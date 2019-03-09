Cadence Design Systems: At An Optimistic Price Point

This stock is soaring at all-time highs while the business is firing on all cylinders. Congratulations and kudos to all stakeholders - but today, I rate the stock as overpriced.

Cadence Design Systems' earnings are fragile to general economic trends, and they're still responsible for large capital expenditures in order to maintain technological advantages over competitors.

The company issues no dividend and there's no compelling reason to increase the modest buyback program.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) is engaged in integrated circuit design and is a supplier to original equipment manufacturers. Customers sell consumer and enterprise hardware. The stock has rallied to all-time highs over $58 per share as the market has responded favorably to the Feb. 27 earnings report.

Pricing the business on my own, I notice the stock is trading well above its fair value. From my point of view, this is an ideal time for profit taking in this name.

Earnings Volatility Is The Primary Risk To Investors At $58 Per Share

The downside risk for investors in this stock is all about whether the company's distributable earnings will justify the price of the investment over time. The latest earnings report containing the company's fiscal first quarter results shows a continued stream of great results for the company. The trailing twelve months' revenue clocks in at $2.13B and they managed to collect $543M in free cash flow, a hefty 25% cash flow margin on sales.

At this time the business really is shining. Total sales have reached all-time highs on the back of demand drive by favorable technology trends,

While the overall macro environment remain mixed, we remain confident in the technology trends including AI machine learning, cloud data center and 5G that continue to drive strong design activity.

CEO Lip-Bu Tan, February 27th 2019 Earnings Conference Call

There's potential for further earnings growth as back in 2012 the company reported even greater net income on $500M fewer sales. However I maintain a conservative outlook on the business as the price of 8 times sales is no discounted asking price. My view: As the price the company is trading at reflects a substantial premium to their fair value, according to my numbers.

Cadence Design Systems Book Value

While there's substantial tangible book value here at $400M, with $533M of net worth in cash and equivalents, today's ask for the business is way high at a $16.41B market capitalization. The business collected less than $2 per share in free cash flow during the last year's time and we're seeing the best performance this company has ever put out.

Trading at over $58 per share, the market is pricing the business at 24 times the cash flows of the company's best year on record. At an earnings multiple of 24, exceeding the S&P 500's average P/E of 21, any slowdown in earnings, whether through competition, market saturation, or economic slowdown, will put a lot of pressure on the price of this business from these all-time highs.

Proprietary Pricing Formula Indicates $58 Per Share Represents A Fundamentally Overpriced Condition For Cadence Design Systems Stock

My pricing model puts the fair value of the business at $29.08. The primary factor is the estimation this business will generate $540M free cash flow or more every year over the next 20 years. Also indicated is the maximum estimated market value of $54.89, which when exceeded, indicates the stock's rally is potentially overextended state. In summary, everything will have to turn up roses for the market to continue trading this stock at such a high earnings multiple.

Keep in mind, they generated $540M of free cash flow during this record-breaking year and are trading at $16.41B - priced at 32 years of free cash flow.

Can Cadence Design Systems Beat My Pricing Model's Prediction?

Contrary to my expectations, earnings growth may continue unabated as the company is directly engaged with markets widely forecast to continue growing.

The narrative is straightforward: Cadence designs components for devices expected to sell well in the Internet of things, AI, 5G, and data center niches.

However we see all the time how just because a macro trend is favorable - let's choose data center growth - doesn't mean the business we're talking about is going to incrementally grow earnings going forward.

Foremost among these busted narrative examples I present Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) which soared throughout 2017 because of a storyline that boiled down to "they sell networking cords and the data center needs networking cords." The stock's rollercoaster from $10 per share to $97 sees the stock trading for $15 per share today.

Bottom line: I'm Bearish On Cadence Design Systems At $58 Per Share

Overall, I anticipate the stock is going to have a hard time maintaining its momentum. The maximum dividend rate management and the board may dare to distribute is 3.3%, and that, again, is based the total sustainability of these record high earnings.

The firm may continue to grow, or it may not. Either way I'd prefer to get into the stock while the market is sour on the company, not elated about recent results and future prospects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

