Microsoft: Deep Comparable Valuation

In the context of current forecasts regarding earnings growth rates, Microsoft cannot be called cheap against the backdrop of FAAAMG.

The growth rates of revenue and FCF of Microsoft are not regarded by the market as the key drivers.

Microsoft, like any other company, can only be evaluated through the prism of its growth.

If asked which driver has the greatest impact on multiples, investors are very likely to answer "growth." Accordingly, when comparing multiples, we should adjust them to the growth rates. And today, I offer such a comparable valuation of Microsoft (MSFT) relative to the companies on the FAAAMG list (Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Alibaba (BABA), Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG)).

More detail about the algorithm of my valuation:

For each company on the list, I calculated the EV/revenue, EV/FCF and EV/EBITDA multiples. Then I adjusted these multiples for the growth rates of the basic indicators (I used a four-year CAGR). And then I calculated how much a share of Microsoft should cost if its multiples corresponded to the median. In the same way I evaluated Microsoft through the P/E (forward) and P/S (forward) multiples adjusted by the expected annual growth rates of earnings and revenue.

So, let's begin.

The comparable valuation based on the EV/revenue to growth multiple has shown that Microsoft is the most expensive company on the list. Its worth to note that Microsoft's long-term revenue growth rates are the lowest among the represented companies:

But, in this case, over the last 10 months the implied price has approximately equally exceeded the actual share price of Microsoft. So, apparently, for the market it's normal to evaluate Microsoft like this:

Comparing Microsoft through the EV/FCF to growth multiple, we obtain the same result: The current implied price is several times lower than the actual price:

Although, in July, it was higher. Obviously, this is due to the current extremely low growth rate of Microsoft’s FCF.

So, apparently, the historical growth rates of revenue and FCF of Microsoft are not regarded by the market as the key drivers.

Moving on.

The comparable valuation based on the EV/EBITDA to growth multiple is more interesting. In this case the implied price is not so far from the actual price:

But just nine months ago, a comparable valuation based on this multiple indicated a significantly overvalued state of the company. It seems that for three quarters, the actual EBITDA growth rate of Microsoft matched investors' expectations:

Now, let's look into the future. We will do the similar comparable valuation using the P/E (forward) and P/S (forward) multiples adjusted by the expected annual growth rates of earnings and revenue.

I did not find anything interesting analyzing the P/S to growth (forward) multiple. In this case, the implied price was and remains significantly higher than the actual price.

But the comparable valuation on the basis of the P/E to growth (forward) multiple generates an interesting result:

As we can see, from November to February, the implied price was at the level of the actual price, and then dropped below its level. This means that in the context of current forecasts regarding earnings growth rates, Microsoft cannot be called cheap against the backdrop of FAAAMG.

Bottom line

Considering the history of the last 10 years, it's worth noting that Microsoft has become an excellent example of a company's ability to grow again. By focusing on cloud computing, Microsoft was able to find its new niche as a global technology provider. And this accordingly affected its financial performance and capitalization. But there is a limit to everything, and judging by the performed analysis, the company's current capitalization already more than adequately reflects its fundamental condition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.