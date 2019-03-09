Precision Sets Itself Up For An IPO, With An Already Impressive Partnership On The Table

Recently, it was announced that Precision BioSciences (DTIL) will perform an IPO that is set to be valued at about $100 million. This is not the final amount, but currently it is a placeholder in value. The reason why I believe this biotech will have a strong IPO is because of its diversified approach in terms of its pipeline. It is looking to tackle both cancer immunotherapy and then another separate focus on gene therapy. It does have a subsidiary with food and agriculture development as well. The approach to gene therapy will likely pay off immensely in the long run, especially after all the latest partnerships/acquisitions that have taken place the last few weeks in this space.

Introduction To ARCUS

The backbone technology of Precision BioSciences is the ARCUS Technology. In essence, it uses something known as an ARC nuclease. This ARC nuclease is a fully synthetic enzyme. Before going further into the clinical programs for this biotech, it's important to understand this enzyme. The ARC nuclease enzyme is similar to a homing endonuclease. Why is that a good thing? That's because a homing endonuclease is a natural form of genome editing in Eukaryotic species (species that have cells with an enclosed nucleus with membranes). By mimicking homing endonuclease, the ARCUS technology has the ability to recognize and cut into a DNA sequence. That's just one good aspect about this type of technology. The second most promising item is that it can achieve gene modification for a specific disease without any off targeting effects (off targeting implying genome modification that occurs in a non-intended target, not the target being sought out for modification). There are many other positive aspects included with ARCUS such as a gene that can be delivered with any type of delivery vehicle and precise specificity (doesn't miss its intended target) just to name a few.

Source: sec.gov

ARCUS Rolled Into Adoptive T-Cell Immunotherapy

ARCUS is a genome editing platform; however, what I believe makes Precision BioSciences unique is its unorthodox approach to adoptive T-cell immunotherapy. What do I mean by this? Well, typically the way cancer immunotherapy works now is by removing T-cells from the cancer patients and then genetically re-engineering them to target tumor associated antigens (TAA) which are located on top of cancer cells. The problem is that this current approach, adopted by CAR-T therapies and T-cell receptor (TCRs) therapies, don't have a broad reach. In other words, there are certain types of limitations to taking this approach. Don't get me wrong, CAR-T and TCRs work in many types of cancers, but they are still limited to a specific target. Well, this is where ARCUS comes in to offer an alternative approach.

Source: precisionbiosciences.com

Believe it or not, Precision is not going to take T-cells from a cancer patient. It is going to remove T-cells from a healthy donor patient. This allows the biotech to insert the material into the genome of a T-cell to tell it what "marker" it needs to attack. But wait, then it has to delete specific genes that would otherwise end up attacking healthy tissue instead of cancer cells. The bottom line is that the approach of getting T-cells from healthy donors will allow the biotech to overcome limitations seen in manufacturing that occur with other immunotherapy approaches that take T-cells from the patients themselves.

Lead Product

The most advanced product in the pipeline is a phase 1/2a study using its allogeneic (allogeneic meaning that T-cells are taken from healthy donors, not autologous which are taken from the cancer patients themselves) CAR-T product PBCAR0191 in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. This study is expected to begin in the 1st half of 2019, and that will get the company started off into the realm of the immunotherapy space. The downside is that this program is early in nature. There is still a lot of testing and a long way to go before this product ever reaches the market. Which brings me to my next point. Precision has established the ability to have frozen batches of healthy donor cells that have been re-engineered using ARCUS. This serves to be a huge advantage in the manufacturing route. The non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) market alone is expected to be worth up to $9.2 billion by 2020. That doesn't include all the other cancer indications Precision is going after like multiple myeloma (MM) and others.

Established Partnership

A very highly confident aspect about Precision is its ability to have already generated a substantial partnership with Gilead Sciences (GILD). Back in 2018, Precision partnered with Gilead Sciences and will use ARCUS to generate gene therapies that will be responsible for treating patients with Hepatitis B. Precision's job is to formulate treatments and run preclinical studies. If the preclinical studies show that the treatments are potent enough for the next stage of testing, then Gilead will take over development. From there, Gilead Sciences will be fully responsible for the rest of the development for the drug. During that time, it's possible that Precision may earn up to $445 million in milestone payments for any products that are advanced. This also includes the ability to earn tiered royalties that are in the mid-teens for products sold in the market.

Conclusion

Precision is gearing up for its IPO soon. Its lead product involves using CAR-T to treat patients with ALL and NHL. However, it has other products in the pipeline that utilize a different type of technology. For instance, the partnership with Gilead highlights Precision's ability to use its genome editing ARCUS technology for gene therapy to advance products as well. In essence, it takes gene therapy treatments one step further by using the genome editing technique. Then it is also working on increasing the ability to improve agriculture. Specifically, its subsidiary Elo Life Systems is looking to make people healthy and feel well through food modification. To accomplish this, it is going to optimize crops through the use of its ARCUS platform. I believe that the diversity of the company's pipeline is what makes it a solid speculative biotech play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.