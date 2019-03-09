MedMen: Last Quarter's Gross Margin Actually Declined

With two ongoing lawsuits, we think the company is facing several near-term headwinds and share price should remain under pressure.

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings Series, where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) released results for its Q2 fiscal 2019 which ended on Dec. 29, 2018. MedMen already pre-announced its revenue figures which we have analyzed in "Investors Want More Than Top-Line Growth." However, the full release of financial results gave us a lot more insights into MedMen's latest state of affairs which shows a tough path ahead for the newly appointed CFO and beleaguered management.

(All amounts in US dollars unless noted)

F2019 Q2 Review

MedMen reported sales of $29.9 million and gross profit of $13.3 million implying a gross margin of 44%. Revenue grew 39% from last quarter but the majority of its revenue came from the eight stores in California which accounted for $23.7 million of the total revenue. MedMen claims to have captured 7% of the California legal cannabis market. The revenue growth will continue to ramp up as MedMen acquired two additional stores in California and will see contributions from Arizona next quarter. For the rest of 2019, it plans to open 16 new locations with 12 of them in Florida - heads up Trulieve (otcpk:TCNNF). We think revenue will continue to ramp up and a big step up should be expected if PharmaCann is closed as expected.

MedMen ended last quarter with $78 million of cash compared to $79 million at the end of Q1. We have raised concerns about its rate of cash burn in the past but there appears to be no immediate liquidity risk. However, we think the company needs to achieve profitability or continue to raise additional capital in order to finance its lavish spending styles.

(Source: Public Filings)

MedMen continues to rack up big losses on the bottom line as net loss from operations remained high at $62 million compared to last quarter's loss of $66 million. The company continues to operate with a bloated cost structure and its legal woes will only incur further ongoing legal expenses (former shareholder and former CFO both suing the company). Furthermore, as MedMen begins to sell off its California stores to Treehouse REIT to raise capital, it will incur higher rent expenses on a go-forward basis.

(Source: Public Filings)

Post the quarter, MedMen sold three properties for $18 million after repaying mortgages and closed its $33 million acquisition of Level Up in Arizona. Its proposed acquisition of PharmaCann remains pending regulatory review.

Gross Margin Dishonesty

One detail we noticed in the Q2 press release is that we found it very strange for MedMen to quote gross margin including unrealized gains on changes in fair value of biological assets in its press release. The majority of the cannabis companies we cover look at gross margin before accounting adjustments to reflect true gross margin. When MedMen announced its results last quarter, it used gross margin before fair value adjustment in the Q1 press release:

Gross profit for the first quarter, before biological asset adjustment, was $11.7 million, as compared to $5.9 million in the fourth quarter last year. This represents a 98% growth rate. Gross profit margin in the first quarter, excluding biological asset adjustments, was 54% compared to 29% in the previous quarter.

However, when MedMen announced this quarter's results it quoted gross margin including fair value adjustments in the Q2 press release.

Gross profit margin improved to 53% from 45% in the prior quarter due to unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets.

Why would MedMen switch from excluding to including fair value adjustments? One possibility is that because it is convenient for MedMen to do so as the table below shows. For Q1, there was a negative fair value adjustment which makes the gross margin higher excluding such adjustment. However, the fair value adjustment in Q2 became positive and it's now convenient for the company to show numbers differently. If MedMen were to stay consistent with its past practice, it will have to report a Q2 gross margin before fair value adjustment of 44% which shows a sequential decline from Q1's 54%. Quite the opposite of what the press release said.

F2019 Q1 F2019 Q2 Revenue $21.5 $29.9 Gross Profit Before FV Adjustments $11.7 $13.3 Gross Margin Before FV Adjustments 54% 44% Gross Profit After FV Adjustments $9.7 $15.9 Gross Margin After FV Adjustments 45% 53%

(Source: financial statements)

Perhaps the new CFO is new to cannabis and is unsure about the industry best practice. Perhaps the management made a conscious decision to be cute and show things a little differently in order to turn declining margins into growing margins. Apart from the inconsistency and "timely" change of method in its press release, we think it's helpful to demonstrate best practices in the industry by taking a look at two of the largest cannabis companies:

Aurora (OTC:ACB): Aurora always quotes gross margin before fair value adjustments in its press release and MD&A.

(Aurora Q2 F2019 MD&A)

Canopy (OTC:CGC): Canopy also always quotes gross margin before fair value adjustments as it did last quarter as well. In the press release, Canopy clearly stated that it removed fair value from the gross margins it uses in its management reporting and as an operational metric.

The gross margin before the fair value effects of the IFRS accounting for biological assets and inventory is a key operational metric that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The bottom line is that MedMen disclosed all the numbers in their financial reports but the company has used different definitions of gross margins in the press releases that resulted in growing gross margin when the margin actually declined without the accounting adjustments.

Looking Ahead

MedMen reported a muted quarter as revenue already was pre-announced and its share price already dropped at the initial announcement. We think the company is still facing significant near-term headwinds as its revenue growth is overshadowed by a bloated cost structure and accumulating legal woes. The company even tried to disguise its declining gross margin by quoting gross margin after fair value adjustment which is inconsistent with the way it did the prior quarter. With the ongoing lawsuit with former shareholder and CFO, we think there's near-term pressure on the stock and do not see it as an optimal opportunity to accumulate at this point in time.

(Source: TSX)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.