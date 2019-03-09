Vonovia SE (VONOY) CEO Rolf Buch on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vonovia SE (OTCPK:VONOY) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rene Hoffmann - Head of IR

Rolf Buch - CEO

Helene Roeder - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Kownator - Goldman Sachs

Thomas Neuhold - Kepler Cheuvreux

Valerie Guezi-Jacob - Exane BNP Paribas

Christopher Fremantle - Morgan Stanley

Kai Klose - Berenberg

Sander Bunck - Barclays

Manuel Martin - ODDO BHF

Andres Toome - Green Street Advisors

Rene Hoffmann

Thank you, Angela, and welcome, everybody, to our Earnings Call for the Full Year 2018 results. Your hosts today are CEO, Rolf Buch; and CFO, Helene von Roeder. I assume you have all had a chance to download the presentation. Just to be sure, the earnings call presentation for today's call is available on our IR website in the section Latest Publication. The management will lead through this results presentation on the basis of the agenda on Page 2 and will then be happy to take your questions.

So without any further delay, let's kick it off, and I hand you over to Rolf.

Rolf Buch

Thank you very much, Rene. And also from my side, the best welcome to all of you. So let me start with Page 3 and discuss special highlights of 2018. I want to begin by saying that this is the sixth time that we are reporting annual results as a listed company. And as was the case in every year before, we have managed to improve all relevant KPIs. I think this has clearly shown the robust business model and the sustainability of our performance. To make it short, it's a boring business, but most especially in the terms of 2018.

Operation organic rental growth is up 4.4%, which was the highest growth we ever have seen since the IPO. EBITDA rental is up by 14.5%. EBITDA Value-add is up by 18.7%. FFO 1 is up by 15.8%. FFO 1 per share is at €2.06. And the dividend per share will be proposed, which will be proposed to the AGM in May is €1.44. Adjusted NAV per share is €44.90 at the end of the year. This is a growth of 13%. 2.2% of it comes from performance, 3.1% comes from investment and the remaining 7.7% is yield compression.

Capital structure, and Helene will show you much in more detail. LTV is 42.8%, so in the middle of our corridor, and the net debt-to-EBITDA multiple is 11.4% 11.4x. Based on this very positive results and based on the first indication of second and first year, we feel we are well positioned to continue our upward trajectory, and we are confident in our ability to deliver sustainable growth in 2019 and the years beyond.

Page 4, as you know, is one of my most favorite slides because it's simple, but it has a strong message. This is on a year-on-year view on a comparable basis. This means it excludes completely BUWOG and Victoria Park. So it is the Vonovia old standalone. The average portfolio basis in 2018 was about 3% smaller than in 2017, which is, of course, due to the mostly done noncore sales. Keep in mind, this will be the last year of significant noncore sale. On back of this smaller portfolio, we still grew rental income by more than €12 million because our rental costs more than compensated the top line reduction.

Then you see €12.4 million more top line as compared to €48.89 million more EBITDA and then lastly €89.9 million FFO. This means that we are not only able to transfer the top line fully into EBITDA and FFO but even to overcompensate inflation, in this case, that the cost reduction is bigger than the inflation pressure, which actually leads to higher EBITDA improvement and higher FFO improvement. But please keep in mind that I like the slide very much. It's an extreme figure and don't assume that this will happen every year at the same magnitude. But I think it shows, very dramatically, that we are still able to gain scaled effect and efficiency improvement. Of course, these are main, these efficiency improvement are coming from conwert business. The BUWOG business, you will see the effect of, coming from BUWOG you will see during the year of 2019.

And with this, I hand over to Helene.

Helene Roeder

So hello from my side. Looking at rent growth. Organic rent growth 2018 was 4.4%, of which 3.1% were driven by our investments in new construction. We have discussed this before with many of you. Given the increased complexity of our investment programs, which no longer includes only plain-vanilla apartment and building modernizations but an increasing share of more longer-term projects such as neighborhood development, the old logic of taking 7% of the investment amount shown on the bottom right part of this page and adding it to the rent of that year no longer applies.

The numbers you see in the bar chart are the euros we invested in the respective year. That is not to be confused with the amount of projects completed in a year. Completed means all the work has been finished, and the rent growth has been implemented. While we are in ramp-up phase, the investment amount that leads to rent growth, that year is bound to be smaller than the overall amount invested. So this is a timing issue. The 7% yield does come through in the end.

Page 28 in the appendix has more color on the subject, and we're very happy to walk you through that logic off-line. Looking at from an IRR perspective, which appears to be the better metric for longer-term projects, we target an IRR between 9% to 10% for all our investment programs across the spread. Looking at EBITDA operations. You will remember that H1 and 9 months results for our KPIs did not include BUWOG because we had not broken down the IFRS contribution from BUWOG to our management KPIs.

So this is the first slide and first time that you see the impact of BUWOG and Victoria Park on our EBITDA and FFO. In 2018, EBITDA rental was €1.315 million, up, no, €1.315 billion, up 14.5%, and EBITDA Value-add was €121 million, up 18.7%. Adjusted for consolidation effect, EBITDA operations was almost €1.4 billion, more than 14% higher than in 2017. Including the acquisitions of BUWOG and Victoria Park, our EBITDA operations margin was up 50 basis points year-on-year.

You won't be surprised to hear that both BUWOG and Victoria Park operate at substantially lower EBITDA margins. So if you look at Vonovia's standalone without the 2 acquisitions, the EBITDA operations margin increased by 240 basis points to 75.5%. Obviously, as we look ahead, we expect EBITDA margin expansion for BUWOG and Victoria Park as well, which should contribute to growing EBITDAs going forward.

On Slide 7. You see our traditional FFO bridge, including the breakout for the perpetual hybrid investors and minorities because I know that some of you adjust our reported numbers for these 2 line items. But absolute numbers, FFO is up by €145 million or 15.8% year-on-year, which equals 8.4% per share. If you look at it with end-of-period shares, it is, if you look at it with end-of-period shares, 9.1% with weighted average share. As Rolf gave you the Vonovia standalone numbers on Page 4, you can also see how much BUWOG and Victoria Park contributed in 2018.

With that, back to Rolf.

Rolf Buch

Thank you, Helene. Coming to our Value-add, the chart on Page 8. As we have said before, Value-add is a long-term business in which we do not see steady, in which we do see steady progress, but things does not change materially from one quarter to the next, in terms of evolving business. In 2018, we generated an EBITDA of €121.2 million, which is in line with what we have guided. For 2019 and beyond, we stick and we said we have indicated before that this will most probably that you can add roughly €20 million per year.

On Page 9. We are showing you our sales results. We sold a total of 15,102 apartments in 2018, so higher volume yet again compared to 2017. It will be probably forever the highest volume we ever sold because we now have nearly finished our disposal program. But it also shows that we have left the last pieces, the best pieces at last because we have a record step-up of 23% above the fair market value underlying, of course, ongoing positive fundamentals in the market. As I have said, the part of our sales business is now basically completed. In addition, we have sold more than 2,800 individual apartments through our recurring sales business, which we will, of course, continue. The fair value step-up was very strong at more than 35%.

Helene Roeder

So with that, we get to the message NAV. The adjusted NAV increased by 24.6% in 2018 in absolute terms and by 16.7% on a per share basis. We continue to believe that NAV is not the right leading metric to value Vonovia for the reasons we laid out in the right side of this page, but of course, happy that this number continues to move in the right direction. As you know from us, we do not guide the NAV because we cannot estimate the amount of yield compression on a look-forward basis. But looking at the market in which we operate and looking at our performance and the investments we make, we see no reason why the NAV should not continue on its upward trajectory.

So basically, we see in line organic NAV growth, i.e. based on our own performance and investment. We do not guide NAV growth based on yield compressions, which does not mean there won't be any. Based on what we see currently in the market, we, however, do not see any material changes to market performance going forward.

Page 11 shows the valuation result. Values are up by more than 30% in absolute terms since year-end 2017. On a like-for-like basis, values grew by 13%, of which 2.2% come from performance, 3.1% from investments and 7.7% as the result of yield compression. We have also included on this page the relevant variation KPIs and the breakdown of the value drivers. But I think that is pretty straightforward, and I do not need to go through them in greater detail.

Page 12 shows the value growth of our German portfolio across our different regional markets. The numbers on the map indicate the total value uplift. The right-hand column in the table shows only the impact from yield compression. All in all, we're glad to see that value growth was broadly based and largely homogeneous across our portfolio, and that it is clearly supportive of our portfolio management strategy and focus on Germany's growth region.

On Page 13. You will see the results of our impairment test, which we do once a year. We do the impairment test on the goodwill on an annual basis, and this year's test resulted in an impairment in some of our region as the value growth, since the acquisition, basically exceeded the allocated goodwill. So this impairment does not come as a surprise to us, and to the extent that yield compression continues for which we do see strong indication, we will likely see more impairments in 2019. Of course, this only affects the EPRA NAV and has no impact on the adjusted NAV.

Rolf Buch

Thank you, Helene. Coming now to the construction activities. We completed around 670 apartments to hold in 2018 of which a bit more than 400 came from the Vonovia pipeline and the remainder from BUWOG development business. Keep in mind, literally the BUWOG development business was designed, more or less, as a development to sell, and we are stretching now step-by-step part as a development business to develop and to hold. For 2019, we expect to complete between 1,500 and 2,000 apartments to hold in total, both from Vonovia's Space Creation program and from BUWOG's development business to hold.

In terms of longer-term potential, we see around 26,000 apartments to hold and 6,700 apartments to sell, based on the opportunities we have in our current portfolio. Also keep in mind that BUWOG is constantly buying land, and we'll develop this for further development. So this is not a fixed amount, but we have decided to disclose the number from time to time that you have feelings of pipeline.

Helene Roeder

So the next page shows the LTV, which, as of December 31, was at 42.8%, so a bit down from Q3 and well in the middle of our target corridor. Now different market participants have different LTV comfort zones, but we would continue to argue that even after the yield compression we have seen, the in-place value of our portfolio remains conservative, and we really do not see a scenario in which these values would come under material pressure. So we believe our target range of 40% to 45% gives investors enough of a security buffer while at the same time not putting an undue burden on our equity yield.

I know that many of you also look at debt to EBITDA in addition to LTV, so do we. When you take our total EBITDA and put it in relation to the net debt, we are about 11.4x, which to us is a sensible level if you look at the stability of our cash flow. A bit more color on the capital structure and debt instruments. Interest cover ratio is 4.7x, and that's very healthy above the minimum levels required in some of our debt instruments. Almost all debt is fixed or hedged, so any interest rate increase would affect our numbers only slowly, as no more than 11% of the total debt becomes due in any given year because of our very smooth maturity profile. And thanks to the robust top line growth, there's plenty of interest rate increases we can absorb before we start feeling the pain of our earnings and dividend capacity.

Rolf Buch

So with this, we're also coming again to a bombing slide, which is Page 17, and it's about the European activities update. I think we have introduced this slide in the 9 months presentation, and we now have just slightly updated it. What happened since then? First of all, Victoria Park has the acquisition of almost 2,340 apartments of, in Stockholm and Gothenburg. Of course, for Vonovia, this is not bigger for a company which owns only 15,000. It's a big step forward as the management team of Victoria Park and the management team of Vonovia is very happy that this is happening.

Secondly, squeeze out of BUWOG minorities for a total volume of around €330 million. And as a reminder, we still have the ability to exercise a call option for 12.4% in Victoria Park. It was agreed as a takeover of Victoria Park. Other than that, our European expansions activities are more or less long term in nature. As we have said in the past, we have laid our eyes on certain markets and that we have confidence that we will be able to prove over time that our capable business model would be good for us also outside of Germany as well.

First step to prove it, it will be on this win. None of these non-German activities is likely to change the pace of Vonovia anytime soon. But long term, we see sustainable potential and believe that this is the right strategy on our opportunities for the benefit of our shareholders. But again, this is long term not for the next quarter, not necessarily for the next year. With this, I hand over to the most important slide, which is, Helene again, for the guidance.

Helene Roeder

Well, finally, Page 18, for guidance in 2019, which is unchanged from what we showed you in our 9 months results in December. The 2018 actuals are based on the KPIs we mainly used to run the business in 2018, while 2019 guidance is based on the new KPI metrics, which will also be the focus of our reporting from Q1 2019 onwards. We discussed the 2019 guidance in our last earnings call at quite some length, so I'm happy to leave it at that and open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

We'll receive the first question. It comes from Jonathan Kownator of Goldman Sachs.

Jonathan Kownator

I have 3 questions, if I may. The first one, going back to one of the first points you made regarding your future investments of €1.3 billion to €1.6 billion. You indicated that the 7% return was not the way to look at it at this stage, given some projects will take a bit longer to come through. So how should we look into it? Should we think about a slightly lower yield to begin with, given you actually have less modernization for 2019 than for 2018? And regarding like-for-like rent growth, similarly should we expect lower than 2.9% that you achieved for 2018 to activate more for Space Creation? That's the first question.

And the second question on wage growth. If you look at the Value-add Business, for instance, the EBITDA margin of that business has gone down by 50 basis points to 8.2%. Can you comment perhaps on the evolution of that margin you've guided to €20 million of EBITDA per year. But are you expecting the margin to be further impacted by wage growth? And do you see wage growth impacting other areas of your business? And the third question, please, for Helene, just for the refinancing of the debt about, I think, €2.5 billion this year. What are the options that you're considering? Is bond market the best option at this stage? Or are you considering other options? At what rate should we think about for that debt?

Helene Roeder

So the question was about our CapEx program and what you should expect around the different line of the CapEx program. I think there's 2 ways to answer this. One, we continue to guide towards the 4.4% rent increase, which basically is the number we're targeting towards. I think if you look at the individual lines and the realignment and re-shifting of our investment program, as you know, we have said we're going to do more optimized apartment, which is a pretty attractive and high-yielding program. But we're also moving a bit into Sweden and a bit into the new construction. I think, overall, what we're saying is, like, we'll show a 9% to 10% IRR. But I think we've discussed this before. We will not be guiding towards individual use of those programs.

Rolf Buch

So coming to your second question, which was probably the margin of the Value-add Business. Keep in mind that the Value-add Business is a mixture of very different businesses, which has a very different margin. So we are not managing the business by a margin of the top line because it's a mixture of factors. That's why, I think to answer your question, it's more complex. It's not necessarily linked to the fact that salary is going up because this also normally would lead to higher market prices, which would actually lead to higher intercompany exchange prices. So I think it's more a mixture of different business models. And also, the effect we have in the energy field, if you stop across which was covered in the business.

Jonathan Kownator

Okay. So it's effectively mix effect and startup cost of new businesses that expands that margin. But should we think about that margin at the same level going forward? Or do you expect it to recover a bit?

Rolf Buch

I think it's, actually, we are not managing it by margin, so that's why we are guiding €20 million more on the EBITDA, which is probably the better way to look on it.

Jonathan Kownator

Okay. And do you expect wage growth to have further impact on your modernization cost on return on top of your investment programs?

Rolf Buch

The wage cost, actually, to be very clear, the modernization, we transfer 8% of, maximum 8% of the investment onto the initial yield. So by definition, higher cost for the construction. Also modernization influenced by higher wages does not have any impact on the profitability. It does, actually in higher wages, have more and more investment and that if we would apply the same percentage, it would lead to higher absolute amount because we're not...

Jonathan Kownator

So you can pass it through?

Rolf Buch

Of course, we also have to make sure that our tenants can afford what we are doing. So this is, of course, a technical remark. So wage cost, but we have seen on most of our slides. On Page 4, we are compensating wage inflation, which is not passed through, cannot be passed directly through by efficiency gains. And I think we still have, in 2019, the second biggest acquisition we ever made, BUWOG, coming into the books, which will, of course, lead to efficiency gains. So I'm not at all concerned in wage increase and inflation pressure in this time of the period. I'm not saying that inflation will have no impact for us in the next 10 years, but for 2019, this is not a major issue for us.

Jonathan Kownator

And coming back, circling the 2 questions. I know you said you didn't want to guide to any single part of the investment parameter to return. But is inflation or wage growth and actually cost inflation negatively impacting further the returns that you can generate from new construction. I mean, obviously, you have the land bank...

Rolf Buch

I just want to add one thing to wage inflation, and then I think probably Helene can talk again about investment programs. Keep in mind that we have 6,000 craftsmen, and that's why we have only wage increases. A wage increase is actually not the issue, the issue is the constructive index increase, which is more, much more significantly than the wage increase. So that's why we are actually able to compensate this construction cost index because a big part of it is in our own company. So that's why we are not as affected than others by construction cost increases, which is sometimes similar compared to [indiscernible], but it's construction cost index. Our wages are actually growing by 2% and 2.5% maximum in this field. So this is not a major tailwind that we cover it by efficiency.

Jonathan Kownator

So you haven't had to change to adjust that. It's still 2% to 2.5%?

A - Rolf Buch

Yes.

Jonathan Kownator

Okay.

Rolf Buch

But I think you should keep in your models, so if you're building your models, please assume that we are, we are able in all structure to compensate inflation pressure also for wage increases.

Helene Roeder

Okay. And then as it goes to financing, I'm not quite sure whether you, I thought you were quoting it 100% right because you had a bit of a crackly line. So at this point in time, I actually feel like we've pretty flexuous cash, given we've sold our bond stake and we're going to be using that to pay down the hybrid. Other than that, I don't see any change in our financing policy. As you know, we have seen coming down of the interest rate charge. We've also seen spreads coming down quite a bit. And I continue to sort of, like, try and keep the average duration and the mingle between fixed, between Eurobonds and secured financings going forward as we did.

Jonathan Kownator

Okay. So just to clarify, I mean, given the spread decrease that has been so far this year, you'd rather expect to use them in more markets? Is that a fair assessment or...

Helene Roeder

I think as a sort of that growing concern, financing, the bond market is the go-to-market for Vonovia. I don't see any big reason to change that.

Jonathan Kownator

Okay. And are you able to comment at all on the type of financial conditions that you would get these days or...?

Helene Roeder

I mean, we did, as you know, at this point in time, we haven't, we didn't need to go to the market. We did a bond early in the market. And I think, to say the least, we were extremely surprised by the strength and size of the book to the tune that I actually called my predecessor, Stefan, and celebrated it.

The next question we receive comes from Thomas Neuholdx of Kepler Cheuvreux.

Thomas Neuhold

I have a couple of questions. It would be best if you would go through them bomb by bomb. Firstly, I have a follow-up on your plans on the return on investment strategy. If I remember correctly, you said that the target is 9% to 10% IRR across your investments. I was just wondering if you can provide us an overview where you have the highest improved requirement for which programs? And if the recent shift in investment [indiscernible] were the new construction optimized apartment will have the material impacts on realized IRRs going forward?

Helene Roeder

I mean, in a way to me, the way we look at this is an overall CapEx program where we try to mix the investment strategies in such a way that we achieve our targeted IRR. Clearly, we have different hurdles in the different programs. But as I said before, we do not want to disclose those because we want to retain the right sort of shifts in between the programs in order to achieve the overall number that we're targeting.

Rolf Buch

To make also clear and talking about numbers, we're also using this hurdle rates to shift investment into either directions. So for example, I think it would not be a surprise for you that I tell you that hurdle rate for development to sell is higher than to development to hold.

Thomas Neuhold

Understood. Okay. My next question is on the goodwill impairment. If I understood it correctly, if we see more revaluation gains coming through in the next years, the goodwill will ultimately disappear from your balance sheet. And I was just wondering if you can give us an indication what are the most important regions could this be related.

Helene Roeder

I think, so ultimately, in the moment, we rode down in east and we rode down in south. I think those are the key regions we're looking at right now. As you've seen in the chart we showed, we have seen value uplift actually across Germany. It's the first time that we didn't have specific regions performing in one way or another. That's not really that I would expect one of the regions to be the most affected or not affected going forward.

Thomas Neuhold

The next question is on Slide 4 in new construction to hold by 26,000 units. If I remember correctly, the 26,000 units used to be a target for Vonovia on a standalone basis. So I was just wondering if there are no new units coming from BUWOG for the portfolio to hold? Or if that changed some?

Rolf Buch

No. I think this is, more or less, bought together. It is partly that we have gone through the buildings as if you own the developer. And that's why we reduced the potential of Vonovia which was well wide now to more concrete. So this is, I think we learned a lot from the BUWOG development in our new construction field. And with Vonovia, it was a very technical way and now we are coming more to a development way of looking. So it has to be, more or less, more concrete than before, and that's why the figure is just, we will not be putting both together at some segments today, and that's why I see we have to guide them both.

Thomas Neuhold

Okay. And my last question is on...

Rolf Buch

And I think the main message is, if you are building roughly 2,000 or 3,000 units, there's still a long way to go after the potential is over. This message we also use in the political debate in Germany in the moment, to say, if you would let us, we could develop 20,000 or 30,000 units. It's not a question of money. It's not a question of availability of land. It's just the ability of the government to give construction permissions. So this figure also has to be seen in this respect because this is also part of difficult debate, which is probably less boring than our business in the moment.

Thomas Neuhold

And my last question on the Value-add Business. You mentioned that we can assume another positive contribution of an additional €20 million this year. Can you remind us where you stand currently in terms of the current roll out versus the targeted roll out in the Value-add Business?

Rolf Buch

I think you see it on the page, a little bit, on Page 8. Let me give some targets of the craftsmen and to give some targets on the internal income, smart metering and so on. Keep in mind that this business is not fixed in the sense that we have defined everything what we are doing. There is still a lot of potential to come, which can be developed. So for example, the whole energy field, it is because we have not fixed actually, but we entered that's why we cannot fix which is the percentage of what we have completed. So I think this is a field, but also the 100% field is still growing.

And then, of course, the percentage of completion is growing. So that's why to answer your question it is actually, in this context, impossible. But there's still enough room for the next years. It's not only the next year but the next years to add €20 million. Again, I would like to remind you why it's only €20 million. We are calling this business, actually, 3-phase approach. So first, we are doing a test, then we are doing a pilot and then we are doing a roll out, which actually means that it takes a long time until a short, a new idea is realized.

We are doing this because we don't want to change this Value-add Business as a profile of the company. And that's why we always do this 3-step approach to make sure that we are not coming back to you and saying we have failed in this approach. If you would do this in a traditional startup approach, we fortunately would be completed, but we're not a startup company here. We are very solid, very low-risk residential business and that's why the Value-add Business has to follow this essentially.

We have a next question. It comes from Valerie Guezi-Jacob of Exane BNP Paribas.

Valerie Guezi-Jacob

I've got 2 question, if I may. The first one is on your like-for-like growth. I was wondering what you expect in terms of market growth in your overall 4.4%. And also, if I look at Austria, it could be dilutive this year in the overall growth. I was wondering if you could give us some guidance of what you expect in Sweden. Is it going to be accretive to the overall growth or in line? That's my first question.

My second question is about your sales business. You've been paying a lot of taxes this year. I was wondering if this tax rate is recurring going forward, and if there is anything you can do to reduce it. And my last question is with your intercorp consolidation and your EBITDA has been going up quite a lot this year. And I was wondering if this is related to the gross-in Value-add or to something else.

Rolf Buch

Shall I do all 3 and Sweden first before Helene is go in to more detailed figures. So yes, in Austria, the rental growth is a little bit lower than the Vonovia average because the big money is not made during the rental period but during the disposal period. In Sweden, we are seeing in the moment, due to the new government, a significant increase in the underlying rental growth is our modernization. I cannot give you guidance. I'm just saying the tendency of what the team is telling us here is that it will be significant more what you have seen in the last years. And then, of course, Sweden has a little bit higher-yield investment and perhaps relatively to Vonovia, of course, more investment in numbers of units. So Sweden will definitely contribute to the total cause. Of course, unfortunately, Sweden is still small, so that's why the absolute figures of contribution is not big, but in relative figures, growth rate in Sweden will be higher than Germany.

Helene Roeder

Okay. And with that, it will be easy topics like tax. So the tax rate basically is generated and tweaked as and when we sell portfolios, as Rolf just said. We are done with the noncore disposals or more or less done with the noncore disposals. So you should not expect anymore any tax impact from there. Clearly, there will be tax in some extent in respect to development and sales, and there will be tax in respect to the current recurring sales. You have the numbers for that, what we're expecting in terms of numbers of fragments to be sold. The consolidation effect, yes, you have 2 effects coming here.

One is clearly the old well-known Value-add consolidation effect. And then as we discussed, I think, last time, in the development of hold fee business, we are clearly generating a margin, the margin being the difference between the market value of the building and the construction cost. That margin is shown in the development business because it's how we manage the development business. But it's not a cash component. And as it's not a cash component, that's why we deducted in the consolidation line.

Valerie Guezi-Jacob

Maybe just one question you forgot to answer is, what do you expect in term of growth from the market in your 4.4% guidance?

Helene Roeder

We have it in here, and I would need some glasses. So we have the '18 numbers.

Rolf Buch

In theory, it's more or less the same. It's probably slightly going down.

The next question is from Christopher Fremantle of Morgan Stanley.

Christopher Fremantle

I had 2 questions, one specific and one general, please. The specific question is on the rental business and the margins. I know you already gave quite a lot of guidance. But can you just help us to understand how the margin on the rental business might change going forward in the next year or 2, given that there are these various consolidation effects in 2019, which I think are margin-dilutive. But you also have, I would assume, still some outstanding synergies still to recognize. So if you, could you help us just understand how that margin is going to develop and what the components are, please? That's the first question.

Rolf Buch

So I think we are not giving you guidance for the 2019 margin, but you completely rightly expressed, and I said it also in my presentation that the effect of BUWOG will help because we are actually adding a significant amount in our German platform and this, of course, will improve the EBITDA margin for the German platform. Also, please keep in mind that the EBITDA margin, which we are running in the moment in Sweden and in Austria is lower than the German EBITDA margin. So combined EBITDA margin, as you can see on this slide, actually is a little bit less than if you would see the German only. But our explicit target is to show that we can increase the margin in Sweden and in Austria and especially in Sweden.

So the 2,300 units of costs will have to improve the EBITDA margin in Sweden as well. So you will see overall increasing this margin also in the future, definitely for 2019. And then we will see what happens to that position in Sweden and other countries. So I am not afraid at this moment, and I'm not afraid at all that Page 5 will continue to, no, it's Page 4, actually, Page 4 will be one of my most favorite slides also in the future.

Christopher Fremantle

Okay. And then just a more general question, please. I know that there has been a reasonable amount of press coverage this year around holding a referendum on renationalizing apartments in Berlin and working against large landlords. Can you just give a general comment about how you assess the risk of that in relation to your business, either in Berlin or the risk of those, that sort of movement spreading more broadly to your German business, please?

Rolf Buch

So I think the tax coverage is, I'm saying this in general, we have more press coverage all over Germany because the shortage of housing is becoming more important. So people are getting nervous. As you know and as you can see in our yield compression, the markets are getting tougher. It is more and more difficult to find a rental apartment if you don't have one. It is more and more difficult to find an apartment to buy. So as the prices are going up, everything is more, that's why it is normal that they have more coverage in the press about the housing aspect. Actually, as we have said before, housing is probably one of the top topics in Germany in the moment for the politicians and for the upcoming elections.

So that's why I think it's in a way normal that we see more coverage. We have a very specific Berlin phenomenon, which is this nationalization campaign, which is a Berlin-only phenomenon. Actually, we are as professional landlords are surprised about the debate because it is a irrational debate, but you can answer the question saying, "Okay, now we have a Constitution, it's not possible. This is a very technical effect." I'm only saying, actually, this is an emotional debate, and there's a origin behind it. And that's why we have left off our valid lives to take it serious, to think about it and to use the energy of the debate to redirect it in a sense that we are talking about what can be a landlord do to improve the situation because of people living in Berlin.

So nationalization, I think this is very clear. [indiscernible] is completely not helping reducing the shortage of housing actually it's under us. Berlin which turns billion of money, which they don't have to build existing, to buy existing buildings instead of investing in this business into new construction. So I think in this round, it is very easy, but obviously, it is not as easy as in this round to have the debate. And I think we have to redirect the debate about topics saying what we have changed in Berlin that we can compensate and that we can handle the problems that are around, we need additional 30,000 units in Berlin every year. And this is not sort of the nationalization. But I think it looks like this debate has a chance, and of course, [indiscernible], but I chance that this will change in a better debate.

The next question is from Kai Klose of Berenberg.

Kai Klose

I got a question on Page 31 of the presentation. The increase in the capitalized internal expenses, could you give a split whether the increase was coming from a higher volume of modernization and/or from a higher, let's say, volume of internalized activities? The same question would be on Page 26. Are you sure the split of this value per square meter between land and building. You could indicate what was the uplift in the value of the land in the, at which value per square meter? And the last question would be on the split of the single unit sales. Could you give us regional split between Germany and Austria?

Helene Roeder

I think we could try and give a guesstimate now. But I would like to take these questions off-line because they are so detailed, and I would rather get back to you on those 2.

Kai Klose

Sure.

Rolf Buch

To be very clear, land, in the moment, as long as we don't change the rules of the game, land, in the moment, in Germany is exploding. Buyers for land in the big cities, it's unbelievable probably. And that's why the percentage of land would probably increase and not decrease because land is growing faster than the construction cost index. But as you probably also know, there is also debates about this because this is also from my point probably not an acceptable phenomenon, which politicians can accept for long term because this explosion of land prices will lead to explosion of rent. And that's why I would not build a land bank just for speculation reason because this is probably a business which will come to an end. It has no impact for Vonovia, but as you have invested also in other companies, this probably is not a sustainable strategy for long term.

The next question is from Sander Bunck of Barclays.

Sander Bunck

I got 3 questions, please. I'll ask them one by one. First one, just a point of clarification, within the consolidation impact for your FFO, does this include the reversals of the bookings that you achieved in the development segment because I think in the adjusted EBITDA from the development segment, you also include bookings for development to hold. Can you just make, confirm that it is reversed out in the consolidation part?

Helene Roeder

Yes, I can confirm that. So those are the bookings of development to hold and new constructions, which we're reversing out in that consolidation line.

Sander Bunck

Great. Second one is on another question on taxes and more on the, kind of on the recurring bit of the business. How are you looking for tax losses carried forward? And what kind of stabilized tax rate should we expect to see there over the next 3 to 5 years?

Helene Roeder

As we have, I think, 500 entities, the tax planning is highly complex. I don't see a reason for a big change, but I think let's go also take that answer back and give you a clear one, yes.

Rolf Buch

But the tax loss carryforwards [indiscernible] in this company. And keep in mind that in Germany, we are depreciating the assets, so that's why it's a tax buffer any way.

Sander Bunck

Okay. That's very clear. And the last one, and this is a bit more of a technical question. Can you just remind me what the difference is between equity hybrid and debt hybrid?

Helene Roeder

The quick answer is the fact that the debt hybrid is going to be paid back soon. Other than that, the equity hybrid is structured in such a way that in the IFRS accounts it is counted as equity, and that's why we're looking at this instrument in our numbers.

Sander Bunck

Sorry, you say because it gets paid back soon, it's debt hybrid?

Helene Roeder

Well, as we have announced, we are aiming to use the proceeds from the Deutsche Wohnen disposals to pay back the debt hybrid.

Sander Bunck

Sure. But it's just more in terms of subordination and how the different things work, just trying to understand. And also, does it mean that some of the future equity hybrid will turn then into debt hybrid? Or does that remain equity hybrid?

Helene Roeder

No, no. The equity hybrid is structured in such way that there's equity on the IFRS accounts. There is not sort of like change or switch between an equity hybrid into debt hybrid. Those are different type of structures that you use.

Sander Bunck

Okay, understood. But you do, and I noticed it's still a bit out, but I assume you do intend to pay down the equity hybrid as well in 2021?

Helene Roeder

That's such a long time to go. To be honest, I don't know.

The next question is from Manuel Martin of ODDO BHF.

Manuel Martin

Two questions from my side, please. Question one is particularly first one update on your modular construction activity. How's the current status right now? And maybe you could give us an outlook on what could happen to your modular construction next time? That would be the first question. Second question is...

Rolf Buch

Let me answer the first question first because that's easier for us. It's a lot easy, I guess, than the second question. I think the modular construction is doing well. We are constantly building modular constructions. We are still experimenting with different tools. In the moment, we also see in some of the providers of the modular construction, some cost increase. So that's why we probably also shifted tools that we have several players to shift from one to the other. We are still developing also new forms of semi-modular construction.

So there's still a lot of room for improvement. So there's no one single simple answer, but in the moment, we are constructing buildings, this modular construction in all 3 types of wood, steel and solid only. And there's also, in the pipeline, a significant part of the new construction will be modular construction. But at the same time, we are developing new means, new optimization because there are several other potential outside. It's a completely new field.

Manuel Martin

Okay. But you are still in the face of, I don't know, constructing maybe 500 units per year with modular basis or a bit less?

Rolf Buch

A little bit more.

Manuel Martin

Okay. And when do you think we might see a ramp-up in number of units? Will it take maybe 2 or 3 years or...

Rolf Buch

No, it depends on the modular construction. It depends on the construction permission. And this is, to be very clear, I'm telling this also to the politician, it is the probability, the biggest probability is that the problem of construction permissions will go away in the next 4, 5 years is close to 0. We will discuss in 5 years from now, in 2024, still the lack of construction permissions.

Manuel Martin

Okay, okay. Second question, more general question. We are seeing the discussion in, amongst politicians about further rent regulation and hear specially what will happen to property tax issues. Will this be passed over to landlords, so that the landlords have to pay the property tax and no more the tenant? Well, at least that's what the social party, socialist party wants. Any opinion or idea on that topic from your side?

Rolf Buch

To be concrete, a part of Social Democratic Party wants, not the whole. And the Social Democratic Party, I think, has in the moment of magnitude of 15%, 16% of voting shares. So this is far away from being a majority. Of course, they are part of the government. Two, there is a lot of, I think, certainly, this is a populous argument because, if you would not allow to pass over to the tenant the [indiscernible] actually becomes, [indiscernible] what is [indiscernible] meaning?

Helene Roeder

[indiscernible].

Rolf Buch

So those tax, which was actually [indiscernible] Germany. So there's a lot of points, where actually it's a bad business. Our finance was, also Social Democrat Party has to really think about it. So, and keep in mind, they have to pass the law in the second half of the year because otherwise there will be no [indiscernible] anymore. So I think there's a lot of rumor. We are not really concerned about it. I think there was another question about further rental control. I think the rental control is done. We have some [indiscernible] funds. We have modernization. I think for this period, there is nothing major coming up. There's still this period for the rent table, which is under discussion, but we don't hear too much in the moment. So this is probably nothing, which we expect very soon.

The next question, which we see, comes from Andres Toome of Green Street Advisors.

Andres Toome

Just wanted to ask whether you can provide any color about your expectations or views regarding mix figure 2019 in one of your locations. And additionally, do you see any threat that makes you feel in Berlin could be adversely affected due to the political noise that's coming from there?

Rolf Buch

So I think it was a German mix figure, in general. So the Vonovia location, you will see as every year some better and some worse. So we don't see any major change to the years before. And talking about Berlin, looking into the situation in Berlin, looking in about the discussion in the population, I would not be surprised, but it's definitely clear that there's a lot of political pressure on the mix figure. What will be the end outcome of it? I don't know. Berlin is, for me, in the moment, very difficult to predict a place to be.

Thank you. As there are no further questions, I would hand back to you.

Rene Hoffmann

Okay. Thanks, everyone, for joining. That's it for today's earnings call. Thanks for participating. As a reminder, our Q1 2019 results will come out on, sorry, on May 7. Until then, we'll be on the road quite a bit, and we hope to speak to one, on one or the other occasion with most of you. As always, feel free to reach out to me or the team with any questions or comments you may have. That's it from us today, and have a great one. Bye-bye.

Rolf Buch

Thank you very much.

