Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) CEO Steve Mento on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alan Engbring - Executive Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Steve Mento - President and Chief Executive Officer

Keith Marshall - Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Yasmeen Rahimi - ROTH Capital Partners

Stephen Willey - Stifel

Alan Engbring

Good afternoon. A press release with the company's fourth quarter 2018 financial results was issued earlier this afternoon and can be found in the Investor's section of the Conatus Web site at conatuspharma.com.

Participating on the call today are Steve Mento, President and Chief Executive Officer of Conatus, who will discuss progress and expectations in the company's clinical development programs. And Keith Marshall, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Conatus, who will review the company's financial results. We will then open the call for questions from invited participants.

I would now like to turn the call over to Steve Mento.

Steve Mento

Thank you, Alan. And thanks to all participants for joining us today. For any one developing product candidates in the NASH space, the first quarter of 2019 has brought the competitive market landscape into sharper focus. We feel very good about our progress and our prospects with emricasan across the NASH spectrum as we continue the journey with our collaborator, Novartis. During 2018, we reported top line results from our Phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR and ENCORE-PH trials. These results provided some key building blocks in the continuing development of emricasan.

In the POLT trial, emricasan demonstrated clear anti-fibrotic treatment effects in the subgroup of patients with advanced fibrosis and early cirrhosis. In the ENCORE-PH trial, emricasan demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in portal hypertension in the compensated patients at greatest need. With both trials we substantially expanded the safety database for emricasan across multiple doses, treatment durations and patient populations. Emiricasan continues to have a safety profile similar to placebo.

We are excited by the opportunity to build on that progress with three additional trial readouts within the next six months. First up is ENCORE-NF or NASH fibrosis with topline results expected in the first half of 2019. This trial enrolled approximately 330 patients with baseline NASH CRN fibrosis scores of F1, F2 and F3. The primary endpoint is a biopsy based one point or greater improvement in NASH CRN fibrosis score compared with placebo at week 72, with no worsening of steatohepatitis. As we announced last quarter, the primary end point will be evaluated and can be achieved in either the F1, F2 and F3 population or the F2 to F3 population. We and our partner Novartis believe this is the best statistical approach for analyzing the primary endpoint and more importantly, for establishing the most appropriate path forward in these earlier stage patients.

Next, I’ll address ENCORE-LF for liver function with top line results expected mid-2019. We recently announced completion of enrollment in ENCORE-LF, which was designed for approximately 210 patients with decompensated NASH cirrhosis. The primary endpoint is event free survival with events including all cause mortality, new decompensation events or a 4 point or greater increase in MELD score. All subjects are offered treatment for a minimum of 48 weeks, but the primary endpoint analysis will occur after reaching an undisclosed target number of events. We believe an event free survival endpoint in a potential follow on Phase 3 trial could lead to full regulatory approval rather than accelerated approval.

Finally, we expect results from the extension phase of the Encore PH trial to readout in mid 2019 as well. We will not be conducting another HVPG measurement in 48 weeks, but will be evaluating a range of other metrics, including liver function markers and clinical outcomes. We believe these results will be helpful in determining the optimal registration strategies.

I'll wrap up today with the announcement of a new program at Conatus focused on the inflammasome and it's an exciting selection of our first internally developed product candidates. Inflammasomes are a collection of large multi protein structures responsible for the activation of inflammatory responses. The six known inflammasome subtypes, including NLRP3 detect and trigger immune responses to different stimuli, such as bacterial or viral infections malignant cells or toxins. The inflamasomes work by generating active caspase 1 from pro- caspase 1 when these various stimuli are detected. The activation of caspace 1 in turn leads to the production and activation of highly pro-inflammatory cytokine IL1 beta and IL18.

In addition, caspase 1 initiates pyroptosis, a highly inflammatory form of cell death through the cleavage of gasdermin-D. Excess IL1 data has been linked to a variety of diseases, including auto-inflammatory diseases, cancer, liver and other gastrointestinal diseases, neuro-degenerative diseases and cardiovascular diseases. We believe an effective oral caspase 1 inhibitor could have impact across a number of inflamasome related diseases. To our knowledge, there are no approved small molecules specifically targeted at reducing IL-1 beta activation.

We have generated a proprietary portfolio of orally active molecules that inhibit inflmasome pathways and the activation of potent inflammatory cytokine IL-1 beta. Inhibition to IL-1 data is a clinically validated approach to treating inflammatory diseases with several injectable biologic products using that mechanism of action on the market. We are announcing today the selection of our first internally developed product candidate CTS-2090. CTS-2090 is an orally active, potent and highly selective inhibitor of caspase 1. It was purposefully designed at Conatus to address chronic diseases involving inflmmasome pathways. CTS-2090 is currently in preclinical development and IND-enabling studies with clinical testing expected to begin by the first half of 2020. We look forward to providing future progress reports as we advance with this exciting new compound.

Before we open the call to questions, I'm going to ask Keith to review our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year. Keith?

Keith Marshall

Thanks Steve. Financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 were released after market closed today. Details were included in the press release, so I'll just cover a few highlights on this call.

Revenues were $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Revenues for the full year 2018 were $33.6 million compared with $35.4 million for the full year 2017. The decreases in revenues for both periods were primarily due to lower emricasan related R&D spending, resulting in corresponding lower revenues related to the Novartis agreement, partially offset by the adoption of the new revenue recognition standards. The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $3.9 million compared with $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full year 2018, the net loss was $18 million compared with $17.4 million for the full year 2017.

In December 2018, we exercised our option and converted the entire outstanding principle of $15 million plus accrued and unpaid interest of the Novartis note at a conversion price of $5.77 per share. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $40.7 at the end of 2018 compared with $74.9 million at year-end 2017. We are projecting a year-end 2019 balance without including any potential milestone payments under the Novartis collaboration of between $10 million and $15 million.

I'll now turn the call back to Steve.

Steve Mento

Thank you, Keith. In the emerging NASH field, we believe emricasan's demonstrated safety and efficacy profile positions it well as a potential single agent treatment for more advanced disease and a key component of combination therapies for earlier stage disease.

Three Phase 2b clinical trial readouts in distinct NASH patient populations over the next six months will allow us along with our partner Novartis to define the best path forward towards initial registration. Advancement of our new selective caspase 1 inhibitor CTS-2090 into IND enabling studies marks our entry into an exciting field of inflamasome pathway inhibition, and the potential to address a broad set of indication, including auto inflammatory diseases, cancer, liver and other gastrointestinal diseases, neuro degenerative diseases and cardiovascular diseases. We have sufficient capital to continue our planned development activities into 2020, and we believe we are on track toward future success.

That concludes our formal presentation. Now, I'd like to turn the call over to operator to moderate the Q&A session.

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Jay Olson with Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Jay Olson

I guess, just in terms of your regulatory strategy. What is the ideal timing to approach the FDA for an end of Phase 2 meeting? You have a lot of data already, potentially enough to design a Phase 3 study. Do you need to wait for ENCORE-NF and ENCORE-LF, or could you potentially go to the FDA sooner than that?

Steve Mento

Well, obviously, this is a discussion that involves our partner Novartis. And what I can say is what I've said in the past. We collectively believe that it's beneficial to have the broadest database of information before we approach the FDA directly to give us the best opportunity for the right and most comprehensive Phase 3 development plan for emricasan.

Jay Olson

And then, congratulations on the nomination of CTS-2090, it sounds like there is a lot of different development options on the table. Do you have exclusive rights to CTS-2090, or does that also belong in the Novartis partnership? And then, which of those indications that you mentioned are you leaning towards going after initially?

Steve Mento

CTS-2090 is all ours it is not a part of the Novartis collaboration. So we have freedom to operate with that compound. As far as the clinical indications, obviously, the initial pathway and clinical development for small molecules will be in normal volunteers. But I can tell you that pathways for approval based on the biologic drugs paint the script for the opportunity. Those drugs had been approved initially in some rare auto inflammation types of diseases and that's one option for us to move forward once we get to that level of disease. There are also multiple opportunities in broader auto inflammatory diseases. We haven't selected those broader opportunities yet. But if you look at the pathways that the biological drugs have taken, we think those are validated pathways and a good way to go.

Our next question comes from Yasmeen Rahimi with ROTH Capital Partners. Your line is open.

Yasmeen Rahimi

A question for you is can you give me a little bit more color on your inhibitors that are targeting inflammasome pathway. There are several like others that are in development. So what is the difference that they have and can you zoom in a little bit more closer where you take that?

Steve Mento

Sure. So, let’s with the drugs that are already approved, those are biological drugs, and they're targeting specifically IL-1 beta with a couple of different mechanisms. Those drugs were approved and have been approved in a pathway that involves autoimmune, rare genetic diseases where unequivocally IL-1 beta in excess was a component of the disease, so that's where the marketed drugs are. In the context of the inflamasom pathway, which is really I’ll it the detection system. There are, as I mentioned, a number of different inflamsomes, the one that guard most of the attention is NLRP 3, that's upstream of caspase 1. When it gets a detection signal, it basically forms inflammasom, which takes pro-caspase 1 activates it into active caspase 1. And caspase 1is really the protein that not only cleaves and activates IL-1 beta and IL-18, but also cleaves gasdermin-D, which is the protein that serves as a pool to allow IL-1 beta and IL-18 to get out of the cell.

So when you think about the inflammasome pathway, the companies in this space except for us, are all on the detector side, the approved products are on the end of the road dealing with the cytokine IL-1 beta after it's released in the cell. The focal point right in the center is caspase 1. 2090 is a highly potent selective caspase 1 inhibitor. And basically what it does it's the gatekeeper for all of the inflammasome and it's the enzyme responsible for activating and the release of the cytokines. So we're distinctly different from anybody else in the sense that we're looking specifically at caspase 1 inhibitors and not upstream inflamaasomes or the downstream inhibitors of IL-1 beta itself.

Yasmeen Rahimi

And a follow-up question on ENCORE and NASH. So we’re eagerly waiting results. Can you remind us again on the powering of the trial and what your expectation around that is? Thank you.

Steve Mento

As I mentioned when we first talked about looking at the two populations, we are using a statistical method called alpha sharing. So using that method, we can hit 0.05 on either of the F2, F3 group or the F1, F2 or F3 group and still hit the primary endpoint.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Edward Nash with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Congratulations on the progress, and this is Frank on for Edward. Just a follow up question on the following assumption for the ENCORE-NF study. What's your assumption on the dropout rate and also what's your assumption on placebo effect?

Steve Mento

Good question, placebo effects are going to be what they're going to be. The way we designed the study initially and powered it was based on the results from the Flint study. So it really looked at about a 15% difference between whatever the placebo rate is and the active rate. I'm sure you're aware that the trials that have readout more recently have a lower placebo rate than the Flint study. So, really think about it as a power to detect about 15% difference regardless of what the placebo rate is.

Stephen Willey

I guess you talked about perhaps having a preference to go to FDA with the totality of all of the ENCORE Phase 2 data. But I guess maybe just given the recent Intercept trial readout and obviously, I think their plans for registration. Does that I guess change the cadence of how you want to structure and how soon you want to get this FDA discussion done? And I guess do you get the sense that Novartis shares that same level of urgency? And I guess I'm specifically referencing this notion of engage FDA when there is not yet an approved drug available in this indication?

Steve Mento

No, I don't think that your last comment about any necessity to engage the FDA whether or not there is an approved drug. In fact in many cases, when FDA has approved the drug, they already have a pattern and they already have information available, which you can basically get access to through those meetings. So I don't think that's the issue. I do believe and I said this in the past and agree with Novartis on this that we've got a lot of options with emricasan. We can be in a variety of patient population, early stage NASH disease, compensated cirrhotics, decompensated cirrhotics. And in order to develop the most effective pathway or either single agent activity, which is as I mentioned in my earlier comments, more likely I believe in the later stage patients or combination therapies, which again I believe more likely in the earlier stage patients. The more information you have I think the best positioned you are in order to move forward with the most robust Phase 3 development plan.

As you know Stephen, these are really long and complicated trials, and I think a little bit more time upfront is time well spent. And again, I don't think there are any issues at all with having someone out there interacting with the FDA and looking towards approval, because in the early stage disease my belief is you're probably going to need combinations. And those are going to come much later than any initial approval.

Stephen Willey

I guess the next question just more along the lines of just they're being in approved drug for indication for which you're arguably seeking the run placebo controlled trial?

Steve Mento

Yes, I think it does make challenges different. And I think that if the approved drug had a 90% effective rate, I think it's different than approved drug with lesser grades than that. And remember in the early patient population, you're looking at asymptomatic disease. So I would expect that in the earlier stage patients, it should still be possible to do the appropriately controlled trials. And remember in the later stage patients, we're the only game in town, so there really isn’t any competition for those patients. And there aren’t any drugs seeking drug approval in the cirrhosis patients that I'm aware of.

Stephen Willey

And then just a couple of follow-ups on 2019. Is this CNS penetrated compound, out of curiosity?

Steve Mento

It's interesting -- it's a very good question and I'm not in a position to give you that detailed information right now. But one thing I do want to point out in the context of inflamasome pathways. The sales that most frequently pumped out IL-1 beta are monocytes and macrophages. So, it's not a requirement to have a drug that penetrates the brain for CNS applications, just something to think about. Really we have to target the cells that are producing IL-1 beta in response to the in-cells, and those cells aren't necessarily located in the brain.

Stephen Willey

And then I guess there appears to be quite a bit of caspase 1 inhibition and certain organ systems, I think like the liver and kidney and I believe there's been a prior caspase 1 drug development effort that that was discontinued, because of liver toxicity? So just curious if the preclinical data you have suggest that you've got an ample therapeutic window with which to move forward? Thanks.

Steve Mento

Well, actually there were four caspase inhibitors that have been in clinical development. Two caspase 1 selective inhibitors, Pralnacasan and Belnacasan both from Vertex, two pan-caspase inhibitors and emricasan obviously being one of those and the [novacasan] from Gilead being the other. In the context of the prior caspase 1 inhibitors, they were actually taken pretty far into clinical development. Pralnacasan had actually with Vertex's of collaborator Aventis had began 400 patient Phase 2b study back in 2003 in rheumatoid arthritis. That trial was discontinued due to a preclinical finding of liver toxicity in a nine month study in dogs, so clearly something that was drug related not mechanism related. The other Vertex caspase 1 inhibitor, again, went forward pretty far into clinical development was in a Phase 2b trial, which was terminated again prior to completion. But in this case, it was terminated for what Vertex cited as administrative decision, so no clue as to what the real issues if there were any with that particular drug. The Gilead drug is I'm sure you're aware had a drug induced liver toxicity event in HCV patient trial they were dealing.

With respect to 2090, one of the things we pride ourselves on is not only understanding the mechanism of action, but the chemistry. And that's borne out by the safety profile we've seen with emricasan, which is obviously the most broadly studied caspase inhibitor anywhere. We've used all the information that we've had an experienced caspase inhibitors developed what we think is going to be a compound, not only it has good caspase 1 selectivity and activity, but hopefully will behave appropriately with respect to safety when we get into clinical trials.

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Ed Arce with H. C. Wainwright. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is actually Thomas here asking couple of questions for Arce. So first for patients in the ENCORE-PH trial. What areas of improvement do you expect to see with our longer treatment periods and how should we look at that data set combined with the 24 weeks data in possible Phase 3 design?

Steve Mento

Well, as I mentioned, we are not doing an HVPG at week 48 in that studies. So what we're going to be looking at are liver function measurements over the full 48 period, not just a 24 and 48 period and clinical outcomes. Obviously, as you know, we had a subset of patients in the ENCORE-PH trial those with greater than or equal to 16 millimeters of mercury at baseline that were particularly receptive to emricasan treatment. Some of the things that we looking forward to see how those patients, what their outcomes look like relative to patients in the placebo group or patients with lower HVPG that didn't have the same response.

Unidentified Analyst

And can you remind us what percentage of patients of the original terms chose to rollover to the extension phase?

Steve Mento

We haven't disclosed the actual percentage. But what I have said and what we’ll continue to say is, these patients had to actually be re-consented after six months, and the vast majority decided to continue on drug for the additional 24 weeks. So we don't think there are going to be issues with respect to high levels of drop out, and during the extensions stay on their original drug. So if they were on placebo, they are on placebo and they are on active drug. So it should be an interesting read out of the 48 week data.

Unidentified Analyst

So I guess a follow-up on that. So there is no option to rollover to the other arm, right?

Steve Mento

No, there isn't. There is not. They stay on the original. In fact it remains blinded to the physicians and the patients. They still do not know whether they're on active drug or placebo.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Steve Mento, for any closing remarks.

Steve Mento

I want to thank you all for your participation in today's call and for your continued support of Conatus.

