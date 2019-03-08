Tesla Supercharger V3 A Dud

Wednesday night, Tesla (TSLA) finally launched its next generation of supercharger, version 3.0. Originally expected to debut in the summer of 2018, it became the latest Tesla item to meet several delays. While those who support the company continue to say this network is the ultimate advantage, this much anticipated update was not that impressive.

First of all, Tesla will likely come out and boast that the 250 kW peak power rate is more than double the 120 kW figure seen at the current generation of superchargers (capable of 145 kW but restricted to 120). This excludes urban superchargers that started to roll out in large quantities last year, which have a peak of 72 kW. Unfortunately, the peak rate of supercharger 3.0 trails most new competitor networks that are going for top rates of 350 kW or even 400 kW in some places. It was just a few years ago that Elon Musk stated the following about these high powered chargers, yet Tesla is now celebrating a 250 kW figure.

(Source: Elon Musk Twitter via Mark Spiegel, seen here)

At the moment, Tesla is only going to focus the new superchargers on the Model 3, which will be enabled through a software update. Over time, Model S and X charging speeds will be increased, but the company did not initially provide a figure for those. It's a little surprising that the company's luxury vehicles, which also feature the longest range, wouldn't be getting the top speeds initially, since these are the best vehicles for this supposedly major upgrade. Also, once the battery charges to about half full, the charging speed reportedly is not light years ahead of version 2.0, as seen below.

(Source: electrek article, seen here)

The Model 3 owner that posted the chart above showed it taking 40 minutes to get from an 8% charge to 90%, compared to 60 minutes in the previous version. While this definitely is an improvement, it's still not anywhere near what gasoline-powered vehicles can get at gas stations, and it still would seem to trail others like Porsche that are going for 80% in just 15 minutes. Current version 2 chargers will be upgraded to the peak 145 kW rate, but only for single vehicle charging, so existing stations will not be upgraded.

The other major problem is that Tesla's supercharger growth continues to be quite far below management's guidance. The company has fallen dramatically short of end-of-year targets for supercharger stalls the past two years. Supporters have told me that growth this year will pick up once this new version 3.0 rolls out, but how quickly will that be? Well, Tesla stated the following in the article linked in this article's opening:

Our first non-beta V3 Supercharger site will break ground next month, with North American sites ramping in Q2 and Q3 before coming to Europe and Asia-Pacific in Q4.”

At the moment, Tesla's business is not doing well, which puts the item of capital expenditures at the forefront. If the company reduces its capex forecast like it has in previous years, will it pull back on CEO Elon Musk's guidance to double supercharger capacity this year? That implies adding 12,000 stalls, but as the chart below shows, the first two plus months of this year aren't even matching last year's growth, and 2018 only saw the addition of a little more than 3,500 stalls. With Tesla's latest announcement that it's closing all of its stores, that also potentially reduces the amount of locations where superchargers could be deployed, meaning Tesla would have to go out and find new sites. That will cost additional time and money.

(Source: supercharger.info, seen here. Supercharger guidance via Elon Musk tweet, seen here)

Interestingly enough, Tesla produced an 8-K filing after the bell on Thursday that contained some interesting items. First, the credit agreement had its limit increased by $500 million to $2.425 billion. Also, a loan agreement was filed in China to help with the Shanghai Gigafactory in the amount of RMB 3.5 billion, which is currently about $520 million. The curious part is that the China loan agreement has a maturity of March 4, 2020, so it's just a one year term for a manufacturing facility that could take much longer than that to fully build out. Perhaps this is just a starter agreement, and it will be extended later.

In the end, Tesla's long anticipated launch of supercharger version 3.0 was a bit of a dud. The peak charging rate of 250 kW seems to be a children's toy if we use Musk's previous language, as many competitors are adding charging stations that feature higher peak charging rates. It still takes nearly an hour to get a full charge, which gives ICE vehicles a major advantage, and Model S/X vehicles may not be able to charge at this new peak rate. Finally, supercharger stall growth remains well under plan, and the rollout of this new version doesn't seem to be happening in large numbers anytime soon. While the latest news is an improvement for Tesla owners, it's not the game changing upgrade that many believed it would be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.