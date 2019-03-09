State Of The SPY: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

Our systemic risk indicator may go up or down next week. If it goes up, it may hit an alarm level.

SPY components look moderately overpriced, their short interests are bullish, their Q4 data are mixed and index charts look bad.

This article doesn't make predictions, it is an agnostic view on hard data. We can see good, bad and ugly things in the current situation. As it is always better to end with good news, let’s start with the ugly.

The Ugly

The S&P 500 has reversed just below the 2,820 resistance line. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) fell back under the 200-day simple moving average. The 50-day SMA has been below the 200-day SMA for more than 3 months now.

SPY, daily time unit (finviz)

But are we really technically in a bear market? Not sure. In December, the S&P 500 has bounced just above 2,300, close to the long-term bull market trendline (see next chart).

S&P 500, monthly time unit (finviz)

Charts are ugly, but the bull market trendline is still holding for now. This outsized and long correction looks like a logical outcome after the outsized and long rally starting in November 2016.

The 2,820 line has become a strong resistance, which triggered a reversal 4 times in 5 months. There is a strong support zone around 2,600, which also triggered a reversal 4 times since October. Some volatile moves in between is the most likely scenario for the short term, but everything is possible.

S&P 500, daily time unit (finviz)

The Bad

S&P 500 stocks were overpriced by about 24% at the end of February based on my metrics. It’s not good, but not ugly: at least much better than 32% in October 2017 when the price of SPY was significantly lower.

The S&P 500 aggregate operating margin went down 16% from Q3 to Q4. However, it is still close to the Q4 2017 level.

The rate of S&P 500 stocks beating EPS expectation is trending down. It was near 80% in Q2, 77% in Q3, and 68% in Q4 (with 96% of ER available).

The 10-year minus 2-year Treasury spread is going down, but is still positive. A negative value has anticipated previous recessions by 6 months to 2 years, with occasionally a false signal (it is a good predictor, but a bad timer). It means a recession is quite unlikely before the 6th month after crossing the zero line. We are not yet there. This data is pessimistic for the long term, but it is rather optimistic for the short term: neither good nor ugly.

Spread T10Y-2Y by St Louis Fed

The unemployment rate is in indecision, going from 3.7% (a 49-year low) to 4.0%, then back to 3.8%:

Unemployment rate, chart by St Louis Fed

Housing Starts trend is flattening and has been oscillating between bullish and bearish for a few months. It was very bearish in December (published at the end of February because of the government shutdown), then back up in the long-term trend in January (just published when writing this).

Housing starts, chart by St Louis Fed

The Aggregate S&P 500 EPS for the trailing 12 months and the expected one are both a bit down from their all-time-highs:

Aggregate EPS, chart by the author

The Chemical Activity Barometer, a little-known indicator that seems to have anticipated all recessions since 1929 with few false signals, went down in October and November and has been stable since then.

C.A.B. chart by Gurufocus

Reversals are not yet validated and temporary trend changes have already happened for these 4 indicators, so it’s neither ugly nor good.

The Good

...we find that short interest, when aggregated across firms and appropriately detrended, is a statistically and economically significant predictor of future market excess returns over our 1973:01 to 2014:12 sample period. Indeed, our short interest index is arguably the strongest known predictor of the equity risk premium.

(Short Interest and Aggregate Stock Returns - Rapach, Ringgenberg, Zhou - 2016)

The authors of this research show that the average short interest in stocks is a good predictor of market return: the lower the value, the better the expectations (after adjustment to offset a long-term positive trend). Short interest went sharply up in the second half of 2015, but it has been trending down since 2016. The next chart shows the average short interest in S&P 500 stocks in percentage from 2009 to March 2019. It is at 3.40% when I write this, close to an 11-year low recently reached at 3.38%.

Average short interest in S&P 500 stocks, chart by the author

Retail and Food sales went a bit down in December, but still are in a steady uptrend started in 2009:

Advance Real Retail and Food Services Sales, chart by St Louis Fed

In the current earnings season, more than 96% of S&P 500 companies have already reported for Q4. 68% of them has beaten EPS expectations. I classified the trend in the “bad” side, but absolute numbers are rather good. All sectors except Energy are above 50%.

Earning beats by sector, chart by the author, data from S&P Dow Jones Indices

Moreover, the S&P 500 aggregate quarterly sales per share has hit a new all-time high in Q4 at $347.47.

S&P 500 sales per share by quarter, chart by the author, data from S&P Dow Jones Indices

The forecast of major GDPs has been revised to the downside, but it still points to growth. A recession means GDP contracting 2 quarters in a row. The only G20 country in recession is Argentina and no other country is expected to be in recession in 2019 by the current forecast. For sure, a number of foreign stock markets look worse than the US, especially if we measure them in dollar (the dollar index is up about 11% in 1 year).

Conclusion

The “good” points above are supportive, but the “ugly” and “bad” ones are real concerns. The bad side is heavier than 2 months ago, because the trends on EPS, “beat rate” and operating margins have deteriorated. However, unemployment rate and housing starts are hesitant and may come back on the good side. Our systemic risk indicator MTS10 includes some data above. It is significantly higher than in January, close to the alarm level. It may move up or down as soon as next week. MTS10 is an important component of Quantitative Risk and Value, along with a user’s manual describing ETF strategies and hedging tactics based on MTS10, plus backtested lists of stocks selected on quantitative value in all sectors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long in stocks, some of them are SPY components.