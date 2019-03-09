Selecting The Best 20 DGI Companies: Part 1

In part 1 of this series, we will cover our selection methodology and one of the 11 sectors - Communications.

In this series of articles, we will sort through over 350 Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders to select the best DGI companies from each sector.

This is the first article of a multi-part series where we will cover all the 11 sectors of the market, each time, covering and selecting a few top DGI stocks from one or two sectors. In all, we will select 20 DGI stocks in total.

Why DGI?

DGI generally means that you invest in a set of dividend-paying stocks that grow their dividend payout year after year. If you are still in the accumulation phase, you could re-invest (drip) the dividends, which would result in more shares and higher future income. With each passing year, this growth of dividend-income becomes bigger and bigger. If you are in the accumulation phase, the portfolio should be heavy on stocks that have a high rate of growth (of earnings and dividends). However, if you already are in the withdrawal phase, you could select stocks that have a high current yield. So, how you mix the two, would depend on the individual’s goals and needs. It's also important to pay attention to diversify among various sectors and industries, and we should not get overweight in any one sector. If implemented with some prudent planning and over an extended period of time, the DGI strategy can provide almost everything that a retiree needs, decent income, relative safety, and reasonable growth.

Sure, one drawback with this strategy is that it cannot provide a very high level of income, so one would need a sizable amount of accumulated savings to generate the required amount of dividend income that one could live off comfortably. That’s why it's recommended that one starts such a portfolio many years before retirement or the withdrawal phase.

How Many Stocks Should We Have in a DGI Portfolio?

There's no right or wrong answer to this. We think the answer depends on what level of diversification you need, based on your personal situation. Generally speaking, anything between 20 to 40 stocks would be a decent level of diversification for most people. There would be exceptions on both sides though. You may go for less than 20 stocks if you know what you are doing and have a very high level of conviction on the stocks that you invest in. Anything more than 40 stocks may become over diversification and unmanageable for the vast majority of folks. However, if you are managing multiple portfolios or strategies with different goals, more than 40 may still be appropriate.

For this series of articles, we will go with 20 stocks for our DGI portfolio.

How to Structure a New DGI Portfolio:

We want to have 20 or more stocks in the portfolio to provide a decent level of diversification. But that alone is not enough. We want these stocks to represent different sectors and industries that make up the economy. There are 11 broad sectors that make up the US economy and the stock market. Each sector is then made up of many sub-sectors or industry segments. So, we want our collection of stocks to represent all the 11 sectors and as many industry-segments as possible. Sure not all sectors are equal. Some sectors will have a larger number of companies as compared to some others. Also, some sectors tend to take a bigger share of the economy, especially if the valuations in the sector have become too rich. For example, the financial sector made up about 20% of the stock market just prior to the 2008 recession, but today after a decade, it only makes up about 16%.

Current Composition of Various Sectors:

In the table below, we list all the 11 sectors and their approximate share of the US stock market. We also show the number of stocks in the CCC-list (Dividend Champions and Contenders) for each sector. The CCC-list was originally created by David Fish and is currently maintained by Justin Law. Dividend Champions are stocks that have 25 or more years of consecutive dividend growth, whereas Dividend Contenders have 10 or more years of dividend growth history. The last column shows the likely number of stocks that we intend to select from each sector for our 20-stock DGI portfolio.

Sector Industry Segment Market Value (as of March 2019) (In $Trillions) %age of Total (US M kt) No of Stocks In the CCC-list** Likely number of stocks to be selected Communications Services Entertainment Media, Interactive Media & Services

Telecommunication Diversified

Wireless Telecommunication $4.49 T 10.05% 8 2 Consumer Discretionary Automobiles and components

Distributors Diversified Consumer Services

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure Industry

Household Durables Multiline Retail

Specialty Retail

Textile, Apparel, Luxury and Liesure Products $4.98T 11.15% 25 2 Consumer Staples Beverages

Food & Staples Retailing

Food-Products

Household Products

Personal Products

Tobacco $3.56T 7.97% 36 1 Energy Energy Equipment & Services

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels $3.44T 7.70% 13 2 Financial Banking

Capital Markets

Consumer Finance

Diversified Financial Services

Insurance

Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (mREITs)

Mortgage and Thrifts Finance $6.99T 15.64% 90 2 Healthcare Biotechnology

Health Care Equipment & Supplies

Health Care Providers

Health Care Technology

Life Sciences & Services

Pharmaceuticals $5.35T 11.97% 17 3 Industrial Aerospace & Defense

Air Freight & Logistics

Airlines

Building Products

Commercial Services/ Supplies

Construction & Engineering

Electrical Equipment

Industrial and Conglomerates

Machinery

Marine

Professional Services

Road & Rail Industry and Transportation Infrastructure

Trading Companies and Distributors $3.94T 8.82% 62 2 Materials Chemicals

Construction Materials

Containers & Packaging

Forest and Paper Products

Metals & Mining $1.82T 4.07% 23 1 REITs Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Real Estate Development and Management $1.26T 2.82% 15 1 Technology (Information) Communications Equipment

Electronic Components & Equipment, and Instruments

IT Services

Semiconductors

Software

Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals $7.54T 16.88% 17 3 Utilities Electric Utilities

Gas Utilities

Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers

Water Utilities

Other Utilities $1.31T 2.93% 45 1

Source: Sector Data from Fidelity.com

** The number of stocks from CCC-List, including only the dividend champions (25 or more years of dividend growth) and dividend contenders (10 or more years of dividend growth).

Our Selection Process:

In our selection criteria for the DGI portfolio, we would consider the following factors, likely in this order:

The safety and reliability of the dividends. Dividend history.

Payout ratio

Past divided growth

Expected future dividend growth

The dividend yield

The current yield

Current yield is greater or equal to the average yield. The likely future growth The future prospects for EPS and dividend growth.

As stated above, we believe the CCC-list would be a good place to start. Let’s assume that we want companies that have a minimum dividend growth history of 10 years, so we will take all the stocks that are listed as Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders on the CCC-list. Currently, there are 133 dividend champions and 218 dividend contenders in the list, making a total of 351 stocks on our consideration list.

However, we may like to eliminate companies that yield too low, for example, less than 1.5%. There are 78 such companies on the list. After removing these 78 stocks, we are left with 273 companies. Also, for this portfolio, we only want to include companies that are reasonably large, so we may like to exclude any company that has the market capitalization of less $10 Billion, except for “REIT” sector, where the companies tend to be smaller. We may need to remove some companies where we may have insufficient data to use for our selection process.

Final Selection Criteria:

We will use the data available in the CCC-list and some additional data to filter out the companies that stand out in each sector. We will consider the following data and derive weights for each factor.

Current yield:

Indicates the current yield.

Dividend Growth History (Number of years of dividend growth):

This indicates the dividend growth rate during the last five years.

Payout Ratio:

This indicates how comfortably the company can pay the dividend from its earnings. This ratio is calculated by dividing the dividend amount per share by the EPS (earnings per share). For REIT sector, we will use the FFO (funds from operations) instead of EPS.

Past five years Dividend Growth:

Even though it is the previous five years growth rate, but this does tell how fast the company has been able to grow its earnings and dividends in the recent past. The recent past is the best indicator that we have to know what to expect in the next few years.

EPS Growth (mean of previous five years of growth and expected next five years growth):

As the earnings of a company grow, more than likely dividends will grow accordingly. We will take into account the previous five years actual EPS growth and the estimated EPS growth for the next five years. We will add the two numbers and assign weights.

Chowder number:

This is a data-point that is available in the CCC-list. So, what's the Chowder number? This number has been named after well-known SA author Chowder, who first coined and popularized this factor. This number is derived by adding the current-yield and the past five years dividend growth rate. A Chowder number of "12’"or more ("8" for utilities) is considered good.

Debt/Equity Ratio:

This ratio will tell us about the debt load of the company in relation to the company’s equity. We all know that too much debt can lead to major problems, even for well-known companies. Lower this ratio, better it is.

Debt/Asset Ratio:

This data is not available in the CCC list, but we will add it to the table. The reason we will add this because, for some companies, the debt/equity ratio is not a reliable indicator.

S&P’s Credit Rating:

Again, this data is not available in the CCC list, and we will add manually.

We will consider the above 9 criteria/factors and assign weights to represent them on a scale of 1-10 (10 being the best). We will combine some of the factors (into one criterion), for example, debt/equity, debt/Asset will be combined into one factor. We will add all the individual weights to get the total weight.

We will then sort the companies on our consideration-list, sector wise and then "total weight" (descending order).

In this Part-1 of the series, we will cover the Communications Services sector.

Sector: Communication Services

Here's the original list that we got from the CCC-list (Champions and Contenders) for this sector. There are only eight companies that qualify to be dividend champions and contenders.

Company Ticker No. 2/28/19 Div. DGR DGR DGR EPS% TTM MktCap Name Symbol Sector Industry Yrs Price Yield 3-yr 5-yr 10-yr Payout P/E PEG ($Mil) AT&T Inc. (T) Communication Services Diversified Telecommunication Services 35 31.12 6.56 2.1 2.1 2.3 71.08 10.84 2.26 227,270 Verizon Communications (VZ) Communication Services Diversified Telecommunication Services 14 56.92 4.23 2.3 2.7 3.1 64.10 15.14 1.60 235,480 Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Communication Services Entertainment 10 42.14 0.88 13.9 12.3 n/a 15.74 17.93 2.45 32,460 John Wiley & Sons Inc. (JW-A) Communication Services Media 25 51.89 2.54 3.3 5.8 10.5 39.64 15.58 1.04 2,940 Meredith Corp. (MDP) Communication Services Media 26 57.27 4.02 6.0 6.0 9.7 n/a n/a n/a 2,590 Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) Communication Services Media 12 38.67 2.17 14.3 14.2 22.7 33.20 15.28 1.14 174,380 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Communication Services Media 10 75.70 3.43 6.3 9.9 14.9 43.62 12.70 1.87 17,020 Telephone & Data Sys. (TDS) Communication Services Wireless Telecommunication Services 45 32.05 2.06 4.3 4.6 4.6 95.65 46.45 n/a 3,790

However, we will eliminate companies that have the market-capitalization of less than $10 billion. This will eliminate three companies, JW-A, MDP, and TDS. We will also remove Activision because the current yield is too low at 0.88%. This leaves us only four companies. However, we only need to select two companies from this list. So, we will apply our criteria and see how they rank against each other.

Here is the raw data that is being used to calculate the total weight:

Symbol Yrs Div. Hist. Yield 5-yr 10-yr Payout Ratio Growth Growth Rule Equity Asset Rating T 35 6.56 2.1 2.3 71.08 2.26 -3.60 4.81 8.7 0.96 0.33 BBB VZ 14 4.23 2.7 3.1 64.10 1.60 -1.20 9.46 6.9 2.13 0.43 BBB+ CMCSA 12 2.17 14.2 22.7 33.20 1.14 14.60 13.43 16.4 1.56 0.44 A- OMC 10 3.43 9.9 14.9 43.62 1.87 9.90 6.80 13.3 1.92 0.20 BBB+

Below, we present the calculated weights for each criterion and the "total weight," sorted in order of highest total weight at the top:

Symbol Yield Wt. Hist Ratio Div Grth EPS Grth Chowder No Debt/ Equity, Asset rating Ratio Weight CMCSA 2.17 1.7 8.3 10.0 7.0 8.2 4.0 8 5.9 55.3 OMC 3.43 1.4 7.0 10.0 4.2 6.6 3.9 7 5.1 48.8 T 6.56 5.0 3.6 2.2 0.3 4.3 4.4 6 4.7 37.1 VZ 4.23 2.0 4.5 2.9 2.1 3.5 3.7 7 5.4 35.3

As you can see, the top two companies come out to be Comcast and Omnicom. Had we not performed this exercise, we probably would have chosen AT&T or Verizon based on their size, longer dividend history, and the high current yield. But both Verizon and especially AT&T are short on dividend growth and high on debt. Sure, if you want high current yield, AT&T and Verizon would still be your choice. But Comcast and Omnicom both win on the basis of higher EPS and dividend growth, lower debt, lower payout ratios and better credit-rating (in case of CMCSA).

Comcast Corp:

Comcast is one of the largest entertainment, media, and communications companies in the US. The company continues to deliver earnings growth and operational outperformance supports a reasonable dividend yield (currently at 2.17%) and owns a valuable portfolio of media assets. However, stocks price has been pressured in the last two years by the fears of cord cutting trend. So far, the management has performed well in spite of the trend, but it can still have long-term negative implications on some of its business segments.

The company operates in six segments namely Cable Networks, Cable Communications, Entertainment, Broadcast Television, Theme Parks and recently acquired Sky Networks.

Pros:

The company has healthy financials and decent growth prospects.

It's currently undervalued compared to the overall market.

In the last five years, CMCSA has grown revenue at nearly 8%, net income over 11% and free cash flow at nearly 14%.

The company owns an array of valuable media assets and operates in a variety of segments ranging from broadcast television, theme parks, phone and hi-speed internet, and cable TV.

Dividends: CMCSA has increased dividends for the past 10 years at an impressive growth rate of nearly 15%.

The company supports a low payout ratio of 33%, leaving ample room for future growth.

Cons:

CMCSA's major competitive threat comes from the cord-cutting trend, impacting its Cable TV business negatively.

Due to the recent SKY acquisition, the total debt has ballooned to more than $110 billion. However, the company’s debt remains well covered by operating cash flow and the credit rating (by S&P) remains at A-.

Omnicom Group Inc:

Unlike AT&T and Verizon, Omnicom is not in the Telecom business. It provides advertising, marketing, branding, and communications services to Fortune-500 clients and for some of the largest brands across the world. It draws more than half of its revenues from North America. There are fears over the disruption in the ad agency's business model due to digital marketing. But these fears are a bit overblown. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are not going to replace the ad agencies but just the advertisement media (from legacy to digital). These ad agencies provide skills and expertise in a niche area that's hard to find otherwise. That’s why OMC has a very high client retention rate of over 95%. However, that's not to say that there are no competitive threats. There are quite a few from management consulting and other technology companies.

Pros:

In spite of the nearly flat revenues, OMC has continued to grow net profits.

Valuation is relatively cheaper. Shares have been down more than 10% over the last two years while the overall markets have surged higher.

The company has grown organically over the years rather than acquisitions.

Client retention rates are over 95%.

The payout ratio is only 25%, leaving ample scope for continued growth.

The company has returned significant sums to shareholders by repurchasing its own shares worth nearly $2 billion in the last three years.

The co has less debt than its peers.

Cons:

There are perceived fears about the possible disruption by the like likes of Google and Facebook, which together control 60% of the digital ads.

Due to the advent of digital marketing, there are new competitive threats from management consulting companies like Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and the technology platform companies like Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

The legacy ad agencies have to invest more in technology platforms or partner with and spend money with technology companies.

The growth in revenue and operating income over the last few years has been somewhat flat.

Conclusion:

As stated in the introduction, this is the first article from a new multi-part series that will try to highlight the top DGI stocks from each of the 11 sectors of the US economy and the stock market. We will aim to select a total of 20 stocks. Since it was not possible to cover all the sectors in just one article, hence this multi-part series. So, please stay tuned.

In this article, we have covered the introductory material and the first sector, i.e., "Communications Services" sector. Based on our filtering and weighing criteria, we were able to highlight two stocks, namely Comcast and Omnicom. These two stocks got high marks compared to their bigger cousins AT&T and Verizon due to their excellent dividend growth rate, sustainable dividends, and expected faster growth in the future. However, finally what you choose should be based on your personal goals and needs.

High Income DIY Portfolios: The primary goal of our "High Income DIY Portfolios" Marketplace service is high income with low risk and preservation of capital. It provides DIY investors with vital information and portfolio/asset allocation strategies to help create stable, long-term passive income with sustainable yields. We believe it's appropriate for income-seeking investors including retirees or near-retirees. We provide six portfolios: two High-Income portfolios, a DGI portfolio, a conservative strategy for 401K accounts, a Sector-Rotation strategy, and a High-Growth portfolio. For more details or a two-week free trial, please click here or on the image below our logo above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, KHC, ADM, MO, PM, BUD, KO, PEP, D, DEA, DEO, ENB, MCD, BAC, UPS, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VOD, CVX, XOM, VLO, ABB, ITW, MMM, LYB, HCP, HTA, O, OHI, VTR, NNN, STAG, WPC, MAIN, NLY, ARCC, DNP, GOF, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, STK, UTF, EVT, FFC, HQH, KYN, NMZ, NBB, JPS, JPC, JRI, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.