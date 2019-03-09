Synchrony Financial Acquires Pets Best For Pet Health Insurance

With the deal, SYF gains a strong foothold in the quickly-growing pet insurance market.

Pets Best provides pet health insurance services to pet owners in the U.S.

Synchrony has acquired Pets Best for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced it has acquired Pets Best for an undisclosed amount.

Pets Best has developed a pet care and insurance platform to enable pet owners to insure the ongoing care of their pets.

SYF will use the acquisition as an entry point for expansion into the rapidly growing pet insurance service market.

Target Company

Boise, Idaho-based Pets Best was founded in 2005 by Dr. Jack Stephens to provide pet owners with a financial service to avoid large pet healthcare expenses through the use of pet care insurance.

Management is headed by CEO Chris Middleton, who has been with the firm since 2010 and who previously held several roles at HP.

Pets Best's primary offerings include a variety of health insurance plans for dogs and cats.

Market & Competition

According to a report in Insurance Business America, the pet insurance market is expected to double in size from 2017 to 2022, from $1 billion to $2 billion.

This represents a growth rate of more than 14% per year.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increased consumer awareness of the availability of pet insurance plans through increased marketing efforts via social media and other online channels.

Major competitive vendors that provide pet insurance include:

Nationwide Pet Insurance

Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP)

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance

Petplan Pet Insurance

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Synchrony didn't disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn't file a form 8-K. Management stated that 'the deal is not expected to have a material impact on Synchrony's financial results.'

A review of the firm's most recent 10-K filing indicates that, as of December 31, 2018, SYF had $9.4 billion in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $92.1 billion, of which $64 billion were deposit liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $9.3 billion.

Synchrony acquired Pets Best as a vehicle to expand into the large and growing pet care financial services market through its CareCredit business segment.

As CareCredit CEO Beto Casellas stated in the deal announcement,

More people are including pets as part of their family. With Pets Best, we now have unique insight into the fast-growing pet health insurance market and can offer pet owners more choices for their pet's care. This acquisition will further strengthen our strong veterinary relationships by giving veterinarians the ability to offer comprehensive financial options and a seamless customer experience.

In the past 12 months, SYF's stock price has dropped 10.8% vs. the KBWB Bank Index ETF's drop of 14.15%, as the chart below indicates:

Over the past several years, Synchrony has a consistent, if not unbroken, record of positive earnings surprises:

Analyst ratings are skewed toward 'Strong Buys', and the consensus price target of $36.70 implies a 17% upside potential for the stock from its current price at press time:

After a significant drop in 2018, analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has turned markedly positive, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Commentary

Synchrony acquired Pets Best to firmly step into the pet care financial services market.

Management cited a report that indicates that in the U.S., pet owners spent an estimated $72 billion on pet care.

By acquiring Pets Best, Synchrony gains an entry point via its relationships with veterinarians and will combine the firm with its CareCredit unit to provide consumers with a range of financing and insurance options.

Although we don't know how much Synchrony paid for the deal, from a strategic point of view the deal makes perfect sense.

In the U.S., demographic changes mean that the population is aging and an estimated 10,000 Baby Boomers are retiring each day. Many Boomers value their pets highly for companionship and support.

Acquiring the capability to provide insurance services to these and other demographics to enable them to quantify and minimize their financial exposure to large expenses is a logical and natural extension of Synchrony's consumer division focus.

Pets Best also brings more than 125,000 pet health insurance policies in force and over one million processed claims, so the data will also enable Synchrony to better understand this fast-growing opportunity.

While it may not move the stock price in the short term, the deal looks like a winner to me.



