Aptiv: Improved Industry Conditions Will Boost Growth

This year will be critical for the automotive industry as the trend of connected vehicles begins to take off.

Last year was a difficult one for the automobile industry, which has struggled to maintain its market value throughout the year. The fears caused by the fall in demand on China, coupled with a slowdown in the volume of sales in the US, seem to mark the beginning of a downturn in the cycle. These cyclical fears have counteracted the growth prospects that technologies such as autonomous and electric vehicles have built in the industry. We estimate that these difficulties, added to the spin-off of the Powertrain Systems, caused Aptiv PLC (APTV) to lose 30% of its value last year.

Despite this, analysts expect 2019 to be a turning point for the industry since trends such as the electrification in vehicles and connected vehicles will begin to accelerate as 2020 approaches. This forecast has restored some of the investors' confidence, who have seen improved expectations of companies in the last earnings season. For its part, Aptiv also exceeded its guidance in terms of revenues, operating profits, and EPS by the end of 2018. The company reported annual sales of $14.4 billion, an increase of 12% thanks to the secular trends of its segments.

Although the stock price has recovered part of its losses in the last two months, we see that the valuations are still below their historical levels. We estimate that the company maintains a stable position to continue growing in the long term as the advanced safety systems segment sees an increase in demand coming from the automation of the automobile.

Aptiv's Growth Drivers Overview

The growth that Aptiv has had in recent quarters comes mostly from its advanced driver assistance systems, or ADAS, its autonomous driving systems, or AD, and high voltage electrical distribution systems. The company's business model benefits from a competitive advantage thanks to the long-term relationship with customers. Automobile manufacturers usually have a design phase that generally lasts between two and three years, with a production phase of between five and ten years. Because of this, Aptiv contracts are usually long-term commitment, persuading their clients to migrate towards the solutions of competitors, which would entail high exchange costs. This distinction has made the company's revenue less sensitive to cyclical changes in the industry, maintaining a growth rate above the auto parts industry.

Source: Data provided by YCharts

On the side of the business lines, the Advanced Safety and User Experience, one of the two main segments of Aptiv, has experienced strong demand from its customers. The new management approach has positioned Aptiv as a leader in active safety technology which brought the first radar car on the market. Also, the company has been successful in manufacturing driverless car technology with innovation in hardware and software technology.

In 2018, this segment showed healthy results with an increase of 17% in revenues and 170 basis points in the operating margin compared to 2017. The upward trend has been visible for some time. If we look at the previous data for 2017, revenues increased by 14% compared to 2016. However, adjusted operating income decreased due to the overall costs despite the increase in volume and operating efficiency.

In addition to this, the Signal and Power Solutions segment, which specializes in the architecture of next-generation vehicles, is performing as expected. In 2018, these solutions registered a 7% growth in revenues, while the operating margin remained flat compared to the previous year's period. Although this line of business seems to have reached a maturity phase, it continues to be the most significant in terms of revenue. While the company is gaining market share in this area, we expect the growth rate to be in the one-digit range for the long term compared to the Advanced Safety and User Experience segment of double-digit growth.

Source: Data extracted from the SEC

In addition to organic growth, Aptiv maintains a policy of acquisitions as an innovation and consolidation strategy. In 2018, the company acquired two companies operating in the allied field, KUM and Winchester Interconnect, thus establishing itself as a leader in the engineering goods market. KUM, which is a manufacturer of automobile connectors, was acquired with a 100% equity interest and was tagged along with the Signal and Power Solutions segment. Winchester Interconnect was also included in the same division.

In general, we believe that Aptiv will perform well due to the momentum of its Advanced Safety and User Experience segment, which is not exclusively linked to economic cycles. The expectation of double-digit growth for 2019 seems sustainable in our opinion, as the industry enters the mega trend of Auto 2.0 driven by the demand for "safe, green, and connected" technology.

Flexible Cost Structure And Return On Capital Above The Industry

The company's business model shows that the company's strategy is not only the optimization of profits and cash flow growth but also the flexibility of the cost structure. The 2018 cost figures show that Aptiv focused on manufacturing efficiency, which resulted in a successful reduction of $50 million in overhead and costs associated with the Delphi Technologies spin-off.

In 2017, Delphi Automotive separated the business from Powertrain Systems to Delphi, and Aptiv was born to focus more on autonomous vehicle technology. The new company incurred $118 million in separation costs that were included in the earnings from the discontinued operations. The dividend of $1,148 million, which was paid to Aptiv for the issuance of loans, is not reflected in the financial statement of the company and, instead, was transferred to Delphi.

The company has returned $700 million to shareholders through repurchases of shares and dividends, thanks to the business that has generated strong cash flow. Management felt that the distribution of capital makes Aptiv stand out from its competitors, which has been a fundamental strategy to create value for shareholders.

Source: Data provided by YCharts

In relative terms, the management of the company's capital has been outstanding in the auto parts industry, thanks to the alignment of interests between executives and shareholders. Executives have played an exceptional role in maintaining positive cash flow while focusing on improving earnings and long-term revenue growth. As a result, the company has shown a return on invested capital above the industry average, even after the spin-off, ranging from 18% to 14% in the last two years.

Aptiv's Valuations

In the last five years, the automobile sector has seen a depreciation that has caused many companies to trade at a discount from their historical levels. Valuations appear to be mostly compressed in the industry from a PS and EV to EBITDA perspective as a result of the fears surrounding the industry. Similarly, Aptiv's ratios have been positioned below their three-year averages for several months, even after the recent appreciation in the price.

We believe that the risks that surround the sector persist, which have created many companies trading at a discount and very few clear winners. Comparatively speaking, we see that the growth opportunities coming from advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous driving, and higher adoption of hardware and software in vehicles will give a clear advantage to Aptiv compared to other companies of the industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.