Avoid Target Despite Good Q4 Results

The company expects this trend to continue in 2019 which might be difficult given the current consumer sentiment downtrend.

It took me a while until I decided to go with this title. Target (TGT) has been, and still is, a large holding of many long-term portfolios. However, in this article, I'm going to show you why I believe that there's no real reason to own Target. And this time, I'm also including long-term dividend investors. It's also quite unusual because I'm going to start by mentioning another solid quarter of strong earnings growth.

Source: Target

EPS Growth Is Fine - For Now

Fourth quarter adjusted EPS reached $1.53 which is exactly what analysts were looking for. It's also 12% higher compared to Q4 of 2017 when EPS came in at $1.37. Back then, the growth rate was at -6% which made it a bit easier to generate strong EPS growth in Q4 of 2018. As you can see, target has had solid EPS growth in every single quarter of 2018 after a very challenging year of 2017.

Source: Estimize

The company missed a large part of the 2017 economic recovery. Anyhow, EPS growth was not only strong because Q4 2017 was weak. No, Target did an outstanding job growing sales with comps and store traffic growth hitting a decade high in the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter comps growth was up 5.3% with traffic growth up 4.5%. Comparable store sales were up 2.9% with digital comps being up a stunning 31%. Digital sales have had 25% average comps growth since 2012 with sales going up from $1.2 billion to $5.3 billion.

Source: Target Investor Presentation

Full year comps growth was not bad either with growth hitting 5%. Comparable store growth was up 3.2% while online comps growth was up 36%. Total sales of $23.0 billion were flat compared to the previous year with operating income declining from $1.129 billion to $1.117 billion. This reflects the impact on an additional selling week in Q4 of 2017.

The bigger picture shows how well sales have been doing since the economic bottom of 2016. The problem is that net income has not done anything over the past few years. This is probably one of the reasons why the stock has not been the place to be for capital gains.

The stock price has been hovering around $70 since 2013 with a ton of volatility. In other words, only mid-term traders with perfect timing were able to really profit from the stock. And here I'm obviously excluding long-term investors who got in early and are enjoying a "very high" dividend yield. Source: TradingView

This brings me to one of the reasons why consumer stocks are currently suffering and why I'm skeptical with regard to Target's 2019 outlook. Target expects low- to mid-single digit comps growth and a mid-single digit increase in operating income. This could be tricky given that consumer sentiment is starting to decline from multi-year highs in 2018. Note that this was one of the reasons why comps growth did so well in 2018. The environment was very favorable.

Consumer sentiment, as measured by the University of Michigan, has started to decline at the end of 2018. Four of the past five months had a negative growth rate with contraction reaching 5.9% in February. It seems that the reason why many companies did so well in 2018 is starting to gain momentum to the downside.

Source: University of Michigan

This makes it almost entirely impossible to keep up the sales/comps growth of 2018. A further decline would even indicate that sales are likely going to decline in the first half of 2019.

Personally, I'm not owning any Target shares and I'm not planning on buying shares anytime soon. I think the best bull case is a scenario where consumer sentiment starts to rebound again. At this point, I think it's very unlikely going to happen. This brings me to long-term investors. Target currently pays a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is just 10 basis points higher than the dividend yield of the Vanguard High Dividend ETF (VYM). And look at the underperformance of Target compared to the VYM ETF (graph below).

This brings me to the question: Does it make sense to own a cyclical consumer stock that pays a dividend comparable to an ETF that provides a balances portfolio of multiple stocks across multiple sectors and industries?

I'm not pushing the VYM ETF in this article. My only point is that Target might offer a bad risk/reward ratio at this point with declining consumer confidence and a long-term underperformance compared to well-known dividend ETFs.

Note that I'm not disagreeing with the company's management. The company is not doing anything wrong. There is just not going to be a lot of growth in the first months of 2019 thanks to an increasing difficult environment. This stock is going to be a more interesting long once consumer sentiment starts to bottom as I already mentioned. At this point it's just a stock with a weak bull case on the mid term.

Going forward, I'm going to closely monitor the company's sales and margins to see if declining consumer sentiment is indeed hurting the company's top and bottom line.

I'll keep you updated!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

