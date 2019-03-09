UGAZ Weekly: March Start Brings Positive Vibes On The ETF

Introduction

Welcome to my natural gas weekly report. In this report, I wish to discuss my views of the natural gas market through the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ). UGAZ are senior, unsecured obligations of Credit Suisse AG (NYSE:CS), seeking to provide long exposure to 3x the daily performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index. The S&P GSCI is calculated primarily on a world production-weighted basis and comprises the principal physical commodities that are the subject of active, liquid futures markets. Therefore, this index provides investors with a reliable and publicly available benchmark for investment performance in the natural gas market.

Despite natural gas futures bottoming in early February, persisting gas storage deficit and shoulder season dynamics will likely bring positive momentum on UGAZ shares.

Natural gas stocks

Natural gas inventory pull accelerates for the third consecutive week, down 9.74% (w/w) to 1,539 Bcf on the February 15-22 period, EIA shows. With this strong withdrawal, gas stocks are widening the gap, establishing 8.5% or 143 Bcf below last year's figures and 23.9% or 482.2 Bcf under the 5-year stockpile mean. This deficit should somewhat sustain natural gas futures and UGAZ shares in the near term. However, this support remains marginal, given the fast approach of the natural gas shoulder season coinciding with a gas demand slump.

Source: EIA

In the interim, supply-demand balance slightly eased on the February 21-27 period, following a decelerating US gas demand. While aggregate gas supply lifted marginally, up 0.3% (w/w) to 93.7 Bcf/d, natural gas demand dipped moderately, down 1.9% (w/w) to 106.9 Bcf/d, amid weakening power and residential consumptions. During the week and despite the cold blast hitting the US, power needs and residential consumptions declined concomitantly, down 3.2% (w/w) to, respectively, 24.4 Bcf/d and 42.6 Bcf/d. This gas demand slowdown is likely to have a bearish impact on natural gas futures and UGAZ shares, especially as weather expectations get continuously milder.

In spite of that, UGAZ shares advanced slightly over the week, up 1.57% to $36.08 per share, despite bullish weather forecasts.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the CFTC, latest Commitment of Traders report ((COTR)) shows a consistent speculative positioning worsening on Nymex natural gas futures on the February 12-19 period. During the period, net spec length reached a negative figure of 33,284 net contracts, indicating that investors' interest for the natural gas complex is waning. This dip has been attributable to moderate long liquidations, down 5.13% (w/w) to 232,640 contracts and sustained by short accumulations, up 1.11% (w/w) to 265,924 contracts. Meanwhile, UGAZ shares corrected marginally, down 0.56% to $30.39 per share, amid milder-than-expected weather.

Source: CFTC

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec length plunged 318.5% to 33,284 net short contacts, whereas UGAZ shares lost 24.18% to $30.39 per share.

Shoulder season dynamics bring bullish motion on UGAZ shares

This weekend, weather data came in slightly warmer for next week. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures mix across the US divides the country in two main zones on the March 12-19 period. Indeed, while colder-than-normal temperatures are expected to develop in the West, notably over Great Plains, on the East Coast, anticipated temperatures turn mild. This provides a relatively neutral weather pattern, which will not be able to drive natural gas demand high enough and thus provides a neutral bias on UGAZ shares.

Source: National Weather Service

Despite that, and as seen in previous years, natural gas futures often bottom out in February to gradually rise in anticipation of peak summer demand. With the late cold blast hitting the country and shoulder season approach, the natural gas complex and its proxy UGAZ may doubly benefit and continue its slow rampup.

Given the above, I expect natural gas futures and UGAZ shares to continue to appreciate in the short term, despite milder mid-term weather guidance and declining spec positioning.

I look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.