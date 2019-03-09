If You Want To Buy TG Therapeutics, Buy Now

I usually reserve earnings trades for Exposing Earnings, but this play is on too cheap of a stock to merit us playing (we would require too many option contracts to make the type of profit we typically seek). Still, I think my analysis on this stock shows some useful information for both earnings traders (of stock), holders of this stock, and investors interested in biotech companies.

The company in question is TG Therapeutics (TGTX). It reports soon:

(Source: Nasdaq)

Phase 2b Trial? What's That?

This is more than an earnings trade. The company recently reported positive results for its phase 2b trial of a lymphoma drug. The full results of the study will be posted April 1, well after earnings.

For now, we have this poster. It presents the study as statistically significant in reducing T2 lesion volume in the treatment group vs. the control. When the full results are released, I will be able to get a better idea of the study itself (e.g., power, effect size).

For now, we can only assume that this study was run as a standard phase 2b trial and thus – via its positive results – imply an impending phase 3 trial. Phase 2b trials are typically run as a preventative measure for ensuring that the phase 3 trial is worth the exponentially higher cost (relative to previous trials). In the design of a phase 2b trial, power is increased, in essence boosting the probability that the experiment correctly rejects the null hypothesis (in this case: treatment effect = control effect).

A successful phase 2b trial is fundamentally a successful preliminary phase 3 trial. It follows that success in a phase 2b trial raises the probability of a successful phase 3 trial. Usually, passing a phase 2 trial and a phase 2b trial represents smooth sailing, as phase 3 trials are statistically the second most likely to fail (phase 2 are the most likely).

For cancer treatments, the probability of passing a phase 2 trial is only 25%. While I do not have data on phase 2b trials for cancer treatments, if we assume a phase 2b trial to have an equal passing rate, the probability of passing a phase 2 trial and a phase 2b trial is only 6%. The probability of passing a phase 2 trial and having the drug become approved is 8%. Thus, TGTX already has leaped over a barrier higher than gaining approval.

But this does not mean the drug will be approved. Cancer drugs only have a 40% chance of passing a phase 3 trial. This is why I think the company is smart: Before engaging in a very expensive coin flip, they played a cheaper, similar coin flip.

They are now more confident that the phase 3 trial will be successful. The probability is now most likely above 50% (again, I lack the data on phase 2b trial for cancer drug ). This is a Bayesian probability, but we can use frequentist probabilities, which are more conservative, for reference.

Via frenquentist probabilities, TGTX sees a 33% chance of Ublituximab + TGR-1202 gaining approval for the general market. But if we treat its phase 2b trial as a sort of phase 3 trial, this probability jumps to 82%. Bayesian calculations will be different, of course, but we can reasonably place the ultimate probability of acceptance above 50%, at least, giving the drug a 50% increased success probability than other drugs going through phase 2 trials.

As many biotech investors buy stocks with potential cash cows in their pipeline for speculative reasons, TGTX seems an apt choice for this group. We see an increased probability of success for this project, compared to other cancer-focused biotech projects. If your investment strategy is related to gaining exposure to new developments in the field of oncological treatments, TGTX presents a superior risk/reward profile.

Q4 Earnings Typically Create Buying

As for earnings, TGTX has a statistical pattern of selling off on earnings. The exception is Q4 earnings, which tends to lead to a rally. Looking at the data, the reason is unclear because of the outliers in the EPS data:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

Nevertheless, EPS does seem to track or predict the stock price:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

Let’s cut out the outliers to see whether the movements track and whether EPS predicts price:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

EPS movements seem to predict future stock price. The recent increase predicted an increase in the stock. If the coming quarterly report is a beat, which is statistically likely, TGTX should move farther upward.

Conclusion and Trade Ideas

In addition, if I'm correct in my theory that the market is unaware of the increased likelihood of a successful phase 3 trial, TGTX is still underpriced. It's rare for a biotech company to have a pipeline cancer drug that's over 50% likely to pass its phase 3 trial. Passing a phase 3 trial creates much buying, but passing a phase 2 trial creates less.

Passing a phase 2b trial is met with some confusion, and the market tends to react as if a phase 2 trial was passed. However, phase 2b trials are quite similar to phase 3 trials. Thus, the market should have reacted with a magnitude somewhere between the news of a successful phase 2 trial and a successful phase 3 trial, but the stock only rose 20%, pulling back thereafter.

With these two factors, TGTX currently is underpriced for the risk/reward it presents. Statistically, it's a profitable buy at this point. However, the low cost of the stock – bordering on penny stock level – precludes me from trading it or recommending it in my newsletter.

Those interested in the company, however, have an opportunity to buy while the play presents a convex payoff. For specific entry-point decision, refer to the Markov chain transition probabilities below. In both probabilities and expected values, buying at market open when the stock opens with a down gap is the best choice:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Buying at this time produces an excess expected gain of 17 cents per share. The average gain is 24 cents per share, while the average loss is only 11 cents per share. As per TGTX’s movement speed, if playing options, ensure your strategy’s theta value is greater than -0.15 so that time decay doesn’t eat too much into your profits.

I predict a 70% (Bayesian) probability of a rally on earnings. Happy trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.