NIO: Tesla Is A Bigger Threat Than Originally Thought

The latest earnings report from electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer NIO (NIO) showed cracks within the company's strategy. The majority of viewpoints one sees on the company are bullish, as was I, until this report. It is not purely the report, however, but the report mixed with the new incentives pushed by the Chinese government.

NIO stock is historically volatile. This was reemphasized after the latest report when the stock dropped more than 20% down into the $7 a share range. To some, this may seem like an opportunity, but I still believe that the stock is overvalued.

Tesla Competition

Tesla (TSLA) is becoming more of a threat to NIO than the other way around, which was the original thought when the company IPO'd. In mid-February, Tesla's new Model 3 EVs reached Chinese soil, after a little more than 2 weeks at sea. However, this is not planned to last for long.

Tesla is building its 3rd gigafactory in Shanghai, where NIO was supposed to construct its first production plant, and the project is set to be completed in May. Once production begins (not in May most likely), Tesla will no longer have to endure the import costs China charges, wait 18 days for shipment, or pay for shipping costs. This will place Tesla in a very strong position against other Chinese EV players.

That being said, I do not think that NIO is as big of a player as everyone made them out to be. Can they grab market share? Of course, and we have seen them achieve this. But I am not convinced that they will become one of the major players in China.

Company Sales BYD 247,811 BAIC 164,958 Tesla 245,250 NIO 11,348

It will also be hard for NIO to scale up production now that it has cancelled its new factory in Shanghai. NIO currently produces through a partnership with JAC, another manufacturer within China. Management was planning on constructing its own factory this year in order to ramp up production for the ES8 and its new ES6.

The reason that the project was scrapped was because of new laws by the Chinese government. New factories can only be made if they can immediately produce 100,000 units per year minimum. NIO is not near that demand, so there is no point unless entering into another partnership. They also do not have enough capital, especially considering the current burn rate, to construct a factory that large and not use it in full capacity.

Conclusion

The original thesis when NIO IPO'd was that they were going to be the new Tesla of China. However, now it seems that Tesla will be the Tesla of China. I believe that NIO has a niche to serve. The Model 3 is a popular model, but the wealthier Chinese are not a big fan because they tend to have a driver, which means they value backseat space, something that the Model 3 does not have a lot of. This could be where NIO's SUVs come into play. That being said, SUV demand is slumping within the country and 2019 is going to be a hard year for the company. The completion of the gigafactory is just another obstacle for NIO to overcome.

