Lilis Energy, Inc. (LLEX) CEO Ron Ormand on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Joe Daches - President & CFO

Ron Ormand - Chairman & CEO

Jim Denny - EVP, Production & Operations

Jordan Levy - SunTrust

Ronald Mills - Johnson Rice

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers

Eli Kantor - IFS Securities

Jeff Grampp - Northland Capital Markets

David Beard - Coker Palmer

After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions].

Joe Daches

Thank you. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining Lilis Energy's conference call. Today, Lilis management will discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and will provide an update on corporate developments along with 2019 outlook and guidance. After the market closed yesterday, we released our 10-K and our financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

If you have not yet had a chance to review Lilis Energy’s earnings release, please visit the Investor Center at the company's website at lilisenergy.com. Our remarks today may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Participants are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and the actual results and developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Please see our earnings release for a discussion of these statements and associated risks. We also refer to certain non-GAAP measures, so please see these reconciliations within the earnings release.

Joining with me today is our Chairman and CEO, Ron Ormand; Jim Denny, EVP of Production & Operations; and Wobbe Ploegsma, VP of Capital Markets and Investor Relations. During this call, we will review the results of the fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2018 and then discuss outlook and guidance for 2019.

I'll turn the call over now to Ron Ormand.

Ron Ormand

Thank you and good morning everyone. Welcome to our fiscal year-end 2018 earnings call and corporate update. First, I would like to extend thanks to all of our Lilis employees for the hard work that's going on during this year as we continue to make excellent strides in growing our asset and production base. I'd also like to thank our investors, many of whom have supported us for quite a long time through a very challenging market.

I'd like to start the call by saying that 2018 was a year of accomplishments and achievements on navigating a very difficult market environment. We made significant progress on our strategic goals despite very difficult market conditions. We exceeded our 2018 target rate of 8,000 Boe per day. We most recently completed a transformative balance sheet recapitalization plan. It is important to note that we gained this company approximately 2.5 years ago, I'm in CEO for a year and have accomplished tremendous amount in that time.

During 2018, we unfortunately experienced natural gas [indiscernible] resulting from inefficiencies resulting from our third-party gathering and processing issues. These issues negatively impacted us on a Boe basis. Despite this we still achieved our 2018 exit rate.

In addition, we decided to take decisive action to manage our capital by reducing CapEx and moving completions into the first quarter. A combination of these two items impacts our Q4 and Q1 production. We are providing guidance for the first time today. And our outlook and guidance is thoroughly focused on liquids and oil mixes, the pricing and our cash flow is derived from these two products.

I'd like to now go over 2018 highlights, I will discuss the balance sheet, recapitalization with a brief build-up at 2019.

Among the highlights for '18, average net daily production increased 215% year-over-year. Fourth quarter average net daily production increased 203% when compared to the fourth quarter which is a record high for the company.

Oil and natural gas sales revenue increased 225%. In 2018 adjusted EBITDAX was $35 million which is a significant increase from 2017. The total proved reserves in PV-10 increased 273% and 367% respectively since year-end. We successfully completed 15 wells in the Wolfecamp A B, XY, 2nd and 3rd Bone Spring, continuing our strategy of delineating and delineating -- de-risking the acreage position, both geographically and geologically.

We successfully completed multiple acreage swaps and acquisitions throughout the year increasing the company net acreage position to over 20,000 acres. Our working interest is 76% and our operatorship to 99%. We executed infrastructure agreements in 2018 which will provide significant revenue enhancements and cost saving in 2019 including access to favorable Gulf Coast oil pricing.

2018 D&C capital budget was in line with our estimate of $100 million. We reduced our F&D costs per Boe to approximately $6.22 in 2018. Closed on a new lower cost RBL with initial borrowing base of $95 million and have successfully increased our borrowing base since then up to $125 million.

We substantially reduced leverage for the conversion of our second lien, second lien involves into common and preferred, and we completed a subsequent balance sheet recapitalization which I'll now review for you.

As we announced earlier this week -- and if you haven't seen the full presentation, please see the press release and presentation on the balance sheet recapitalization. We completed the exchange of approximately $133 million in second lien term loan into preferred and common equity. The transaction significantly reduces leverage, improves liquidity and simplifies our capital structure, positioning us for continued future growth and strategic initiatives. Transaction resulted in total debt annualized EBITDAX for the fourth quarter less than 2 times. And currently with the recapitalization we've increased our borrowing base to $125 million which increases our liquidity significantly.

We believe the simplification and deleveraging the balance sheet to makes it significantly easier for investors to focus on true value of our assets as opposed to our balance sheet and other issues.

Most importantly, this transformative transaction positions the company to pursue our strategic and financial goals while allowing us for patient and methodical development of our world class assets.

I'd like to now give a quick operational update. As I mentioned, we took significant measures with the lower price -- commodity prices in late 2018. We began reducing drilling the completion activity, which have impacted Q4 and Q1 of '19. However, we now have a backlog of 6 DUCs which we intend to complete in the next several months. It should provide a significant bump in our production over these next few months.

And we recently completed The East Axis #2H, which is 1.5 mile Upper Wolfcamp A. This East Axis receives IP24 rate of 1,733 Boe per day or approximately 223 per thousand lateral feet. We have since performed completions on 6 DUCs -- we are performing I should say 6 completions on 6 DUCs with one crew and likely to be deploying a second crew here in April. Among our completions, the first is the Oso, which is currently flowing back to 1.5 mile Wolfcamp A and we're also completing the Haley 1 and 2, both Wolfcamp A, 1 mile wells, which are being completed as zipper fracs.

We will then turn to the Northwest Axis 2H. The Northeast Axis 2H, Ox 1H and the Kudu 2H, not necessarily in that order, it remains fluid depending on timing and location of our crews. We're currently drilling the Kudu A #2H, which is 1.5 mile Lower Wolfcamp B and expect to have that completed here in the very near future.

I think you'll also see in our presentation that the reasonable well completions that we've announced have been very -- performing very well and you can see their extended production data that they are matching our type curves and performing at or above.

2018 was a very transformative year for our company and recent actions we have taken I believe position us extremely well for 2019 and beyond. We have taken significant steps to position the company to maximize the value of our assets and with a much stronger balance sheet.

2019 outlook provides a reduced capital expenditure plan, which should realize significant growth in production and reserves with approximately 50% less capital expenditures. And with this recently completed recapitalization plan, we have the ability to increase our activity if prices and strategic reasons [vary].

I want to conclude my remarks by saying I'm extremely confident in the value of our assets, the expertise of our management team and the future of the company. I will now turn it over to Joe. And then we will open it up to question-and-answer.

Joe Daches

Thank you, Ron. I'm going to talk about three things just to review our financial performance over the quarter and the year, give a brief update on midstream, natural gas takeaway, talk about 2019’s outlook and then give you just a quick update on a housekeeping item.

Okay, so for the year ended December 31, 2018, our revenue was $70.2 million versus $21.6 million as compared to last year. This increase was primarily attributable to increase in sales volumes, as well as higher average realized prices for oil and NGLs, which were partially offset by a decrease in average realized natural gas price.

Total net production for 2018 was approximately 500,000 Boe per day which was 215% increase over the prior year. For the quarter, revenue was $18.9 million compared to $2.9 million and net production in the fourth quarter was approximately 6,000 Boe which is 200% increase compared to the same quarter in 2017.

Ron mentioned earlier that our adjusted EBITDAX was $35.1 million and that's compared to a negative $7 million for 2017. This decrease was principally driven from revenue resulting from higher production volumes and pricing as well as lower operating costs per Boe in 2018.

Production cost decreased from $10.14 per Boe to $7.64 per Boe for the full year. This decrease in production cost per Boe resulted from lower crude and water handling expenses as well as lower overhead costs per Boe.

[G&A] was also reduced significantly by $16.6 million or 33% year-over-year. Despite the 215% increase in daily production, our total operating cost only increased by $4 million or 5%. Our total operating expenses in the fourth quarter decreased to $22.9 million from $30 million for the same quarter in '17.

I'm pleased to report that our current financial position is strong and provides financial flexibility to fund our planned 2019 capital expenditures. We expect to become cash flow neutral this year and is one of the key strategic objectives for the company.

Now I'm going to take a brief moment and talk a little bit about our natural gas takeaway. We continue to execute our development plan, third-party midstream challenges continue to constraint our natural gas sales. These inefficiencies that have been caused by mechanical and operational challenges have been impairing the efficiencies at third-party treating infrastructure.

Issues in turn have caused fluctuations in both natural gas production and total Boe production. There has been substantial collaboration and communication between both parties which has resulted in our third-party natural gas midstream provider establishing a plan to remediate these inefficiencies. They're working closely with our management team, our consultants to resolve these inefficiencies. In fact, we've had daily calls with their management team, the operations teams and the field teams for about over the last few months.

The good news is we have seen significant improvement in late December in '18, however during the month of February, periods of cold weather adversely affected midstream operations. Nevertheless, these issues are actively being addressed, we should not have the same impact next winter.

Based on their commitment to our partnership, we are confident that our midstream provider will provide solutions which we are collectively collaborating on. These issues, notwithstanding, the company would like to reiterate that the realizable value of its assets is to drive substantially from the significant oil and liquids rich nature of our acreage position. Ron mentioned this earlier, but we have over 90% of our realized cash flow that is being generated from the oil and liquids part of our company.

Now moving to 2019 and get a little overview of this as well. The company has and is responding to the current market environment demand by delivering a recapitalized balance sheet that significantly de-levers the company. This provides us with platform to achieve cash flow neutrality and achieve our strategic objectives.

Currently our 2019 D&C capital budget assumes one-rig operated program and D&C CapEx should be approximately 50% less than it was in 2018. This one rig development program provides for growth in production and achieves cash flow neutrality while maintaining a very low leverage.

If we would like to add a second rig, it will likely be utilized to drill 2 mile wells in New Mexico, which offset the recently announced 5,000 Boe per day well 1 mile from our Northern block in New Mexico.

We're projecting 2019 annual production to range from 4.2 to 4.6 MBoe/d for the first quarter ranging from 3.4 to 3.6 MBoe/d. We plan to reduce lease operating expenses from $6 to $6.50 per year -- for the year and $7 to $7.50 for the first quarter of '19.

Our CapEx guidance includes a completion of 6 DUCs 3.9 net, 7 gross development plan wells 3.8 net and for a total of 13 gross wells, 7.8 net for the year. Our CapEx guidance is significantly lower, almost 50% in the 2018 year. Of these wells, we plan 10 gross, 7 net wells on production during 2019.

Finally, one last housekeeping note. And associated with the recapitalization of our balance sheet LLEX will be filing a Shelf Registration Statement on Form S-3 to register the shares associated with the transaction. We should get that accomplished sometime in the next 30 days.

I'll turn it back to Ron -- excuse me, we'd now like to open the call for questions.

Jordan Levy

Good morning Ron and the rest of the team. It's actually Jordan Levy filling in for Neal. Just wanted to get your guys view on in terms of delineation. Do you feel that on your position, most of the work in terms of delineation is out of the way and from this point, it's just developing and getting the best wells you can from thereon forward? Thanks.

Ron Ormand

I think there's two answers to that question. I think that we have done a significant amount of delineation and with some of the work we're doing in our pilot drilling, as well as seismic work that we should have done here in the first half of the year, we have a tremendous amount of data now with our properties. Having said that, our 2019 program is going to be really focused on areas and zones that we have already proven results and delineation results in those zones and will likely not be much more delineation with the exception of: we're going to move into Northern New Mexico, which is a new area, where we have not previously drilled, we're looking forward to doing that in the second half of the year. We have not drilled yet wells in that block. But as I think a lot of you know there's a well just 1 mile off of our block that was a 5,000 barrel a day well. We share data with that company on that well. And so we look forward to the opportunity, when we can get up there and drill that, that subject obviously to the BLM approval, BLM shut for a while. So that delayed it. So we're hoping that we can do that in the second half of the year assuming we move to a program that would likely be what we would do.

Jordan Levy

And then just one more if I could. Just in terms of the East Axis well, just wanted to see how you guys feel about that well in terms of how it's performing versus your expectations and offset wells? Thanks so much.

Ron Ormand

Yes, I'm going to let Jim Denny, our EVP of Operations to answer that.

Jim Denny

Hey, good morning, everyone. The East Texas is an Upper Wolfcamp A and it is our most easterly Upper Wolfcamp A. So as we move up, I think part of our delineation has been proving two benches within the Wolfcamp A and we're seeing slightly higher gas oil ratios as we move east and also as we go higher in the Wolfcamp A formation. However, the higher gas oil ratios yielded much higher pressures, and looks like the well is going to flowing on its own for an extended period of time. We've been kind of blessed with that. We've had flow just -- natural flow rate just as long as over a year. And it's similar to the XY as you move up. So we may be re-fracking in to the XY. But we don't know that at this point in time. So still real strong liquids and a very good well, very happy with it.

Ronald Mills

Hey, good morning, guys. A question maybe Joe for you or Ron, at the end of December and early January, what was some of the changes that -- which were implemented to kind of free up the gathering capacity? And do you feel like there in light of 8,000 barrel a day production over that period, it shows they have the capacity, but they're getting close to getting all the [indiscernible 21:44]?

Joe Daches

Hey, Ron. I'll take a crack at this, but some of this is proprietary information on their side as to what they're doing and accomplishing on the gathering and AGI. But it's never been a capacity issue, just keep that in mind. The processing has 310 million a day, and the AGI plan has over 60 million a day, right? So there has never been a capacity limit issue. It's just getting the operations to run more smoothly which as I mentioned they're working on. It's a longer list of items and it's on their side of the table to really navigate through that.

Ron Ormand

I would say that the thing that set us back though however, once we received, geez, that was the cold weather and some things that occurred with that cold weather. Yes, so some pigging on the line and liquids freezing up in the line. So those are things that are being remediated now. There will be a new automated pigging equipment put in for next winter which will alleviate some near triggers that are being put in and several things. But -- so, we're hoping we can get back to high efficiency with that with the weather went out, it should be improving.

Ronald Mills

Great. Thanks. And then on the recap from earlier this week, clearly restructured -- rebuild the balance sheet with some more on the equity side. Joe can you provide a little bit background in terms of how the process came about with Värde now kind of swapping out of their secured position into just equity position, kind of how that situation in the process occur?

Joe Daches

Yes I am happy to do Ron. And I'll keep it brief and we can talk more if you want about it. Värde is a very good partner for lowest shareholders in its entirety and with management. And there really wasn't a mechanism for them to do any sort of conversion that we went through in the fourth quarter to convert the initial $68 million into the common back then. They've you know, they work through with us, we thought it was the right answer to begin de-levering the company. They are good equity partners, they are good capital partners, they are good debt partners. And when they looked at the company, they certainly liked the idea of helping it grow and move in the right direction. And we all recognize that having a capital structure that's much more simple, that has regular bank that RBL on the top of the stack and then as get that second lien out of there and prep flow accordingly, they were just as encouraged as we were to significantly de-lever the ability to help the company be very nimble and patient going forward. And that was really the key part of the discussions. Ron and I were looking at the market, the environment, commodity prices are coming down. We're looking at what was plaguing us as a company. And one of the biggest initiatives that we started on in the fourth quarter of ‘18 was how do we de-lever the company, what is the best path and so we went to our capital partners, they were completely open, they had lots of ideas and we worked through them with them and we were able to at the end -- the end result was completely equitize the entire 134 million second lien debt into a combination of a two preps: a non-convertible and a convertible instrument, as well as some common stock.

We believe that this platform that we've removed that second lien debt will significantly benefit the company to be very patient and very careful as we go for development plan and try to achieve all of our strategic goals in 2019 and beyond.

Ronald Mills

Great. And then one last one, especially in a constrained capital environment, is it -- do you continue to look to pick up incremental interest in some of your position or given your inventory spread across the different zones in your acreage that you're pretty contained with where you are right now? Thank you.

Ron Ormand

Well, I think we feel very confident and contained with the position that we have. We're always looking at ways to improve it. I would say that there are ways we can do that. And we are looking at those. They are not significant in terms of any D&C capital because we're not really projecting any capital expenditures related to acreage acquisition. So more than likely they would be swaps, or we could do something where we sold a piece and bought a piece, but it will be net neutral in our position and accretive to the entire position. The things that we've done in the last year have all been really working interests within our block. We still have some opportunities like that where we may have less core things we can split off when we have a lower working interest. So we still have active discussions in those areas, but more than likely that’s probably the direction that we will be going.

Jeffrey Campbell

Good morning. My first question, Slide 12 illustrates in 2018 and I think you mentioned this was due to your significant delineation of zones in Wolfcamp B. Slide 11 also shows that there’s a lot of Wolfcamp A wells pulled back or in completion. I was wondering, which zones are going to be the primary ones that you are going to attract investment in 2019 to the extent that you can foresee it into 2020?

Ron Ormand

We have a fairly balanced program between the Wolfcamp B and the Wolfcamp A. And we also have a couple of Bone Springs with each one of those zones. So I would say those are the primary ones. Jim, you want to make any particular comments on that?

Jim Denny

Yes. We're doing our first Lower Wolfcamp B on our westerly on the Kudu A 2H which is the most westerly Wolfcamp B period, but there also will be a lower Wolfcamp B, all of our Wolfcamp Bs to this point have been Upper Wolfcamp Bs and they've been very, very profitable to the company. So we're looking at establishing two benches within the B like we have within the A. And that's where we will be concentrating our efforts. And more in the field proper I think at least start of the year as Ron has mentioned and then maybe New Mexico and/or moving to other areas.

Ron Ormand

Mexico would likely be in the Wolfcamp A, it's a little different geology up there. So it's primarily A and B and a couple of Bone Springs.

Jeffrey Campbell

So only follow up on the last thing you said is pretty interesting. If the Wolf -- the Lower Wolfcamp B test is successful, I assume it's going to be yet another one, but just thinking more broadly, do you see the majority of your Wolfcamp B acreage potentially expose to landing two benches if this effort is successful?

Ron Ormand

Yes, that's correct. It does tend slightly, but we have the pilot well that we drilled on our Eastern edge of our acreage indicates that it is present and is prospective. So we're waiting for core and other data to make that statement more definitive, but yes it carries throughout the field.

Jeffrey Campbell

My other question is a little bit broader one. But I think it’s main as we're talking about development maybe over one or two year horizon. Looking at a lot of - talk about parent-child relationships back in the news again lately, I'm just wondering what your thoughts are on this issue relative to your own experience? And if there’s any way colors on your future development efforts in '19 and '20?

Ron Ormand

Well, I'm going to let Jim Denny answer, but I'll first say, we're fortunate in that we have such a large amount of inventory. We don't have anything that’s very close to the test, the parent-child. We are going to be doing some testing on that particular issue with some equipment and technology that we have. But as far as we have -- because we have such a large inventory, a small amount of wells at this point in time, we've seen none of that. But Jim 1 and 2?

Jim Denny

Other than the odd frac kit, which was just -- which showed NOL, we haven't seen any broad communication due to frac kits or even -- and we haven’t drilled wells really that would be parent-child type of situation. In our Haley's where we're doing a zipper frac, we are doing a -- we're performing pressure transient work now to do frac mapping, looking at the effectiveness of the [waters] and looking at some effectiveness of our -- we changed our clusters a little bit.

So we're doing -- making our first attempt to look at spacing, looking at a little bit of wind racking type of thing and we're going to continue that where we have the ability up to two nearby wells or even another zipper frac possibly at the Kudu. So we are looking at it. Industry has -- for us it’s just going to matter of shutting in for to be prudent, but we have not seen any huge effect due to parent-child and I think we'll be looking at doing pressuring up in the parent well or refracking the parent well or holding pressure to drill children.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay. Great. That's great. And then let me just follow up one real quick one. You're talking about the wind racking that you're going to start to experiment with it. Is that within a zone some kind of chevron thing or like maybe within the Wolfcamp A or something like that or you're talking about a kind of a multi wine rack process?

Jim Denny

The two Haley wells are both in the Wolfcamp A but they are slightly different targets within the A, I won’t call it a wind racking at this point.

Eli Kantor

Hey good morning Ron and Joe and congrats on 2018 reserve and production growth in what was historically tough market for Permian takeaway capacity.

Ron Ormand

Thank you.

Eli Kantor

Can you talk about what level of borrowing base growth you'd expect this year assuming no change in commodity prices and assuming you run one rig throughout the year?

Ron Ormand

I'll let Joe deal that, but you also have to assume what's the commodity price assumption on it. So we're not looking at exhausting what we have today. So we're operating a plan that’s within our $125 million. We do expect borrowing base increases. But that assumes a stable commodity market that we have. So we'll just have to see. We will have proved reserve growth that will definitely support that. But it's tough to say where we expect to see that go to and without understanding what the commodity price, I will let Joe be comfortable giving you a number on that.

Joe Daches

Here is what I would add to that is, we're obviously got 6 DUCs, we're filling them in the first quarter. Our next predetermination date is in July. We expect that increase in production and volumes and values for sure. Really the focus point really is to be where are going to be on the other side of June 30th. We're going to be in a cash flow neutral position going forward, moving with our own maintenance. So feel good that we're not going to be tapping into the top end of our borrowing base. But we'll be growing it creating the ability to tapping if we need, right? So I don't know how to answer that question. I don't want to give you specific number because the commodity price is really the limiting factor in speculating to a number.

Ron Ormand

Our leverage ratios and our proved reserve growth should in a stable price environment support a healthy growth in that. But again, by going cash flow neutral we're not really relying or looking to that as a basis to grow the company.

Eli Kantor

Understood, as my follow up, can you give us a sense of what considerations will go into decision on whether or not the flex back up to a two rig program. Is it simply dependent on commodity prices or are there other factors that play a role. And if oil prices are the predominant factor, what price will drive that rig activity increase?

Ron Ormand

Look, I don't think there's any one data point that's really would drive that. I think it's a collective decision and we would discuss with our Board, but commodity driven is ability to -- ability if we have something, for example, New Mexico, also looking at the market outlook sentiment, so we would have to review that in maintaining our leverage and cash flow position. So there are a number of factors. I mean we do have ideas and plans, but right now we don't have anything that we would put on the table and implement absence variety of factors that go into that decision.

Jeff Grampp

I was curious I guess just trying to get a sense of -- I appreciate the guidance you guys put out so I know we have first quarter and full year. But can you guys disclose maybe more recently what sales production volumes you guys have been able to get out and maybe if you're comfortable taking a stab at year end exit rate? And I guess just more generically, trying to get a sense of how we should think about production trajectory for 2019?

Ron Ormand

I think, we honestly want to stick with what we have in terms of our outlook and guidance. We have stayed away from an exit rate. Obviously, if you look at the production that we have over the year, you can probably extrapolate something from that. So, we're not providing that I'm sorry to say. But we might later in the year, depending upon where we see production and our Boe numbers. But we prefer to stick with the guidance that we have.

Jeff Grampp

Okay, fair enough. And I guess just trying to maybe quantify, what kind of impact that midstream issues has had on production. I know in the past you guys have quoted kind of a productive capacity number. Do you have a sense of if we look at the 1Q oil guide specifically how much that that may be curtailed for some of those midstream issues or is it really more just completion timing function more than anything as we look at that number and kind of compare it to some of those numbers that’s locked up?

Ron Ormand

Again the oil is more a function of two things: One, slowing down in completions that we did; And two, there is some impact from weather when we have an event in the winter time which would impact not only the gas capacity but could impact some of the deliverability. So that's normal kind of winter issues we deal with from time-to-time, the transient and we'll see that moving back forward, so it's really nothing as much related on the midstream as normal operations. We had slowdown in our production completion. So we're going to see that now coming back pretty actively. We're flowing back also which looks very good. We're very happy with the initial results that we've seen on that.

Joe Daches

I would add one thing. As you look at the 2019 year production is going to be as we've laid out here in the guidance, the EBITDA for the company -- so 75% sort of a production is related to liquids, right? And same thing goes on the revenue side. But on EBITDA, it's like a 90% plus is driving the value of this business is coming from the combination from oil and liquids, right? So the natural gas constraints that we've had, while they're getting work done and they're going to get fixed, they don't really impact the value of our reserves or anything else. So keep that in mind as you're thinking about what the primary drivers are, and it is the liquids, and it is the oil.

Ron Ormand

And we'll see a very nice growth in our EBITDA for the year. And that's why we're really giving guidance on the liquids portion of the business. And I think that once you do the math on what we’ve put out there, you'll be able to see that.

Jeff Grampp

Understood. I appreciate the comments, guys. Thanks.

Joe Daches

I think one other thing I just add is, a good portion of that is attributable to the very favorable contracts we have on oil that come into play really in the second half of the year. So that's something that when you do math on.

David Beard

Just a follow-up to some of the other questions relative to potentially adding a second rig and -- but also looking to be cash flow neutral by mid-year. So my question is, how much outspend might you tolerate if you were going to add a second rig?

Ron Ormand

We're not really looking to outspend and based upon our numbers, that’s something we would factor into timing of completions, as well as the rig drilling. So we do show our ability get into cash flow neutrality and cash flow positive by the second half of the year. So we can absorb some capital expenditures additionally. And that would also impact us positively in the fourth quarter, let’s say. So we're going to look carefully at that and manage within cash flows.

Ron Ormand

I’d just like to thank everyone for spending the time today. We look forward to a exciting 2019, obviously dealing with a more difficult market environment, we're very excited about where we are and the value of assets and the future of the company. Thank you very much.

