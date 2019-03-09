Cisco Systems: Can This Dividend Stock Continue To Offer Outsized Returns?

Cisco has a lot of cash on its balance sheet and is not afraid to use it to make acquisitions, buy back stock or increase its dividend.

Cisco showed growth in the most recent quarter and in 2018. The stock has rewarded investors with strong gains over the past several years.

Mega-cap stocks, those companies with a market capitalization in excess of $200 billion, are very rare. There are normally no more than 30 such companies in the U.S. at any given time. To ascend to mega cap status, a company often has to produce steady growth for both revenues and earnings. These companies often play a crucial role in the lives of its customers. Mega cap companies often have recognizable brands or services that consumers can’t do without, which allows them to see steady top and bottom line growth.

Indeed, Cisco Systems (CSCO) has built itself into a mega-cap company that dominates its core industries and has competitive advantages. Cisco has returned to growth in a big way over the past five years. Shareholders have been rewarded as a result. The big question is whether the gains can continue. Cisco has a lofty valuation. Even with future earnings growth and the dividend, it may be difficult for the stock to deliver a strong rate of return over the next five years.

Business Overview

On Feb. 16, 1990, Cisco became a public company at the split adjusted price of $0.06. Since then, the company has grown to a market capitalization of $225 billion. Cisco now employs more than 72,000 people and generates more than $49 billion in annual revenues.

Cisco is the global leader in high performance computer networking systems. The company’s infrastructure platform products include switches, routers and data centers that work together to transport and store data. The company’s application category is made up of software products. Cisco’s security products include those that are intended to create a highly secure environment for customers.

Cisco is truly a global company, with less than 60% of sales from the Americas region. Approximately 25% of sales come from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with the remaining sales coming from the Asia-Pacific region.

Recent Financial Results

Cisco reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on Feb. 13. The company earned $0.73 per share during the quarter. This was $0.01 above consensus estimates and a 16% improvement from the previous year. Accounting for the company’s divested service provider video business, which was divested on Oct. 28 of last year, revenue grew 7% to $12.5 billion. This was $30 million above estimates. Margins in the quarter were 64.1%, down slightly from the previous year.

The following slide breaks down the company’s performance among its various product categories.

Source: Cisco Systems’ Second Quarter Financial Presentation, slide 6.

Most major product areas saw an increase in revenues. Infrastructure platforms, the company’s largest segment, grew 6% year-over-year. The company’s switches and wireless businesses saw double-digit growth during the quarter. The Catalyst 9000 was the primary driver of growth for this division. The Catalyst 9000 allows customers to move more data across its network while offering integrated security solutions. The Catalyst 9200 just started shipping this past quarter and has seen early success.

Wireless saw higher demand for its Wave 2 and Meraki product lines. These products allow customers to connect wirelessly to networks. Router revenue declined due to weakness from customers in the service provider category.

Service revenue was higher by 1% due to strength in software and solution support. Subscriptions made up 65% of software revenue. This was a 10% increase from the previous year. Subscription revenue is recurring and much more predictable than relying on hardware revenue. Customers may choose to forgo purchasing new switches or routers during a downturn in the economic cycle, but they are likely to maintain their subscriptions for a product they are already using.

Revenues for applications improved 24% due to strength across its product lines. Areas of strength included communications and AppDynamics. AppDynamics helps companies build and run the applications that needed to improve their business.

Security sales increased 18% due to gains made in the area of identity and access. These products allow customers to securely use and host access to enterprise networks. This division also saw higher sales for the company’s advanced threat and unified threat products.

Cisco has attempted to move more from a hardware company to a software company in recent years. The goal is to increase subscriptions as a percentage of software revenue, which the company managed to do in the second quarter. Cisco aims to have revenues from software and services make up at least 50% of sales by fiscal 2020.

Total deferred, or recurring, revenue declined 8% due to a decline in deferred product revenue. Still deferred revenue accounts for more than a third of annual sales.

Total products order grew 8% during the quarter. Cisco experienced growth in all geographic regions and in almost every customer segment. The Americas region grew 7% and the EMEA region improved 11% while Asia-Pacific increased 6%. The public sector customer led the way with 18% growth while enterprise was up 11%. Commercial improved 7%. The lone area of decline among customers was in the area of service provider, which was down 1%.

Cisco expects to earn $3 per share in fiscal 2019. If achieved, this would represent a 15% increase from the previous year. Between 2009 and 2018, earnings per share improved at a CAGR of 9.5%. This is above the 6% increase that earnings per share experienced from 2008 to 2017. Erring on the side of caution and in keeping with the 2008 to 2017 growth rate, we expect Cisco to grow earnings per share at a rate of 6% through 2024. Revenue growth and share repurchases will be the primary drivers of this expected increase.

Cisco’s business performed very well in the second quarter. The steady global economic growth of the past few years has given Cisco a tailwind. Investors also might want to know how the company performed during an economic downturn.

Recession Performance and Competitive Advantages

Companies in more sensitive areas of the economy, such as technology, often struggle in a recession as customers tend to reduce their expenditures. Cisco was no different in the last recession. Cisco’s performance before, during and after the last recession are shown here:

2007 adjusted earnings-per-share: $1.17

2008 adjusted earnings-per-share: $1.31 (12% increase)

2009 adjusted earnings-per-share: $1.05 (20% decline)

2010 adjusted earnings-per-share: $1.33 (27% increase)

2011 adjusted earnings-per-share: $1.62 (22% increase)

2012 adjusted earnings-per-share: $1.85 (12% increase)

Like most companies, Cisco saw earnings per share suffer a decline from 2008 to 2009. One year later, however, earnings per share were higher than they had been in 2008. Since 2009, earnings per share have increased every year.

The company’s performance before, during and after the last recession is a testament to Cisco’s competitive advantages.

The company’s primary advantage is that the world has become a very connected place. Everything from computers to cell phones to buildings are connected to a network. In addition, Cisco has been responsible for more than 80% of data moved over the internet in the past 30 years. As the world becomes even more connected, it is likely that Cisco will continue to be responsible for the bulk of data moved over the internet.

Another advantage that the company has over competitors is the cash on its balance sheet. Cisco ended the second quarter with more than $40 billion in cash and equivalents. This is one of the largest cash amounts among all companies. This cash can be used for share repurchases and raising dividends (more on that below), but also can be used for acquisitions. In fact, Cisco has spent more than $70 billion on acquisitions since becoming public.

Cisco has proven quite successful at acquiring other companies and folding them into the existing business. Cisco bought wireless cloud networking company Meraki for $1.2 billion in November 2012. Meraki products were singled out as a strong performer in the most recent quarter. The previously mentioned AppDynamics was purchased for $3.7 billion.

In early February of last year, Cisco announced that it had completed its purchase of BroadSoft. BroadSoft is a global communication software and service provider. The company helps service providers build cloud-based communications in the areas of voice, video and web conferencing. BroadSoft has partnerships with 25 of the largest 30 service providers in the world.

Most recently, Cisco completed its acquisition of Singularity Networks on Feb. 11. Singularity is a small, privately-held company that helps network automation platforms monitor, collect and analyze data.

Acquisitions contributed 140 basis points to revenue growth in the last quarter. Some companies burn through capital acquiring businesses and failing to properly integrate them into the existing business. Cisco hasn’t been that type of company.

Capital Returns and Dividend History

As stated above, Cisco has plenty of cash on its balance sheet. The company also continues to generate a sizable amount of cash flow. The company generated $3.8 billion in cash from operations in the most recent quarter. These factors allow Cisco to return a lot of capital to shareholders.

Source: Cisco Systems’ Second Quarter Financial Presentation, slide 13.

Between dividends and share repurchases, the company returned nearly $6.5 billion to shareholders in the second quarter. $5 billion of this total amount was used to buy back shares. Cisco seems to have an insatiable appetite for its own shares, as the company has retired an average of 3.3% of the existing share count per year from 2009 to 2018.

Technology companies often use stock-based compensation to help entice employees to work for them, and Cisco is no different. The company had $792 million in share-based compensation expense during the second quarter. Still, Cisco has been able to reduce its overall share count at a very steady pace over the last decade.

Cisco announced on the conference call that it was adding an additional $15 billion to its share repurchase authorization, which brings the total share repurchase authorization up to $24 billion. This represents nearly 10% of the current market cap.

Aside from share repurchases, Cisco also pays a fairly generous dividend. The company has only paid a dividend since 2011, but growth has been very impressive during this time. The company has increased its dividend at a CAGR of nearly 13% over the past five years.

Cisco raised its dividend 6.1% for the upcoming April 24 payment. Though this growth is below the company’s recent average increases, this increase marks the ninth consecutive year of dividend growth for Cisco. Shares currently yield 2.7%, higher than the average yield of 1.9% of the S&P 500.

Cisco should payout $1.38 in dividends per share this year. Using the company’s expected earnings per share for fiscal 2019 of $3.00, this equates to a payout ratio of 46%. This is slightly above the five-year average payout ratio of 41%.

Some investors prefer to use operating cash flow as a better method for assessing dividend safety. Cisco paid $1.5 billion in dividends during the quarter, which represented just 39% of cash from operations. Over the first six months of the year, the company paid $3 billion in dividends while generating $7.6 billion in free cash flow for a dividend payout ratio of 39%.

By either of these measures, Cisco has a relatively low payout ratio. This makes is much more likely that the company will be able to continue to pay and raise its dividend in the event of the next recession.

Companies that are heavily indebted may be at risk for having to reduce the dividend in order to pay off their financial obligations. Is Cisco one such company?

Cisco currently has $25.6 billion of debt outstanding. This isn’t all that much for a company with a $225 billion market cap, annual revenues reaching nearly $50 billion and high levels of free cash flow. In fact, Cisco pays out very little in interest each year. Through the first six months of the company’s fiscal year, Cisco has generated $444 million of interest expense. Annualize the interest expense for the full fiscal year and the weighted average interest rate is just 3.5%.

The following table illustrates how changes to Cisco’s weighted average interest rate would impact the company’s dividend coverage, as measured by free cash flow.

As you can see from the image above, Cisco’s weighted average interest rate would have to increase to more than 50% before its dividend would no longer be covered by free cash flow. Accordingly, we believe that Cisco’s debt level is unlikely to impact the safety of its dividend moving forward.

While Cisco capital returns are vast and the company has proven it can generate a high level of cash, does it earn a buy recommendation at the current price?

Valuation and Expected Total Returns

Shares of Cisco currently trade for $51, a price not seen since the early 2000s. Using the company’s expected earnings-per-share of $3.00 for the fiscal year, the stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17. Cisco hasn’t seen this high of a valuation since the last recession.

While Cisco’s current valuation is elevated both against its own history as well as our target valuation, the price-to-earnings ratio is well below the average valuation of 21x earnings for the S&P 500.

The stock’s 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio is 13.2. Due to the company’s growth in subscription services and large cash position, we have a 2024 target valuation of 15x earnings. If shares were to revert to this target valuation, annual returns would be reduced by 2.5% over the next five years.

Fortunately, total annual returns also include our expected earnings per share growth and dividend yield. Combing expected growth (6%), dividend yield (2.7%) and multiple reversion (2.5%), we estimate that Cisco can offer a total annual return of 6.2% through 2024.

Buy recommendations from Sure Dividend are usually reserved for stocks offering at least 10% annual returns. Cisco currently falls short of this level. The stock has increased more than 20% year-to-date and 33% since the start of 2017. Due to this increase, we encourage investors looking to initiate a position in Cisco wait until the stock retreats from its current price.

Final Thoughts

Cisco’s business performed very well recently. Sales were strong in every geography and in almost every product and customer segment. The company generates a lot of cash and has one of the largest cash balances of any corporation. This allows Cisco to return a substantial amount of capital to shareholders.

Even though Cisco is a young dividend payer, dividend growth has been generous. Despite this growth, the dividend payout ratio, whether based on earnings per share or cash from operations, is below 50%.

While companies tend to reduce their dividends during recession, Cisco’s performance during the last recession combined with a low payout ratio means that investors buying shares today can be relatively assured that their dividend payments will continue to grow in the event of the next recession.

That being said, Cisco earns a hold recommendation at this time due to our estimated total annual return through 2024 being below 10%. On a pullback, we would be more inclined to raise our recommendation to a buy.

