Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (CMLEF) CEO Sylvain Cossette on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:CMLEF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Sylvain Cossette - CEO & Trustee

Heather Kirk - CFO

Marie-Andrée Boutin - EVP, Strategy & Retail Operations

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Fred Blondeau - Echelon Wealth Partners

Pammi Bir - Scotia Capital

Jenny Ma - BMO Capital Markets

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Sumayya Hussain - CIBC

Mike Markidis - Desjardins

Brad Sturges - Industrial Alliance

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Cominar Q4 Earnings Announcement Conference Call.

And I would like to turn the conference over to Sylvain Cossette. Please go ahead.

Sylvain Cossette

Thank you, Cindy. Good morning, and welcome to today's conference call, where we will be discussing our financial results and highlights for the fourth quarter of 2018. The presentation for this call is posted in both English and French in the conference call section of our website. In line with our disclosure principles, access to this call is open to financial analysts, investors, the public and the media. The question period will only be open to financial analysts.

Before I begin, I would like to draw everyone's attention to the notice concerning forward-looking statements on Page 2 of the presentation.

With me today for her first session is CFO, Heather Kirk; members of our executive management team, Alain Dallaire, Marie-Andrée Boutin, Michael Racine, Jean Laramée, Wally Commisso are also here with us. I also wish to thank Gilles Hamel, who is also here with us for his last call.

During 2018, we completed several important initiatives resulting in a return to organic growth strengthening our balance sheet and key executives hires. We believe that we have a strong foundation from which to build on to create value for unitholders.

With a refreshed and enthusiastic management team in place, we are pleased with our progress and look forward to sharing our vision, strategic priorities and action plan at our upcoming Annual Meeting of Unitholders.

Q4 2018 highlights. Same-property NOI growth of 1.1%, bringing 2018 same-property NOI growth to 1%. We achieved a return to organic growth in 2018 and remained focused on continuing to improve our growth profile through revenue maximization and expense optimization initiatives and a more aggressive and expense -- sorry more aggressive and focused sales culture.

Our committed occupancy rate increased to 93.6%, a 100 basis point increase year-over-year and a 30 basis point increase relative to Q3 2018. This is our highest occupancy rate since Q1 2015, and our occupancy rate is now 10 basis points above our historical average occupancy of 93.5%.

Our recurring AFFO payout ratio was 87.8% for the year and 81.8% for the quarter, down from a 113.9% for the prior year and 101.8% for the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our debt ratio declined to 55.3%, down 210 basis points from the end of 2017, as a result of the redeployment of asset sale proceeds of $1.1 billion to debt reduction, partially offset by a $260 million decline in fair value of investment properties and a $124 million impairment of goodwill.

In October, we completed the internalization of substantially all the Groupe Dallaire’s construction activities in Montreal and we are now working with independent suppliers in each of our three markets.

I will now move on to an update of our leasing activity. Firstly, on Page 5, our committed occupancy rate stood at 93.6%, up 100 basis points year-over-year. The in-place occupancy also rose, increasing a 130 basis points to 89.2% as at December 31, 2018.

During 2018, lease expiries totaled 19% of our total square footage or 7.1 million square feet. And despite the more active year for rollovers, we improved our retention rate to 75.8% from 70.7% in 2017.

We renewed 5.4 million square feet of expiring leases. And in addition, we signed a significant 2.8 million square feet of new leases. Taking together, we completed renewals and new leases totaling 8.2 million square feet which represents 115% of our leasable area maturing in 2018 compared to 107% of our leasable area maturing at the same time last year.

Moving to Page 6, we’re pleased to note that our leasing efforts have pushed our overall occupancy committed level 10 basis points above our historical average committed occupancy of 93.5% and we continue to work on moving physical occupancy in the same direction.

On Page 7, the Industrial segment recorded the highest occupancy at 95% with strong demand, followed by Retail at 93.8%, up 60 basis points year-over-year and Office at 91.5%, up a significant 240 basis points year-over-year.

Our in-place occupancy rate rose to 89.2% at year end, an increase of 190 basis points over Q3 2018 and an increase of 130 basis points year-over-year. The in-place occupancy of our retail portfolio increased by 140 basis points over Q3 while industrial increased by 280 basis points and office was up 100 basis points.

By region our Quebec City portfolio remained strong at 95.1% occupancy while the Montreal portfolio was 93.1% leased. Our Ottawa portfolio was 91.5% leased, a material 180 basis points improvement year-over-year. We’re currently seeing modest improvement in our Montreal suburban office portfolio and a more meaningful improvement in overall occupancy in the Ottawa market which increased from 86.9% to 91.5% year-over-year.

Moving on to Page 9, in 2018, our average net retail rate on renewals increased by 0.6% led by a solid 5.6% increase in the industrial portfolio. In the office portfolio, rents on renewals increased by 0.3% being the first positive quarter since Q4 2016. Excluding the four properties in Ottawa aggregating 520,000 square feet where we protected our occupancy rate with early renewals of our federal leases as we discussed in past quarters, office rent growth was 3.7%.

In Montreal, we recorded plus 3.8% growth in office rents and in Quebec it was even stronger plus 9.3%.

We recorded a decrease in rents on renewals of 1.8% in the retail portfolio. Retail rents continue to be affected by a more challenging retail leases environment. By region, rents were up 4.2% in Quebec City and 1.7% in Montreal, while in Ottawa rents on renewals were down 7.9% due primarily to Galeries de Hull and the above discussed Federal Government early lease renewals which protected our occupancy rate that we discussed above.

Moving on to Page 10. With respect to our seven Sears locations, six stores and one warehouse, which total approximately 670,000 square feet, including the acquisition in Q2 2018 of the 140,000 square-foot Trois-Rivieres store at essentially the value of the land, we have signed leases for 125,000 square feet representing 18.6% of the space with another 50% under discussion. We expect to have additional announcement in the coming quarters.

On Page 11, our investment properties held for sale increased to $188 million at year-end and a total of 1.5 million square feet of office, retail and in industrial properties. Close to 60% of the properties in our available for sale pool are retail properties, some of which were part of our original 2018 disposition program.

Post quarter, we completed the sale of $48 million of properties. We are in discussions for a further approximate $140 million of property sales. Our current target remains selling $300 million of properties in 2019 with proceeds going to fund the repayment of our unsecured debenture maturities and reduction of our overall leverage.

Moving on to Page 12 at 800 Palladium Drive in Ottawa, Ford Canada will be the lead tenant for 55% of a 100,000 square foot office development, which will house its research and development center for autonomous driving vehicles with more than 300 new specialty engineering jobs announced to be created.

The project which is expected to be completed by the fall of 2020 is budgeted to cost approximately $24 million with a targeted yield on cost of 10.95%. Although we are not prioritizing development spending at this point in time, this expansion for a current tenant into a campus project ensures that we are meeting our tenants’ expansion needs while maintaining occupancy.

With respect to our 500,000 square foot Ilot Mendel retail project located on Highway 40 Quebec City adjacent to the new IKEA store, we have essentially completed the infra prep work for the site and Decathlon is scheduled to open a 57,000 square foot store in the fall of 2019.

In addition to Decathlon, we have an approximate 116,000 square feet of retail space under discussion. We're also exploring densification and rezoning opportunities for other property types in order to position this asset at its highest and best use.

Heather will now discuss our financial results.

Heather Kirk

Thank you, Sylvain. On Page 13 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, operating revenues of $176.1 million decreased by 15.1% and net operating income of $93.5 million decreased by 17%. This decrease is a result of an increase of 1.1% in our same-property NOI, combined with a decrease of $20.1 million in NOI for the 95 properties sold in Q1 2018.

Recurring FFO for the quarter decreased by $12 million and recurring AFFO decreased by $11.5 million. These decreases result mainly from a $20.1 million decrease of NOI for the 95 properties sold during Q1 2018 partially offset by a reduction of $6.4 million in finance charges and a $1 million increase in same-property net operating income.

FFO per unit decreased $0.06 per unit to $0.28 per unit, and AFFO per unit decreased to $0.22 per unit for the previously stated reasons partially offset by a 2.7 million reduction in units outstanding.

Our AFFO payout ratio improved to 81.8% from 101.8%, as a result of our Q2 distribution cut which enhanced our financial flexibility.

On Page 14, in the fourth quarter, we recorded a fair value loss of $267 million which was primarily related to the retail portfolio. As a result of this fair value loss and a $120 million improvement of goodwill, our current equity value per unit now totals approximately $15.50. By property type, the change in value was allocated as follows: $83 million for the office portfolio, $265 million written down for the retail portfolio and a gain of $80 million in our industrial portfolio.

In 2019, we will be pursuing a thorough analysis and assessment of our portfolio to indentify and quantify the density and intensification opportunities, particularly for properties located along existing and planned transit infrastructure. We believe that several of our assets have potential unquantified value, and we look forward to sharing the results of that analysis with you in 2019. That being said, organic growth remains a top priority.

Moving on to pages 15 and 16. For the fourth quarter our same-property NOI increased by 1.1% to $93.1 million. We are pleased to have returned to positive growth in 2018 and are looking at ways to further accelerate our organic growth profile in 2019.

Broken down by market segments, for the fourth quarter of 2018, retail same-property NOI decreased by 2.2%, while office increased by 4.1%, and industrial increased by 1.2%. The decrease of same-property NOI for the retail portfolio is mainly attributable to the departure of Sears and other tenants at Galeries de Hull in Gatineau, which accounted for 40% of the Q4 2018 decline in same-property NOI. For the year same-property NOI was up 1% on a 3.5% increase in office, and 3.4% decline for retail and a 4% increase in industrial.

On Page 17, our debt ratio decreased from 57.4% at the end of 2017 to 55.3% reflecting $1.2 billion of property sales in 2018 partially offset by a $120 million impairment of goodwill and a $267 million write down in the fair value of our property portfolio. Our debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved from 10.9 times at the end of 2017 to 10.3 times at the end of 2018. Our interest coverage with 2.32:1. Our unencumbered asset pool stood at $2.9 billion, representing 1.5 times to 3 times our outstanding unsecured indebtedness, an improvement from 1.43 times at year end 2017.

Moving on to Page 18, we have no material mortgages maturing in 2019 and only $81 million of mortgages coming due in 2020. We have a staggered maturity profile with 2019 being our peak year for maturity as approximately 19% of our debt stack comes due. We have 600 million of unsecured debentures maturing in 2019 with one tranche of 300 million maturing in late June and the second in early December, which we will be repaying with a combination of new mortgages and proceeds from disposition. At quarter end, liquidity under our credit line stood at 547 million.

Moving along to Page 19, post quarter we have lined up mortgages totaling approximately $120 million at attractive spread of 160 basis points to 190 basis points for five and 10 year money. Proceeds from these mortgages are earmarked to repay our credit line which is currently drawn by 121 million.

Post quarter we reduced the size of our credit line to $500 million from $700 million to better match our liquidity needs and reduce the standby fees we’re paying for unused liquidity. The reduction in credit line size is supported by our confidence with respect to our forecasted position and mortgage financing.

In addition, we’re in active discussions with our lead lenders with respect to the renewal of our credit lines which comes due in August of this year. In addition to one-off mortgages, post quarter we launched our broader 2019 mortgage financing program to very good response. We have received interest from over 20 lenders from a broad variety of types.

Phase 1 of this program is for up to $375 million of mortgages. The bottom-line is that we have the liquidity available, the combination of a credit line that will be undrawn, disposition proceeds and mortgages proceeds to repay more than our June maturity of $300 million.

And finally, moving to Slide 20, our Q4 2018 capital expenditures were $52.7 million down 10.5% versus Q4 2017. For the full year, our capital expenditures rose 8.6% as a result of increases in revitalizations and redevelopments, maintenance capital expenditures and leasehold improvements. For 2019, however, we expect our capital expenditures to decline meaningfully as several material projects are now behind us.

I will now pass the mic back to Sylvain.

Sylvain Cossette

Thank you, Heather. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our employees as well as our trustees for their contribution over the last year.

I will now turn the mic over to the operator for the question period.

[Operator Instructions]. And your first question will be from Jonathan Kelcher of TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Kelcher

First question, just -- you've got your occupancy back up to close to historical or a little bit above historical levels. Do you see it stabilizing in and around that rate or do you think you can do better, given the strength in the Quebec economy right now?

Heather Kirk

I think we are expecting that the committed level is going to kind of stay where it is. It might even come down a little bit. But we are expecting the in-place to come up. And I think your point with respect to the economy is a good one because we have seen some great GDP numbers come out, unemployment in Montreal, so we are expecting to be paying occupancy to be on the rise.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And just in terms of NOI growth for this year, what are you expecting for same-property NOI growth?

Heather Kirk

I mean I'm barely 90 days into this. I know we said in the past that it was 1% to 2%. Our objective is to definitely push that to the high end of the range. We are doing a lot of analysis of what levers we call pull on to accelerate that. So I'm going to take a pass on putting a pin in a specific number and have a much more thoughtful response for our May call.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. But without putting a pin in it, it's fair to say you're expecting positive same-property NOI growth?

Heather Kirk

Oh! Absolutely, yes.

Next question will be from Fred Blondeau at Echelon Wealth Partners. Please go ahead.

Fred Blondeau

I just have one high level question for Heather. You assumed your new role since December and I was wondering what would be the key two, three messages for investors at this point and notably in terms of how safe is the NAV from here? And I guess what would be your top three priorities for 2019 and 2020 I guess?

Heather Kirk

Those are lot of stuff in that question which I hope I will remember all. Top three priorities, it’s NOI growth, absolutely, I think we are focused on the operations. In terms of the -- I think you asked about how safe is our NAV, I mean the objective here is to grow NAV per unit. And I think we were conservative in terms of the write-downs that we took this quarter and I don’t want that to be a message that -- but we expect that to be a repeat performance. I think cost is a big part that we are taking a look at. I think the message we really want to send is that we are meeting no stone unturned in terms of things that we can do on the revenue and on the expense side to accelerate our organic growth and drive returns to shareholders.

Next question will be from Pammi Bir of Scotia Capital. Please go ahead.

Pammi Bir

Just, Heather, just going back to, I guess, your remarks on accelerating same-property NOI growth. Could you just maybe touch on or give us some color on what levers you are seeing that can help that process?

Heather Kirk

I think with the arrival on Marie-Andrée Boutin, she has got a much more aggressive approach when it comes to leasing, when it comes to also not giving away of rent reductions. I think we have to squeeze a little bit harder and fight a little bit harder, I think that’s part of it. As we mentioned I think the expense -- I think Sears is going to help us. There has been a lot of good progress on that front in the retail space. We also have few million square feet -- few million fewer square feet expiring in 2019. So the gap -- when you are renewing 75% of your expiries, there is still the 25% that you don’t. So I think that will hopefully help us in 2019. And in the industrial portfolio it’s about being more aggressive on rents.

Pammi Bir

Okay, that's helpful. In terms of the spread between your in-place and committed, how do you see that -- you gave us some color there that it should move -- in-place should move up. But where do you see that kind of ending the year?

Heather Kirk

Historically, it's been at about 300 basis points. And I think it will be a little bit higher than that but getting closer to that number.

Pammi Bir

Okay. Lastly, just on CapEx and leasing costs. Any thoughts here for the year ahead? And if you can maybe just give us some color on where is that capital targeted for 2019.

Heather Kirk

Yes. 2019, we come to a period of some higher CapEx. So we expect capital expenditures to come down materially in 2019. Our budget calls for a 25% to 30% decline. And the range there is really about whether I'm quoting you numbers that are existing portfolio or if I bake in all of the -- all the dispositions, so just to give you kind of an order of magnitude. The 25% to 30% decline in CapEx and leasing costs to about $150 million to $165 million and that compares to $220 that we spent in 2018. And then if you include redevelopment, we expect $185 million to $200 million, which would be a decline of about 18% to 25%.

Pammi Bir

Okay. So of that $150 million to $155 million for this year, what -- how should we think about the portion that would be maintenance-related?

Heather Kirk

In terms of the breakout, I don't have a specific breakout for you, in terms of what percentage of that is maintenance-related. But I can get back to you on that. I mean in terms of the big line items like what's happening basically is our leasehold improvements and our leasing costs are going to stay high. And I think that's kind of good CapEx for us to be spending because it means that we’re leasing space. So that I actually expect to rise a little bit and where it’s going to be coming off is in material things like those base kind of -- we did a lot of stuff that was structural, so we're expecting that too. So I view it as coming down overall and having a higher quality profile of the total spend.

Pammi Bir

Okay. And then just, I guess, summing all that up, are you fairly comfortable with the distribution, where it is?

Heather Kirk

Yes, we are. So we have the -- we'd love to have a lower payout ratio and we'll be pushing that NOI line as hard as we can to make sure that we get that number down.

Next question will be from Jenny Ma at BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Jenny Ma

Congrats on your appointment Heather.

Heather Kirk

Thank you.

Jenny Ma

With regards to the gap between the in-place and the occupancy, I know last year, you were providing sort of what that NOI gap was in excess of $20 million and most of it's still filtering through 2018. Could we come around back to that and get that number updated to see what is left for the balance of 2019, if much?

Heather Kirk

Yes. You're talking about the $18.5 million ….

Jenny Ma

Yes.

Heather Kirk

… in place. It's 18.5 million.

Jenny Ma

Is there still $18.5 million remaining?

Heather Kirk

Versus what -- well that's what we have now. So the spread now is 1 million square feet and $18.5 million.

Jenny Ma

$18.5 million annualized. And it should filter in for the most part for the balance of the year?

Heather Kirk

That’s the happy side of the story. Let's be honest. You lease space that people leased to and you have three quarters or so. Clearly we’re not going to be increasing our same-property NOI by $18.5 million. I think that would be the case for any other REIT out there. What we have to do is make sure that we minimize the slippage as best we can and that is a big priority for me is to really understand where those gaps are between what we're delivering on same-property NOI and that number.

Jenny Ma

Okay, got you. With regards to the write-down, I'm focusing on the retail portion. So it looks like the change in the cap rate was about a third or just a little bit more than a third of that change. So I'm guessing the rest of it relates to the cash flow assumptions. So with Sears leaving and some of the new leasings really covering for that, can you give us some color on what some of the changes in the assumptions were that triggered that write-down in retail aside from the cap rate?

Heather Kirk

It was just market conditions with respect to rates and NOI and it’s a combination of cap rate and NOI, that's strictly what it is.

Jenny Ma

When was the last time these income assumptions were looked at? Is it really just, I guess, a rerating of what the outlook was for the retail portfolio in general?

Heather Kirk

We've taken on -- even though were doing our IFRS values on an annual basis we look at this on a regular quarterly basis. So they may not be published but the last time we looked at it would have been a few months ago. It's an ongoing process. And so it's really just reflecting our views on what assets are worth in the market, information from external appraisals that we’ve received and what stabilized NOI is for our properties.

Jenny Ma

Okay. And have you assumed any incremental leasing on the remaining Sears space that are yet to be spoken for? Or do you sort of assume that's going to be baked in for a while, and that's baked into the number?

Heather Kirk

I mean it depends on the asset and the approach quite honestly. Generally for the ones that are -- have big vacancies we're using a DCF so that's how we would account for the fact that there would be some downtime and then a bump up, return.

Jenny Ma

Okay. . And then turning to the debt, it looks like you gained some pretty good rates on the mortgage renewals. And I'm just wondering, in the context of where you're coming off of on the rates for the unsecured debentures, are you looking to really push out and maximize the term of your debt to 10 years? Or is it really trying to stagger it and ladder your debt maturity? Or do you want to take advantage of the attractive rate environment right now and go as long as you can?

Heather Kirk

Yes. For sure going as long as we can with the shape of the yield curve right now 10 year money looks pretty good.

Sylvain Cossette

Hey Jenny, it also depends on which particular asset, if you look at an asset you are trying to reposition in the short-term that may impact. I think internally speaking we are trying to go along depending on the asset.

Jenny Ma

Right, right. Okay. And then my last question is with regards to the asset dispositions. It looks like the loan-to-value is pretty much nonexistent on the held-for-sale piece. Is that -- would that be reflective of the $300 million that you target for sale in general?

Heather Kirk

There is not a whole lot of debt on the $300 million. That's correct.

Thank you. Next question will be from Matt Kornack of National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Matt Kornack

Just on the same-property NOI growth for this quarter, some interesting moves. Industrial, there was a sequential decline versus Q3; and then just broadly, retail. But I had assumed you're going to comp some pretty easy figures in the first half of 2019. Was there anything to that industrial figure because the rent growth numbers are pretty good?

Heather Kirk

There is a 50 basis points decline in the same-property occupancy number that had an impact and then the other element was that some of the occupancy or the taking possession of space kind of happened later in the quarter. So that’s pretty much the driver.

Sylvain Cossette

I would say, I think on the industrial side, particularly it’s a timing issue. The demand remains very, very strong in industrial and look at the -- we have the -- early 2019 we have 300,000 square foot opportunities which we just renewed and we renewed them on average at a 12% step up. So the Industrial segment is very, very strong. We’re just having that timing gap, so I think it will be in the future quarters.

Matt Kornack

And then you touched on it, but there was a pretty big sequential increase in in-place occupancy. So presumably, that will impact Q1 more than it did Q4.

Heather Kirk

Yes. You’re talking particularly industrial or just across the board?

Matt Kornack

No, across the board. I think the entire portfolio was up almost [200] basis points. Is that fair?

Heather Kirk

Yes.

Matt Kornack

Quickly, on the Ottawa office portfolio, there was a tenant that was maturing, and the government was going to leave. But then in the last call, it sounded like they may stay. Is there any resolution on that space?

Sylvain Cossette

You're talking about the DND who occupies 110 O'Connor?

Matt Kornack

Yes.

Sylvain Cossette

We believe that they will be leaving at November. We have retained a portion of the occupants there who are about 30,000 square feet is going to move to 222 Queen for a 10 year lease. And we’re still having ongoing discussions with public works with respect to that building. Side-by-side we’re looking at -- that building is extremely well located. So we’re looking at redeveloping scenarios as to whether or not that building should be refitted as an A or remain as a B and depending on the market conditions. So we will get back to you in future quarters as to how we intent to reposition that asset.

Matt Kornack

And there was some commentary that tech tenancies are growing in Ottawa, and the office dynamics are improving. Are you seeing that in your leasing space?

Sylvain Cossette

Yes, absolutely. We’re working -- that’s the whole scenario of looking at retrofitting the building possibly as an A building. So there is strong demand on the tech side and we’re trying to measure redevelopment costs versus the rental uplift we get, so precisely around that.

Matt Kornack

With regards to Sears, so it sounds like you're doubling rents almost on one of the tenants you're bringing in. But what is the time line for those leases taking place and then on the remaining sort of 60%?

Sylvain Cossette

I will let Marie-Andrée comment on that issue. But the 18.6 gives you about a third uplift, then we’re 30% above, so it gives you -- we have a good scale going forward on Sears. And Marie-Andrée maybe add some color on the 60%.

Marie-Andrée Boutin

Yes. We’re getting a very good response from the retailers we’re targeting on the Sears spot but Sylvain mentioned we have 18.6% of our space that is secured leases and as far as the other 38% is concerned to total to the 50, we’re very close to move to lease. We’re just basically working with some numbers and most of that occupancy will take place in 2020 at various time of the year, spring or fall. As far as the preliminary discussions are concerned, we have for most of that space identified some tenants that we’re basically trying to secure but it’s very early on as far as the numbers and configuration is concerned. But we are hoping that by the month of May we are going to be able to announce a fair leap into those various categories.

Matt Kornack

Okay. And you're demising the space in almost all cases? Are there any large tenants?

Marie-Andrée Boutin

We are demising the space in all cases but the good news is that we are demising the space in maybe three blocks on the ground floor like -- it’s large chunk of space, so we are probably going to see maybe a little phasing because of that. We are not really dividing this in many small spaces.

Sylvain Cossette

We have plenty more erosion and space than we had in Target and that's the question you’re getting at, we are not far off.

Marie-Andrée Boutin

No.

Matt Kornack

And is the tenant list that took the Target space somewhat similar to what you're seeing, taking the Sears space?

Marie-Andrée Boutin

Yes. Very similar pattern.

Matt Kornack

Two -- I guess, three quick questions, and I don't know if they're quick, but I'll try to make them. So margins for Q1, it's been a pretty bad winter in Canada. It assumes no renewal and some of the heating costs for gross leases will be a bit of an issue. Any comment on that? And then the two subsequent ones are just use of proceeds for dispositions. Will it all be debt repayment? And then how do you fund the development upside? Or what -- has your view changed on that at all?

Sylvain Cossette

On the Q1 seasonality, it’s just been a tougher winter. I think it’s too early to sort of give you -- we don’t have precise numbers but we do see the trend as it’s been a very tough winter. In terms of the other questions, Heather?

Heather Kirk

Debt repayment?

Sylvain Cossette

Yes, debt repayment. As we mentioned on the part earlier we intend to apply it mostly to help us refinance the unsecured debentures.

Heather Kirk

Yes, I mean that's the first and foremost priority with those out this year. And if we manage to sell more assets and that’s a good problem to have and we can figure out where we have the best return for allocating that capital.

Next question will be from Sumayya Hussain of CIBC. Please go ahead.

Sumayya Hussain

Just firstly on same-property NOI growth and more so on the retail side. I think last quarter you guys disclosed same-property NOI for retail excluding Sears. Do you have that number handy for Q4?

Heather Kirk

Yes, that’s just excluding two. No, I don’t have it in front of me but we have been toying with some of those calculations leading up to the call. I'll have to pull it and send that to you.

Sumayya Hussain

So it was probably positive?

Heather Kirk

Sorry, I can't hear.

Sylvain Cossette

Yes, was it positive? We would have to take that.

Heather Kirk

I think it was less negative is my recollection but as we mentioned Gatineau which is a lot of Sears was 40% of the decline. So it’s a big chunk.

Sumayya Hussain

And then just moving onto some of your transit oriented development and I know it’s still early on in the process. But are there any assets or sites where you are having initial maybe conversations with interested parties or partners or a little bit more advanced in the planning process at all?

Sylvain Cossette

Yes, we -- well first of all when I think of most region by -- and I guess, the two core regions being Montreal and Quebec City. There are different levels of maturity, because in Montreal the tram is a lot more advanced. In Quebec the tramway trambus is still on a drawing board. So in terms of the Montreal landscape these two assets would stick out as being more readily available and of interest on the spectrum, it would be the CN Train Station and Mail Champlain.

Laval, we also have opportunities we're looking at. So I think it will be probably be those three. And more of -- dear in our heart is how we reposition Rockland. Rockland is not necessarily connected to the REM in the same way, but there's is a lot of good things happening for us at Rockland and we have to commence the early stage discussions with the city of -- the Town of Mont-Royal on the working out, rezoning.

So those are the three to four projects. And -- but we would be very, very careful here. We remain committed to organic growth. We have limited capital spend availability. So we are really working on scenarios how we -- how do I say, define the value -- the potential value uplift and then work it out through partnership arrangements. But that's the stage we are at.

Sumayya Hussain

That's a good color. And I don't know if I missed this, but just see if you guys plan to move to updating your fair values on a quarterly basis?

Heather Kirk

That's the plan. We haven't committed to the specific timing. I'd like to kind of do a dry run. And to get back to what we said repeatedly, our focus is driving same-property NOI. We've got a lot on the table. So that is lower down on my priority list at this point in time. By the end of 2019, I think we're confident that we can put in place a system for quarterly reports.

Next question will be from Mike Markidis at Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Mike Markidis

Sylvain, you've been -- I guess both of you're relatively new. So I will start with Sylvain. You've been in the -- I mean at Cominar for quite a while, but in the CEO chair for I guess a little more than a year now. Maybe you could just touch on what your largest priority or priorities have been in the past 12 months and how do you see that changing over the next 12 months?

Sylvain Cossette

Okay. Well the -- my largest priority in the last 12 months has been refocusing Cominar on Quebec, coming back to our strength of our platform here in Quebec and enhancing the management team. I think those are the two major parts of the initiative and really trying to get back to organic growth and understanding how we slipped, why we slipped and how we fix it? And that's what we've been trying to focus on is really organic growth. We’ve pushed up our occupancy, but need to get our physical NOI back-up there. And so that's been the focus.

Going forward, still the same thing. I want to keep focused on organic growth. Costs will be a bit different going forward. I think we looked at top-line last year and this year we are taking very critical view of our cost structure. So that'll be a big journey for us this year. And continuing to enhance the management team. And I want to be on the ice with the best team possible. So that continues to be a major initiative on our side, and I think the additions of Marie-Andrée and Heather has been tremendous in the short-term and I look forward to seeking out more opportunities along those lines.

Mike Markidis

Okay, so it sounds like you're still planning on adding at the managerial level versus your management?

Sylvain Cossette

Yes.

Mike Markidis

Just touching on that in terms of the additions and the cost structure, perhaps Heather you could give us just an idea of what you're thinking for G&A in 2019?

Heather Kirk

I think 2.5% of revenues is a good rule of thumb.

Mike Markidis

2.5% revenue. Okay, that's helpful. And that would be including the reduction in revenue from the property dispositions that you plan?

Heather Kirk

Yes. And we talked a lot about OpEx reduction, G&A is something that we’re also taking a look at very closely. So I'm hoping that we can outperform on that as we roll through the year.

Mike Markidis

So thank you very much for the CapEx disclosure and the ranges that you gave. That was very, very helpful. I think you mentioned there was a $100 million to $155 million and then you said if you include redevelopment that takes it $185 million to $200 million. When you talk of redevelopment, is that simply referring to the re-tenanting of the Sears space or what exactly is in that bucket?

Heather Kirk

That's Target but when we say redevelopment I don’t mean a big project, it's more like things that we are repositioning, that kind of stuff, so may be redevelopment is a bit of a misnomer. The key element that we've done at Rockland, there is Sears, things of that nature.

Mike Markidis

So revenue enhancing but just a little more heavy in terms of total spending impact?

Heather Kirk

Yes, it’s a bit bulkier kind of -- I don’t want to give a -- the wrong perception that we’re tearing down buildings and building something else on top of it or something like that. It's more repositioning.

Sylvain Cossette

And we have a slice of Palladium in there.

Heather Kirk

Yes.

Unidentified Company Representative

The new building we’re pretty up in Kanata for Ford so there is slice of the ….

Mike Markidis

So a little bit of new development in there. Okay, that fair.

Heather Kirk

Yes.

Mike Markidis

Okay. Last question from me then. Just on your fair values and I know it’s early days for guys from a densification perspective given that -- is it fair to say that there is little if any value for a potential density in your current fair values?

Heather Kirk

Zero.

Mike Markidis

Zero. Okay.

Heather Kirk

That's a big project for 2019. We are going to be doing a full asset review and part of that -- for a variety of reasons if you take a look at the portfolio and a big component of that is going to be doing a very thorough analysis of all of the potential within the portfolio.

Sylvain Cossette

And as said, we will be doing, we started that a while ago but we’re continuing. We will get back to the street shortly on that.

Thank you. Next question will be from Brad Sturges of Industrial Alliance. Please go ahead.

Brad Sturges

Just one quick one from me, the straight line rent in the quarter was up quite significantly from Q3. Just want to get a sense of what was driving that and what we should expect from that in 2019?

Heather Kirk

Some write-off in Q3, so this is kind of -- and this is higher than we will see it next year. So I think if you run 1.8 million of straight line in 2019 you will be in the ballpark.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your next question will be from [Tony Toreno] at [Tricorp Capital]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Nice to see that your industrial is doing so well. I guess my question is for Heather, the market really likes pure plays and Cominar has close to 16 million square feet of beautiful industrial space in Quebec. Has been any discussions at all at the Board and management level on maybe spinning that industrial off and having a pure Quebec industrial REIT, let’s say it’s just not getting any respect right now, not getting any love. And maybe pulling off what Michael Cooper did with Dream?

Sylvain Cossette

Thank you very much, thanks for the time being. The strategy we’re pursuing is to remain diversified REIT. We look at the industrial being as a very well performing asset class within portfolio currently. We still think that we have a line of uplift in that portfolio going forward and we’re looking at rental increases. So I think we look at value creation. I think that number one for us is to create value is to generate rental increases and take further look at the portfolio. So right now our energy is on generating rental increase.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you Sylvain.

Sylvain Cossette

Rates in Montreal on the industrial side, they tend to go from $4 to $6 and depending on the asset they have clear hike and we are seeing significant opportunities to uplift that rent. So that for us remains key in Quebec. Rent are even higher in Quebec to probably between $7 and $9 because of the industrial land is very scarce and we are still recording significant increases on rental rate. So I think instead of giving advises, going forward, value rate to someone, I'd like to try reminding ourselves.

And at this time, Mr. Cossette, we have no other questions. So I would like to turn the call back over to you sir.

Sylvain Cossette

Thank you, very much. Thank you once again for taking part in this conference call, and I wish everyone a very nice day and very nice weekend. Thank you.

