Target Is Heading To $90 Per Share

Target's most recent earnings report has given me reason to believe that an investment in the stock at current levels could be a profitable idea.

I don't like to toot my own horn too often, since I have made enough bad calls in my equity research career. But Target (TGT) is a stock that I have gotten right over the past couple of years - calling it a buy and "idea of the month" at $55 in August 2017, selling at $83 exactly one year later for a 50%-plus return, then stating that "toward $60" was a good entry point in December 2018, days before shares dipped to a 52-week low of $61.

Despite the stock's 17% YTD run, Target's most recent earnings report has given me reason to believe that an investment in the stock at current levels could be a profitable idea. Helping to convince me was not only a robust, mid-single digit increase in comps and 31% growth in online sales in the holiday quarter. More importantly, my fears over deteriorating margins have been all but put to rest - one of the my key areas of concern over investing in the Minneapolis-based retailer at anything but deeply discounted valuations, up to this point.

Armed with new information and projections disclosed about Target's current year, I have turned back to my 2020 model and made important adjustments to it. Below, I lay out the path that I believe will lead Target to produce a bit over $6 in EPS next year, resulting in a stock that I project will trade at $90 apiece within the next 12-18 months.

The revised model

Starting with the top line, I conservatively believe that Target will manage to produce low-single digit sales growth in 2019 and 2020 that should barely inch ahead of the increase in U.S. GDP. I emphasize the word "conservatively" here, since Target seems to be taking the right steps to ensure it remains highly relevant in the "most things to most people" retail sub-segment.

The company has made significant progress over the past couple of years to shift its go-to-market approach from a primarily physical and suburban model to an integrated (physical-digital) and urban one. Decentralized fulfillment (i.e. ship from or pick up at the local store, instead of using large warehouses) seems to have been a great success, as discussed during the most recent earnings call:

That's the foundation of our stores-as-hubs strategy: Using our more than 1,800 stores in neighborhoods across the country to handle online orders not far from the guest who bought them. [...] It's why we're shipping millions of orders off the back of 1400 local stores, which is more than 40% cheaper per unit on average than upstream shipping, and we offer convenient services like order Pickup and Drive-Up which cost nearly 90% less on average than fulfilling from a warehouse.

On the gross margin side, I'm bumping my estimate for 2019 and 2020 by a noticeable 70 bps compared to my December projections - but still maintaining a slightly declining YOY trend. Driving the improvement in expectations are the factors highlighted by CFO Cathy Smith: "Strong sales mix in higher margin categories, continued cost of goods savings through collaboration with owned and national brand vendors, and moderation in unit fulfillment costs." These forces should at least partially counter some of the known headwinds, including the impact of more competitive pricing and a heavier digital channel revenue mix.

The last material change that I make to my model is to operating costs. I now expect opex as a percentage of revenues to trend slightly down, not up, as a result of economies of scale and efficiency gains that the company seems to be already benefiting from. Personnel cost should continue to rise, especially once Target's minimum wage rises from $11/hour today to $15/hour next year. But I now expect its impact to profitability metrics to be less noticeable, as I believe op margin should stabilize near 5.5% over the next couple of years.

My price target (and the risks to it not materializing)

All accounted for, I now believe that Target will produce just more than $6 in EPS in 2020, compared to my previous estimate of $5.75. Better yet, my projections seem even slightly more de-risked than management's guidance for "mid-single digit increase" in this year's operating income and "about 10 basis points of operating income rate leverage per year."

TGT currently trades at a current-year P/E of 13.2x that I find a bit too modest (see graph above). Should the company's solid top-line growth and recovering margins continue to trend in the right direction, I find it plausible that valuation could expand to the same 15.0x observed in 3Q18. At these levels, the stock could trade at $90/share by around this time next year, suggesting a total return of 20% with dividends accounted for.

Risks to my price target not materializing exist, of course. First, a large chunk (about three fourths) of my projected stock price gain depends on multiples expanding. Should market perception of risk increase, either due to macro or company-specific reasons, TGT could trade largely sideways even if my EPS target is achieved. Also worth considering is the possibility that my expected margin "balance" (i.e. tailwinds offsetting headwinds) could be thrown off by a combination of factors, considering the many moving pieces and variables that go into the profitability equation.

But all things accounted for, I believe that TGT is a compelling proposition at current levels. The retailer seems to already have undergone the thick of its transformation phase and appears to have come out the other end a much better company. In my view, the upside opportunity outweighs the downside risk here, and I find it more likely that TGT will be trading $13 or $14 per share higher (rather than lower) next year.

