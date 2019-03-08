What's Going On? European Central Bank Reverses Itself

The US dollar strengthened to close below $1.12 per Euro where a year ago it took $1.25 to buy a euro signalling the concern market participants have about European prospects.

To combat this decline, the European Central Bank has reversed its monetary policy just three months after it moved to stop buying securities and keeping rates low.

Expected growth rates in the eurozone have just been lowered by both the ECB and the OECD as the region stalls due to political uncertainty and the world economic slowdown.

After several years of quantitative easing, the European Central Bank said that it was ending the easy money policy and would seek to return to a policy aimed at returning to a “more normal” economic environment.

After three months of getting ready to move policy rates higher, the ECB reversed itself on Thursday and said it was reviving its crisis-era stimulus program.

The reason?

The weakness in the eurozone economies.

ECB policy makers severly reduced projections for the growth of real gross domestic product for the year to 1.1 percent from an earlier forecast of 1.7 percent. Inflation forecasts were also cut.

This all came soon after the OECD substantially reduced its forecasts of the eurozone economy.

The new OECD forecast put growth for 2019 at 1.0 percent with the 2020 growth rate at 1.2 percent.

It should be noted that as recently as November, the forecasts were from 1.8 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

The rising weakness has been attributed to the general sharp drop in world trade and the policy uncertainty hanging around many areas of the world. The Brexit situation is one that they especially called attention to.

I referenced the European situation in my recent post about the current dilemma developing in the US economy.

I also reviewed the situation when the economic performance of the US in 2018.

The economies in the developed countries are just not growing with any vigor now and this includes the fact that the United States economy seems to be leading the pack when it comes to economic growth for 2019, although the Federal Reserve only sees this rate coming in at 2.3 percent.

This “slow” growth is one thing I have tried to analyze this past year.

My basic conclusion is that in the last fifty years or so, the developed world has become financialized. This has resulted in the fact that economic stimulus does not have as much impact on the real economy as it once did and much of the money created in the stimulus packages have gone into the financial circuits of the economy, impacting the prices of assets, while staying out of the “real” sectors.

As a consequence, economic growth rates have come in very mediorce and measured consumer price inflation has been very tame. In the United States for example, the compound rate of real growth over the past, almost ten years, has been 2.2 percent. The inflation measure that the Federal Reserve watches has spent much of the time below 2.0 percent during the same time period.

The result has been that economic growth has more or less been determined by the supply side of the economy. Furthermore, with the emphasis removed from physical capital investment, the growth of labor productivity has been minimal so that overall growth has been modest as the labor force has not grown by much either

In Europe, this supply side growth has been impacted by the fact that much of the European banking system is out-of-date with balance sheets that contain excessive amounts of problem assets. In addition, economies are not competitive and the labor force in many countries are badly trained, locally controlled, and dominated by older ideas about the role of unions in the nation.

While the United States economy has shown relatively steady, although modest growth, over the past ten years, eurozone countries have gone in and out of recession and have stagnated in the face of the resistance governments face in trying to modernize.

Where many countries in the eurozone seemed to be facing accelerating growth over the last 12 to 18 months, Italy have now fallen back into a recession and Greece has now experienced one quarter of negative growth. Also, almost all other countries, including Germany, have faced falling rates of expansion.

The reduced forecasts put out by the ECB and the OECD confirm the feeling that things are really worse than they were thought to be. Thus, the reversal in policy direction, a reversal that policy makers hope will turn things around as the new monetary stance will stem the softening that seems to be taking place.

Financial markets did not respond well to this news.

The S&P 500 index in the United States quickly dropped Thursday morning as the news of the ECB’s action became known. The measure dropped by 22.52 points during the day, just over 0.80 percent.

The yields on the 10-year US Treasury Inflation Protected securities (OTC:TIPS) dropped during the day, a reflection that the expected economic growth built into market rates of interest fell.

In addition there was a relatively dramatic rise in the value of the US dollar against the Euro. At the close in took slightly less than $1.12 to purchase a Euro, whereas at the close of the market the day before it took just over $1.13 the day before, and close to $1.14 two weeks before.

In fact in late March of 2018, it took almost $1.25 to buy one Euro. This strength in the US dollar has haunted President Trump, as there is little doubt that the stronger dollar contributed to the high trade deficits that Mr. Trump was hoping to avoid.

In fact, the value of the US dollar against the Euro has not been so high since the middle of May 2017, a time when Mr. Trump was talking down the dollar and doing what he could to weaken its value.

Bottom line, the actions of the European Central Bank signal that all is not right with the world and that policy makers have very little understanding of what is currently driving economies in this age of pervasive financialization.

Further note that this move on the part of the ECB will impact what Chairman Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve does so as not to exacerbate the evolving economic weakness.

But, what can the central banks do in this environment where liquidity is already ample and interest rates are near historically low levels? This is certainly a scenario that we have never ever seen before.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.