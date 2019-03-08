How Much Market Share AMD Needs To Be A $30 Stock

There's this prevailing view that Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) split the CPU market. Accordingly, the market tends to use market share changes and stock price changes interchangeably. For example, on the day when Intel’s Q2 earnings report revealed that its 10nm chip production process will arrive in 2H19, a year later than initially planned, Intel shares were down 7% and AMD was up +7.6%. Similarly, Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland said that AMD is picking up market share in desktops and laptops with Ryzen Mobile showing “signs of life.” AMD shares were up 6.5% and Intel shares were down 3%. On the other hand, amid BlueFin Research Partners’ comment that Intel’s 10nm production ramp could begin as early as April, up to six months earlier than current estimates, Intel shares closed up 3.6% while AMD closed down 7.6%. The equivalence between market share changes and stock movements rests on the premise that Intel and AMD are in a market with a fixed size to fight or share among each other. One’s gain is the other’s loss, or a “zero-sum" gain. However, a zero-sum gain in market share is not automatically equivalent to a zero-sum gain in stock prices. When the CPU market grows over time, every participant will benefit from the industry growth, albeit at a different magnitude. Therefore, in this post, I investigated how AMD’s market share change will affect AMD stock prices.

AMD’s Market Share

For some unknown reasons, AMD has been nervously vague about the way they classify their segment revenues. On that issue, SA commentator, Grxbstrd, has the following to say,

“AMD is opaque for a reason. I think all of their graphics share in Data Center is Graphics as a Service. About $100M last Q if I recall. I'm not sure how you compare INTC, NVDA and AMD in DC. They all seem to have carved out different pieces, though admittedly GaaS (visualization) is overlapped with NVDA. Compute is INTC and NVDA, HPC is moving from Intel to NVDA, AI training is all NVDA, Inference is all Intel moving to GPUs (NVDA), and Visualization is shared between NVDA and AMD, probably at 5 or 6 to 1.“

Grxbstrd is one of the most knowledgeable SA technology posters, but if you can follow his revenue mapping, you are a smarter person than I can ever be. Another SA technology poster, Toastypro, has more specific estimates on AMD’s market share,

“Intel is the king of the hill with over 92% of market where AMD is only expected to share less than 7%. In my estimate AMD has about 3.2% in 2018 and I am expecting the number to double that in 2019 which coincides with Lisa Su's statement to double digit figure by 2019 - I think her figure is based on the number of CPUs sold rather than the revenue figure. The $1B revenue is 6.7% of data center market quoted by Intel in 2018. Actual percentage term in 2019 it may be about 5.5% since the DC market continues to grow higher than $18B.”

In terms of my frustration to get transparency on AMD’s market share, the respectable SA commentator Puddnhead said,

“But I still believe you are trying to do the equivalent of blindfolded "pin the tail on the donkey." Yeah maybe there are ways to get kinda close, but how can you even know that, if AMD will never take the blindfolds off of us? We are reduced to just hashing tea leaves, and hoping everything we think we see is at least as much in reality as it is only in our minds.”

After being utterly confused by all this friendly advice, I ended up coming back to the basic notion of market efficiency that the market prices stocks with all public available information. Since we all have the same imperfect information about AMD’s market share, the market will price the stock with it, despite the large amount of noise. It is in this reasoning that I obtained the segment data from the most commonly used data provider, IDC (until Q3 2018). It should be further noted that IDC uses CPU vendor revenue and the other service Mercury Research uses CPU units sold to calculate market shares. In this post, I showed both measures whenever available. Lucky for AMD’s case, both measures exhibit very similar historical patterns and conclusions.

To find market share measures, I used Intel's and AMD’s total PC revenue and total units shipped (PC Desktop units, PC Mobile units and PC Server) to demonstrate AMD’s recent gain in market share from Ryzen and EYPC launches. In Figure 1A, AMD’s PC revenue share increased from 4.7% Q3 2017 to 5.8% Q3 2018. A similar recent increase can be verified across all applications (Figure 1B - Figure 1E). Clearly, AMD has made market share advances in both revenue and unit shipment for mobile, desktop, and server end users. Although IDC data stopped at Q3 2018, I should point out that AMD’s revenue and unit sold in all segments had a marked decrease in Q4 2019 (Figure 2).

As for the most watched and profitable server segment, thanks EPYC’s Naples and Rome to come, AMD’s market share finally broke zeros and rose to 1.5% in Q3 and 3.2% in Q4 2018 (Figure 1D). For 2019, while Intel still has a more platform diversity, AMD EPYC has more platform available to take on up to high single digit market share. A further differentiation is that we will see AMD EPYC Rome at PCIe Gen4 and Intel Xeon Cascade Lake at PCIe Gen3.

Revenue Growth versus Market Share

Maybe the more relevant question is what shareholders (stock prices) think about the relative competitive positions among the major players. Since most stocks are mainly priced off of future revenue growth rates, the market share changes indicating the tradeoff among competitors will become the most important factor if the total “pie” is fixed, i.e., if there's a zero-sum gain. That is, the stock price is more sensitive to market share changes than to the revenue growth rate. The relevance of market share may be more important to a smaller revenue company, such as AMD, which has a lot of market share to grow to.

On the other hand, if the entire industry has changed significantly over time, the impact from industry effect on company revenue will overwhelm the impact from the inter-company market share changes. Let's say, for a bigger pie to share, stock prices will be more responsive to industry and company revenue growth than to the market share changes. Between 2013 and 2018, the overall revenue of all two companies have seen notable growth over 30%. What this means is that all stock prices should have gone up, regardless of the market share changes among each other. It stands to reason that a larger (revenue) company, such as Intel, should be more sensitive to revenue growth.

The two competing arguments can be easily observed by examining AMD’s historical relationship between revenue growth, market share, and its stock price. Between Figure 3 and Figure 3B, it is obvious that AMD stock price changes have been more related to market share changes than to revenue changes. It appears that AMD stock prices are more sensitive to market share changes.

AMD Future Market Share Estimates

If market share is more important to AMD, I set to estimate AMD’s revenue market shares for the next 12 quarters using analysts’ consensus estimates of both Intel and AMD’s revenues. In Figure 4, AMD’s market share is first expected to drop to 7.55% around 2Q 2019 as a result of crypto backdrop. It proceeds to rise over 10% in the next year. The assumption may be that EPYC server market share will hit double digits as predicted by Dr. Lisa Su.

From Market Shares to Share Prices

So, if market share is really more relevant, the real question for shareholders is how much stock price will move in response to market share changes. To answer this question, I correlated AMD and Intel stock prices with their market shares and revenue growths, along with other control factors such as estimates for revenue, EPS, gross margin, free cash flow, and capex. As I expected, AMD’s stock price is much more responsive to market share changes than to revenue growth, while Intel is the other way around (Table 1). AMD’s share price will change by $0.66 for every 1% change in market share. In other words, for AMD to from today’s $22 level to $30 a share, its market share has to go up by 12%, or to 20% market share level (from the current 8% level). Based on the average analysts’ estimates in Figure 4, AMD reaching 20% market share in next 2-3 years seems an aggressive assumption.

Takeaways

Stock market seems to have a fascination or fixation on AMD’s market share. AMD’s share price has been moving as if there is a zero-sum gain between Intel and AMD’s CPU market share. For 2019 on, the key question is not whether AMD EPYC’s Rome will gain Intel’s server market share, it is how much share AMD is going to gain. The numbers I calculated show that for every 1% gain over the current 3.2% server market share or over 8.5% total PC market share, AMD share price will increase by $0.66. As a result, for AMD to reach $30 a share, its CPU market share has to go up to 20%, assuming market share increase is the only driver.

At first glance, the 20% market share target seems unrealistic especially in Dr. Lisa Su’s own words that it will take three generations and time to gain market share for the servers. However, the message for AMD investors is that AMD’s stock does not only move by market share changes but also by revenue growth, profitability, free cash flow, and capex increases. From a recent post, even with an estimated 10% market share, the other metrics will improve to put AMD price to $33 one year out.

The implications of the absence of a zero-sum gain should be straightforward to Intel and AMD shareholders. For the longest time, investors have been operating under the assumption that AMD’s gain (loss) has to be Intel’s loss (gain). But such impressions have not been borne out by the relative stock price movements. The fact of the matter is that, especially during a strong industry revenue growth period, Intel’s total revenue growth will easily compensate for the loss of market share to AMD from the delay of 10nm. Ultimately, the smaller AMD future stock prices are less affected by their future revenues, but more by the market share changes. The larger Intel is the other way around. The bottom line is that, given the forecast of significant changes in CPU industry growth in the next few years, Intel and AMD are not a zero-sum gain anymore.

