Pure Multi-Family REIT's (PMULF) CEO Steve Evans on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Andrew Greig – Vice President of Investor Relations

Steve Evans – Chief Executive Officer

Scott Shillington – Chief Financial Officer

Samantha Adams – Senior Vice President

Troy MacLean – BMO Capital Markets

Mark Rothschild – Canaccord

Michael Smith – RBC Capital Markets

Brad Sturges – Industrial Alliance

Matt Kornack – National Bank Financial

Himanshu Gupta – GMP Securities

We will keep our opening remarks on this call brief, trusting that you've had a chance to review our consolidated financial statements and the related MD&A dated March 7, 2019, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018. If not, the documents are available on our website at puremultifamily.com under the Investor Info section or also on SEDAR.

With me today on the call are our CEO, Steve Evans; CFO, Scott Shillington; and Senior VP, Samantha Adams. Following our formal remarks, we will conduct a Q&A session.

Before we get underway, I would like to make a safe harbor statement. The following discussion will include forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current expectations of management regarding future events and operating performance, and Pure Multi-Family assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new effects, new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For a further description of the forward-looking statements, including risk factors relating to our company and our business that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our MD&A dated March 7, 2019.

I would now like to pass the discussion on to our CEO, Steve Evans.

Steve Evans

Thanks, Andrew, and thanks everyone for joining us today. Despite a few distractions last year, Pure Multi-Family REIT LP quietly delivered some very strong results in 2018. During the year, we outperformed the TSX and the cap rate index by greater than 10 percentage points in total shareholder returns. We've produced a solid 4.5% normalized same property NOI growth for the year and importantly we grew our FFO per unit by 8.5% over 2017, which is in line with or slightly ahead of our analyst consensus estimate.

To put our 2018 results into a broader perspective, we're happy to report that as per Bloomberg from our IPO until February 26, 2019, Pure Multi-Family REIT is the number two best performing REIT in Canada for total shareholder returns out of the 34 REITs that existed during that period of time, some 6.5 years. Achieving these results required an all hands on deck effort from our entire team. And I'm proud of the teamwork culture that we have built across are more than 180 strong team members. They truly take it to heart to deliver the best results, which starts where the rubber meets the road and that is with satisfied customers, satisfied residents, I should say.

Service of our residents is critical, and to this end, our on-site team has developed a great catchphrase or acronym, which is taken from our name PURE, P U R E, which stands in the acronym for Providing Ultimate Residence Experience. So on the bottom of all e-mail sign-offs across our U.S. team appears the acronym Providing Ultimate Residence Experience. And that is the gold standard that our whole team strives to achieve.

Happy residents mean residents who stay longer, and that's always positive in terms of reducing turnover and getting good results financially for us. While we are proud of our industry-leading results over our first six years as a public company, our team remains focused on continuous improvement of the many facets of our business in order to continue to deliver leading results to our unitholders. I'd like to hand things over to Scott to walk through the 2018 financial results. Scott?

Scott Shillington

Thanks Steve. Before going through the financial highlights for the quarter, I’d like to note that all amounts stated on this call reflect Pure Multi's interest as disclosed in the MD&A. We feel Pure Multi's interest provides the most useful information to the unit holders when looking at our financial results within the MD&A, we have provided a reconciliation that reflects these adjustments.

Looking at the Q4 of 2018 versus Q4 of 2017, same property rental revenue increased by 2.1%, which is driven by an increase in same property, average rent of 1% an increase of same property physical occupancy of 10 basis points and a decrease in same property concessions of 45.6%. This led to normalized same-property net rental income growth of 4.4%.

Looking at this on a full-year over a full year basis, same property rental revenue increased by 3.2%, which is driven by an increase in same property, average rent of 1% and increase in the same property, physical occupancy of 60 basis points and a decrease in same property concessions of 46.8%. This led to normalized same-property net rental income growth of 4.5%.

At December 31, 2018 we reported a debt-to-gross book value ratio of 52.6% total portfolio lease occupancy of 95.5%, which is an increase of 50 basis points at the end of 2017 and a relatively newer aged portfolio, with a portfolio weighted average year of construction being 2007.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018 G&A as a percent of revenue was 5.8% and for the year ended it was 7.3%. During the 2018 year Pure Multi-Family incurred $1.4 million of G&A expenditures related to the strategic review process. Excluding these costs, results in an normalized G&A as a percentage of revenue of 6% for the year.

At December 31, 2018 only one of our 22 properties had their property taxes under appeal and outstanding. And this appeal is not expected to be settled until the summer of 2019. Once the appeal has been settled, the savings will be reflected within our operating numbers at that time. As currently booked at the worst case scenario for the property with the property tax, outstanding the same property, property taxes increased only 5.6% for 2018 over 2017.

Going forward over the next few years, we are expecting our current portfolio of same property, property tax increases to be in the range of 5% to 8%. After removing the G&A expenditures related to the strategic review process our normalized FFO payout ratio was 101.3% or $0.093 per unit during the fourth quarter and year-to-date was 103.7% or $0.362 per unit for the year. And our normalized AFFO payout ratio for the quarter was 107.7% or $0.807 per unit and 110.4% or $0.34 per unit for the year-to-date. Our management's estimated NAV as of December 31, 2018, was USD 7.17 or CAD 9.43 if using a $0.76 exchange rate.

I'll now turn things over to Samantha, who will comment on our operations for the quarter.

Samantha Adams

Thank you, Scott. Texas and Arizona continue to outpace the U.S. averages for both job and population growth. The steady stream of corporate relocations has bolstered and continued to bolster both economies as national and regional headquarters relocate from high-cost states like New York and California. Supply, while slightly elevated in some of our submarkets, is overall expected to be absorbed by demand related to the continued migration into Arizona and Texas, as well as their continued economic growth.

Our Dallas portfolio is performing well. Despite some continuing supply challenges, our same-property Q4 occupancy improved to 95.5%, up from 95.2% in the comparative period. The increase in occupancy and improving demand supported same-property revenue growth for Dallas of 2.1% Q4-over-Q4, and the normalized NOI for Dallas increased 4.3% quarter-over-quarter.

In Houston, our properties continued to demonstrate strength, although same-property physical occupancy fell 96 – fell to 96.6% in Q4 2018, versus 98.4% in Q4 of 2017. Same-property revenues increased 0.8% quarter-over-quarter and we experienced normalized NOI growth of 1.4%.

With respect to San Antonio, the same-property numbers are continuing to improve as we have significantly lowered concessions. On a same-property basis, our physical occupancy did decrease slightly by 0.1% Q4-over-Q4. However, revenues increased by 2.1% for the quarter and this led to an increase in normalized NOI Q4-over-Q4 of 2.7%. We continue to experience solid growth at our Phoenix property, San Brisas, which delivered 23.9% NOI growth quarter-over-quarter, and this was driven by revenue increases as well as the temporary reduction in payroll costs.

The physical occupancy increased by 193 basis points this quarter, while same-property average rent increased 3.9%, which resulted in same-property revenues increasing by 7.3%. On a portfolio-wide basis, we increased our weighted average rental rates to $1,281 per occupied unit or $1.41 per square foot for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $1,264 average rental rate per occupied unit or $1.39 per square foot for the same quarter of 2017.

The focus moving into 2019 is improving revenues through value-add initiatives, resident retention and building out our social media presence. As always, we continue to diligently monitor and manage our cost structure as we are looking to constantly improve our operating margins.

I will now turn things back over to Steve to wrap up.

Steve Evans

Thanks, Samantha. Although 2018 was not a year of acquisitions or equity raises, it was a year of progress for Pure Multi-Family REIT. We continue to hire and train quality people, improve our property management workflows and alignment and enhance efficiencies with our new computer software system so we can continue to deliver top tier results across our platform.

It's taken a great deal of effort and I really do appreciate all of the efforts of our team members in the U.S., especially those in our Dallas office. During the coming quarters, we intend to focus our efforts on refining our portfolio through capital recycling of some older or lower performing assets wherein we feel that rental rate growth may be topping out and then redeploying capital from such sales on a tax deferred basis through the 1031 exchange program, into assets that increase our margins and potential revenue growth rates.

It has been our strategy since the IPO to acquire properties in clusters within each market, obtaining groups of at least five to eight properties in any given market, lending to operating efficiencies through economies of scale. To this end, we plan to expand our footprints in both the Phoenix and Houston marketplaces. Two markets that have performed well for us and our forecast provide above-average rent growth over the next year.

Within the Phoenix market, the strong economy continues to drive solid results. The tax-assessed property value increases are capped in that market at a 5% increase, providing greater transparency for us on the operations side and also the overall margins are higher in that market than some of our other markets. Leasing experienced a significant drop in real rental rates following the collapse in oil prices a few years back. And now a very robust job growth is forecast to continue, thus providing the upward pressure on rents.

As we see this – we see this as a good entry point to add to our holdings in Houston at a time where we are still able to cap acquisition values on lower rental levels, thus providing a good price point for entry.

So to summarize, job growth continues to be strong across both Texas and Arizona. New apartment supply remains high in Dallas, certainly in some submarkets of Dallas as well as some other markets, but demand for apartments continues to largely keep pace with such supply.

Cap rates in our markets have remained essentially flat. Mortgage financing continues to be readily available with rates for 10-year terms hovering in the low 4% range. We are seeing some wage inflation in some of our markets, which is a good sign relative to the economic strength. And the new single-family home prices continue to trend upward. Both factors are usually very positive trends for rental apartment properties.

Corporate relocations and migration from high-cost states to low-cost states are major trends that continue to drive growth in Texas and Arizona. And deal flow for the U.S. Sunbelt apartment properties remains very strong.

With that, I'd like to thank our Board of Directors for their hard work over the past year and our team members for the diligent efforts and of course, all of our investors for your continued support.

And I would now like to open up the lines for any questions that anybody may have. Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Troy MacLean from BMO Capital Markets. Troy, please go ahead.

Troy MacLean

Good morning.

Steve Evans

Hi Troy.

Troy MacLean

Just on the potential asset sales. Do you have like a general dollar figure for potential sales for 2019?

Steve Evans

The goalposts are pretty wide, we are analyzing a few assets, so I wouldn't feel comfortable stating because we don't know yet. We're still analyzing the market and discussing with brokers and getting opinions of value. So if it's a single asset, let me give you these goalposts, if it’s a single asset, it’s going to be something in the kind of $40 million to $50 million to $60 million range. If it winds up being more than one, they’re all in that same ballpark of scale size. So it could be a couple assets, could be just one, we're just sort of finalizing – analysts being of that issue.

Troy MacLean

And then on the – you mentioned Dallas and the supply. Would it be fair to say that most of the supply that's coming has been delivered and it's really just absorbing the current amount? Or are you seeing stuff that's yet to be delivered by getting close to construction or construction completion?

Steve Evans

Yes, there's still some ongoing construction that's coming through the pipeline, so it's going to continue through 2019 to have fairly robust supply. There's less – it's a little more foggy for 2020, but as I said, demand is certainly chugging along fairly strong, but there is a delta between supply and demand based on the data we see presently for Dallas. The other markets are little tighter deltas. Some of them have, in fact, are looking to be slightly undersupplied at certain points in time. But Dallas is probably the one that will continue to struggle a little bit with oversupply for the 2019 year.

Troy MacLean

How do your concessions – your rental concessions in Dallas compare to maybe 6 months or 12 months ago?

Samantha Adams

There are about 50% lower than they were last year.

Steve Evans

They’re certainly in the right direction, I'm sure.

Troy MacLean

Yes. And then just finally, you mentioned taking turnover lower is a priority. How does turnover compare this year versus last year?

Samantha Adams

It's fairly similar actually. And across our portfolio, we've been sort of in that 50% range, give or take a few percentage points, as an average across the portfolio. And to be clear, it's going to be a little bit property-specific. In areas where our rents might be slightly below market, it will probably be to our advantage to focus less on resident retentions in the sense of hitting renewals and maybe go for new leases that will allow us to capture a stronger market rent.

But generally speaking, resident retention is very important for us. If we can get a strong renewal rate and you don't have to spend any money on turning the unit and there is no downtime, it's obviously very beneficial for the company overall.

Troy MacLean

Perfect. I’ll turn it back. Thank you.

Steve Evans

Thanks, Troy.

Scott Shillington

Thanks, Troy.

Thank you. Your next question is from Mark Rothschild from Canaccord. Mark, please go ahead.

Mark Rothschild

Thanks. In regards to the plan to reset the capital and maybe looking at some better markets more, how do you plan on fitting this in with the goal of getting the payout ratios down? I assume selling assets that have less growth probably be at the higher cap rate. So to what extent is that an issue? Or are you just really more focused on continuing to high-grade? And then are you willing to sacrifice maybe some of the current yield for that?

Steve Evans

Yes – no. Firstly, the cap rate, we're not going to be selling the high cap rate assets per se. Our age of construction and quality of our portfolio, we're very happy with. We always want to be mindful to that. But we're really looking at the assets that simply aren't performing the best and may have more headwind for some time to come to not achieve the best results. We'd rather redeploy that capital into an asset that's still mindful of its age. It might – it wouldn't be brand new because we want to make sure that we're not fighting the stabilization battle any further. But it would probably be, call it, between 5 years and 15 years old and delivering solid cash flows.

So I don't see a drop in – like, we're not giving up yield, if you will, by trading other than older or higher cap rate asset into something brand-new. We've done that already. It did high grade our portfolio. And there's growing pains that that pushed our payout ratio up a little bit. At the same time, we reduced our debt dramatically, which pushed our payout ratio up as well.

So if we just maintained our status quo in our existing portfolio and operated in a manner that we have, we've done sensitivity analysis on our payout ratio, and it trends down fairly quickly. We've had some onetime cost. If you think back, we did the management internalization and the cost associated with that, the asset management internalization before that and costs associated with that, and then, of course, the strategic review process. All of those things impacted our payout ratio in addition to high-grading our portfolio and reusing debt at the same time, so it's a little bit of a perfect storm.

We see our payout ratio is being a very important issue to bring in the right direction and we expect to do that. And I mentioned margin in the Phoenix market, for example. If we shift out of an asset in one of our lower-margin markets and put that capital to work in Phoenix, we can pick up as much as $0.10 to $0.15 for every dollar of rent we collect greater in terms of a margin gain than what we've had in the other markets. So we're just trying to be stewards of the capital to put it in the spot that we think is the fastest-moving streams and we'll produce the best results now and over the long-term.

Mark Rothschild

Okay, great. And then just my other question. You mentioned something about a little bit more detail on San Antonio, how you deal with that market now and there was some contraction in margins over the past year. Where do you see that trending?

Steve Evans

Yes. So San Antonio, we find it to be a little more suite in type of a market, if you will. And we do find it's one of the lower-margin markets in terms of NOI margins. And frankly, the highest market for – highest in terms of property taxes that apply to the assets, which is one of our largest single expenses, if not our largest. So we like the market in some respects, but there's a reason why we're not looking to add to San Antonio. We'd rather pick the ones that are performing best that give us the best overall results and favor Houston and Phoenix in that regard.

Mark Rothschild

Would you look to exit that market?

Steve Evans

I don't think we want to exit it completely. We've got some great assets and it operates together with the Austin market so it's a nice area. We like that overall area. But in terms of sheer financial results, the others have bumped it. By virtue of process of elimination, it tends to be a lower performer of the pack. So we're mindful of that but we're not looking to jump out of the market necessarily, but we may been in the market there, been holding there and look to redeploy elsewhere.

Mark Rothschild

Great. Got it. Thanks so much.

Steve Evans

Yes. Thanks.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your next question is Michael Smith from RBC Capital Markets. Michael, please go ahead.

Michael Smith

Thank you and good afternoon or good morning to you. Just Steve, I just wanted to – you mentioned in terms of the supply situation in Dallas, I think you're pretty clear about what your views are for 2019. You said for 2020, it's a bit foggy. I'm just wondering if you could expand on that a bit. Is that because there are certain projects that may or may not start construction? Or what do you – maybe if you could just give some color.

Steve Evans

Sure. It's a little bit of a difficult question, Michael, in a sense that there's lots of data available on the markets down there and a lot of supply and demand. And so the data sources that we have, which are the main sources that everybody looks at, it's been an ongoing issue that I think most apartment investors and managers deal with is, it's a little bit of a schizophrenic reporting process. So from quarter-to-quarter, the numbers bounce around, and it's just not an exact science, because they base it on permits polled. And then they make estimations on when delivers will happen. And when ground will be broken at certain times and nobody shares with the people who are doing the estimates that, oh, we shelved this project for six months, because we're putting our capital over here and so forth.

So in all these markets that bounces around a little bit. So we can look at the MPF research data for one quarter and it'll show 10,000 units being built in this market – particularly market over the next year. In the next quarter, you look at the exact same data and it'll say eight, and then next quarter, it'll say 11. And so you have to just look at a longer term trend. So I just wasn't comfortable saying with clarity exactly what the outcome will be a year and a bit out, because I'm not sure everybody knows it. I think it's safe to say with the dynamic growth that Dallas is achieving, it will continue to attract capital to build more apartments. Because again, the long term as that the res

lts will be very solid there. We just don't know how many we'll break ground and be delivered during the calendar year. And frankly, absorptions are little easier to project. And there's suggesting the last data points I saw for Dallas as a whole was, I think they're absorbing a little over 20,000 units during 2019 and that's pretty consistent each year.

Michael Smith

And are there any bottlenecks that you could see in terms of new construction or is it just – or they're basically smooth sailing? It's just capital allocation decision for whoever's building?

Steve Evans

Yes, I think that that's part of it. But I think the bottleneck is a question marks around, it's kind of a three-year delivery cycle and if people feel like interest rates will truly clock up at by the end of the three years, that starts to tighten the belt on the capital providers, because the typical scenario is a developer puts about 10% of the money in and somebody like a Lifeco or some other institution puts in 90% of the capital and then they have construction financing and the way they go.

And then three years past and they all have projections on what their exit cap rate will be. And so if the mood in the marketplace is such that people believe cap rates will be point higher three years old, it just starts to tighten the belt. And there's been numerous times over the last several years that people keep talking about interest rates spike enough and they really hasn't happened. And I think that's great. I hopefully it will stay steady in the same range we're in. But that's one of the bigger factors to answer your question.

Michael Smith

Great, thanks.

Steve Evans

Yes. Thanks, Michael.

Thank you. Your next question is from Brad Sturges from Industrial Alliance. Brad, please go ahead.

Brad Sturges

Hi, there. I apologize if I missed it earlier in the call. I missed part of it, but just from an overhead cost perspective or G&A perspective, with the move to the TSX and maybe some initiatives on the cost containment side, how should we think about your G&A for 2019?

Scott Shillington

Yes. So when we look to the main board, there will be a onetime cost. We estimate that to be around $300,000. So that will be added to G&A, whether it happens later this quarter or early into Q2. That's kind of what we're expecting to move to get the final approval stamp from the commission. G&A, I think, overall, so excluding that onetime item, we should be around our current portfolio between 6% and 6.5 of revenues.

Brad Sturges

Okay. And the TSX move what would be by mid-way through the year, I guess, you're expecting that?

Scott Shillington

No. I think, we could even – I mean, we're hoping for early, so in April is that we're hoping for. It really just depends on how long we're in Q4 for the application process. But it is moving right now. It's in process and we hope to have it by April at some point.

Brad Sturges

Okay, great. Thank you.

Scott Shillington

Thanks, Brad.

Your next question is from Matt Kornack from National Bank Financial. Matt, please go ahead.

Matt Kornack

Sorry if this has already been answered, but is there – or can you provide sort of the opportunity in getting incentives out of the picture as in like what is the dollar figure that if we had no incentives, NOI would increase by?

Samantha Adams

We have to get back to you on that.

Stephen Evans

See if we can pull that up quickly with – we don't just through our number out as an estimate. But it's not insignificant and trying to scramble and find it. If we can find it right away, we'll state it. If not, we'll send you an e-mail to you afterwards.

Matt Kornack

Yes, just because it looks like, and this was something that I think we were underappreciating in terms of your same-property NOI growth like but it's not just rent increases and occupancy gains. It sounds like part of the big opportunity is actually those incentives going away.

Scott Shillington

Yes. So for 2018, as a total portfolio, there's about $1.9 million in concessions.

Matt Kornack

Okay. So that potentially, as markets improve and you lease the space and get back to normalized occupancy, it could go away. Okay.

Scott Shillington

It's probably always a fury, a lag there’s always some form of concessions in most markets but they're usually, unless it's absolutely red-hot in the market with no supply coming. But they certainly would be significantly lower than that.

Matt Kornack

Okay. And then Sam, it sounds like, I mean, Dallas is – everybody talks about Dallas, but there are multiple different submarkets pretty sprawling city. Are you seeing in your portfolio that there are certain areas of the city that are still doing reasonably well that aren't having supply issues?

Samantha Adams

Yes, where we are, there are a few submarkets that really aren't facing a lot of supply issues. The U.S. sub-market, the Allen sub-market. And Richardson has been facing a lot of supply but where one of our properties is, that seems to be on the road to strong absorption. Plano Frisco, we're still dealing with some significant elevated supply issues. The downtown market where farmers and on the other side Avenue is on Fairmount is still some supply issues. And an area that has some elevated supply, although not to the same extent as say, a Plano or Frisco or the core would be the Las Colinas submarket, where there is sort of a new tech sector being built out and there’s quite a bit of – relatively speaking, quite a bit of new development.

Matt Kornack

And, I mean generally it’s the population growth moving into those sort of places, where I would assume if they’re building supplies, it’s a place that people want to be. But is it like – are you seeing people move from specific areas to others? Is there an urbanization trend in Dallas? I don’t know, it’s not really a city per se, it’s kind of a group of cities, but I’m just wondering what the movements of people are? Is it all jobs driven at the end of the day?

Samantha Adams

Well, from what we experienced, so I can’t speak for obviously everybody, but from what we’ve experienced, our residents want to be as close to work as possible. So it will ultimately depend on where the job is located. A half-hour commute for some of them is deemed way too long. They want to be as close as possible…

Steve Evans

It’s largely driven by the large corporate campus.

Samantha Adams

Yes.

Steve Evans

I will say though, your comment – your question is interesting in the sense that there is a little bit of urbanization in Dallas proper. If you go back 25 years ago, and you went downtown Dallas in the evening, you wouldn’t see anybody. It’s a ghost town. And they’ve made big efforts to sort of urbanized and bring some living downtown to have the same kind of vibrancy of a Toronto or a Vancouver sort of downtown feel. And I think got the great thing. And so that’s some of the newer trends construction that’s happened, looking at the 30,000 foot level.

Now over the last decade in Dallas, which is really a revived the downtown area. But I wouldn’t say it’s a – in a movement that’s a foot on the whole, in other words, it’s not drawing away from the suburbs to downtown. That’s just an area that’s in filling with some of the immigration that’s coming in while the other – the whole market’s growing so robustly is it’s just trying to keep pace everywhere.

Matt Kornack

Sure, now that makes sense. And I know the assets that you have purchased downtown are in sort of close to the market or in areas with restaurants, et cetera. So, if there is a trend similar to what we’ve seen in Canada and other gateway cities, then those would long-term benefit from that.

Steve Evans

Yes. Definitely a passive growth concept there for sure.

Matt Kornack

Sounds good. Thanks guys.

Steve Evans

Thanks, Matt.

Thank you. Your next question is from Himanshu Gupta from GMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Himanshu Gupta

Thank you, and good morning. So my question is on a property taxes. You mentioned, I think around 5% to 8% of property tax growth over the next couple of years. Do you have any visibility into 2019 or should we as unit similar rate for 2019?

Steve Evans

Yes. No, we don’t – the actual initial values of the properties start coming out in May. Then you start here kind of appealing your negotiating process. They give you final values in September to October with the [indiscernible] at that time. So we kind of get an idea around May, what is looking like initially, but those are obviously our first – their first offers to you. They’re almost the whole reduced by the time September comes around, just a way it works kind of with the properties in the U.S. So, I think historically other than the kind of two years, 2016, 2017, are we – where they really kind of pushed them up in the double-digit growth per year for taxes. We kind of saw in that 5% to 8% range and that’s kind of what we’re budgeting. It’s hard to say really until we start getting the numbers in though.

Himanshu Gupta

Got it. And in the context of the property tax increase, what are your thoughts on same-property NOI growth expectation in 2019? I mean, given that, some concessions are coming down, but the supply looks like it’s going to be robust in 2019 as well.

Steve Evans

Yes. We think, we’re going to be in a similar range as we were kind of this year. We’re saying 3% to 5%, same-property NOI growth were hope to be in the 4% range between the 4% and 5%. But just as a little caution in there, we have the kind of – if it is a little bit stuff for not just depends on the supply it comes in, but I think it’s safety for few modeling purposes, 3% to 5% part of that.

Himanshu Gupta

Yes. Okay. Okay. I think does answers my question. Thank you. I’ll be back.

Steve Evans

Thanks, Himanshu.

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. Please proceed.

Steve Evans

Great. Thank you, operator. We really appreciate your time here today. So on behalf of Samantha, Scott, Andrew and the entire team at the Pure Multi-Family management. We like to thank you for spending time with us today. Please don’t hesitate to call us with any follow-on questions at any time as we’re always happy to discuss our portfolio in our operations. So thank you for joining us.

