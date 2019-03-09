Raytheon: In An Odd Position

In my last article on January 21st, I had looked at the fundamental news affecting the defense sector in 2019. However, in this article, I will solely focus on Raytheon (RTN). This is as I expect the stock to have a slight correction after which it will be a solid buy. Hence, to establish the possibility of this occurring, I will look at the fundamentals of the stock, whilst also analyzing the charts using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental facets that matter:

Excellent order book:

Raytheon has mastered the art of securing large contracts from the U.S. government. I say this as the firm has a record backlog of approximately $41.6 billion, which is primarily made up of U.S. government contracts. However, this has unfortunately not translated into a stellar price performance as the stock, over the past one year, has tumbled by roughly 59%. Nevertheless, I still chose to highlight this as I expect the trend of securing large contracts to continue in 2019. This is because Raytheon's management expects the bookings to increase by $1 billion in the current year. Thus, I believe the solid order book will help the firm's earnings remain positive in the quarters to come.

Missile defense systems:

Raytheon's 'Patriot' missile defense system has of late seen a great deal of demand from clients in Europe and the Middle East. The most recent win for the defense system was from Sweden as the Swedish government made an order worth approximately $693 million. Moreover, in 2018, the segment managed to lock in orders worth roughly $4 billion. Thus, due to this, I expect the segment to enjoy a high level of growth in 2019 as I not only expect new orders to come in but also believe that prior orders made will bring in additional revenue. Nations which have bought the defense system will need to purchase additional fire units and also will need certain upgrades. Thus, this in turn will boost the firm's future profitability.

Country-specific risk:

One of the key risks Raytheon faces is from its sales in the international market which are subject to country-specific risks related to political stability and regime change. I chose to highlight this as the value of international sales accounted for 30% of the firm's total sales in the prior year. Therefore, I believe the ongoing tensions between President Trump and several countries will most definitely affect the profitability of the stock down the road.

Interest rate risk:

One of the factors that has the potential to hamper Raytheon's future price performance is interest rate risk. This is because, in December 2018, the Federal Reserve raised the interest rates for the ninth time, which I believe poses a major risk to Raytheon, which heavily relies on the capital markets for funds. Thus, if the Federal Reserve were to raise interest rates further, then this would make the credit market more unfavourable for Raytheon. Hence, I believe investors ought to keep an eye on this aspect of the firm in the future.

Technical analysis:

Weekly chart:

The weekly chart of the stock indicates to investors that the equity is all set for a bearish reversal in the coming weeks. I expect this due to the formation of a 'Tweezer Top' candle pattern. This pattern psychology indicates to investors that the tide of the market has changed from one in which the bulls were in control, to one in which the bears are calling the shots. Moreover, the pattern received bearish confirmation as the 100-day moving average is presently acting as a resistance line.

On the price target front, I expect the stock to tumble until the range between the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci support levels. The 50% Fibonacci support level is at $167.29, whilst the 61.8% Fibonacci support level is at $162.12. Nevertheless, I do not expect the stock to fall below this level as the 61.8% Fibonacci support level is a long-term support zone.

The big picture:

Overall, Raytheon has undertaken various activities that have aided the firm in setting out a robust growth plan for the long term. However, in the coming weeks, I expect the stock to have a minor descent as the technicals are presently weak. However, before trading, do ensure that you utilize a trailing stop, as this will aid in capital preservation.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.