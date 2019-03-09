Have Crude Fundamentals Changed?

Despite this conflicting fundamental picture, the sheer backlog of production capacity strongly suggests that the thesis remains intact.

On the supply side, production is strong while imports have fallen off.

In the past few weeks, I have covered the oil (USO) fundamental picture extensively. In this piece, I would like to reevaluate the fundamental picture and note substantial fundamental developments which could potentially change the tone of the market. While I remain bearish the petroleum markets, I believe that there are rays of hope seen for the oil bulls. I am still bearish, but these rays may give bring balance to the market.

When evaluating a commodity, it makes a lot of sense to start with overall inventories examined from the perspective of a 5-year range as seen in the following chart.

The oil markets are currently oversupplied as measured by the distance between the weekly inventory figure and its seasonally-adjusted 5-year average. The major driver here is of course production. Production has been incredibly strong over the last few years and continues to hit all-time highs.

This production is largely driven by drilling activity in a few key regions as you can see in the following chart.

It’s no secret to oil market observers that most of the drilling activity and production in the country is coming from the Permian Basin. Crude output from the Permian continues to surge and it is estimated that production from this region will continue to drive the production growth for the entire country at least through this year.

Another little-observed factor showing the latent production capacity of the Permian is the DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells. This figure continues to astronomically climb.

The significance behind DUC wells is this: they will likely be completed at some point in the future. This means that from a production perspective, there is more volume waiting to hit the market when the takeaway capacity issues are more fully resolved.

A ray of hope for the overall supply side can be seen through taking a glance at imports. As you can see in the following chart, imports have been weakening in recent weeks.

As we will discuss in a minute, this decrease in imports is likely due to refinery run cuts and the blip could be short-lived. But it is worthwhile to dig into the figure and determine what’s driving this. As you can see in the following chart, imports have decreased from multiple countries in tandem.

When you examine this from a percentage standpoint, it can be seen that Venezuelan imports have finally tampered off (as is expected) which is likely the primary driver of recent shifts in the export mix. As you back off one type of barrel, it will take time to find and secure new contracts for another suitable barrel.

On the demand side, the refining industry remains hampered and weakened. Refining runs were strong at the beginning of this year.

But these strong runs elevated gasoline stocks and pushed them into a new multi-year high territory.

With stocks at these high levels, the market has been doing its best to clear the inventory through an increase in exports.

But the gas crack remains depressed across the country.

The bright spot for the refining industry is distillate. Distillate stocks have remained depressed and continue to draw down.

This decrease in distillate stocks has resulted in incredibly strong distillate cracks.

Right now, distillate is perhaps the only saving grace of the refining industry with the distillate crack holding up the 3:2:1 benchmark crack.

The demand factor for crude which remains strong and continues to remain strong is of course exports. Over the last month, we hit the highest weekly level ever recorded and it appears the trend is strong and unbroken.

In terms of destinations, the largest demand region remains Asia.

When you examine the data from a percentage of total standpoint, the picture becomes even more clear: Asian imports of U.S. crude remain strong.

The basic driver of crude exports is the Brent-WTI spread. It is directly correlated with exports and has continued to widen in tandem with the bearish fundamental situation present in the crude markets.

We just covered a lot of material in a short order. Let’s recap the basic thesis.

First, on the supply side:

Production (Bearish) – Incredibly strong and growing with lots of capacity

(Bearish) – Incredibly strong and growing with lots of capacity Imports (Neutral to Bullish) – Weakening, but this is likely temporary

Next, on the demand side:

Refining (Bearish) – The industry has overproduced and needs cracks to recover

(Bearish) – The industry has overproduced and needs cracks to recover Exports (Bullish) – Strong and growing, but requires weaker WTI prices than Brent

In light of the above fundamentals, I do not think the underlying thesis has changed. We may have seen a pop in sentiment as inventories drew down due to an increase in the two bullish variables above. But the facts remain that each of the bullish catalysts is likely to be short-lived.

First, the weakness in imports is likely a short-term situation. While Venezuela is removed from the equation, we will see some turbulence as Gulf Coast refiners secure new supplies. Also, refining runs have been cut due to very poor economics which have directly hampered imports. I believe that summer driving season will see a healthy recovery in the gas crack followed by an increase in crude runs – an increase which will be met by additional supply imported into the country and a recovery of imports.

Next, the surge in exports is without a doubt a bullish factor. However, we need to remember that this is largely dependent on an elevated Brent-WTI spread. The Brent-WTI spread is wide due to the situation we are in now with strong inventories leading to a depressed flat price environment and market structure. So while it is a bullish clearing mechanism and remains strong, it is dependent on the North American markets remaining oversupplied. Exports are like a pressure release valve – we need an environment filled to the max to activate it. We currently have that environment which is why we’ve seen exports. Should the market shift into a more bullish environment and the United States hunger for additional crude, we will likely see exports decrease and imports increase to balance the market.

The true story here is production. Production is strong. Pipeline capacity is coming online to bring it into market which will open the floodgates for even more production as seen by the massive backlog of DUC wells. So despite the rays of bullish hope seen in imports and exports, I still remain bearish due to overwhelming supply. We need to see a serious supply disruption or prolonged periods of low oil prices for the trend in production to be broken. Until then, investors would be wise to steer clear of products exposed both to the flat price of WTI and which lose money in a contango roll environment. In other words, I would avoid USO.

