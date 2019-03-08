Durect In NASH, And The Market Assessment

Overall, this weekly newsletter provides news-related events on stocks focused on the development of liver therapeutics.

Durect recently announced that it was initiating a Phase 1b clinical trial of DUR-928 in NASH in Q1/2019, with data readout expected in Q2/2019.

We take a look at Durect for the latest development on its new NASH program.

In Q1/2019, DUR-928, the lead investigative drug candidate for Durect (DRRX), joins the list of more than 30 drug candidates in clinical development for NASH in 2019. As an early stage test drug candidate, DUR-928 is still a few years away from demonstrating its potential clinical efficacy in biopsied NASH. Given the complexity of NASH, its multi-factorial pathways and histopathological diversity of NASH patients, it's very obvious that drug candidates with diverse mechanisms are needed. As an endogenous sulfated oxysterol that could epigenetically “switch off” potent inflammatory and apoptotic responses associated with excessive levels of natural oxysterols in human disease states, DUR-928 fits that description.

I look at how the market may be evaluating the clinical prospect of DUR-928 with emphasis on institutional investor purchases and analyst ratings.

Durect: The latest 13F filings showed institutional ownership was 45.9% with 101 institutional holders with 74,388,558 total shares held. Top holders are First Eagle Investment Management and Blackrock Inc. Strong buy from three analyst firms with a 12-month consensus price target of $3.02. In addition to the planned NASH trial, Durect will continue the study of DUR-928 in patients with moderate and severe Alcoholic Liver Disease (NYSEARCA:ALD). Durect has made a lot of questionable decisions in the clinical development of DUR-928 which could be seen as odd since DUR-928 is potentially its most valuable drug asset. Its recent decision to refocus the clinical development of DUR-928 on NASH and ALD is very timely.

Based on the percent of Institutional interest, I believe that if there's perceived clinical efficacy for DUR-928 in NASH, this could attract more investors and possibly biopharmas for partnership agreement. I don’t think Durect has the financial means to undertake any future Phase 2 NASH trial if that's warranted. In the absence of license/partnership agreement, I see reverse split or dilution.

The addressable market estimated at $32B makes NASH and non-viral liver diseases an area of significant research interest, since this is an area of medicine that was neglected for decades. Obviously all biopharma with an anti-NASH drug candidate is hoping to capture a sizeable share of the NASH market.

Epigenetics has been one of the most rapidly expanding fields in biology in the last decade due to its mechanistic regulation of several important cellular functions including cell differentiation and protein synthesis. For this reason, DUR-928 is a unique a candidate in this bunch. An ideal drug candidate should demonstrate therapeutic efficacy with good safety and tolerability signals. With many drug candidates in clinical trials for NASH, liver therapeutics investment opportunities could be financially rewarding for some investors.

