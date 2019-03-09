OIL Weekly: Expanding International Supplies Shoots Glut Fears

Expanding US and OPEC supply balances on crude’s appreciation in the near term.

Crude stocks in the US decline for the first time in the past six weeks, thanks to strong crude exports.

Introduction

In this short note, I wish to discuss oil markets' fundamental developments through the iPath S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL). As you may know, OIL provides investors with a cash payment at the scheduled maturity or early redemption, based on the performance of its underlying index, the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index. This index is a proxy of crude oil markets and provides an exposure to crude futures price developments.

To do that, I analyze oil inventory changes published on a weekly basis by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and net speculative positioning developments delivered every Friday by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Then, I identify key economic and macroeconomic developments and the corresponding impacts on OIL's shares.

Since last week, oil markets remain under pressure, following expanding global supply worries and slowing gross domestic product expectations in China. This bearishness is likely to persist in the short term unless a trade agreement between the US and China is released.

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to the latest EIA report, crude oil inventories dipped moderately, down 1.9% (w/w) to 445.9M barrels on the February 15-22 period, while Cushing stocks advanced 3.62% (w/w) to 46.65M barrels. With this adverse evolution of US crude stocks, oil seasonal surplus slows on a yearly basis to 5.3% or 22,367k barrels, but establishes now in a deficit of 1.6% or 7,298k barrels compared to the five-year mean, for the first time since the beginning of the year. That said, crude futures and OIL shares should somewhat be supported by this deficit.

In the interim, the five-year crude inventory spread plummets considerably, down 53.62% (w/w) to 7,833k net long contracts, indicating that US crude oil market oversupply is nearing.

On the refined petroleum side, stockpiles dipped concomitantly in the February 15-22 period, despite the tick up of refining utilizations rates, up 1.4% (w/w) to an overall capacity use of 87.1%. Gasoline inventory pull reached 0.74% (w/w) to 254.9M barrels, whereas distillates declined marginally, down 0.22% (w/w) to 138.4M barrels, displaying an aggregate US oil demand improvement over the period.

During the week, US crude oil equilibrium further improves. Indeed, EIA shows that despite slowing US oil exports, down 6.88% (w/w) to 3.36M barrels, the strong net import dip counterbalanced it, down 34.66% (w/w) to 2.56M barrels. With this oil balance enhancement, US crude futures and OIL shares will likely benefit from a marginal support.

Concomitantly, US crude output posts a second consecutive advance, up 0.83% (w/w) to 12.1M barrels, in spite of the fewer online oil rig count. Indeed, during the last two weeks, Baker Hughes reported 12-rig withdrawals, indicating that American shale oil technological progress is still on.

In the interim, OIL lost 1.1% to $6.32 per share, following lifting global crude output.

Speculative positioning

Net speculative length advanced robustly in the February 12-19 period, CFTC shows. During the reported week, positioning on NYMEX WTI contracts surged 10.29% (w/w) to 313,967 contract, while OIL gained 6.96% to $6.3 per share. Despite recent crude oil technical pullback, net spec positioning seems to have reached a low, which should provide strong tailwinds to crude futures and OIL shares.

This robust boost is mainly attributable to short covering, down 10.29% (w/w) to 165,033 contracts and is enhanced by long accumulations, up 1.44% (w/w) to 479,000 contracts.

Since the beginning of the year, net speculative positioning (w/w) advanced eased to 13.26% or 313,967 contracts, whereas OIL’s YTD performance slowed to 10.87% or $6.3 per share.

Expanding US and OPEC supply balances on crude’s appreciation in the near term

Since my last article, OIL posted a marginal gain, up 0.39% to $6.39 per share, despite growing rumors of an upcoming trade agreement between the US and China. Recent crude market retracement is partly explained by resuming production in Libya’s biggest oil field, Sharara, and slowing Chinese gross domestic product expansion rate, which is expected to trim to 6% for 2019. Going forward, crude oil fundamentals remain slightly bearish given the expected supply boost coming from Libya and US shale, pressuring OIL shares in the short term.

In the meantime, the dollar index (DXY) measuring the value of the greenback against a basket of major currencies advanced slightly, despite new Donald Trump's criticism of Jerome Powell's monetary policy, accusing the institution of raising interest rates too quickly. This brings headwinds to crude futures and OIL shares given that it makes it costlier for international purchasers.

Crude future curve leveled off on the short-term deliveries, while moving downwards on longer-term maturities. This indicates that despite higher than average US crude inventories, crude future pricing is still insensitive to oversupply risks in the short term.

Given the above, crude oil markets and OIL shares should remain under downward pressure for the time being, given global bullish output forecasts and decelerating demand growth.

