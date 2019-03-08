It's Time For Dividend Investors To Hop On Harley-Davidson And Enjoy A Great Ride

Profit margins have compressed over the last couple of years, but the future looks promising for company earnings.

Harley-Davidson share price has declined 11% over the last 12 months, and is continuing to remain under pressure as company profitability has come into question in the recent past.

Investment thesis

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) share price has declined more than 11% over the last 12 months, primarily driven by a broad market rout and fears of a trade war between the world's two largest economies, the U.S. and China.

Even though the share price has recovered over the last few months, I believe shares still provide a meaningful investment opportunity for dividend growth investors. The profitability of the company might remain under pressure due to the expected changes in its product mix, but I do not expect company profits to remain under pressure to an extent where its dividend policy needs to be changed.

Shares are trading at fairly valued territory, and the attractive dividend yield makes Harley-Davidson a buy at the current market price.

Business strategy, future outlook and financial results

Harley-Davidson has a celebrated history of more than 115 years in the U.S., and the company is currently in a phase in which the management is focusing on investing for the future. As such, the company might face a tough time delivering strong financial results over the next couple of years, but in my opinion, this strategic move will reward the company in the long-run.

The company launched the More Roads to Harley-Davidson strategy, which aims to expand the product portfolio of the company to cope with the changing dynamics of the industry. The company expects to bring in millions of new customers through this strategy, and plans to unveil revolutionary products such as electric, middleweight, and small-displacement products.

LiveWire, the all-new electric motorcycle of Harley-Davidson, will come into market in August this year, and this will mark the beginning of revolutionary product releases for Harley-Davidson. Electric vehicles have already gained traction on a global scale, and many renowned automobile manufacturers are planning to release electric vehicle models by 2020. The LiveWire is expected to revolutionize the biker community in the U.S.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire

In addition to the LiveWire, the company has already planned the release of many other innovative models, which are aimed at addressing the varying choices of people around the world. I believe in the theory of expanding the product portfolio to attract new customers, and this will be integral to international growth plans of the company.

Future models

The innovative product line-up of Harley will certainly help the brand value of the company as well, which I believe is crucial to maintaining competitive advantages and riding out a possible wave of competition from other manufacturers. In addition, a higher brand value allows the company to charge premium prices for their products, and this has been a business strategy of the company for many decades.

The company expects this strategy to boost the long-term profitability by a meaningful margin, but I expect capital expenditures to grow significantly over the next few years. Even though capital expenditures have remained stable over the last 5 years, I believe an uptick is imminent, and this will hurt profit margins of the company for an extended time period.

Another key strategy of the company is to expand internationally. I believe the company's success in emerging markets will determine the future profitability to a greater extent. The company management has already laid out plans to tackle the growth opportunities present in emerging markets, and one such move is to introduce small-displacement motorcycles.

As a start, the company is planning to launch a 250-500cc motorcycle in India within the next couple of years, and this move should help the company make a breakthrough in this fast-growing South Asian nation. The Indian economy is expected to grow at a steady rate for many years to come, and I believe Harley should focus on making a breakthrough to this market by introducing an affordable motorcycle, but then should leverage their brand value to attract an affluent network of customers by promoting high-end products.

Upcoming small-displacement motorcycle in India

As Harley-Davidson is one of the most valued brands in the world, I believe the company should be able to meaningfully leverage its market-leading position to enter into partnerships with dealers and manufacturers around the world to enhance its international product offering, and the company should find it relatively easy to break into international markets.

The dealer network of Harley-Davidson has grown over the last several years, and I believe the network will grow at a faster clip over the next couple of years, as I believe Harley will try to capture growth opportunities present in international markets aggressively. Once again, this will require investments from the company's end, which might keep margins under pressure.

Dealerships by year and location

Profit margins have declined drastically over the last 5 years, and despite being bullish on company prospects, I do not expect margins to improve anytime soon. Harley-Davidson will have to ramp up its capital investments, and the company is primarily focused on securing the sustainability of its profits in the long-run. With this in mind, the management is ready to let go of current period profits, and this will definitely hamper profit margins for at least another 3 years.

Profit margins (%)

However, as Harley unveils its electric models and small-displacement models, I believe margins will get a boost, but continued investments in improving the product portfolio will keep any gains subdued. Once product improvement plans are completed, I believe profit margins will expand substantially from the current depressed levels.

As the company is focusing on providing innovative solutions to engage its customer base, the company is promoting its loyalty program aggressively as well. In a world that is driven by customer loyalty, I believe this type of loyalty program will not only build a loyal customer base around the brand, but will also result in financial benefits for the company in the long-run. The Freedom Promise program has already allowed more than 17,000 customers to trade-up their motorcycles, and is expected to provide more such opportunities for customers in the future.

Freedom Promise process

Worldwide motorcycle retail sales numbers were not attractive for Harley in 2018, but Harley is focused on bucking the trend by unveiling innovative products.

Harley-Davidson worldwide motorcycle retail sales

Along with declining retail sales, company revenues have declined in the last 5 year period.

The manufacturing optimization program costs are expected to diminish by 2020, and the overall optimization program is expected to provide a boost to company earnings by 2020, which is another positive development that is expected in the future.

The financial services segment of Harley-Davidson is facing headwinds on the other hand, and the management expects a decline in operating profits from this segment in 2019.

Analysis of dividend safety

Harley-Davidson shares yield close to 3.8% at the current market price, and dividend investors should naturally be attracted to such a high yield from a long-standing company. The payout ratio stands a notch below 50%, and historically, Harley has paid out close to 50% of its profits to shareholders.

Harley-Davidson has been able to cover its dividend distributions easily with free cash flow over the last 10 years, which is an assuring sign for dividend investors, and such a dividend policy enables the company to allocate cash efficiently for growth projects and shareholder distributions.

Free cash flow vs. dividend payments

The capital structure of the company is expected to remain constant over the next several years, and I believe the company can service its debt efficiently, like it has done for many years. Even though a slowdown in economic activities might hamper growth prospects of the company, I believe the company is financially sound. The debt to equity ratio of Harley-Davidson has deteriorated over the last 5 years, but future growth prospects and the cash-generating ability of the company provide a layer of security for dividend investors.

Debt to equity ratio

Margin compression that lasts for a prolonged time period might pose a threat to dividend investors, but I expect profit margins to recover in a couple of years, and I continue to believe that the pressure on margins is a temporary matter. A global slowdown in economic activities might keep margins compressed for a longer than expected period, but even then, I believe Harley is able to pay a steady stream of dividends to investors.

Even though capital expenditures are expected to rise in upcoming periods, the healthy cash balance should provide an additional layer of comfort to dividend investors.

The rich history of dividends dating back several decades is proof of the ability and willingness of the company management to distribute wealth to company shareholders, and dividends have grown constantly since 2010, which is another positive sign for dividend investors.

Dividend growth since 2010

Free cash flow coverage, manageable level of debt in the capital structure, rich history of dividend growth, and the positive outlook for profit margins in the long-run are all indications of a safe dividend, and Harley-Davidson should be viewed as a stable dividend growth company by investors.

Valuation

Harley-Davidson has been able to maintain a high Return on Equity (ROE) for many years, and the share repurchase program is helping the company achieve a higher rate of return to shareholders as well.

Historical share repurchases

As I expect margins to recover and expand in the long-run, I believe Harley-Davidson will grow in profitability in the next decade.

Harley currently trades at a trailing P/E of 12, which is well below the historical average, and the forward P/E of 10.8 fails to capture the future growth prospects of the company, in my opinion. Shares are priced to reflect the ongoing difficulties, but the future is certainly bright for Harley-Davidson.

Shares are currently trading close to the average consensus analyst estimate, but I believe shares will start converging with the high-end of the estimate as growth plans of Harley start rewarding the company in 2020 and beyond.

Overall, I believe Harley-Davidson shares are not overvalued at the current market price, and is priced to reflect low growth prospects. On the contrary, the company is sacrificing its current profits to secure sustainability of earnings in the future, and I believe this strategy will pay off well for shareholders, and shares should converge with the high-end of analyst estimates by then.

Risks & challenges

A global economic slowdown remains the number one risk of investing in Harley-Davidson, as the company relies on discretionary spending of consumers. The cyclical nature of the company might result in much lower profits for the company during times of economic crises.

The company is focused on diversifying its product portfolio, and the company has planned to release electric models and small-displacement models to target certain demographics and consumer preferences. However, these are strategies that the company has yet to try their hand at, and it might take some time for the company to fully understand the dynamics driving demand for these types of innovative products. As such, company profits might remain under pressure for an extensive time period.

The product mix of Harley might change drastically over the next decade, and this presents another obstacle for margin expansion.

Conclusion

Harley-Davidson shares are a safe bet for dividend investors, and I expect the company to report stellar financial results beyond 2021. At present, the company is laying the foundation to achieve future growth, and these plans are expected to drive company earnings in the future. Shares are currently trading at fair value territory, but I believe shares will soon start converging with the high-end of analyst estimates, as growth plans of Harley start rewarding the firm financially.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.