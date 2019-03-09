S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Tug Of War Is In Full Swing

Reasons to sell equities have been highlighted since 2009, 10 years later none have worked out.

Overvaluation? Given the backdrop in place today, not really. The S&P is trading right where it should be.

The equity market tends to make investors uncomfortable from time to time. The remedy; focus on ALL of the data.

"Here is part of the trade off with diversification. You must be diversified enough to survive bad times, or bad luck, so that skill and good process can have the chance to pay off over the long term." - Howard Marks

We pick up where we left off last week, only this time we note that the multi-week winning streaks were all broken. Market participants may also have seen a clue that the U.S.-China trade deal is more than likely priced into this market. Good news on that front and a sharp uptick to begin trading on Monday. However, a quick reversal started this round of selling, and the buyers stepped aside as the week progressed.

Then again, maybe the talking heads need an excuse for the market to pull back after 10 straight weeks of gains. A trade deal could be "priced in" and the market could still continue higher. They are not mutually exclusive. Maybe the entire trade issue has never been the key driver. I’ll repeat what has been noted in earlier missives. With ALL of the rhetoric and ALL of the fear mongering, the S&P is 6% off an all-time HIGH, while these headlines have been with investors for over a year. It wouldn’t appear that the issue of “trade tariffs” was such a big deal at all.

No matter what one wants to believe in that regard, the selling was orderly. While the headline was that the S&P suffered its worst week in 2019, the index gave back 2.5% of the 19+% gain achieved during the recent rally. If we keep the situation in perspective, there is no need to overreact. The first example today of how many highlight the negatives.

Investors are humans and humans have a habit of thinking in terms of extremes. It's "Good"or "Bad", "All" or "Nothing". They should be "all in" the markets or "all out". Stocks are making a "top", or about to "bottom". The equity market is perfectly "efficient" or wildly "inefficient".

The fact is, while our minds takes us to extremes, the stock market spends a lot of time in the "middle". That is precisely where we find the major indices now. Some investors regret missing out on huge gains while others will regret participating in huge losses. Extremes seem to work their way into our thinking when it comes to the markets, and many pundits feel the need to tell investors where the next extreme move will take us.

It could be the mindset that many seem to have now after experiencing the financial crisis. We celebrated, or should I say acknowledged, the ten-year anniversary on the March stock market bottom in 2009. One thing that I have noticed for quite some time is the willingness of market forecasters to assume that our best days in the markets are behind us.

"The bull market is old and tired, the economic recovery has run its course and is about to go into recession".

We have seen and are more likely to see a headline that reads:

"We think there is now an increased risk for the possibility of an event similar to the 1987 Black Monday crash that saw stocks fall 20% in a single day."

I doubt if we will see a headline like this:

"We think there's a possibility for a reverse 1987 stock market melt up, as investors will turn optimistic and drive prices higher.

It's perfectly reasonable for people to assume the negative outlook. Perfectly reasonable for many to believe we could see a market crash because of herding and panic in the markets. People have a very easy time defaulting to fear and it can happen in a hurry. Greed builds up slowly, but fear can happen all at once.

I can't remember the last time I read an article or saw an interview where someone made a prediction that the future is going to be better than the past. Maybe the only place on Earth right now making these types of claims are the "techies" in Silicon Valley. Can you think of any other group besides the tech crowd that actually thinks the future will be better than the past? It's almost a minority viewpoint these days.

Maybe everyone in the world of finance is right. Maybe our best days are behind us and we're doomed for decades of slower growth, lower returns and economic headwinds. I'm not saying that growth in the economy or returns in the financial markets will be better than expected in the future. I honestly don't know. All I know is that pessimism and panic don't do much good either way.

One of the things that the tech crowd surely gets right is having an optimistic approach to their worldview. It's much easier to persevere in the face of failure when you have an optimistic view of the future. Giving up easily is a natural extension of a pessimistic worldview.

Of course, there will be recessions and market draw downs along the way. But I can think of far worse outlooks than being rationally optimistic about the fact that most people want to improve their standing in life. As bad as some people still think the world is, it's amazing to think how far we've come from 10 years ago when the world legitimately felt like it was falling apart. Here's a question you will be hard pressed to find in today's negatively skewed society;

What if the future is better than we think? Investors rarely let their minds get there because the angst is around every minute of every day.

If any reader wonders why I default to an optimistic approach to the markets, they need to look no further than this;

The equity market has been in a bull market.

76% of the time since 1929. 80% of the time since 1940. 84% of the time since 1980.

The majority of the time, stocks mostly go up. Therefore, I conclude that if you must err to one side or the other, as a default setting of sorts, the right way to lean is obvious. Optimism as a default setting is the only way to successfully fund a retirement over the long stretch. It's simple, the "odds" are with you and history backs that up.

Of course, the critics will say this is nothing more than “buy and hold” from someone that thinks everyone has a decade or two to recoup their losses. They also claim these are mere ramblings of a perma bull. Nothing could be further from the truth. The mere fact that I have stayed bullish is because all of the evidence presented supported that strategy, and it has been the right call. It has nothing to do with being a perma bull. Instead, it has to do with aligning yourself with the primary trend.

I am one of those investors that can’t afford to sit through a 40-50% loss at this stage of my investing career. I understand what has to be done when the trend decisively changes. I also understand what happens when human emotion controls the situation. It is best to avoid the latter.

That opening quote from Mr. Marks says a lot, and dovetails with this:

"Diversification is about accepting good enough, while missing out on extraordinary, so you can avoid terrible."

Of course, diversification can't completely protect you from poor performance over days, months, or even years. Sometimes an investor has to be able to withstand losing money on paper to be able to make money.

I think a lot of investors delude themselves into thinking that they can somehow position their portfolios in a way that completely eliminates all forms of risk. There's no way to completely eliminate risk from the markets. It really comes down to figuring out which risks are necessary, which risks you want to avoid and which risks will minimize your regrets over the long run. Each one of us has a different risk tolerance that they must deal with.

Successful investors never get too skeptical nor too euphoric on what they see around them. A steady methodical approach to investing will go a long way towards success. They also do not leave the primary market trend prematurely. The tug of war goes on and there is no clear winner in the present skirmish just yet.

Economy

Just over half of the economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics think a recession will arrive before year-end 2020. Perhaps that contingent will be correct this time, but any stock market participant would have paid a hefty price if they listened to the chants in late 2015, early 2016.

Once again, the focus is on the duration of the current cycle, which will become the longest post-WWII expansion if a recession doesn’t begin by July of this year.

The reasons why the length of runway between now and the next recession could remain fairly long are the issues many may be misinterpreting. Debt, Debt, Debt. Seems there can be no discussion without someone bringing up the topic. However, it’s not the negative that many believe it is.

Perception vs. Reality. Corporate and household balance sheets remain in good shape. Leuthold Group found the ratio of corporate debt to corporate profits to be no higher today than it was almost 50 years ago. And since the start of this expansion, business debt has grown 3.7% annually on average, less than half its pace since 1952. Also, because corporations took advantage of this cycle’s historically low rates to issue longer-term debt, the average duration of outstanding corporate debt is a very manageable 7 years.

The household situation is even better. Total household debt to disposable personal income has fallen to where it stood 17 years ago. Unlike any other recovery in the post-war era, household finances actually have strengthened as this recovery has aged.

Stock buybacks, paying dividends, the cries that big business just wants to embellish the wealthy.

Perception vs. Reality. The fourth-quarter GDP report showed a 8+% year-over-year jump in private non-residential investment. Forward indicators of capital expenditures (capex), including business profits and capacity utilization, point to additional strength in the quarters ahead, with capex leadership shifting from Energy, Tech, Discretionary and Financials to Communications, Staples, Utilities and Industrials.

The percentage of S&P 1500 companies expanding capex sits at 7-year high.

The GDPNow forecast from the Atlanta Fed has plunged to barely-positive territory for 1Q19, now being reported at 0.5 percent on March 6th. Believe it or not that is ABOVE the 10-year average for first-quarter results which stands at 0.2%.

U.S. Conference Board reported its January leading index was unchanged at 111.3 after incorporating new estimates. Previously, the index had posted a 0.1% dip. Note that December has been bumped down to 111.3 from 111.4 previously.

Construction spending was weaker than expected in December, declining 0.6% (median: 0.2%) after a 0.8% gain in November.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported productivity was up a 1.9% annualized rate, beating expectations of 1.5%, and slightly up from a downward revised 1.8% increase in the third quarter. The increase in production was coupled with a rise in unit labor costs, which was 2.0% in the fourth quarter, above a revised 1.6% increase in the prior quarter.

The seasonally adjusted final IHS Markit U.S. Services Business Activity Index registered 56.0 in February, up from 54.2 in January and broadly in line with the earlier released 'flash' figure of 56.2. The rise in business activity was the quickest since last July and above the long-run series trend.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

“The US PMI surveys tell a tale of two economies in February, with any slowdown story confined to the goods-producing sector. While manufacturing struggled, with the surveys consistent with a near stalling of factory output and order books, the service sector remained encouragingly resilient, enjoying its strongest burst of activity for seven months. “With the size of the vast service sector overshadowing the manufacturing sector, the two surveys suggest the overall pace of economic growth accelerated in February. Having correctly indicated that the economy grew at a slower but still solid pace in the fourth quarter (our model from the survey indicated 2.5% growth against an initial official estimate of 2.6%), the data for the first two months of 2019 point to a similar 2.6% annualized rate of expansion.”

Nonfarm payrolls increased a mere 20k in February, much weaker than forecast, but that follows an upwardly revised 311k jump in January (was 304k), while December was bumped up to 227k from 222k. The unemployment rate fell to 3.8% versus 4.0%. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%, the best in almost 10 years, from 0.1%. Earnings accelerated to a 3.4% year-over-year clip from a revised 3.1%.

Housing has been the linchpin in the naysayer argument that call for a recession here in the U.S. Admittedly, the housing situation has been one of real concern. Perhaps there is a soft landing ahead. Recently, there were two leading indicators of housing activity that surprised.

December permits rose and January pending sales soared by the most since October 2010. February’s jump in builder confidence was also a nice surprise. Lower mortgage rates and moderating home prices were cited for the rebound in sales. Mortgage purchase applications are running 3% ahead of the year-ago pace.

This week’s report that New Home Sales rose 3.7% to a higher than expected 621k rate in December, and the uptick in Housing starts may be signs that the sector my be firming.

Housing starts rebounded in January coming in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.23 million. Seasonally adjusted housing permits were at an annualized 1.345 million. The January starts figure beat the consensus forecast of a 1.21 million annual rate.

Global Economy

OECD sees global growth slowing. In its Interim Economic Outlook released Wednesday, the OECD is forecasting 3.3 percent growth worldwide this year, down from 3.6 percent in 2018.

February saw the rate of expansion in global service sector business activity improve for the first time in three months. At 53.3, up from January’s 28-month low of 52.6, the JPMorgan Global Services Business Activity Index, a composite index produced by JPMorgan and IHS Markit in association with ISM and IFPSM, has signaled growth for 115 successive months.

David Hensley, Director of Global Economic Coordination at JPMorgan:

“Growth of the global service sector looked to have turned a corner in February, with rates of expansion in output, new orders and employment all accelerating following recent slowdowns. Improved intakes of new work, alongside companies continued positive outlook, should hopefully see further growth headway made in the coming months.”

The average Composite PMI in February actually rose thanks to a very strong bounce in Services activity across the global economy. Of the 13 economies that break out Services data, only three (Spain, China, Australia) saw a sequential decline in PMI from January to February.

As expected, the ECB left interest rates unchanged. The European markets were not impressed as their pullback intensified.

February’s IHS Markit Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index indicated firmer growth of the Eurozone’s private sector economy when compared to January. The seasonally adjusted index strengthened to 51.9, up from 51.0 and a three-month high. Moreover, the index improved on the earlier February flash reading of 51.4.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

“The final PMI for February indicated a slightly improved performance compared to the flash estimate, lifted higher than January in part due to the further easing of one-off dampening factors such as the yellow vest protests in France and new auto sector emissions rules. However, the survey remained subdued as other headwinds continued to increasingly constrain business activity. These include slowing global economic growth, rising geopolitical concerns, trade wars, Brexit and tightening financial conditions.” “Measured overall, the survey shows the quarterly rate of GDP growth picking up to 0.2% in February from 0.1% in January, meaning the first quarter could see the eurozone economy struggle to beat the 0.2% expansion seen in the fourth quarter of last year.”

The Caixin China Composite PMI (which covers both manufacturing and services) indicated a softer rise in Chinese business activity during February. At 50.7, down from 50.9 at the start of 2019, the Composite Output Index pointed to a marginal expansion of output that was the slowest in four months. Nonetheless, business activity across China has now risen on a monthly basis for the past three years.

Dr. Zhengsheng Zhong, Director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group:

“The Caixin China General Services Business Activity Index dipped to 51.1 in February from 53.6 in the previous month. Among the gauges included in the survey:

1) The gauge for new business dropped, suggesting slowing growth in demand across the services sector.

2) The measure for employment edged down despite staying in positive territory, indicating the sector’s weaker capacity to absorb workers.

3) Both gauges for prices charged by service providers and input costs edged up.

4) The measure for business expectations continued to fall despite staying in positive territory, reflecting services providers’ weakening confidence in prospects.

Japan released their final Q4 GDP data and it rolled in above expectations. Q4 seasonally adjusted GDP was 0.5% quarter over quarter. Annualized GDP is 1.9% year over year.

The Nikkei Composite Output Index was dragged lower for a fourth successive month, dipping to 50.7 in February from 50.9 in January. The decline reflected a stronger reduction in manufacturing sector production, the sharpest since May 2016. Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit:

“Japan’s service sector remained resilient in February, contrasting to the struggles the country’s manufacturers have endured so far this quarter. Service providers will play an important role in the coming months if Japan’s economy is to avoid slipping into a downturn.” “The positive from the Q4 GDP print was signs of strength in domestic demand. Latest survey data suggest that favorable demand pressures have persisted into Q1. Service sector new business rose at the sharpest rate in almost six years in February.” “Against un-supportive global trade conditions and the impending sales tax hike, risks to the Japanese business cycle are mounting. Further stimulus from the Abe administration will be paramount to help the domestic market sustain the buoyancy seen in the latest service sector survey.”

With growth of manufacturing production also gathering momentum in February, the seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Composite PMI Output Index rose from 53.6 in January to 53.8 to signal a solid and accelerated increase in private sector activity in the country.

Pollyanna De Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit:

“Indian economic growth strengthened halfway through the final quarter of FY18 to the second fastest since last July. The acceleration was driven by a thriving manufacturing sector, where production growth hit a 14-month high. Notably, manufacturing new export orders rose solidly and at a quicker rate against a backdrop of weakening global demand and trade frictions. When looking at other emerging markets, PMI data showed that the Indian goods producing industry outperformed those in Brazil, Russia and China by a considerable margin.” “Looking at the service sector in isolation, the PMI survey showed faster increases in new work and business activity supporting one of the best upturns in jobs for eight years. Still, these results confirmed a growing performance mismatch between manufacturing and services. Goods-producing companies outperformed their services counterparts for the seventh straight month, with the gap in output performance the widest for a year.”

Negotiations have reportedly broken down in Brussels, with no agreement over how to proceed on the Irish backstop. We are now just over three weeks from Article 50 being triggered. While there is plenty of room in the calendar to extend Article 50, there’s not much room for a final deal to be hammered out and pass Parliament.

UK Construction Total Activity Index registered below the 50.0 no change threshold for the first time since the snow disruptions seen in March 2018. Aside from this brief weather-related decline in output, the latest reading was the lowest since September 2017.

Tim Moore, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit:

“The UK construction sector moved into decline during February as Brexit anxiety intensified and clients opted to delay decision-making on building projects. Risk aversion in the commercial sub-category has exerted a downward influence on workloads throughout the year so far. This reflects softer business spending on fixed assets such as industrial units, offices and retail space. The fall in commercial work therefore hints at a further slide in domestic business investment during the first quarter, continuing the declines seen in 2018.” “There were also reports that the more fragile housing market confidence has begun to act as a brake on residential work, which adds to signs that house building has lost momentum since the end of last year. This leaves the construction sector increasingly reliant on large-scale infrastructure projects for growth over the year ahead.”

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Business Activity Index registered 51.3 in February, up from a two-and-a-half year low of 50.1 in January. Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

“The latest PMI surveys indicate that the UK economy remained close to stagnation in February, despite a flurry of activity in many sectors ahead of the UK’s scheduled departure from the EU. The data suggest the economy is on course to grow by just 0.1% in the first quarter.” “Worse may be to come when pre-Brexit preparatory activities move into reverse. Many Brexit-related headwinds and uncertainties also look set to linger in coming months even in the case of PM May’s deal going through. Global economic growth meanwhile remains sluggish, adding an increasingly gloomy backdrop to the UK’s current problems.” “Business optimism about the year ahead has consequently sunk to the lowest ever recorded by the survey with the exceptions of the height of the global financial crisis and July 2016. Brexit concerns dominate the list of reasons cited by companies for deteriorating business performance by a wide margin.”

Earnings Observations and Valuation

FactSet Research weekly update:

For Q1 2019:

The estimated earnings decline for the S&P 500 is -3.4%. If -3.4% is the actual decline for the quarter, it will mark the first year-over-year decline in earnings for the index since Q2 2016.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 16.0. This P/E ratio is below the 5-year average (16.4) but above the 10-year average (14.7).

On December 31, the estimated earnings growth rate for Q1 2019 was 2.8%. All eleven sectors have lower growth rates today (compared to December 31) due to downward revisions to EPS estimates.

During the first two months of the first quarter, analysts lowered earnings estimates for companies in the S&P 500 for the quarter. The Q1 bottom-up EPS estimate (which is an aggregation of the median EPS estimates of all the companies in the index) dropped by 6.5% to $37.60 from $40.21 during this period.

2018 earnings results for the S&P will roll in at $161. With the reduced expectations from analysts for about 4+% growth in 2019, that should produce about $168-$169 in earnings for the S&P 500.

Simple math puts the “fair value” for the index at 17-18x earnings and that yields a range of 2,850-3,025. Of course, a variety of factors comes into play when we start to make forecasts about where the S&P might go in the remainder of 2019. PE ratios could easily bounce around due to existing sentiment associated with many outside issues.

Investors can now draw their own conclusions regarding the "estimates' and where PE ratios should be.

The Political Scene

The tariff hike from 10% to 25% on $200 billion had been delayed previously, but this past week, the US Trade Representative said it would indefinitely delay the implementation of the 25% tariff as the two countries continue to negotiate.

The Fed

The Federal Reserve latest Beige Book notes:

"Economic activity continued to expand in late January and February, with ten Districts reporting slight-to-moderate growth, and Philadelphia and St. Louis reporting flat economic conditions. About half of the Districts noted that the government shutdown had led to slower economic activity in some sectors including retail, auto sales, tourism, real estate, restaurants, manufacturing, and staffing services. Consumer spending activity was mixed across the country, with contacts from several Districts attributing lower retail and auto sales to harsh winter weather and to higher costs of credit. Manufacturing activity strengthened on balance, but numerous manufacturing contacts conveyed concerns about weakening global demand, higher costs due to tariffs, and ongoing trade policy uncertainty. Activity in the non-financial services sector increased at a modest-to-moderate pace in most Districts, driven in part by growth in the professional, scientific, and technical services sub-sector. Residential construction activity was steady or slightly higher across most of the U.S., but residential home sales were generally lower. Several real estate contacts noted that inventories had risen slightly but remained historically low, while home prices continued to appreciate but at a slightly slower pace. Agricultural conditions remained weak, and energy activity was mixed across Districts."

For those obsessed with the yield curve:



The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 17 basis points today.

Sentiment

Bullish sentiment has fallen off of its multi-month high of 41.6% reached last week. This week, bullish sentiment as seen through the AAII individual investor survey came in at 37.3%. This drop is nothing too dramatic as it brings the percentage of optimistic investors just below the historical average of the survey of 38.5%.

Crude Oil

The Weekly Inventory report showed an increase of 7.1 million barrels, erasing the 8.6 million barrel decrease from the prior week. At 452.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% above the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 4.2 million barrels last week and are also about 3% above the five-year average for this time of year.

The price of crude oil remained above the $55 pivot level for the third straight week. Despite the concerns over global growth, WTI closed the week at $56.09, up $0.37.

The Technical Picture

The S&P 500 index had closed above the 200-day moving average for 16 consecutive trading days. That streak came to and end on Thursday. The issue for investors to ponder; IF and how quickly the index reclaims that level.

After spending the better portion of February entirely overbought, at one point almost reaching extreme levels, most indices have fallen off of these stretched readings and are now teetering on neutral. Much of that “excess” has been taken out over time and now price.

At the moment, ALL short-term moving averages are now in an upward sloping configuration. There is NO sign of any rollover taking place. This is a huge positive for the intermediate-term outlook. The hallmarks of any potential bearish setup forming is downward sloping short-term trendlines, and we do not have that situation now.

No need to guess what may occur; instead, it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long-Term view, the view from 30,000 feet is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-Term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise, and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

Thinking of selling the Nasdaq? When the index is up 10 weeks in a row (which just occurred last week) it has shown the uptrend isn't over. History tell us in the prior 8 instances where this occurred the index was up 3 months later all 8 times, for an average gain of 10%. If one believes history repeats, this is the time to buy, not sell any dip in the Nasdaq.





Market Skeptics

In this case, I am the skeptic. I like to listen to the commentary around me to get a sense of what investors are thinking at any given point in time. So I am skeptical of the investment community who advised there were more lows to come in December, questioning the validity of the ensuing rally, but now somehow claim they had it right, all is peachy and they profited in this last rally.

The scene I just shared is pure fiction. Remember if one keeps telling themselves something over and over they actually start to believe it. Problem is, that dream can’t be brought to a bank. While patient investors may have played the situation just right, the reality of the situation is more like this:

“I am about 90% in cash and trying to figure out where to go from here.”

It’s a huge question for the investor that decided to make the premature decision to make a major portfolio change when the situation looked so dire. There are many more in that camp than one might think. This confirms the message I have been trying to relay to all every time we get into a stressful situation. The notion that every investor is going to know exactly when to get back into stocks is absurd thinking. It’s not reality, and despite what some believe, it is a HUGE problem. Leaving a trend prematurely is one of the BIGGEST mistakes any investor can make.

So here we are again. The S&P is trying to challenge the old highs and is meeting resistance. Commentary shifts back again to:

“Get prepared for another decline as stocks will hit a brick wall at these ominous resistance levels.”

A pullback after 10 weeks of gains should not be a surprise, announcing that fact is hardly a revelation. Surprisingly these aren't perma bears. Instead, they are confused individuals that have no idea how markets work.

Sure, market weakness may come to pass, but with a solid LT strategy, one does not need to start out thinking the market. Didn't we just witness what can occur when that approach is taken? Right now the stock market is in a bullish configuration and markets can settle into a range and test the lower end of that range, or the index can stabilize and move higher. There is little need to make major adjustments here.

If an investor stayed on board, maybe added shares at the lows, but now is uneasy with some doubt about the overall situation, it’s an EASY decision. Take the short-term profits off. If you are nervous, lighten up. This is your chance. Given my personal situation, there is no need for me to “lighten up“ now. The primary trend is back in force. Profits have been harvested again, leaving cash available IF and when any pullback emerges.

It should now be obvious why I keep repeating:

“The ONLY investors that are in the pilot's seat are those that followed a strategy that allows an investor to garner the bulk of any gains during a primary Bull market trend.”

Some still wonder why I watch CNBC, or Bloomberg, etc., read commentary here on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere. I use the rhetoric from the many pundits to stay in touch with present sentiment. However, as I have said for the last 5+ years here on SA, I run as far away from those that spin tales and continue to be wrong.

March 6th marked the anniversary of the market low back in 2009. Some 10 years ago this week investors went home for the weekend after a jobs report that showed 651,000 jobs lost and an 8.1% unemployment rate. The S&P was down 48% over the prior 6 months.

As it turned out, going long into those headlines would turn out to be one of the best opportunities in history. Easier said than done and I didn’t jump back into stocks in March of ‘09 either. However, using the strategy employed here, a BUY signal was generated in November 2009 and the signal remains in effect today. The Secular Bull Market signal was then confirmed in March of 2013.

Going back to another point in history when the prior secular bull market roamed, Tony Dwyer tells us what we are witnessing now is a replay of 1994/1995:

That fits nicely with my notion that despite the warnings and calls for much larger draw downs, pullbacks will be contained. While it’s best to be flexible and proceed with an open mind, the mantra of strength begets strength is now back in the spotlight.

The charts cannot predict the future. Technical analysis is always a fluid situation. A subtle change in sentiment or a significant fundamental data point changes, and all of the up, down and sideways predictions will change. What we can do is project potential outcomes based on other evidence forming a probability. Assigning a value to that probability occurring is the next step. It’s called weight of the evidence and over time it has proven to be the best way to navigate the stock market.

Critics say if it’s so easy why isn’t everyone using the strategy? A rather simple answer. Our human frailties get in the way. Some analysts are obsessed with being the first to call The Top. Others want notoriety suggesting lower lows will be made during market weakness. It all sounds so good. Then there is the notion that we all need to know the answers yesterday.

Despite what was described earlier about the markets spending a lot of time in the middle, the thoughts always drift to “we have to do something”. When the latter overtakes the mind, it then becomes easy to conjure up a scenario to fill that void. At that point the human mind simply confirms the approach by looking at only the data which supports that view.

What we have seen during the course of this bull market is obvious. Those that want notoriety have failed miserably. The steady strategy of following the primary trend and weighing all of the evidence to test that strategy over and over is the ONLY one that has led investors to the promised land. The lion’s share of the gains during this bull market have NOT been made by switching hats repeatedly during this trend.

Speaking of market tops, the evidence we see today does not support the notion that the S&P has indeed topped out. Typically, at the top of a bull market, investors are heavily invested in equities and hold little cash. At major market bottoms, they are flushed with cash and hold little equities. Today, both large and small investors are sitting on a mountain of cash after the December rout. It would be a stretch to believe investors changed their mindset in less than 30 days, since most were calling for and fearful of a long bear market.

Not all that cash will come pouring back into the market of course, but it does represent huge potential demand. The cynics will say that these investors will never come back. Clearly, they have no understanding of how human nature works.

I stated these words back in 2016. I repeat them today:

“When they do indeed come back it will bring the stage that usually spells trouble, euphoria. It is at that time when the final market top may be achieved. We aren't there yet.

For now, I have decided to let the story play out as the equity market spends some time in the “middle”.

Best of Luck to All!

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

Thanks to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.









Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK/ETF IN ALL OF THE SAVVY PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.

This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.

The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.

As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.