Enbridge: A Year In Review

It has been an eventful year for Enbridge (NYSE:ENB). The company posted its first complete annual results since the Spectra Energy acquisition, completed a massive and controversial corporate restructuring, and placed into service assets worth billions of dollars. Considering how much has happened, I thought a review of the company's performance for the past year might prove useful for readers and investors.

Enbridge's overall performance and results for the year were outstanding. The company posted double-digit growth in most key financial metrics, and managed to significantly deleverage its balance sheet, a solid combination. Shareholders were also handsomely rewarded, receiving a double-digit dividend hike and even greater total returns. More importantly, the company's growth prospects remain stronger than ever, due to a large backload of organic growth projects and easy financing opportunities. I believe that Enbridge's results were excellent and that it remains an incredibly attractive and well-performing investment and company.

All figures in CAD unless otherwise stated.

Financial Performance - Double-Digit Earnings, Cash Flow, Dividend Growth and Total Shareholder Returns

Enbridge's financial performance was exceptional, and all relevant metrics saw strong, accelerating and market-beating growth. The company posted record earnings, cash flows, and revenues for the year, with most per-share metrics achieving double-digit growth rates. Distributable cash flow per share, the industry's preferred financial metric, increased by 20%, while EPS increased by a whopping 35%. Results came in at the high end of management guidance:

(Source: Enbridge 4Q2018 Investor Presentation)

The above figures are, however, not completely comparable:

To be clear, a portion of the very strong full year growth is attributable to the timing of the Spectra acquisition, which as you recall closed in the first quarter of last year. Our 2018 reported results reflect that full-year's contribution from the legacy Spectra assets whereas 2017 only included 10 months of results from the date of acquisition. So there is a little noise between the two comparative periods. (Source: Enbridge 4Q2018 Earnings Call)

Excluding the impact from the timing of the Spectra acquisition, EPS and DCF per share would have grown around 15% and 10%, respectively, for the entire year, lower than the posted figures, but still incredibly impressive results. I believe that these two figures are a better reflection of the company's underlying financial performance for 2018. Results, once again excluding the timing of the acquisition, were driven by increased volume, including a record 2.7M bbl/day throughput on the company's Mainline system, the successful competition of $7 billion in organic growth projects, synergies from the acquisition of Spectra Energy, and some small price increases.

Results look even more impressive when compared to those in the recent past. Enbridge usually achieves high-single-digit growth in most per-share metrics, although double-digit growth rates are not incredibly rare:

(Source: Company Filings - table by author)

Enbridge's outstanding financial results led to a 10% dividend increase for the year, meeting management guidance and quite close to the company's long-term average growth rate of 11%. The dividend is very safe, and further hikes are incredibly likely, due to the company's relatively strong 1.65x DCF coverage ratio. Investors were also rewarded with total shareholder returns of +21% in the past year, outpacing those of its peers, its industry group and the broader market:

Data by YCharts

Enbridge achieved excellent financial results across all relevant metrics during the past year, great news for the company and its investors. More importantly, the company has undertaken several strategic initiatives to secure and improve its future growth prospects and expected performance. Let's take a look.

Strategic Performance - Strong Long-term Strategy; Outstanding Execution

Enbridge accomplished two significant strategic initiatives in 2018: significant non-core asset sales, and simplifying its corporate structure. Both will be instrumental in delivering further revenue, earnings and cash flow growth for the company, reducing costs, and driving shareholder value.

Non-Core Asset Sales

Enbridge's business model is one of the strongest, safest, and most shareholder-friendly ones in the industry. This is due to the fact that the company almost exclusively invests and holds high-quality, wide-moat energy pipelines and utilities across North America. These assets are almost guaranteed to be profitable, as prices are either explicitly regulated by the government or negotiated in long-term fixed-fee contracts with take-or-pay clauses and no commodity price exposure. Due to this, the company's revenues, cash flows and dividends are incredibly stable, and insulated from short-term swings in commodity prices.

Enbridge also has, or had, assets in several other areas, including natural gas gathering and processing (G&P) activities, and certain renewable energy assets in Europe. As these assets don't completely align with the company's business model, management decided to monetize them, a reasonable decision. Sales came in ahead of schedule, and proceeds came in ahead of expectations (CAD7.8B realized versus CAD3.0B expected):

(Source: Enbridge 4Q2018 Investor Presentation)

Divestment had three key benefits for Enbridge and its shareholders. First, it massively deleveraged the company's balance sheet. Debt/EBITDA ratio tumbled from 5.7x to 4.7x during the year, a very sizable reduction. Moody's also upgraded the company's outlook, a very positive development:

(Source: Enbridge 4Q2018 Investor Presentation)

Second, it serves to reinforce and refocus on the company's strong and proven business model. Pipelines and utilities are what Enbridge does best, and almost certainly what most of its (small) shareholders want, focusing on these assets and markets is a wise decision.

Third, and most importantly, a stronger balance sheet and improved credit ratings will ensure the company is able to self-fund most of its future capital projects, maximizing growth and avoiding any dilutive equity offerings, including from the company's recently canceled dividend reinvestment plan. Although some readers will most likely miss their DRIP, issuing shares now, with midstream valuations being what they are, is probably not the right decision. Self-funding is the right decision, and will ensure the company can finance accretive capital projects, leading to sustained earnings and cash flow growth in the years to come.

Enbridge's asset sales were very beneficial for the company and its shareholders, and the divestment process was executed extremely well.

Corporate Structure Simplification

Enbridge's corporate structure has always been relatively complicated, especially so after the acquisition of Spectra Energy. The company had over a dozen subsidiaries and Hold Cos, cross-ownership was common, IDRs and other types of complex agreements were rampant, and the overall structure was incredibly opaque and needlessly messy. For example, the following "simplified" corporate structure shows a total of seven different units, not simple at all:

(Source: Enbridge Website)

Enbridge's complicated structure was meant to reduce financing costs and drive shareholder value, but by 2018, it was doing neither. Many of its subsidiaries had very unfavorable valuations, low credit ratings and high payout ratios. Some credit rating agencies were also downgrading the subsidiaries, and Enbridge itself, due to corporate complexity. It was an outdated corporate structure with no clear benefits and very obvious drawbacks, it wasn't going to last.

To remedy the above, Enbridge decided to acquire its four subsidiaries, and reorganize its corporate structure by placing all of its assets under the same roof. It was a monumental undertaking, with a lot of complexity and subtle effects across the company and its shareholders. I'll summarize the main points below; I explored the subject in more detail here.

Enbridge intended, at first, to acquire its subsidiaries with either a very small premium, for Enbridge Income Fund, or no premium at all, a rather aggressive move and extremely detrimental for investors in the smaller subsidiaries. After discussions and negotiations, the companies settled on the following premiums:

Enbridge Energy Partners: 8.7%

Enbridge Energy: 16.0%

Enbridge Income Fund: 19.0%

Spectra Energy Partners: 9.8%

These acquisitions, as previously mentioned, served to reduce the company's organizational complexity, and were instrumental in causing Moody's to upgrade the company's credit rating. As Enbridge was already the biggest shareholder in all of its subsidiaries, its earnings and cash flows were barely affected, although there was a very small positive impact on the company's payout ratio. The acquisitions were very beneficial, and had almost no downsides for the company or its shareholders:

(Source: Enbridge 4Q2018 Investor Presentation)

On the other hand, shareholders in Enbridge's subsidiaries, excluding Enbridge Income Fund, were adversely affected, due to the timing of the acquisitions. Simply put, Enbridge's managers waited until the most opportune moment (for them) to acquire the subsidiaries:

Enbridge's simplified corporate structure is a definite positive for the company and its shareholders, although investors in most of its subsidiaries might beg to disagree.

Operational Performance - Organic Growth Projects On Budget and On Schedule; New Projects Identified

One of the most important and least discussed aspects of midstream companies is their operational performance. Maintaining their pipelines and building new ones are of utmost importance for the companies and their shareholders.

Enbridge is well known in the industry for its operational excellence. The company almost always operates and maintains its assets exceptionally well, and its organic growth projects are generally completed on budget and on schedule, and 2018 was no exception. The company started the year with the goal of completing $7 billion worth of projects during the year:

(Source: Enbridge 4Q2017 Investor Presentation)

And it successfully completed $7 billion worth of projects during the year:

(Source: Enbridge 4Q2018 Investor Presentation)

I go into a bit more detail concerning the company's growth projects here for interested readers. Suffice to say, Enbridge had some very minor delays for some of the smaller projects, most of which were due to staffing issues at the FERC.

Excellent operational results are a very strong indication of the company's capabilities and reliability. Enbridge completed the vast majority of its capital projects for the year while minimizing delays and cost overruns, and I'm confident the company will continue to do so.

Solid Foundation for Future Performance

Enbridge's outstanding financial, strategic and operational performance during the past year creates a solid foundation for long-term financial growth and shareholder value. The company's performance will very likely remain strong in the years to come, in no small part due to the actions taken during the past year.

Strong earnings and cash flow growth means the company can afford to return even more cash to shareholders and self-fund a greater amount of CAPEX, beneficial for both short-term and long-term investors. Its strategic initiatives led to a strengthening balance sheet and improved credit ratings, leading to a richer valuation and easier/cheaper access to credit markets, a boon to the company and its shareholders. Besides, the shift towards a pure-play pipeline/utility business model minimizes risks and earnings volatility, ensuring the company's dividend remains safe. Finally, the company's strong operational performance directly leads to increased earnings and cash flows, and those $7 billion in assets will boost earnings in 2019 and the upcoming years.

Conclusion - Outstanding Year

Enbridge achieved excellent financial, operational and strategic results during the past year. Shareholders were very well rewarded as well, with a double-digit dividend increase and market-beating total shareholder returns. More importantly, the company has taken decisive action to ensure its future performance remains as strong as ever. It was an outstanding year; expect more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.