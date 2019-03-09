Allergan In NASH, And The Market Assessment

Overall, this weekly newsletter provides news related events on stocks focused on the development of liver therapeutics.

Allergan was expected to announce the top-line data readout for cenicriviroc, an immune modulator drug candidate in clinical trial for NASH fibrosis, in 2019.

Cenicriviroc is the last of the Phase 3 NASH drug candidates in my list of “potential fab four.”.

Market Assessment

Cenicriviroc is a dual CCR2/CCR5 chemokine receptor antagonist in clinical development for NASH fibrosis by Allergan (AGN). As the sole immune modulator that exhibit anti-fibrotic effects, Cenicriviroc is unique in the list of investigative drug candidates currently in clinical trial. It represents a prototype and distinct immune modulator that defied the norm by exerting anti-fibrotic benefits without concomitant NASH resolution in the Phase 2b clinical trial. With top-line data for cenicriviroc in NASH fibrosis expected in Q4/2020, I look at how the market may be evaluating the clinical prospect of Cenicriviroc in light of the failure of selonsertib by Gilead (GILD) in a Phase 3 NASH fibrosis trial and clinical success of ocaliva by Intercept (ICPT) at improving NASH liver fibrosis.

Institutional Investors, Insiders Purchase And Analyst Ratings

Allergan: The latest 13F filings revealed Institutional ownership at 82% with 1,198 institutional holders holding 272,752,394 total shares. Top 3 holders are Wellington Management Group, Vanguard Group and Blackrock Inc, accounting for ~72M shares. Analysts from 22 firms recommend a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $189.

With an ongoing emerging NASH epidemic, no FDA approved therapy and an addressable market estimated at more than $32B (which could be significantly higher with indirect medical costs), Cenicriviroc, represents a novel class of NASH drug candidate(s) that could positively impact clinical management of NASH by improving liver fibrosis. After almost 30 years of presumed passivity in NASH research, tremendous scientific progress has been attained lately with the ongoing development of varied NASH drug candidates that regulate diverse pharmacological targets.

Cenicriviroc underscores the very important scientific point that anti-NASH drug candidates with different pharmacological targets are needed since not all NASH patients are pathophysiologically/histopathologically identical and NASH is a multi-factorial disease that can be initiated by many insults. Allergan is banking on the approval of innovative drug candidates like Cenicriviroc as a source of new organic growth and to remaining competitive.

Market Outlook

The addressable market estimated at $32B makes NASH and non-viral liver diseases an area of significant research interest, since this is an area of medicine that was neglected for decades. Obviously all biopharma with an anti-NASH drug candidate is hoping to capture a sizable share of the NASH market. As a dual chemokine receptor antagonist with immune modulatory and anti-fibrotic responses, cenicriviroc is a distinctive drug candidate in this bunch. An ideal drug candidate should demonstrate therapeutic efficacy with good safety and tolerability signals.

