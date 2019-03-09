Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/7/19

|
Includes: AHH, ARNC, HAIN, MGY
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/7/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now on the rise, as companies open trading windows to insiders after releasing recent financial results. Insider activity will continue to increase in coming weeks and peak again in the first week of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY);
  • Hain Celestial (HAIN), and;
  • Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Safehold (SAFE);
  • JMP Group (JMP);
  • Allergan (AGN);
  • Wendy's (WEN);
  • Primoris Services (PRIM);
  • Planet Fitness (PLNT);
  • Palo Alto Networks (PANW);
  • Marsh & McLennan (MMC);
  • Glaukos (GKOS);
  • Americold Realty Trust (COLD);
  • CarGurus (CARG), and;
  • Benefitfocus (BNFT).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • United Insurance (UIHC);
  • Enbridge (ENB);
  • Editas Medicine (EDIT), and;
  • Carvana (CVNA).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Engaged Capital Co Invest Vi D

O

Hain Celestial

HAIN

B

$82,392,392

2

Plant John C

CB,CEO

Arconic

ARNC

AB

$1,943,053

3

Monaco Albert

DIR

Enbridge

ENB

JB*

$385,070

4

Poitevint Alec II

DIR

United Insurance

UIHC

B

$317,200

5

Chazen Stephen I

CB,CEO,DIR

Magnolia Oil & Gas

MGY

B

$307,738

6

Saunders Brent L

CB,CEO,DIR

Allergan

AGN

B

$252,858

7

Hopfield Jessica

DIR

Editas Medicine

EDIT

B

$244,188

8

Haddad Louis S

CEO,DIR

Armada Hoffler

AHH

B

$229,650

9

Jolson Joseph A

CEO,DIR,BO

JMP Group

JMP

B

$184,319

10

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

AB

$153,883

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Gross Bradley J

DIR

Americold Realty Trust

COLD

JS*

$221,462,080

2

Goldman Sachs

BO

Benefitfocus

BNFT

JS*

$152,329,728

3

Trian Fund Mgt

BO

Wendy's

WEN

S

$102,660,000

4

Glaser Daniel S

CEO,DIR

Marsh & McLennan

MMC

AS

$16,515,557

5

Garcia Ernest C II

BO

Carvana

CVNA

AS

$15,241,998

6

Zuk Nir

VP,CTO,DIR

Palo Alto Networks

PANW

AS

$7,033,293

7

Calcaterra Chris M

COO

Glaukos

GKOS

AS

$6,092,166

8

Rondeau Christopher

CEO,DIR

Planet Fitness

PLNT

AS

$5,054,348

9

Steinert Langley

CEO,CB,BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$4,663,954

10

Pratt Brian

DIR,BO

Primoris Services

PRIM

S

$3,009,472

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.