Yext: Room For Upside After Smashing Earnings

Since the beginning of the year, one of the biggest winners in my portfolio has been Yext (YEXT), the 2017 software IPO that specializes in an area it calls “digital knowledge management.” Initially spun as a company that helped businesses manage the online presence of their physical customer-facing sites (think restaurants, banks, and the like), Yext has evolved into more of a platform company in which enterprises can seamlessly manage and push out updates on location-based data throughout the web.

Shares of Yext rallied approximately 10% after posting fourth quarter results, as seen in the chart above (notice that the majority of the market was in the red that same day due to lingering trade concerns). Investors cheered the strong fourth quarter results as well as the upbeat FY20 forecast, which calls for sustained 29-31% y/y growth (Yext exited the fourth quarter at a 33% y/y growth rate). Here’s a look at the guidance summary below:

Figure 1. Yext FY20 guidance Source: Yext Q4 earnings release

In spite of the post-earnings rally, a quick roundup on Yext’s valuation suggests that the stock still has plenty of room for upside. At current levels near $22, Yext has a market cap of $2.26 billion, after netting off $142.8 million of balance sheet cash, the company has an enterprise value of just $2.11 billion. That represents a reasonable valuation of 7x EV/FY20 expected revenues. Compare that to other ~30% growers whose revenue multiples are closer to the double-digit range:

In the past, Yext has traded as high as $27. In my view, a company at a ~30% growth rate that's also improving its margins and hitting cash flow profitability should be worth at least 8.5x forward revenues, implying a price target of $26 and 17% upside from current levels. Stay long here.

International growth push

One of the biggest reasons to like Yext at the moment is a huge focus on international growth. Like most home-grown SaaS companies, Yext has to date largely focused on domestic deals. This strategy has worked well: Over the past quarter, Yext landed 128 new enterprise logos, its biggest quarter ever for new client additions. Among the new clients is banking giant Morgan Stanley (MS), which has rolled out Yext to manage its wealth management business - which has grown in importance for the Wall Street giant as trading revenues wane.

Internationally, however, Yext has a lot of greenfield opportunity and its ambitions are broad based. The company just announced that it appointed a new CEO of Europe (Wendi Sturgis, who also serves as chief client officer), indicating the company’s intention to beef up go-to-market efforts there. The company also announced that it would aim to hire more than 200 new heads in Germany.

In China, Yext’s efforts are shown through its new product release. The Yext Spring ’19 Release - a twice-yearly software update from the company - has among its core features deeper integration with key Chinese services such as Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). Tech companies have often found that they need to localize their products in order to break into the Chinese market, and Yext is wading deeper into the world’s most important emerging economy.

The key message here: International growth opportunities in both Europe and China should sustain Yext’s ~30% growth pace well into 2019.

Q4 download

Let’s now dive deeper into Yext’s fourth quarter results:

Figure 2. Yext 4Q19 results Source: Yext Q4 earnings release

There's a lot to like about Yext's fourth quarter results. Revenues grew 33% year-over-year to $63.8 million (actually accelerating 30bps over Q3's growth rate), and beating Wall Street's expectations of $62.8 million (+31% year-over-year) by a respectable two-point margin. As previously mentioned, a flurry of new enterprise deals helped to grow Yext's revenue base in the quarter. Aside from Morgan Stanley, other blue-chip brands that Yext signed on this quarter include Dunkin' Brands (DNKN), Adidas, Chik-Fil-A, and Chipotle (CMG). Clearly, Yext has no issue selling to some of the largest consumer brands, despite still being a relatively small-cap and lesser-known SaaS company. Yext also noted that during the fourth quarter, the number of digital "attributes" managed on the Yext platform jumped 50% y/y to more than 185 million.

Jim Steele, Yext's chief revenue officer and effective head of sales, also gave an insightful update on the company's go-to-market progress on the Q4 earnings call:

We are seeing strong demand indicators and great execution by our teams around the world. To meet these opportunities, we added more than 40 new quota carrying reps this year. We ended the year with over 170 quota carrying reps, up over 30% from the year ago period. But this is still just a drop in the ocean compared with the size of our market opportunity and the level of demand we are seeing. So you should expect that we will continue to expand our capacity by adding reps in all of our geographies. We are also scaling the organization by adding support in areas like recruiting, enablement and training. This is all part of the process we began two years ago to put a team in place that would take Yext to the next level. We attracted some incredible talent and are seeing the benefits of that approach."

For most software companies, boosting the size of the outbound sales team is the quickest approach to growth. Yet sales efficiency also gained this quarter - as a percentage of revenues, sales and marketing costs accounted for 64.3% of revenues on a GAAP basis, down from 73.1% in the year-ago quarter. (We have one caveat here: Yext acknowledged that its adoption of the new accounting standard ASC 606 allowed it to amortize sales expenses over longer periods of time, which acted as a tailwind to operating margins this quarter).

It's worth noting as well that gross margins ticked up to 75.5% this quarter, up nearly a full point relative to 74.6% in the year-ago quarter. As a result of this as well as the increased sales efficiency, Yext managed to keep operating losses relatively flat - while operating margins jumped sharply to -25.3%, up more than ten points from -36.4% in the year-ago quarter.

And in other positive bottom-line news, Yext also reported $30.8 million in positive operating cash flows in the fourth quarter, vs. a loss of -$2.1 million in the year-ago quarter:

Figure 3. Yext OCF Source: Yext Q4 earnings release

Note also that Yext's pro forma EPS of -$0.03 sharply excelled against Wall Street's expectations of -$0.09.

How should investors react?

Naturally, a growth stock like Yext is still prone to risks, despite exiting Q4 on a strong note. We've seen many investor favorites fall sharply this quarter - from names like Okta (OKTA) and Nutanix (NTNX) all reporting weaker-than-expected outlooks for the coming year.

The biggest risk for Yext, in my view, comes from a slowdown in the international economies it's just beginning to ramp in. European growth rates, in particular, have become a hot button topic for the stock market ever since the ECB cut its 2019 growth outlook. At the same time that Yext is shaping up its go-to-market team for Europe and adding 200 new employees (according to Crunchbase, Yext has about ~1,000 employees, so 200 represents a huge chunk of the current workforce), economic conditions are tightening.

That being said, however, a widespread economic slowdown doesn't necessarily mean Yext will falter. Salesforce.com (CRM), for example, just called out strength in Europe as one of the key drivers behind its Q4 beat. A company as small as Yext isn't as swayed by macro trends.

In my view, Yext has been perennially undervalued despite strong go-to-market progress and a product that has virtually no equal in the software market. Investors should continue to dig their heels into this stock and hold for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YEXT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.