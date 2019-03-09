Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel?

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning.

The week starts off with a bang as investors will be delivered the January retail sales report. The shock drop in retail sales for December could be sorted out a bit, although the month covers the government shutdown period. Economists anticipate retail sales to show a 0.7% gain month-over-month after factoring out the automobile and gas categories. The earnings season has slowed to a crawl, but a number of conferences will include guidance updates and strategy resets. On the trade front, investors are eagerly looking for a U.S.-China summit date to be set in what could be a market-moving event. Things are interesting at the very end of the week when March 15 rolls around as its quadruple witching day on the trading calendar and the Ides of March to boot. That's gotta mean something.

Notable earnings reports: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) on March 11; Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) on March 12; Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) on March 13; Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), Broadcom (NYSE:AVG), Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) on March 14 and Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) on March 15. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for the complete list of earnings reporters.

IPO activity: The six-month lockup on shares of Nio (NYSE:NIO) expires on March 11 in what should be a good test of investor sentiment. Nio soared following a positive 60 Minutes piece about two weeks ago before going into post-earnings skid. Interestingly, Goldman Sachs came in with a reinstated Buy call on Nio ahead of the lockup expiration as it pointed to the Chinese automaker's "successful branding" in the premium segment. Other lockup expirations this week include 111 (NASDAQ:YI) on March 11, FVC Bancorp (OTCQX:FVCB) on March 12 and both Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) on March 13. Analysts can start covering TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR), Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR), Achiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Imac (NASDAQ:IMAC) on March 11 and Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) on March 12.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): Adidas to €3.25 vs €2.60,Lufthansa to €.085 vs €80, Dollar General (DG) to $0.31 from $0.29, Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to $0.18 from $0.16, Realty Income (NYSE:O) to $0.226 from $0.2255, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) to $0.67 from $0.62, Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) to $0.17 from $0.16, American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) to $0.025 from $0.022, CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to $0.225 from $0.205, Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to $0.22 from $0.21, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to $0.45 from $0.43.

Tesla event: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will unveil its Model Y crossover SUV on March 14 during an event at the company's design studio in Hawthorne, California. The Model Y is expected to share about 75% of its parts with the Model 3 and Elon Musk has teased that the Model Y will be about 10% bigger and cost 10% more than the Model 3. More details on Model Y specifications and pricing are anticipated to be revealed at the event, although it's uncertain if a production location decision has been made. Some current and former Tesla employees say that setting up a Model Y line at the Gigafactory may require an additional investment from Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), while the Fremont manufacturing is reportedly pretty cramped for space.

60 Minutes: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will appear on the weekly news show for an interview covering interest rates, the U.S. economy and financial system cybersecurity risks. Powell will appear beside former Fed chiefs Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen.

Analyst/investor meetings: Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) hosts its event in New York City on March 11. The presentation will detail the company's strategic review of the casual dining segment, portfolio growth initiatives and the key drivers behind the momentum at the Outback Steakhouse brand. Other companies with analyst/investor meetings include Dana (NYSE:DAN) on March 11; Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP), Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG), BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT), Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) on March 12; Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) on March 12-13; Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY), American Express (NYSE:AXP) on March 13; as well as Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) and Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) on March 14. Gardner Denver's presentation will include an update on growth strategy, business segments and financial objectives.

M&A tidbits: Regulators in Mexico meet on March 11 to discuss the impact of the Fox-Disney (NYSE:DIS) deal. On March 12, shareholders at Gaming Partners International (NASDAQ:GPIC) vote on the offer from Angel Holdings and the merger between Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) and Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) is slated to close. Companies with M&Z buzz swirling around them include Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), Wabco (NYSE:WBC) and Zayo (NYSE:ZAYO).

Spotlight on Dick's: The sporting goods retailer is expected to post Q4 revenue of $2.48B off a same-store sales drop of 3.5%. EPS of $1.08 is anticipated, although Bank of America Merrill Lynch sees upside to the consensus mark due to strong outerwear sales amid extra cold winter weather. Stocks that have been known to react to Dick's earnings numbers and the cadence from management include Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) and V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC). If the read from Dick's on cold weather sales is especially dramatic, Deckers Outdoor (NASDAQ:DECK) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) could also get a boost.

D.C. matters: T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO John Legere and Sprint (NYSE:S) Chairman Marcelo Claure will appear at March 12 hearing to be held by the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel. The impact of the proposed merger on consumers, workers and the Internet will be discussed.

JPMorgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum: Look for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), Dine Brands (NYSE:DIN) and Sysco (NYSE:SYY) reps to make an appearance in Las Vegas from March 14-15.

Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference: Presenting companies include Manchester United (NYSE:MANU), Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH), Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS), CBS (NYSE:CBS), Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI), Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), Eros International (NYSE:EROS), Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ:IAC), Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG), Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), Lions Gate (NYSE:LGF.A), New Media (NYSE:NEWM), Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST), Qutoutiao (QTT), AT&T (NYSE:T), TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO), T-Mobile US (TMUS), Sprint (S), Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI), E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP), TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA), TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), Zayo Group (ZAYO), Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG), Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), AMC NEtworks (AMCX), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) and Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA).

FDA watch: Ocular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCUL) is expected to find out this week if its Dextenza eye treatment sNDA has been accepted for FDA review.

Upcoming stock splits: A 4-for-1 split on Tokyo-traded FamilyMart UNY Holdings (OTCPK:FYRTY) is set for March 13.

Media call: Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is hosting its Annual Media Conference and Capital Markets Day on March 12. The company is titling the event "full speed ahead to the future."

Guidance call: GE (NYSE:GE) management will be presenting an update on a webcast scheduled for March 14 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Shares of GE are up 30% YTD after bottoming out at $6.40 last December.

Box office: Captain Marvel is expected to bring in between $125M and $150M during its opening weekend in the U.S. at over 4K theaters. The forecast has been pushed higher over the last few weeks on positive social media buzz for the female superhero film. It would be a major disappointment for Disney (DIS) if Captain Marvel doesn't top the $103M brought in by DC's Wonder Woman. Captain Marvel has already brought in an impressive international box office tally of $78M in just two days, including $34M out of China. Cinemark (CNK), IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) could all use the extra boost after the U.S. box office got off to a sluggish start (-24% Y/Y through March 7) to the year. Also looking to cash in on the Marvel magic is Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) with a huge line of Captain Marvel toys in its spring lineup, many of them already featured prominently at Target (NYSE:TGT).

Barron's mentions: Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is called pricey at 19X expected earnings and renovation efforts in the works. On the other side of the ledger, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is identified as the best-managed U.S. airline and is seen trading cheaply. An acquisition of the airline company by Berkshire (BRK.B, BRK.A) would not be completely off the radar, writes Andrew Bary. Jack Hough fails in his search for a reason to dislike Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The tech giant is expected to increase revenue at a low double-digit pace for years to come and sits on net cash equal to 7% of its stock market value, he notes. The long wait for a new CEO at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is seen paying off. Shares currently trade for 11.7X projected 2019 earnings vs. the five-year average of 13.2X.

