Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

Looking to counter "unfair trade practices," President Trump decided goods from India and Turkey are no longer eligible for preferential, tariff-free access to the U.S. market. India played down the impact of the move, saying it was keeping retaliatory tariffs out of trade talks. The country has currently been exporting $5.6B worth of goods to the U.S. duty free under the GSP program.

Tuesday:

At the opening of China's National People’s Congress, Premier Li Keqiang said the nation must be prepared for a "tough struggle" as it faces a "grave and more complicated environment." On that note, he cut the country's economic growth target this year to 6.0%-6.5%, lower than the GDP growth of 6.6% in 2018, the slowest pace since 1990. The Shanghai Composite still climbed 0.9% , boosted by the billions of dollars in planned tax cuts and infrastructure spending needed to boost the economy.

Wednesday:

Italy plans to sign a memorandum of understanding to become a part of China's Belt and Road Initiative by the end of March, according to the FT, marking the first endorsement by a G7 nation. Tensions? The support would likely undercut U.S. pressure on China over trade, as well as undermine Brussels' efforts to overcome divisions within the EU over the best approach to deal with Chinese investments.

Thursday:

Global economic slowdown... At its February meeting, the ECB postponed interest rate hikes to 2020, lowered its GDP expectations and launched a new round of cheap loans to banks in an effort to spark growth in the eurozone. Germany further showed an unexpected fall in factory orders on Friday and many are fearing disruptions due to Brexit as negotiations go down to the wire. Shockingly weak trade data from China also revealed exports in February tumbling 20.7% from a year earlier.

Friday:

Hiring slowed down sharply in February as the U.S. economy only added 20K jobs to miss the consensuse estimate for 175K and last month's revised tally of 311K. The unemployment rate fell to 3.8% from 4.0% and average hourly earnings were up 3.4%. The labor force participation rate was steady at 63.2%. National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow called the drop in the headline number "fluky" and pointed to the longer term trend.