ZTO Express Earnings Preview: The Stock Has Been A Top Performer In The Past Few Years

Chinese express delivery and logistics provider ZTO Express (ZTO) is set to release fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 results after the closing bell on Tuesday. The management team will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 PM Eastern Time Tuesday evening.

The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai. ZTO is one of the largest express delivery companies in the world in terms of total parcel volume. The company has benefited from China’s booming e-commerce business in recent years. ZTO has somewhat of a unique approach to its business. It focuses on the sorting and middle portion of the shipment while partnering with other companies for the pickup and “last-mile” delivery services.

ZTO believes this approach allows them to operate more efficiently and become a cost leader in terms of the unit cost per parcel. The company operates 75 sorting hubs and a fleet of over 4,200 trucks.

Analysts expect ZTO to earn $0.24 per share for the fourth quarter and that would be down from $0.25 in the fourth quarter of 2017. The company has seen earnings grow at a rate of 41% per year over the last three years and they grew by 33% in the third quarter.

Sales have grown at a rate of 43% per year over the last three years and they grew by 30% in the third quarter. Analysts expect sales growth of 27.4% for the fourth quarter. The consensus revenue estimate for the fourth quarter is $795 million.

ZTO’s return on equity is at 15.8% and its profit margin is at 29.8%, both of which are solid numbers. One item that is really impressive about ZTO is that the company doesn’t have any long-term debt. For comparison purposes, FedEx (FDX) has $15 billion in long-term debt and United Parcel Service (UPS) has close to $20 billion.

The Stock has Outperformed Over the Past Year

ZTO’s stock has performed well over the last two years. The company started trading on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2016 and dropped over the first few months, but it found its footing in early 2017. From March 2017 through July 2018, the stock rallied over 100% from the low to the high.

The stock did dip in the third quarter, but appeared to stabilize during the fourth quarter. ZTO fell 3.44% during the fourth quarter while the S&P 500 fell 14.7% and the Shanghai Composite fell 11.6%. So far in the first quarter, ZTO is up approximately 25%.

The weekly overbought/oversold indicators have jumped sharply over the last three months, and both the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings have moved into overbought territory. The stock also moved back above the $21 level this past week and that was the range where the stock peaked in the third quarter of last year. The $21-$22 area could act as technical resistance due to it marking the top last year.

I marked the consolidation period in the fourth quarter as I think the upper part of that range could act as support on any pullback - essentially the $18 area. That same area marked a temporary high in November 2017 making it relevant for a second reason. The 52-week moving average is moving toward the $18 level as well and that would make a second layer of support.

The Sentiment is Mixed Toward ZTO

The sentiment indicators are somewhat mixed on ZTO ahead of the earnings report. There are 15 analysts covering the stock and 13 have the stock rated as a “buy”. The other two analysts rate the stock as a “sell”. It is rather unusual for a stock to have as many buy ratings as ZTO and not have any “hold” ratings, but that is what we see currently. The overall percentage of buy ratings is high as a part of the total and that indicates optimism from the analysts as a whole.

The short interest ratio is currently at 4.08, with 13.04 million shares sold short. ZTO’s average daily trading volume is just shy of 3.2 million, thus giving us the ratio of 4.08. The number of shares sold short did jump from 12.55 million to the current level in the first half of February and that is the latest report we have at this time. The ratio is a little higher than average and considering how well ZTO has performed, both fundamentally and technically, it is surprisingly skewed to the pessimistic side.

Option traders are slightly bearish on ZTO with a put/call ratio of 0.95. Normal put/call ratios are in the 0.75 range. There are 6,426 puts open at this time and 6,749 calls open for a total open interest of 13,175 contracts. The open interest only represents 1.3 million shares, so it represents less than a day’s worth of trading volume. This lessens the relevancy of the ratio to some degree, but it is still worth noting that the skew is toward the pessimistic side.

My Overall Take on ZTO Express

From a long-term perspective, ZTO meets most of the attributes I look for in a stock. It has strong earnings and sales growth, good management efficiency and profitability measurements, and there is some pessimism toward the stock. The reason I look for pessimism toward a stock is it means there are bearish investors that can be flipped to bullish and that can help a stock maintain its upward trend.

The biggest problem I have with ZTO is the overbought levels of the weekly oscillators and the fact that it is facing possible resistance in the $21-$22 area. If the stock pulls back a little and hits the $18 area, I think it is a better buy at that price point.

One other thing that concerns me is the slowing Chinese economy. The government just issued its growth goal for GDP and it has been lowered to 6.0% to 6.5%. While this is the lowest GDP target in some time, the government also announced a stimulus package that includes considerable tax and fee cuts. In addition to the fiscal policy initiatives, the monetary policy has been adjusted to be quite accommodative with lower rates.

While ZTO doesn’t have long-term debt and won’t benefit directly from lower rates, its customers could see an uptick in business and that would increase the demand for ZTO’s services.

Another encouraging factor for ZTO Express is the fact that Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD) both reported better than expected earnings for the fourth quarter. Both companies also reported substantial sales growth. ZTO relies heavily on e-commerce businesses like Alibaba and JD.com for its growth, and Alibaba saw sales grow by 34% and JD.com saw sales grow by 16%.

Overall, I am bullish on ZTO but would prefer to buy the stock when it isn’t in overbought territory. There is enough pessimism toward the stock that it could gap higher after the earnings report, but the stock doesn’t have a history of gapping sharply in either direction after earnings reports.

This is a situation where I will exercise patience and wait for a better entry point on the stock. ZTO meets the requirements I look for in stocks that I recommend in the Hedged Alpha Strategy, but I also try to time the entries to optimize the possible returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.