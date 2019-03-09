Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

U.S. stocks finished lower every day of the week as global economic data kept disappointing, capped off by weak U.S. jobs report. For the week, the Dow and the S&P 500 both fell 2.2% and the Nasdaq declined 2.5%. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite Index was down 4.4% for the week and the Stoxx 600 saw a 1% drop. "We’re seeing a very acute deceleration in Europe and a substantial slowdown in China," warned Wilmington Trust CIO Tony Roth. It's a little bit of a letdown since today is the official 10-year anniversary date of the start of the bull market.
Economy
Monday:
Looking to counter "unfair trade practices," President Trump decided goods from India and Turkey are no longer eligible for preferential, tariff-free access to the U.S. market. India played down the impact of the move, saying it was keeping retaliatory tariffs out of trade talks. The country has currently been exporting $5.6B worth of goods to the U.S. duty free under the GSP program.
Tuesday:
At the opening of China's National People’s Congress, Premier Li Keqiang said the nation must be prepared for a "tough struggle" as it faces a "grave and more complicated environment." On that note, he cut the country's economic growth target this year to 6.0%-6.5%, lower than the GDP growth of 6.6% in 2018, the slowest pace since 1990. The Shanghai Composite still climbed 0.9%, boosted by the billions of dollars in planned tax cuts and infrastructure spending needed to boost the economy.
Wednesday:
Italy plans to sign a memorandum of understanding to become a part of China's Belt and Road Initiative by the end of March, according to the FT, marking the first endorsement by a G7 nation. Tensions? The support would likely undercut U.S. pressure on China over trade, as well as undermine Brussels' efforts to overcome divisions within the EU over the best approach to deal with Chinese investments.
Thursday:
Global economic slowdown... At its February meeting, the ECB postponed interest rate hikes to 2020, lowered its GDP expectations and launched a new round of cheap loans to banks in an effort to spark growth in the eurozone. Germany further showed an unexpected fall in factory orders on Friday and many are fearing disruptions due to Brexit as negotiations go down to the wire. Shockingly weak trade data from China also revealed exports in February tumbling 20.7% from a year earlier.
Friday:
Hiring slowed down sharply in February as the U.S. economy only added 20K jobs to miss the consensuse estimate for 175K and last month's revised tally of 311K. The unemployment rate fell to 3.8% from 4.0% and average hourly earnings were up 3.4%. The labor force participation rate was steady at 63.2%. National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow called the drop in the headline number "fluky" and pointed to the longer term trend.
Stocks
Monday:
Vale CEO Fabio Schvartsman and several other senior executives resigned in what the company described as a temporary move, after its Corrego do Feijao mining dam burst in January, killing more than 180 people. State and federal prosecutors had recommended their removal after documents emerged in recent weeks showing that Vale (NYSE:VALE) knew it had an elevated risk of rupture at the site and that inspectors felt they were under pressure to certify the structure as safe.
Tuesday:
General Electric shares fell nearly 5% after CEO Larry Culp said the company expects to see negative cash flow in 2019 from its industrial business, mainly due to ongoing weakness in its power unit. "This is a multiyear turnaround in power," he declared. "I don't want to sugarcoat that in any way, shape or form." GE also sees organic revenue increasing in the low-to-middle single digits in 2019.
Wednesday:
Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) and Mitsubishi (OTC:MMTOY), was released on nearly $9M in bail, giving the car titan fresh impetus to craft his defense against financial misconduct charges in Japan. The decision, which came after two previous bail requests were rejected, came thanks to a new high-profile team of lawyers with significant defense experience and a series of assurances that he would remain in Tokyo.
Thursday:
Tesla signed an agreement with Chinese lenders for a 12-month credit facility of up to 3.5B yuan, or about $521M, for its Gigafactory in Shanghai. The company broke ground on the factory in January. Tesla has estimated the Gigafactory will cost about $2B to build and will allow it to better compete with Chinese EV makers by avoiding the worst of the trade tariffs.
Friday:
As German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks in favor of strong banks, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) and Commerzbank's (OTCPK:CRZBY) CEOs have reportedly resumed talks over a potential merger of the lenders. Deutsche Bank has been plagued by three years of losses, ratings downgrades, failed stress tests, and money laundering scandals, while Commerzbank is still partially owned by the German government after a bailout.
U.S. Indices
Dow -2.2% to 25,450. S&P 500 -2.2% to 2,743. Nasdaq -2.5% to 7,408. Russell 2000 -4.2% to 1,523. CBOE Volatility Index +18.3% to 16.05.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples -0.8%. Utilities +0.3%. Financials -2.7%. Telecom -0.1%. Healthcare -3.6%. Industrials -2.6%. Information Technology -2.1%. Materials -0.8%. Energy -2.%. Consumer Discretionary -1.9%.
World Indices
London 0.% to 7,104. France -0.7% to 5,231. Germany -1.2% to 11,458. Japan -2.7% to 21,026. China -0.8% to 2,970. Hong Kong -2.% to 28,228. India +1.7% to 36,671.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI +0.4% to $56.03/bbl. Gold 0.% to $1,298.8/oz. Natural Gas +0.2% to 2.864. Ten-Year Treasury Yield +1.% to 122.7.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD -1.18%. USD/JPY -0.67%. GBP/USD -1.42%. Bitcoin +0.7%. Litecoin +18.2%. Ethereum -1.6%. Ripple -2.8%. Bitcoin-Cash flat.
Top Stock Gainers
Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) +172%. JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) +134%. Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) +116%. Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) +112%. Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) +74%.
Top Stock Losers
Atlas Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:AFH) -74%. CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) -53%. T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) -42%. Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) -41%. Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) -39%.
