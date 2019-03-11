Agricultural Commodities - Post The March WASDE Report

On Friday, March 8, the USDA released its second World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report of 2019. The January report never materialized because of the month-long government shutdown, but in the aftermath of the February report, the prices of grains moved lower while cotton posted a small gain and meats went in opposite directions.

The March report is one of the most closely-watched releases of the year as farmers and ranchers are preparing for the 2019 season. The planting season across the fertile plains of the US and in other countries in the northern hemisphere will commence in a matter of weeks. Animal protein producers have their eyes on the upcoming grilling season that begins at the end of May and runs through the beginning of December when animal flesh consumption peaks each year.

The agricultural products that feed the world will face a myriad of issues in 2019. The primary determinate of the path of least resistance of prices will be Mother Nature and the weather conditions that will either support production or stand in front of another year of bumper crops that are necessary to meet the growing requirements. Trade between the US and China is another issue that could make or break prices. After all, protectionist policies tend to cause conditions of oversupply in one area of the world and shortages in others. Crop diseases or other factors can also impact prices. We are now entering the time of the year where uncertainty will begin to peak as seeds are going into the ground and animals are readied for processing into the protein that feeds billions of people around the world. Each month the USDA issues its gold standard report on the state of supplies and the demand for the commodities that provide sustenance each day.

As we prepare for the 2019 crop year north of the equator, the Invesco Agricultural ETF product (DBA) is trading at its lowest level since the inception of the ETF. While the price of the instrument has been moving steadily lower since the drought in 2012, there is no guaranty that 2019 will be a year where it continues to deteriorate.

Thoughts from Sal Gilberte

I reached out to Sal Gilberte, the founder of the Teucrium Family of agricultural ETF products including the CORN, SOYB, WEAT, and CANE instruments which do an excellent job replicating the price action in the corn, soybean, wheat, and sugar futures markets. Sal's take on the March WASDE was that the report did not deviate much from market expectations and that trade with China will drive prices over the coming weeks. Sal told me:

The March 8, 2019 report had virtually no impact on markets because the data was widely anticipated, with the exception of slightly higher than expected U.S. corn ending stocks. I think what matters most to grain markets now will be the outcome of the U.S. and China trade negotiations, and, perhaps more importantly, traders will be watching to see if the pricing downtrend in grains continues now that the March WASDE report is behind us. Grain prices have been falling this month, led by wheat prices, due to adequate global supplies. However, year-on-year data from the report (below) illustrates that the main trend of rising total global grain demand (up 1.%), declining global grain output (down 3.4%), and falling global grain supplies (down 4.1%) remains intact, which could mean the recent bear market in grain prices will be threatened at some point by the laws of supply/demand economics.

Source: Sal Gilberte

The March WASDE report is now in the books. Let's take a look at what the USDA told markets, and how they reacted in the aftermath of the release on Friday, March 8. A full copy of the report is available here.

Soybeans - more selling after WASDE

The price of soybean futures, which had been declining since early February, fell in the aftermath of the March WASDE report.

Source: CQG

As the chart highlights, the price fell below $9 per bushel to a low at $8.9225 on the May futures contract and settled Friday's session at $8.9575 per bushel. The USDA told the market:

U.S. soybean supply and use changes for 2018/19 include higher crush and lower ending stocks compared with last month's report. Soybean crush is raised 10 million bushels to 2,100 million on higher domestic disappearance of soybean meal and a lower soybean meal extraction rate reflecting data reported by NASS in the Oilseed Crushings report. With exports unchanged, soybean stocks are projected at 900 million bushels, down 10 million from last month. With increased crush, soybean oil production WASDE-586-3 is raised 115 million pounds to 24.6 billion. Soybean oil used for methyl ester production for biodiesel is raised 200 million pounds to 8.2 billion on record production for the first quarter of the marketing year (Oct-Sept). With increased production more than offset by higher use, soybean oil stocks are forecast lower. The season-average soybean price range forecast of $8.10 to $9.10 per bushel is unchanged at the midpoint. Soybean oil and meal prices are also unchanged at 28.5 to 31.5 cents per pound and $295 to $335 per short ton, respectively. The 2018/19 global oilseed outlook includes lower production, crush, and increased stocks compared to last month. Global oilseed production is down 0.2 million tons, with lower soybean production more than offsetting higher rapeseed and cottonseed. Soybean production is reduced 0.9 million tons to 360.1 million on lower production for Brazil and Paraguay. Production for Brazil is down 0.5 million tons to 116.5 million, reflecting dry weather conditions and lower yields for Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Goias. Global oilseed crush is down 0.5 million tons mainly on lower soybean crush for China, which is down on slower-than-expected pace to date. China's soybean crush pace is expected to increase during the second half of the marketing year as the South American harvest advances and leads to increased global supplies. Global oilseed ending stocks are up 0.8 million tons to 121.7 million, with soybeans accounting for 0.5 million of the increase.

The rise in global ending stocks weighed on soybean prices in post-WASDE trading.

Corn - weakness as the market looks towards a bigger 2019 crop

The price of May corn futures also declined to a new and lower low after the March 8 report from the USDA.

Source: CQG

May corn futures slipped to lows at $3.6225 and settled at $3.6425 on Friday. The USDA told the corn market:

This month's 2018/19 U.S. corn outlook is for lower corn used for ethanol, reduced exports, and larger stocks. Corn used to produce ethanol is lowered 25 million bushels to 5.550 billion based on the most recent data from the Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report, and the pace of weekly ethanol production during February as indicated by Energy Information Administration data. Exports are reduced 75 million bushels to 2.375 billion, reflecting diminished U.S. price competitiveness and expectations of increased exports for Brazil and Argentina. With no other use changes, ending stocks are raised 100 million bushels to 1.835 billion. The season-average corn price received by producers is lowered 5 cents at the midpoint to $3.55 per bushel. For sorghum, 2018/19 exports are lowered 15 million bushels to 85 million, which if realized would be the lowest since 2012/13. Food, seed, and industrial use is lowered 5 million bushels reflecting a reduction in the projected amount of sorghum used to produce ethanol. Offsetting is a 20 million bushel increase in feed and residual use. The midpoint price forecast is lowered 5 cents to $3.30 per bushel. WASDE-586-2 The global coarse grain production forecast for 2018/19 is down slightly to 1,371.9 million metric tons. This month's foreign coarse grain outlook is for marginally lower production, virtually unchanged trade, greater use, and reduced stocks relative to last month. Brazil corn production is unchanged, with increased yield expectations offset by a reduction in area. Faster-than-normal planting progress improves yield prospects for second-crop corn in the Center-West, while area is down reflecting updated expectations for both first and second-crop corn. Corn production is raised for India, but lowered for South Africa. Australia coarse grain production is higher, as a forecast increase in barley more than offsets a reduction for sorghum. Major global trade changes for 2018/19 include higher projected corn exports for Argentina and Ukraine and reduction for the United States. For 2017/18, Brazil's exports for the marketing year ending February 2019 are raised based on larger than expected late-season shipments. Partly offsetting is a reduction for Argentina. China's coarse grain imports for 2018/19 are lowered, reflecting lower forecast sorghum and barley imports. China's corn feed and residual use is raised with lower sorghum and barley imports. Corn imports are raised for the EU and Canada. Foreign corn ending stocks for 2018/19 are lowered from last month, mostly reflecting reductions for China, Brazil, and Argentina.

US ending corn stocks rose, and the USDA lowered their price projection by five cents per bushel. The WASDE said that ethanol demand moved lower, exports declined, and stocks grew leading to selling in the corn futures market. Meanwhile, foreign corn stocks moved lower from the February report.

Wheat - the falling knife continues to shred buyers

Wheat had been the most bearish grain going into the March WASDE report, and while the price fell to a new low in the aftermath of the March 8 release, CBOT wheat futures posted a marginal gain on the session compared to the previous session.

Source: CQG

May CBOT wheat futures traded to a new low at $4.3425 but closed at $4.3950 per bushel last Friday. The May KCBT hard red winter wheat versus CBOT soft red winter wheat spread settled at an 8.75 cent discount for KCBT wheat on March 8 an improvement from recent weeks which could be a sign that the grain is at or close to a low.

The USDA told the wheat market:

The outlook for 2018/19 U.S. wheat this month is for larger supplies, lower exports, reduced domestic use, and higher ending stocks. Supplies are increased by 5 million bushels on higher imports. Wheat exports are lowered 35 million bushels to 965 million with reductions in Hard Red Spring and White on stronger than expected export competition for these classes. Wheat food use is reduced by 5 million bushels to 965 million, based primarily on the latest NASS Flour Milling Products report. Wheat ground for flour was lower in the first half of the 2018/19 Marketing Year than previously forecast. Projected 2018/19 ending stocks are raised 45 million bushels to 1,055 million. The season-average farm price range is unchanged at the midpoint of $5.15 per bushel and the range is narrowed to $5.10 to $5.20. Global wheat supplies are reduced, primarily on lower production forecasts for Kazakhstan and Iraq. Projected 2018/19 world trade is fractionally higher as larger EU and Brazil exports more than offset reductions for the United States and Mexico. The EU is increased 1.0 million tons to 23.0 million as its recent improved export competitiveness is expected to continue for the remainder of the trade year. Global imports are raised for Algeria, Morocco, and the Philippines while decreased for Bangladesh, the EU, Mexico, and Venezuela. Projected 2018/19 world consumption is reduced 5.1 million tons with India accounting for 3.0 million of the decrease as its total wheat consumption is lowered to 95.0 million, compared to last year's 95.8 million. This reduction is based on an upward revision to the official Indian government wheat stocks estimate for 2018/19. Global ending stocks are increased 3.0 million tons to 270.5 million, down 3 percent from last year's record.

The market had expected a bearish report for wheat and is was not disappointed as US, and global stocks rose. However, global ending stocks were 3% lower than last year's record level which could be a silver lining for the wheat market and a sign that the market is running out of selling at the current price level.

Cotton steady while meats rally

The price of cotton posted a small gain on Friday moving just 0.38 cents higher on the active month May ICE futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, cotton is sitting in the middle of its 71-75 cents trading range. The USDA told the cotton market:

The U.S. 2018/19 cotton supply and demand estimates are unchanged from last month. The projected range for the marketing year average price received by producers of 69.0 to 71.0 cents per pound is reduced 2 cents, as the reported average price for January fell below previous expectations. WASDE-586-5 This month's 2018/19 world cotton estimates show higher production and ending stocks, and slightly lower trade. Production is estimated up 350,000 bales in Brazil on higher area and 200,000 bales up in Pakistan based on arrivals at gins. Production is 100,000 bales lower in Australia due to weather. World trade is forecast 140,000 bales lower with reductions for Brazil and Indonesia on the export and import sides based on activity to date. Ending stocks for 2018/19 are forecast 590,000 bales higher this month, at 76.1 million bales. This would be 5.1 million bales below their revised 2017/18 level.

The USDA increased global ending stocks while it left US supply and demand estimates at the same levels as in the February report.

When it comes to the meats, the USDA remained bullish on cattle and cautious on hogs. The WASDE told the animal protein markets:

Total U.S. red meat and poultry production for 2019 is lowered from the previous month as lower forecast beef and turkey production more than offsets higher pork production. Beef production is reduced from the previous month on the pace of fed cattle slaughter in the first quarter and lower expected marketings in mid-2019. Partly offsetting the lower fed cattle slaughter is higher expected cow slaughter. The lower production forecast also reflects lighter carcass weights in 2019. The pork production forecast is raised slightly on the current pace of slaughter and heavier first-quarter carcass weights. The 2019 beef, broiler, turkey, and egg trade forecasts are unchanged from the previous month. Pork imports are lowered for 2019, reflecting larger domestic supplies and limited demand for foreign product. Forecast pork exports are lowered on slower international demand for U.S. pork products. Cattle price forecasts are raised for 2019 on current price strength and expectations of firm demand throughout the year. First- and third-quarter hog prices are reduced from the previous month.

Live cattle futures edged higher in the aftermath of the WASDE report at the end of last week.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of April live cattle futures shows, the bullish price pattern remains intact, and the futures settled last Friday near the highs at $1.29675 per pound up 0.725 cents on the session.

Meanwhile, despite the continued concerns over ample pork supplies, the lean hogs futures market moved steadily higher throughout the trading day on March 8 and settled at 60.55 cents per pound up 2.825 cents on the session.

Source: CQG

Lean hogs settled at the highest price since February 6 last Friday as a recovery is under way that started when the April contracts dropped to lows at 52.25 cents per pound on February 20.

The March WASDE is now in the books, and the agricultural markets will turn its attention to trade negotiations between the US and China, the weather in South America at the end of their season, and in the US and other countries in the northern hemisphere as the 2019 planting season gets underway. In the meat markets, the 2019 grilling season is just around the corner which is the peak time of the year for animal protein demand.

Each year is a new adventure in the agricultural markets and time will tell if Mother Nature has any surprises in store for the markets or if the trade issues will improve or worsen in the weeks and months ahead. We could be in for lots of volatility in the commodities that feed the world as the 2019 crop year in the US is about to get underway.

The Invesco Agricultural ETF product dropped to a new low at $16.18 per share last week on March 7.

Source: Barchart

As the chart dating back to 2007 shows, DBA closed the week at $16.30 per share just slightly higher than the lowest level in a dozen years.

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBA holds many of the futures contracts covered by the monthly USDA WASDE report and has net assets of $471.08 million and average daily trading volume of 363,908 shares. DBA has been falling because of the abundant supplies of agricultural commodities which have put markets in contango where deferred prices are higher than nearby prices in the futures contracts. Each time the administrators of the ETF roll their risk to the next active month in the current environment, it involves costs that eat away at the value of DBA along with the lower prices for many of the agricultural commodities over recent weeks and months.

The bearish price action of the past in the markets that feed the world and the DBA ETF product is not a guaranty that the trend will continue which is currently in the hands of Mother Nature and trade negotiators from the US and China.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.