal to 13% of its market capitalization as of this writing. For reference, CBS generated only $0.7 billion in free cash flow in 2017, and that is without taking $0.3 billion in cash outlays for acquisitions into account.

Dividend Commentary

Since initiating its dividend in 2006, CBS's quarterly payout has grown to $0.18 per share as of early January from $0.16 per share, with an enormous dividend cut mixed in, and that cut is a core reason why we assign CBS a poor Dividend Growth rating. During the depths of the Great Recession, CBS slashed its quarterly dividend from $0.27 per share in late-2008 down to $0.05 in early-2009. Dividend growth wouldn't return until the middle of 2011, but CBS's payout still remains far below its 2008 peak.

Management was forced to conserve cash as banks were collapsing, economic activity was contracting, and unemployment was shooting through the roof. All of these factors, and many more, put such a strain on CBS's financials that one could argue the company was fully justified in gutting its yield. However, not every major dividend payer cut its payout during the Great Recession, and that's why we use the Dividend Cushion ratio to evaluate the security of a firm's dividend. In short, the ratio determines the ability of a company to make good on its projected dividend payments over the next five years based on its net cash/debt position and its expected free cash flow generation during that period.

Image shown: A comparison of CBS's net balance sheet health and its expected free cash flows over the next five years relative to expected future dividends paid over the same time period (by our estimates).

We assign CBS a good Dividend Safety rating as the company is a decent free cash flow generator, enabling the firm to sport a Dividend Cushion ratio of 1.8. Working against CBS's Dividend Cushion ratio is its large net debt position, which could impact its ability to keep making good on those investor payouts. When viewing net debt as the sum of long-term debt, long-term debt maturing within a year, and commercial paper minus cash on hand, CBS exited 2018 with a $9.8 billion net debt position. CBS's debt burden isn't crippling, but it is something that needs to be monitored. Refinancing is utilized to keep rolling debt over and to ensure CBS maintains its liquidity cushion.

During the first quarter of 2019, CBS announced it was issuing another $0.5 billion in 2029 senior notes that yield 4.2%. Those proceeds will be put to use redeeming $0.6 billion in senior notes that yield 2.3% and would mature this upcoming August. Effectively, CBS is accepting a higher interest rate in return for a significant delay in the maturity of that tranche of debt. Management has shown a notable preference to allocate CBS's free cash flow towards dividends and share repurchases, leaving little to pay down liabilities.

Non-Balance Sheet Liabilities

It is worth highlighting that CBS also carries long-term liabilities that aren't recorded on its balance sheet, at least not as of the end of 2018. Future economic obligations stemming from three major categories (Programming and Talent, Purchase Obligations, and Other Long-Term Contractual Obligations) totaled $11.2 billion at the end of last year, making these commitments very material. Here is a key excerpt from CBS's 2018 10-K filing:

The Company's commitments not recorded on the balance sheet primarily consist of programming and talent commitments, operating lease arrangements and purchase obligations for goods and services resulting from the Company's normal course of business. Programming and talent commitments of the Company, estimated to aggregate $8.98 billion as of December 31, 2018, primarily include $6.62 billion for sports programming rights, $1.71 billion relating to the production and licensing of television and film programming, and $660 million for talent contracts. The Company also has committed purchase obligations which include agreements to purchase goods or services in the future that totaled $795 million as of December 31, 2018. Other long-term contractual obligations recorded on the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheet include program liabilities; participations due to producers; residuals; and a tax liability resulting from the enactment of the Tax Reform Act in December 2017. This tax liability reflects the estimated tax on the Company's historical accumulated foreign earnings and profits, which is payable to the IRS over eight years.

While these liabilities will largely be reflected as ordinary operating expenses over time (or income taxes, specifically in regards to the Other Long-Term Contractual Obligations), off-balance sheet liabilities need to be considered when assessing future cash outlays. Having these obligations limits CBS's ability to adjust its spending levels in the future but note that most of these liabilities drop off after 2022 as you can see below. That means CBS retains long-term flexibility when it comes to setting its expected spending levels.

Image shown: CBS Corporation's non-balance sheet liabilities as of the end of 2018 according to its annual report

Targeting Content and Subscriber Growth

Going forward, CBS plans to shake up its capital allocation strategy as its new management team sees a lot of potential in expanding the firm's premium content offerings. An excerpt from CBS's fourth quarter conference call:

Our entire senior management team going through our new Board process and orientation, if you will, understanding and really laying out the priorities from a management team as we see it, I think we are 100% aligned with the Board in that the best and highest use of our capital is to create more premium content. They're seeing -- they see the returns, they see the math of it, so they see the unit economics and they're saying, well, why can't we do more?

CBS plans to maintain strong Showtime and CBS All Access subscription growth by investing heavily in premium content. The company recently raised its subscriber target by the end of 2022 from 16 million to 25 million on the back of strong performance last year, which would more than triple its sub count from current levels if that guidance holds true.

Concluding Thoughts

CBS is currently trading below its range of fair value estimates as you can see in the graph below. One potential factor may be the ongoing scandal involving disgraced former CEO Les Moonves creating a cloud of uncertainty over the company as he was fired for cause back in December. The search for a new CEO is still ongoing. Mass media and entertainment markets are tricky to navigate, and CBS needs a proper leader to steer the ship in the right direction. Competition in the entertainment and content creation space may very well be at all-time highs. Despite shares changing hands near the lower bound of our fair value range, we're not interested in exposure to CBS. In accordance with the Valuentum investment style, we require an idea to be attractive on an enterprise valuation basis as well as exhibiting strong technical considerations.

Image shown: CBS is currently trading near the lower bound of our fair value range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan is an independent contributor for Valuentum Securities.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.