Carbon Black: Lower-Than-Expected Guidance Provides Buying Opportunity

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) has seen its shares go from the IPO price of $19 to over $34 and now back down to $14, all in a few months. The recent earnings report showed the company has some footing and potential to disrupt the endpoint security market. CBLK is still in the midst of rapid growth and gaining traction in the market, with revenue growing 27% and cloud revenue growing 102% in Q4. However, shares were sent down nearly 25% after earnings due to concerns of weaker-than-expected Q1 and 2019 guidance.

This pullback provides a great entry point for the leading endpoint security company which just saw revenues increase nearly 30%. Cloud customers represent over 50% of its customer base, but only 33% of its revenue. Cloud will continue to be the company's main focus for revenue expansion, and investors should view this name as a long-term winner.

Shares are now trading near their lowest point despite cloud revenue continuing to grow over 100% and representing a larger portion of overall revenue. Shares are trading this low because of weaker-than-expected guidance stemming from longer sales cycles and short-term billings growing only 8%. Investors are expected a soft Q1 compared to what we are typically used to, however, long-term value in the company is still viable.

Endpoint Security Market

Historically, the security market was focused on protecting an enterprise’s network, which was deemed the “endpoint”. The historical view was that if your enterprise had a strong and protected network, typically through legacy companies such as Juniper Networks (JNPR), F5 Networks (FFIV) and others, then your entire organization was protected.

However, as enterprises have grown over the years and technology has advanced, the types of endpoints have changed. Instead of working at traditional endpoints within an enterprise’s workplace, employees now have the option to conduct business on a variety of endpoints, such as mobile phones, tablets and laptops, to name a few. The need to increase security for these endpoints has drastically increased over the years.

Hackers are advancing their attacks by passing by the network and going straight for the end user, through their endpoint. By going through the endpoint, hackers have the potential to gain access to the entire network. Companies like CBLK provide next-generation endpoint security, and it is viewed as one of the leaders in this market. CBLK is unique in that it solely focuses on endpoint protection. A lot of other legacy security companies typically have a smaller business unit dedicated to protecting the endpoint; however, CBLK realizes the large addressable market associated with endpoints, especially as end users increasingly shift to mobile and tablet platforms.

The transition from threat response to endpoint detection and remediation (known as EDR) has also increased the need for more advanced endpoint protection. Over the long term, enterprises will shift their security spending focus from overall network security protection to specialized services, such as endpoint, mobile, and internet protection. Legacy security companies are adapting the way they view security as smaller, more specialized companies, such as CBLK, continue to enter the market.

Q4 Earnings and Guidance

After reporting Q3 earnings, CBLK guided for Q4 revenue of $55.3-55.8 million with an EPS loss of $0.25-0.24. CBLK's Q4 results showed revenue of $56.9 million, which was above both consensus estimates and management's guidance. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.20 loss, which was better than consensus estimates for a $0.24 loss and management's guidance for a $0.24-0.25 loss.

Subscription revenue now represents 96% of total revenues and grew 31% y/y (Q3 was 92% of total revenue growing 34%) and faster than the overall revenue growth rate of 27%. This shows that not only was a majority of the revenue growth driven by subscription revenue, but also this stickier revenue will help drive future revenue growth and margin traction. Subscription revenue is highly visible and recurring in nature, thus, good for the long-term visibility into a company's revenue stream. Typically, companies that have a higher percentage of revenue from subscriptions, much like CBLK, trade at a higher multiple.

Cloud subscription revenue represents ~33% of total subscription revenue, nearly doubling last year. Cloud growth of 102% was driven by CBLK's next-generation endpoint security offerings as well as strong customer growth. CBLK will continue to focus on both subscription and cloud growth as these two are the biggest drivers for future growth.

CBLK was also able to maintain gross margins near 80%, and as it experiences an increase in recurring and cloud-based revenue, the company is poised to maintain and expand margins.

Short-term billings only grew 8% as CBLK noted that the sales cycle around new product releases on its cloud platform have been longer than expected. Thus, bookings and short-term billings were below expectations, resulting in a lower-than-expected Q1 and 2019 guidance.

For 2019, management is expecting revenue of $240-244 million, representing ~14-16% growth compared to 2018, well below the 2018 growth of 30%. In addition, the full-year revenue guidance came in well below consensus estimates, largely due to the slowdown in short-term billings and longer sales cycle related to their new products on the cloud platform.

However, on a positive note, management expects over 70% of new and add-on bookings to come from its cloud-related revenue/customers, an increase from around 60% in 2018.

For Q1, management expects revenue of $56.5-57.5 million with an EPS loss of $0.23-0.22.

Valuation

It is clear that CBLK continues to take market share from some legacy endpoint security vendors, such as Symantec (SYMC), though SYMC has several internal issues going on in the company (such as an internal investigation), which may prove to be an advantage for CBLK as it competes for the same customer cohorts.

One of the other highly anticipated security names that went public this year was Zscaler (ZS). After doubling in its first day of trading, ZS has maintained a significant revenue multiple valuation, trending between 18x and 22x forward revenue over the pasts few months. Though I do not believe CBLK is as deserving of a multiple like this, I do believe it should be valued at a premium multiple and above its IPO price.

Obviously there is a wide range of valuation in the software security marketplace, and I am not advocating CBLK is deserving of a valuation anywhere near Zscaler or Atlassian (TEAM). However, I do believe its valuation is near the bottom, and there is now more upside potential than downside risk. Especially compared to Symantec which continues to grow revenue between 2% and 6% a year, CBLK provides much greater revenue growth potential.

With the current price just over $14, CBLK has a market cap of ~$970 million and ended Q4 with $68 million of cash and no debt, thus an enterprise value of ~$610 million. Using management's 2019 revenue guidance of $240-244 million, shares are trading just over 3x 2019 revenue. And if we assume the ~15% revenue growth in 2019 is correct and growth takes another large deceleration in 2020, say down to 10% growth, 2020 revenue in a bear-case scenario would come in ~$265 million. It would be challenging to believe even at a 3x 2020 revenue figure that the stock has much downside left.

The above peer group shows a range of forward revenue multiples used to illustrate the wide range in valuation multiples. CBLK is not likely to be valued at 7x+ like some of the peers, but it should be valued well above legacy players such as SYMC. I believe a FY19 revenue multiple of 4-5x is more appropriate given CBLK's ability to generate a faster revenue growth rate for its subscription and cloud-based revenues, which drive the business. Its consistent near-80% gross margin and path to profitability should give investors more confidence in the long-term thesis.

At this level, shares appear to be attractive over the long-term. Although there are still some near-term risks due to the slower-than-expected short-term billings growth, I believe 2019 guidance will prove to be somewhat conservative and beatable.

Risks to CBLK include increased competition from legacy players and new entrants into the market. There are several security companies in the industry with next-generation capabilities and it is essential CBLK maintains its innovation. In addition, the company will continue to be prone to volatile swings in its stock due to the forward revenue valuation metrics. These software stocks tend to have more volatile swings than traditional tech stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CBLK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.